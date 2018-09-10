Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Long-acting Insulin Degludec Granted Approval for Clinical Trials

2018-09-10 12:39:30 Copyfrom: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

HONG KONG, 6 September 2018 - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (HKEx: 0460) ('Sihuan Pharmaceutical' or the 'Group'), the largest cardio-cerebral vascular ('CCV') drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market, announced that the long-acting insulin analogue degludec (the 'drug') developed by the Group has been granted approval for clinical trials and has commenced pre-clinical preparation. The drug will strengthen the Group's non-CCV product pipeline once granted approval in the future.

Recombinant insulin degludec is an ultra long-acting insulin analogue intended to treat type 2 diabetes in adult patients. It is demonstrated in previous clinical studies that the drug has ultra-long glucose-lowering effect and stable pharmacokinetic profiles, leading to persistent, stable and long-lasting glucose lowering effects, which reduce the risk of hypoglycemia especially for the occurrence of nocturnal hypoglycemia.

To date, the prevalence of diabetes in China is the highest among countries, with 92 million patients diagnosed and 150 million population at risk. Occurrence of diabetes is expected to rise as a consequence of aging population and urbanization in the country. The diabetes drug market in China is expected to reach RMB 40 billion, which exhibits tremendous market capacity. At present, Novo Nordisk is the sole manufacturer of insulin degludec injection marketed in China, which leaves promising market potential for insulin degludec from the Group once granted approval in the future.

Dr. Che Fengsheng, Chairman and CEO of Sihuan Pharmaceutical, said, 'after years of continuous dedication of substantial resources and efforts, Sihuan Pharmaceutical now possesses a well-developed generic drug R&D platform, with a strong product pipeline focusing on therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand. In the first half of 2018, the Group's R&D expenditure accounted for approximately 19.9% of its sales revenue, exceeding industry average. Insulin degludec, together with the other diabetes drugs in the pipeline, will build on the leading position of the Group in the CCV market to strengthen our non-CCV product pipeline, thus add momentum to Sihuan Pharmaceutical's sustainable growth.'

As disclosed earlier, Sihuan Pharmaceutical selected a few oral solid form drugs for bioequivalence tests, such as diabetes drug metformin hydrochloride tablet (鹽酸二甲雙胍片). Upon the passing of bioequivalent test in the near future, it will become another growth driver of the Group. Sihuan Pharmaceutical's generic drug pipeline includes CCV and CNS drugs such as vinpocetine injection (長春西汀注射液), rivastigmine hydrogen tartrate capsules (重酒石酸卡巴拉汀膠囊), levetiracetam tablets (左乙拉西坦片), amlodipine besylate tablets (苯磺酸左氨氯地平片), levetiracetam injection (左乙拉西坦注射液) , etc. Its strategic diversity will contribute to the Group's product resources in the short-, mid- and long-term.

About Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Founded in 2001, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has become the largest cardio-cerebral vascular drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market by market share since 2007. The Group was the 11th largest pharmaceutical company in terms of hospital purchase in the Chinese prescription drug market in the first half of 2018. Sihuan Pharmaceutical is an integrated corporate with its own production, R&D and marketing capacities. The success of the Group can be attributed to its differentiated and proven sales and marketing model, extensive nationwide distribution network, diversified product portfolio, and strong R&D capabilities. The Group's current products encompass the top five medical therapeutic areas in China: cardio-cerebral vascular system, central nervous system, metabolism, oncology and anti-infectives. The Group has begun its innovative drug R&D since 2008 and now possesses a well-established innovative drug R&D platform, which is supported by close to 600 R&D experts and focuses in therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief.