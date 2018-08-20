Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd    0460   BMG8162K1137

SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD (0460)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodium Commenced Phase II Clinical Trial in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:41am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

̬ᐑᔼᖹછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodium

Commenced Phase II Clinical Trial in China

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company "or" Sihuan Pharmaceutical" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Anaprazole Sodium ("Anaprazole "orthe" new drug") has commenced Phase II clinical trial in China (the "Study"). Anaprazole is an innovative digestive system drug developed by Shandong Xuanzhu Pharma Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group.

Anaprazole is a novel drug in the proton pump inhibitors ("PPIs") family that inhibits gastric acid secretion and eliminates Helicobacter pylori rapidly and with high efficiency. In the previously completed Phase I clinical study, the new drug has demonstrated good safety profile and therapeutic potency. The study protocol involves recruitment of approximately 150 participants. It is a multi-centered, double-blinded, randomized controlled Phase II clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety profile of the new drug in patients with duodenal ulcer.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated distinctive features of Anaprazole including rapid onset and longer duration of acid suppression. Composed of single isomers, the new drug is metabolized through multiple enzymes, which mitigates the risk of drug-drug interactions and hence is potentially the best-in-class attributable to its good safety properties and efficiency.

According to Pharmaceutical Data Base (PDB) data, the market volume of peptic ulcer medications in China reached RMB7.43 billion in 2016 and has been increasing over the years, among which PPIs account for 91.8% of all peptic ulcer medications in China, indicating that the new drug is in extensive demand and with promising market potential.

This announcement is being made by the Company on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 August, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive directors of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Mr. Zhu Xun.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 00:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
02:41aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Innovative Digestive System Dru..
PU
08/16SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pediatric Medicine “Midazolam Oromucosal Solution&..
PU
08/16SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Pediatric Medicine Midazolam Or..
PU
08/14SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Self-Developed Innovative Oncology Drug Pirotinib Commen..
PU
08/13SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Innovative Oncology Drug Piroti..
PU
06/07SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/01SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 1 jun..
PU
04/27SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Resignation and appointment of directors
AQ
04/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered H..
PU
04/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Sharehold..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016WEEK IN REVIEW : China Pharma Year-End Deals 
2015Why Do Auditors Disclaim? 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 3 083 M
EBIT 2018 1 679 M
Net income 2018 1 378 M
Finance 2018 1 727 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 10,15
P/E ratio 2019 9,39
EV / Sales 2018 4,04x
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
Capitalization 14 194 M
Chart SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,06  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Cheng Guo Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feng Sheng Che Chairman
Zhong Xin Jia Chief Operating Officer
Yiau Chong Choi CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Cai Xia Huo Director-Research & Development Management Centre
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD-39.36%2 065
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.18%360 750
PFIZER16.21%246 736
NOVARTIS0.10%211 093
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.66%208 211
MERCK AND COMPANY22.73%183 667
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.