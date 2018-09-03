Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Establishment of Global Business Development Centre

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Establishment of Global Business Development Centre

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company " or " Sihuan Pharmaceutical" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the Group has recently established its Global Business Development Centre (the "Centre") in the United States (the "U.S."). The Centre will be responsible for expanding and managing the Group's domestic and international business development, in order to accelerate the introduction of strategic international projects.

The establishment of the Centre is pivotal to the Group's global strategic planning. It is another effort made by the Group towards globalization, after setting up its Research and Development ("R&D") Centre in San Francisco Bay Area, the U.S. in 2017. At present, the biopharmaceutical industry has become more geographically concentrated, with over 90% of the patents owned by the U.S., Europe and Japan, of which nearly 60% of the world's biopharmaceutical patents are owned by the U.S.. By strategically setting up the Centre in the U.S., the Group will be able to leverage its geographic advantages to obtain global biopharmaceutical technology, local talent resources, and industry information. As such, the Group can stay at the forefront to optimize and speed up its strategic planning in the industry. Besides, the Centre will work closely with and complement the Group's R&D centres in China and the U.S..

The Centre will make plans for project expansion and management in accordance with the Group's strategic development. This includes information collection, negotiation, management and execution. The Centre will furnish the Group's international cooperations, as well as export and introduction of technology and services. In addition, the Centre will establish foreign resources network relevant to the Group's business development. Moreover, the Centre will be responsible for the development, implementation and management of the Group's domestic and overseas businesses, as well as international market development for products intended for export (including finished pharmaceutical products, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates). The Centre will also build channels for the import and export business to broaden the Group's export business and the import of foreign products, as well as to facilitate the entire procedure.

Biography of the Global Business Development Team

Members of the team were senior management from international pharmaceutical companies with vast experience in business development in the industry.

F. Leslie Boyd, Jr., Ph.D - Chief Business Officer

Dr. Boyd will be responsible for the strategies of the Group's licensing and merger and acquistion activities. Dr. Boyd possesses close to 20 years of experiences in drug R&D and business development, with rich experiences in product licensing. In 1986, Dr. Boyd obtained his Ph.D from the University of Alabama. His extensive experiences include working for Burroughs Wellcome and GlaxoSmithKline plc. ("GSK"). He served as GSK's Vice President of World Wide Business Development since 2007 and was responsible for the company's in-licensing and out-licensing transactions. After that, Dr. Boyd joined Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in 2016 as the Vice President of Search & Evaluation, Head of Due Diligence, Specialty R&D.

Dr. Joyce Pei - Global Head of Oncology Business Development

Dr. Pei has over 35 years of experiences working at multi-national pharmaceutical corporations, of which she has spent over 20 years in oncology/immunology, business development, liscensing, strategic partnerships and alliances. Dr. Pei received her Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Maryland in 1996. Dr. Pei accumulated extensive industry experiences from working for Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche, etc. From 2013 to 2016, Dr. Pei was the Senior Director of Strategic Alliances in Global Oncology at Boehringer Ingelheim. In 2017, Dr. Pei was the Global Business Development and Investment Vice President of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, leading its global business development and investment projects in various countries including the United States.

J. Michael French - Global Head of Transactions Business Development

In 1981, Mr. French obtained his bachelor degree in aerospace engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and master degree in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown University in 1987. Previously, Mr. French worked in Otimo Biotech, LLC, Marina Biotech, Sirna Therapeutics, and Entelos, Inc., etc. He was the Chief Business Officer at Entelos, Inc., where he was primarily responsible for business development. During 2008 to 2016, Mr. French was the Chairman, CEO and President of Marina Biotech. Before joining Sihuan Pharmaeutical, Mr. French was the President of Otimo Biotech.

Dr. Guoqiang Jiang - Global Head of Competitive Intelligence

In 1996, Dr. Jiang obtained his Ph.D. in environmental toxicology from the University of California. Dr. Jiang joined Merck & Co., Inc. in 2009 and was later appointed as the Director of Strategic Product and Pipeline Intelligence, Global Competitive Intelligence (GCI), Corporate Finance and Strategy. Dr. Jiang possesses 19 years of experiences in innovative drug R&D, clinical trials, clinical evaluation, sales and marketing and business development, etc.

In 2017, Sihuan Pharmaeutical established its U.S. R&D Centre in the San Francisco Bay Area in California of the U.S., which primarily focuses on the development of first-in-class immuno-oncology drugs, including small molecule drugs and large molecule biopharmaceuticals such as antibodies and fusion protein drugs, which led the Group to the field of biopharmaceuticals R&D, including antibodies and fusion protein drugs, and connected the Group to global leading R&D resources. The establishment of the Centre is expected to pave the way to the Group's further international business expansion.

This announcement is being made by the Company on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

