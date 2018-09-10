Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Self-developed Rapid-acting Insulin Analogue Insulin Aspart Granted Approval for Clinical Trial

2018-09-10 12:30:05 Copyfrom: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

HONG KONG, 10 September 2018 - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (HKEx: 0460) ('Sihuan Pharmaceutical' or the 'Group'), the largest cardio-cerebral vascular ('CCV') drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market, announced that its self-developed rapid-acting insulin aspart products have been granted approvals for clinical trials, marking another accomplishment of the Group in diabetes drug development following receiving clinical trial approval for insulin degludec. The drug will enrich Sihuan Pharmaxeutical's promising non-ccv pipeline once granted approval in the future.

Insulin aspart is one of the most commonly prescribed insulin analogues globally, second to insulin glargine. In China, Novo Nordisk is currently the sole manufacturer of insulin aspart injection marketed, which achieved RMB 5.12 billion of sales in the greater China region in 2017. The Group's insulin aspart will enjoy promising market potential once granted approval in the future.

Insulin aspart is a rapid-acting insulin analogue. In comparison to other varieties of insulin, insulin aspart is characterized with rapid onset and brief action duration properties and is commonly prescribed in combination with intermediate- and long-acting insulin as standard therapeutic regimen. Approval for clinical trials have been granted for the insulin analogue products developed by the Group, namely insulin aspart injection, insulin aspart 30 suspension injection and insulin aspart 50 suspension injection, among which Insulin aspart 30 suspension injection and insulin aspart 50 suspension injection are pre-mixed biphasic preparations with extended action duration compared to insulin aspart injection.

Dr. Che Fengsheng, Chairman and CEO of Sihuan Pharmaceutical, said, 'the Group has been dedicated in driving the progress of diabetes new drug research and development and building an integrated platform for providing treatment options to diabetes patients. To date, the prevalence of diabetes in China is the highest among countries, with 92 million patients diagnosed and 150 million population at risk. Occurrence of diabetes is expected to rise as a consequence of aging population and urbanization in the country. The diabetes drug market in China is expected to reach RMB 40 billion, which exhibits tremendous market capacity. Rapid-acting Insulin Aspart, together with other diabetes drugs under development, will contribute to build on the leading position of the Group in the CCV market to strengthen our non-CCV product pipeline, thus add momentum to Sihuan Pharmaceutical's sustainable growth.'

After years of continuous dedication of substantial resources and efforts, Sihuan Pharmaceutical now possesses a well-developed generic drug R&D platform. In the first half of 2018, the Group's R&D expenditure accounted for approximately 19.9% of its sales revenue. It generic drug R&D team successfully developed a number of first-to-market generic drugs in its current product portfolio. The Group has built a strong product pipeline focusing on therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief.

As disclosed earlier, Sihuan Pharmaceutical selected a few oral solid form drugs for bioequivalence tests, such as diabetes drug metformin hydrochloride tablet (鹽酸二甲雙胍片). Upon the passing of bioequivalent test in the near future, it will become another growth driver of the Group. Sihuan Pharmaceutical's generic drug pipeline includes CCV and CNS drugs such as vinpocetine injection (長春西汀注射液), rivastigmine hydrogen tartrate capsules (重酒石酸卡巴拉汀膠囊), levetiracetam tablets (左乙拉西坦片), amlodipine besylate tablets (苯磺酸左氨氯地平片), levetiracetam injection (左乙拉西坦注射液) , etc. Its strategic diversity will contribute to the Group's product resources in the short-, mid- and long-term.

About Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Founded in 2001, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has become the largest cardio-cerebral vascular drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market by market share since 2007. The Group was the 11th largest pharmaceutical company in terms of hospital purchase in the Chinese prescription drug market in the first half of 2018. Sihuan Pharmaceutical is an integrated corporate with its own production, R&D and marketing capacities. The success of the Group can be attributed to its differentiated and proven sales and marketing model, extensive nationwide distribution network, diversified product portfolio, and strong R&D capabilities. The Group's current products encompass the top five medical therapeutic areas in China: cardio-cerebral vascular system, central nervous system, metabolism, oncology and anti-infectives. The Group has begun its innovative drug R&D since 2008 and now possesses a well-established innovative drug R&D platform, which is supported by close to 600 R&D experts and focuses in therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief.