Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd    0460   BMG8162K1137

SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD (0460)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Long-acting Insulin Degludec Granted Approval for Clinical Trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 01:07am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

̬ᐑᔼᖹછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Long-acting Insulin Degludec Granted Approval for Clinical Trials

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company "or" Sihuan Pharmaceutical" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the long-acting insulin analogue degludec (the "drug") developed by the Group has been granted approval for clinical trials from China Food and Drug Administration and has commenced pre-clinical preparation.

Recombinant insulin degludec is an ultra long-acting insulin analogue intended to treat type 2 diabetes in adult patients. It is demonstrated in previous clinical studies that the drug has ultra-long glucose-lowering effect and stable pharmacokinetic profiles, leading to persistent, stable and long-lasting glucose lowering effects, which reduce the risk of hypoglycemia especially for the occurrence of nocturnal hypoglycemia.

To date, the prevalence of diabetes in China is the highest among countries, with 92 million patients diagnosed and 150 million population at risk. Occurrence of diabetes is expected to rise as a consequence of aging population and urbanization in the country. The diabetes drug market in China is expected to reach RMB 40 billion, which exhibits tremendous market capacity. At present, Novo Nordisk is the sole manufacturer of insulin degludec injection marketed in China, which leaves promising market potential for insulin degludec from the Group once granted approval in the future.

This announcement is being made by the Company on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 23:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
01:07aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Long-acting Insulin Degludec Gr..
PU
09/05SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharm establishes global business centre in US
AQ
09/04RAQUALIA PHARMA : Sihuan's Collaborative Pain Treatment Research with RaQualia A..
AQ
09/03SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Establishment of Global Busines..
PU
09/03SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Collaborative Pain Treatment Research with RaQualia Achi..
PU
08/22SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodium Comme..
AQ
08/21SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pediatric Medicine 'Midazolam Oromucosal Solution' to be..
AQ
08/20SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodium Comme..
PU
08/20SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Innovative Digestive System Dru..
PU
08/16SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pediatric Medicine “Midazolam Oromucosal Solution&..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016WEEK IN REVIEW : China Pharma Year-End Deals 
2015Why Do Auditors Disclaim? 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 3 083 M
EBIT 2018 1 679 M
Net income 2018 1 378 M
Finance 2018 1 727 M
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 10,22
P/E ratio 2019 9,46
EV / Sales 2018 4,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 14 237 M
Chart SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,81  CNY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Cheng Guo Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feng Sheng Che Chairman
Zhong Xin Jia Chief Operating Officer
Yiau Chong Choi CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Cai Xia Huo Director-Research & Development Management Centre
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD-41.49%2 082
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.60%358 738
PFIZER14.63%242 515
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.39%214 575
NOVARTIS-2.09%212 346
MERCK AND COMPANY20.76%180 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.