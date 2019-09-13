Log in
Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Shareholder

09/13/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於 百 慕 達 註 冊 成 立 之 有 限 公 司）

(Stock code ╱ 股 份 代 碼：0460)

NOTIFICATION LETTER  通 知 信 函

Dear Shareholder,

16 September 2019

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.sihuanpharm.comand the HKExnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor relations" section on the homepage of the Company's website, then selecting under "Financial results" for the Interim Report 2019.

If you wish to change your choice of language or means of receiving all future corporate communications, please complete, sign and return the enclosed change request form ("Change Request Form") to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form) (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.sihuanpharm.comor the HKExnews website of the HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's corporate communications (Note) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's corporate communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's corporate communications in future, please send email to sihuanpharm-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's telephone hotline at

  1. 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send email to sihuanpharm-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

By Order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Dr. Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Note: Corporate communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東：

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）

- 2019 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件」）之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站(www.sihuanpharm.com)及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「香 港 交 易 所」） 披 露 易 網 站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡 迎 瀏 覽。 閣 下 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的「投 資 者 關 係」項 下 按「財 報 數 據」閱 覽2019年 中 期 報 告。

若 閣 下 欲 更 改 有 關 日 後 所 有 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 的 選 擇，請 填 妥 附 上 的 變 更 申 請 表 格（「變 更 申 請 表 格」）， 並 使 用 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 將 表 格 經 由 卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「香 港 股 份 登 記 處」）寄 回 本 公 司（如 在 香 港 投 寄，毋 須 貼 上 郵 票； 否 則，請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票）。香 港 股 份 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 54 樓。變 更 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.sihuanpharm.com) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載。儘 管 閣 下 已 選 擇（或 被 視 為 已 同 意）透 過 本 公 司 網 站 收 取 本 公 司 所 有 公 司 通 訊 文 件（附 註）（「網 上 版 本」），如 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 閣 下 在 收 取 或 接 收 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 上 出 現 困 難， 閣 下 可 要 求 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本，本 公 司 將 因 應 閣 下 的 要 求 儘 快 向 閣 下 發 送 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本，費 用 全 免。

閣 下 可 以 隨 時 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 本（ 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本， 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本， 或 同 時 收 取 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本），或 網 上 版 本。如 閣 下 日 後 需 要 更 改 所 選 擇 的 本 公 司 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式，請 發 送 電 郵 致 sihuanpharm-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com或 以 書 面 方 式（註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名、地 址 及 要 求）經 由 香 港 股 份 登 記 處 送 交 本 公 司。

如 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 致 電 香 港 股 份 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2980 1333，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（公 眾 假 期 除 外） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 5 時 正 或 電 郵 至 sihuanpharm-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

承 董 事 會 命

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

車 馮 升 醫 生 主 席 兼 執 行 董 事

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 六 日

附 註：公 司 通 訊 文 件 指 由 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 的 任 何 文 件，包 括 但 不 限 於：(a)董 事 會 報 告、年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 財 務 摘 要 報 告（如 適 用）；(b) 中 期 報 告 及 中 期 摘 要 報 告（如 適 用）；(c) 會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e) 通 函 及 (f) 委 任 代 表 表 格。

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於 百 慕 達 註 冊 成 立 之 有 限 公 司）

(Stock code ╱ 股 份 代 碼：0460)

Change Request Form 

變 更 申 請 表 格

To:

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company")

致：

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）

c/o

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合 和 中 心 54

I/We would like to receive all Corporate Communications(1) of the Company as indicated below: 本 人 我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 貴 公 司 之 全 部 公 司 通 訊 文 件 (1)

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

（請 從 下 列 選 擇 中，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上「X」號）

by electronic means through the Company's website (www.sihuanpharm.com) (instead of printed copies) with a notification letter mailed to my/our address when printed copies of the relevant Corporate Communications are mailed; OR

透 過 本 公 司 網 站 (www.sihuanpharm.com) 以 電 子 方 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 代 替 印 刷 本，並 在 有 關 公 司 通 訊 文 件 印 刷 本 寄 出 時 向 本 人 吾 等 郵 寄 通 知 信 函 至 本 人 吾 等 的 地 址；或

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 英 文 印 刷 本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 中 文 印 刷 本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同 時 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本

Signature(s): 簽名:

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯 絡 電 話 號 碼：

日期：

Notes 附 註：

  1. Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors'report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors'report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular and (f) a proxy form.
    公 司 通 訊 文 件 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 財 務 摘 要 報 告（如 適 用）；(b) 中 期 報 告 及 中 期 摘 要 報 告（如 適 用）；(c) 會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e) 通 函 及 (f) 委 任 代 表 表 格。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在 本 表 格 作 出 超 過 一 項 選 擇、或 未 有 作 出 選 擇、或 未 有 簽 署、或 在 其 他 方 面 填 寫 不 正 確，則 本 表 格 將 會 作 廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上 述 指 示 適 用 於 發 送 予 閣 下 之 所 有 公 司 通 訊 文 件，直 至 閣 下 經 由 卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 通 知 本 公 司 另 外 之 安 排 或 任 何 時 候 停 止 持 有 本 公 司 的 股 份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為 免 存 疑，任 何 在 本 申 請 表 格 上 的 額 外 手 寫 指 示，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return the Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong.

閣 下 寄 回 此 變 更 申 請 表 格 時，請 將 此 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上。

如 在 本 港 投 寄， 閣 下 無 需 支 付 郵 費 或 貼 上 郵 票

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司

Freepost No. 簡 便 回 郵 號 碼：37

Hong Kong 香 港

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
