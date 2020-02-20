Sihuan Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ACQUISITION OF ALL INTERESTS AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OF PLAZOMICIN, A NEW GENERATION OF AMINOGLYCOSIDE ANTIBIOTICS IN THE GREATER CHINA REGION

There are very limited choices of drugs for the clinical treatment of MDR bacteria, however, the only few treatment options have limited clinical application due to issues such as severe renal toxicity. Plazomicin injection was launched in June 2018 with the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of complex urinary tract infections and acute pyelonephritis in adults. Currently, clinical application confirms that plazomicin significantly reduces the risk of renal toxicity than previous generations of aminoglycosides.

As bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to existing antibacterial drugs, super bacteria have posed the most serious threat to human health. The World Health Organization (WHO) has predicted that 10 million people will die as a result of super bacterial infections each year by 2050. EvaluatePharma, a pharmaceutical market research agency, has predicted that the annual sales of plazomicin will reach US$313 million in 2022. The Group expects that plazomicin will generate significant economic benefits after its launch in the Greater China Region.

In addition, benapenem, a Category 1 innovative carbapenem antibiotic developed by the Group, has commenced Phase II clinical trials for complex urinary tract infections in various clinical trial units in the PRC with smooth progress. Phase III clinical trials are expected to commence in the second half of this year.

Azithromycin capsule, another anti-infective product of the Group, is being selected in the second batch of the National Centralized Medicine Procurement (全國藥品集中採購). The specification of this drug is 0.25g* 6 capsules/box, and the procurement price is RMB5.46/ box. Eight provinces, namely Jiangsu, Shandong, Fujian, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Gansu, Guangxi and Tibet, have been selected for supply of the drug and will provide a minimum of 30 million capsules. The selection of azithromycin capsule in this centralized procurement will help the Group to quickly enter the PRC domestic sales market of azithromycin capsule, increase market presence and further accelerate its development in the field of anti-infective drugs.

This announcement is being made by the Company on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Chairman and Executive Director

Dr. Che Fengsheng

Hong Kong, 20 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.