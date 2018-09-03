Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Collaborative Pain Treatment Research with RaQualia Achieved Early Results Focused on Sodium Channel Nav 1.7 S

2018-09-03 14:50:09 Copyfrom: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

HONG KONG, 3 September 2018 -(HKEx: 0460) (or the), the largest cardio-cerebral vascular () drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market, announced that early results had been achieved from the pain treatment research collaboration with Japanese R&D-based pharmaceutical company RaQualia Pharma Inc. (JASDAQ Code: 4579; 'RaQualia') concluded on December 22, 2015 focused on sodium channel Nav 1.7 selective antagonists ('Nav 1.7 selective antagonists'), leading to the constructive dissolution of the collaboration agreement and conclusion of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two companies.

In December 2015, RaQualia and XuanZhu embarked on a three-year collaborative research aiming to develop pre-clinical compounds that could lead to new pain treatment by multiple lead identification approaches including the high-throughput screening ('HTS') technology, resulting in the identification of Nav 1.7 selective antagonists and many outstanding research results.



As the end of the initially set target period is approaching, Sihuan Pharmaceutical and RaQualia dissolved the current collaboration as part of ongoing development, and entered into the MOU obliges each to pay the other royalties if it becomes possible to secure earnings based on each other's research results. Sihuan Pharmaceutical and RaQualia will jointly announce research results at the 17th World Congress on Pain, scheduled to take place in Boston, US in September this year.



According to Sinohealth CMH data, the pain treatment market volume in China has reached RMB 76.9 billion in 2015, with a growth rate of 6.0% per annum. To date, opioids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) account for the majority of the pain treatment market. However, the safety and tolerance issues embedded in these types of treatment drive the incentive for discovery and marketing of novel drugs with improved clinical attributes, especially those with unique therapeutic mechanisms.



Dr. Che Fengsheng, Chairman and CEO of Sihuan Pharmaceutical, said, 'Sihuan Pharmaceutical has been dedicating substantial resources and efforts in innovative drug R&D since as early as 2008, using cooperation with international R&D companies as an important tactic. Sihuan Pharmaceutical was introduced RaQualia's advanced technology of ion channel compound screening platform through the collaboration. Ion channels, as the third category target of drug development, have played significant roles in the central nervous system and cardiovascular disorders. Establishing an ion channel platform laid the foundation for the Group to develop first-in-class drugs and broaden future therapeutic areas and direction for the Group. Looking ahead, Sihuan Pharmaceutical is striving forward with focus and determination. We have implemented a series of internal adjustments with the aim to 'strengthen R&D capabilities, optimize product resources and accelerate market expansion'. The Group is entering the next stage of development, with view to create better and sustainable return for its shareholders.'



The sodium ion channel is a type of ion channel, which are pore-forming integral membrane proteins that regulate plasma membrane potential by allowing the flow of ions across cell membranes in excitable cells such as neurons or muscle cells. Ion channels form pores depending on changes in electric potential inside and outside the cell and selectively allow sodium to penetrate the cell. Action potentials arise as a result of the sodium ion channel forming pores, which is responsible for the transmission of pain via sensory nerves. Nine types of sodium ion channel (Nav 1.1-1.9) have been reported. They are classified as TTX-S and TTX-R based on sensitivity versus tetrodotoxin (TTX), a neurotoxin found in pufferfish. There are expectations of Nav 1.7 selective antagonist, which is classified as TTX-S, as a pain treatment.



Sihuan Pharmaceutical currently possesses a well-developed innovative drug R&D platform, with a strong product pipeline focusing on therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief. Its innovative drug R&D platform brings together experts on various areas and aspects of innovative drug R&D. With extensive working experiences in multi-national pharmaceutical companies, the Group's innovative drug R&D team ranks among the top in China in terms of integrated R&D capabilities. In the first half of 2018, the Group's R&D expenditure accounted for approximately 19.9% of its sales revenue, exceeding industry average.



As for generic drug R&D, Sihuan Pharmaceutical has a well-established team and platform, which successfully developed a number of first-to-market generic drugs in its current product portfolio. Its self-developed pediatric medicine Midazolam Oromucosal Solution has been included in the priority review process as announced earlier. As disclosed earlier, Sihuan Pharmaceutical selected a few oral solid form drugs for bioequivalence tests, such as diabetes drug metformin hydrochloride tablet (鹽酸二甲雙胍片). Upon the passing of bioequivalent test in the near future, it will become another growth driver of the Group. Sihuan Pharmaceutical's generic drug pipeline includes CCV and CNS drugs such as vinpocetine injection (長春西汀注射液), rivastigmine hydrogen tartrate capsules (重酒石酸卡巴拉汀膠囊), levetiracetam tablets (左乙拉西坦片), amlodipine besylate tablets (苯磺酸左氨氯地平片), levetiracetam injection (左乙拉西坦注射液) , etc. Its strategic diversity will contribute to the Group's product resources in the short-, mid- and long-term.



About Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.



Founded in 2001, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has become the largest cardio-cerebral vascular drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market by market share since 2007. The Group was the 11th largest pharmaceutical company in terms of hospital purchase in the Chinese prescription drug market in the first half of 2018. Sihuan Pharmaceutical is an integrated corporate with its own production, R&D and marketing capacities. The success of the Group can be attributed to its differentiated and proven sales and marketing model, extensive nationwide distribution network, diversified product portfolio, and strong R&D capabilities. The Group's current products encompass the top five medical therapeutic areas in China: cardio-cerebral vascular system, central nervous system, metabolism, oncology and anti-infectives. The Group has begun its innovative drug R&D since 2008 and now possesses a well-established innovative drug R&D platform, which is supported by close to 600 R&D experts and focuses in therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief.



About RaQualia



RaQualia is a research and development-based pharmaceutical company founded in 2008. RaQualia aims to create new pharmaceutical products with cutting-edge science and technology focusing on medical fields where patients have the greatest need. RaQualia creates development compounds, the seeds for new drugs, via an open collaboration network which it has designed. The company then delivers valuable new treatments to patients by licensing these compounds to partners who in turn bring that innovation to market. (website: www.raqualia.com)

