Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Compound Amino Acid Injection (20AA) Granted Approval for Drug Registration

HONG KONG, 18 March 2019 -(HKEx: 0460) ('Sihuan Pharmaceutical' or the 'Group'), the largest cardio-cerebral vascular ('CCV') drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market, announced that approval has been granted for drug registration by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) for the compound amino acid injection (20AA) (500 ml) (the 'Drug') developed by the Group.

The Drug is the only fourth-generation high branched-chain amino acid injection containing 20 types of amino acid. The Drug contains eight types of essential amino acid and high branched-chain amino acid with high concentration. It is clinically used for prevention and treatment of hepatic encephalopathy and intravenous nutrition for patients with liver diseases and hepatic encephalopathy in their acute stage. It is also a preferred amino acid preparation for severe patients and patients in various stress states. According to statistics from Menet (China Medical and Pharmaceutical Economic Information Network), sales volume of compound amino acid injection in the PRC market amounted to approximately RMB449 million in 2017.



Hepatic encephalopathy can be caused by severe virus hepatitis, severe toxic hepatitis, drug induced liver diseases, acute fatty liver of pregnancy, various types of liver cirrhosis, postoperative portoalsystemic shunt, primary liver cancer and other diffuse liver diseases in terminal stage. The Drug is enriched with high branched-chain amino acid, which facilitates the correction of the disproportionality between branched-chain amino acid and aromatic amino acid after entering patients' serum, It acts faster and better in the clinical use of the postoperative recovery of patients who underwent corrective surgery (trauma) and in facilitating the protein synthesis of skeletal muscle. It can also significantly improve the consciousness, liver function and blood ammonia of patients, effectively reduce the sequential injury of liver cells and maintain the normal function of the liver. Therefore it demonstrates great clinical value in prevention and treatment of hepatic injury and abnormal liver function.



Dr.Che Fengsheng,Chairman and CEO of Sihuan Pharmaceutical, said,'it is a trend in clinical' liver diseases treatment to replace the existing ordinary balanced aminoacid with compound amino acid injection(20AA). The approval of the Drug for registrationwill further enhance and expand the product lines of the Group,fulfill the market demandand thus making a positive impact on the Group's business.



The Drug is a product that features the most comprehensive amino acid types among existing amino acid preparations, with a highly concentrated formula of 10%, thus providing comprehensive and balanced nutritional support for patients lack of nutrition. With a concentration of branched-chain amino acid up to 33%, the Drug can correct ammonotelism disorder, inhibit pathologically-induced elevated concentration of aromatic amino acid and reduce the production of inhibitory neurotransmitter.



Founded in 2001, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has become the largest cardio-cerebral vascular drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market by market share since 2007. Sihuan Pharmaceutical is an integrated corporate with its own production, R&D and marketing capacities. The success of the Group can be attributed to its differentiated and proven sales and marketing model, extensive nationwide distribution network, diversified product portfolio, and strong R&D capabilities. The Group's current products encompass the top five medical therapeutic areas in China: cardio-cerebral vascular system, central nervous system, metabolism, oncology and anti-infectives. The Group has begun its innovative drug R&D since 2008 and now possesses a well-established innovative drug R&D platform, which is supported by close to 600 R&D experts and focuses in therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief.

