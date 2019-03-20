Log in
Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement Acceptance of First Application for Production Approval in respect of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Product "Eslicarbazepine Acetate"

0
03/20/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

̬ᐑᔼᖹછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Acceptance of First Application for Production Approval in respect of

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Product "Eslicarbazepine Acetate"

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company " or " Sihuan Pharmaceutical", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group's application for production approval in respect of "Eslicarbazepine acetate" (the "Drug"), a drug for treatment of epilepsy, was formally accepted by the National Medical Products Administration NMPAwith file number CYHS1900082Guo. Currently, the Group is the first and the only domestic enterprise that submitted application and received acceptance for production approval for the Drug in China.

The Group's Eslicarbazepine Acetate Tablet is applied in a form of 400-mg for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients four years old and above. Currently, Eslicarbazepine Acetate Tablet has not yet been launched in China's market. According to the Administrative Measures for Drug Registration ( ᖹۜൗ̅၍ଣ፬ ج') and the existing classification method for drug registration, Eslicarbazepine Acetate Tablet is categorized as Class 3 Chemical Drug (for drugs that imitate the original innovative drugs which have been launched overseas but have not been launched in the domestic market).

Epilepsy is one of the three major central nervous system diseases. According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately 50 million epilepsy patients in the world, accounting for approximately 8.2% of the totalworld population. Currently, there are about 9 million epilepsy patients in China, accounting for about one, fifth of the total number of epilepsy patients in the world, with an increase of about 400,000 newly diagnosed epilepsy patients every year. According to statistical data from IMS, the market size of anti-epileptic drugs in China reached RMB2.4 billion in 2017, an increase of 20.37% from the previous year. At present, the top five anti-epileptic drugs in the domestic market are Sodium Valproate, Levetiracetam, Oxcarbazepine, Lamotrigine and Topiramate. As some of the drugs were launched in early years, they have relatively high drug resistance. Faced with an increasing number of epilepsy patients in China, the development of new anti-epileptic drugs with better efficacy is of great importance and urgency.

Eslicarbazepine acetate exerts its anti-epileptic function mainly by blocking the voltage-gated sodium channel and it is well tolerated by long-term drug users and features higher efficacy and safety. The Drug has good market prospect as it is expected to become the first-line clinical drug in the future and thus benefiting children and adult patients with epilepsy.

This announcement is published by the Group on voluntary basis for the purpose of helping investors in general to have a better understanding on the latest business development of the Group, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Dr. Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:29:05 UTC
