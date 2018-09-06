Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Long-acting Insulin Degludec Granted Approval for Clinical Trials

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Voluntary Announcement

Long-acting Insulin Degludec Granted Approval for Clinical Trials

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company "or" Sihuan Pharmaceutical" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the long-acting insulin analogue degludec (the "drug") developed by the Group has been granted approval for clinical trials from China Food and Drug Administration and has commenced pre-clinical preparation.

Recombinant insulin degludec is an ultra long-acting insulin analogue intended to treat type 2 diabetes in adult patients. It is demonstrated in previous clinical studies that the drug has ultra-long glucose-lowering effect and stable pharmacokinetic profiles, leading to persistent, stable and long-lasting glucose lowering effects, which reduce the risk of hypoglycemia especially for the occurrence of nocturnal hypoglycemia.

To date, the prevalence of diabetes in China is the highest among countries, with 92 million patients diagnosed and 150 million population at risk. Occurrence of diabetes is expected to rise as a consequence of aging population and urbanization in the country. The diabetes drug market in China is expected to reach RMB 40 billion, which exhibits tremendous market capacity. At present, Novo Nordisk is the sole manufacturer of insulin degludec injection marketed in China, which leaves promising market potential for insulin degludec from the Group once granted approval in the future.

