Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Compound Amino Acid Injection (20AA) of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Granted Approval for Drug Registration

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Compound Amino Acid Injection (20AA) of Sihuan Pharmaceutical

Granted Approval for Drug Registration

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company " or " Sihuan Pharmaceutical", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that approval has been granted for drug registration by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) for the compound amino acid injection (20AA) (500 ml) (the "Drug") developed by the Group.

The Drug is the only fourth-generation high branched-chain amino acid injection containing 20 types of amino acid. The Drug contains eight types of essential amino acid and high branched-chain amino acid with high concentration. It is clinically used for prevention and treatment of hepatic encephalopathy and intravenous nutrition for patients with liver diseases and hepatic encephalopathy in their acute stage. It is also a preferred amino acid preparation for severe patients and patients in various stress states.

The Drug is enriched with high branched-chain amino acid, which facilitates the correction of the disproportionality between branched-chain amino acid and aromatic amino acid after entering patients' serum, It acts faster and better in the clinical use of the postoperative recovery of patients who underwent corrective surgery (trauma) and in facilitating the protein synthesis of skeletal muscle. It can also significantlyimprove the consciousness, liver function and blood ammonia of patients, effectively reduce the sequential injury of liver cells and maintain the normal function of the liver. Therefore it demonstrates great clinical value in prevention and treatment of hepatic injury and abnormal liver function.

The Drug is a product that features the most comprehensive amino acid types among existing amino acid preparations, with a highly concentrated formula of 10%, thus providing comprehensive and balanced nutritional support for patients lack of nutrition. With a concentration of branched-chain amino acid up to 33%, the Drug can correct ammonotelism disorder, inhibit pathologically-induced elevated concentration of aromatic amino acid and reduce the production of inhibitory neurotransmitter. It is a trend in clinical liver diseases treatment to replace the existing ordinary balanced amino acid with compound amino acid injection (20AA).

Hepatic encephalopathy can be caused by severe virus hepatitis, severe toxic hepatitis, drug induced liver diseases, acute fatty liver of pregnancy, various types of liver cirrhosis, postoperative portoalsystemic shunt, primary liver cancer and other diffuse liver diseases in terminal stage. According to statistics from Menet (China Medical and Pharmaceutical Economic Information Network), sales volume of compound amino acid injection in the PRC market amounted to approximately RMB449 million in 2017.

The approval of the Drug for registration will further enhance and expand the product lines of the Group, fulfill the market demand and thus making a positive impact on the Group's business.

This announcement is being made by the Group on a voluntary basis for investors to have an understanding of the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

