Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Pediatric Medicine “Midazolam Oromucosal Solution” to be Listed in the Priority Review Pro

2018-08-16 15:55:06 Copyfrom: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

HONG KONG, 16 August 2018 -(HKEx: 0460) (or the), the largest cardio-cerebral vascular () drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market, announced that its self-developed Category 3 generic drug Midazolam Oromucosal Solution ('Midazolam' or 'the product') was granted priority review designation as a pediatric medicine by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China Food and Drug Administration ('CFDA'). The inclusion in the priority review process is expected to expedite the review and approval timeframe for the drug to market. Currently reserving exclusivity in China, the product has application in treating prolonged, acute, convulsive seizures in infants, toddlers, children and adolescents, and is expected to exhibit broad prospect when marketed in the future. It is the Group's another R&D breakthrough shortly after the Phase II clinical trial commencement of its self-developed innovative oncology drug Pirotinib announced earlier.

Midazolam Oromucosal Solution has been listed in the 'Announcement on Registration Application for Drugs to be Included in the Priority Review Process' recently released by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China Food and Drug Administration ('CFDA'). Midazolam contains the active ingredient Benzodiazepine with application in treating prolonged, acute, convulsive seizures in infants, toddlers, children and adolescents (from the age of 3 months to 18 years), and was registered as category 3 chemical drug.



Midazolam received orphan-drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2016 (an orphan drug is a pharmaceutical agent that has been developed specifically to treat a rare medical condition). To date, there are no imported or generic drug of the same type marketed in China. Compared with other dosage forms, the product has the advantage of convenient administration that enables emergent first-aid and is more accessible to patients. Meanwhile, the bioavailability is considerably enhanced through oromucosal absorption. The Product demonstrates good safety properties, rapid onset and reduced risk of respiratory suppression, which support the application in treating children with acute epileptic seizures.



Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition commonly found in children. It is recorded that there are 9 million epilepsy patients in China, among which 6 million are children. According to ViroPharma, this dosage form is expected to reach peak sales of US$90 million in Europe.



CFDA has been encouraging the application of pediatric drugs which are in short supply by creating a fast lane-approval pathway to market. As at 1 June 2018, the Center for Drug Evaluation has announced 28 batches of drugs to be included in the priority review process, which include registration application of 520 drugs, among which 72 are pediatric medicine. According to the '2016 Pediatric Medicine Safety Investigation Report White Paper', children accounts for 19.3% of total patients in China. Among the over 3,500 drugs available in the market, only approximately 60 of them are pediatric medicine, which translates to 1.7% of the total number of drugs.



Dr. Che Fengsheng, Chairman and CEO of Sihuan Pharmaceutical, said, 'after years of continuous dedication of substantial resources and efforts, Sihuan Pharmaceutical now possesses a well-developed generic drug R&D platform, with a strong product pipeline focusing on therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand. Midazolam Oromucosal Solution currently reserves exclusivity in China. We have been investing in the development of the Product since 2016. The inclusion in the priority review process is expected to expedite the timeframe for the drug to market. The achievement will build on the leading position of the Group in the CCV market to strengthen our non-CCV product pipeline, thus add momentum to Sihuan Pharmaceutical's sustainable growth.'



As disclosed in the 2017 annual report, Sihuan Pharmaceutical selected a few oral solid form drugs for bioequivalence tests, such as diabetes drug metformin hydrochloride tablet (鹽酸二甲雙胍片). Upon the passing of bioequivalent test in the near future, it will become another growth driver of the Group. Sihuan Pharmaceutical's generic drug pipeline includes CCV and CNS drugs such as vinpocetine injection (長春西汀注射液), rivastigmine hydrogen tartrate capsules (重酒石酸卡巴拉汀膠囊), levetiracetam tablets (左乙拉西坦片), amlodipine besylate tablets (苯磺酸左氨氯地平片), levetiracetam injection (左乙拉西坦注射液) , etc. Its strategic diversity will contribute to the Group's product resources in the short-, mid- and long-term.



###



About Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.



Founded in 2001, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has become the largest cardio-cerebral vascular drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market by market share since 2007. The Group was the sixth largest pharmaceutical company in terms of hospital purchase in the Chinese prescription drug market in 2017. Sihuan Pharmaceutical is an integrated corporate with its own production, R&D and marketing capacities. The success of the Group can be attributed to its differentiated and proven sales and marketing model, extensive nationwide distribution network, diversified product portfolio, and strong R&D capabilities. The Group's current products encompass the top five medical therapeutic areas in China: cardio-cerebral vascular system, central nervous system, metabolism, oncology and anti-infectives. The Group has begun its innovative drug R&D since 2008 and now possesses a well-established innovative drug R&D platform, which is supported by 400 R&D experts and focuses in therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief.

