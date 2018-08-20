Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodium Commenced Phase II Clinical Trial in China

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodium

Commenced Phase II Clinical Trial in China

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company "or" Sihuan Pharmaceutical" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Anaprazole Sodium ("Anaprazole "orthe" new drug") has commenced Phase II clinical trial in China (the "Study"). Anaprazole is an innovative digestive system drug developed by Shandong Xuanzhu Pharma Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group.

Anaprazole is a novel drug in the proton pump inhibitors ("PPIs") family that inhibits gastric acid secretion and eliminates Helicobacter pylori rapidly and with high efficiency. In the previously completed Phase I clinical study, the new drug has demonstrated good safety profile and therapeutic potency. The study protocol involves recruitment of approximately 150 participants. It is a multi-centered, double-blinded, randomized controlled Phase II clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety profile of the new drug in patients with duodenal ulcer.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated distinctive features of Anaprazole including rapid onset and longer duration of acid suppression. Composed of single isomers, the new drug is metabolized through multiple enzymes, which mitigates the risk of drug-drug interactions and hence is potentially the best-in-class attributable to its good safety properties and efficiency.

According to Pharmaceutical Data Base (PDB) data, the market volume of peptic ulcer medications in China reached RMB7.43 billion in 2016 and has been increasing over the years, among which PPIs account for 91.8% of all peptic ulcer medications in China, indicating that the new drug is in extensive demand and with promising market potential.

