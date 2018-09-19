Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Category 1 Innovative Drug Benapenem Commenced Phase II Clinical Trial in China

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Voluntary Announcement

Category 1 Innovative Drug Benapenem Commenced

Phase II Clinical Trial in China

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company " or " Sihuan Pharmaceutical", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Benapenem (the "New Drug"), a Category 1 innovative drug developed by the Group, has commenced Phase II clinical trial in China (the "Study").

Benapenem is the first self-developed innovative carbapenem antibiotic in China and has received patent designations in China and in the United States. It is intended to treat infections caused by bacteria producing extended-spectrum -lactamases, as well as various types of complicated infections. The Study is a multi-centered, randomized, double-blinded controlled Phase II clinical trial to assess the safety profile and efficacy of the new drug in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (including pyelonephritis) and will involve recruitment of approximately 120 patients.

Pre-clinical and clinical researches have demonstrated that Benapenem is characterized with potent anti-bacterial activities, desirable safety profile and extended half-life. Compared with other marketed drugs, Benapenem provides convenience in clinical practice as it is administered once daily. The broad-spectrumand potent anti-bacterial activities of the New Drug are comparable to Meropenem and Ertapenem, among which the anti-enterobacter genus activity outperforms Imipenem. The abovementioned advantageous edges are expected to provide Benapenem with promising market potential.

According to statistics from Menet (China Medical and Pharmaceutical Economic Information Network), the total revenue of carbapenem antibiotics in city- and county-level public hospitals in China reached RMB9.6 billion in 2017. Carbapenem is an essential anti-infection agent in clinical practice. With competitive advantages in clinical application and production cost, Benapenem is expected to become a better treatment option with improved quality and cost-effectiveness.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Hong Kong, 19 September, 2018

