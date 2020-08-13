Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.    460   BMG8162K1137

SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD

(460)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sihuan Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0460)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 at 4:00 p.m., for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Dr. Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Zhang Jionglong, Mr. Choi Yiau Chong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
12:16aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of board meeting
PU
06/18SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividen..
FA
06/18SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Profit warning mainly attributable to recognition of imp..
PU
02/20SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - acquisition of all interests an..
PU
02/18SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - production approval granted for..
PU
02/13SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Commencement of Phase III Clini..
PU
02/11SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - sihuan pharmaceutical and heter..
PU
2019SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Sharehold..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 468 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2020 888 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 6 862 M 989 M 989 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 009
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,88 CNY
Last Close Price 0,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Cheng Guo Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feng Sheng Che Chairman
Zhong Xin Jia Chief Operating Officer
Yiau Chong Choi CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Cai Xia Huo Director-Research & Development Management Centre
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD.-12.90%989
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.60%386 946
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.35%292 091
PFIZER, INC.-2.17%209 994
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.09%204 641
NOVARTIS AG-17.07%183 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group