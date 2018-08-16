Log in
SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD (0460)

SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD (0460)
Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Pediatric Medicine Midazolam Oromucosal Solution to be Listed in the Priority Review Process

08/16/2018 | 02:46am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

̬ᐑᔼᖹછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Pediatric Medicine Midazolam Oromucosal Solution to be Listed in the

Priority Review Process

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company " or " Sihuan Pharmaceutical" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Midazolam Oromucosal Solution ("Midazolam" or the "Product"), a product developed by a subsidiary Jilin Jinsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, has been listed in the "Announcement on Registration Application for Drugs to be Included in the Priority Review Process" recently released by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China Food and Drug Administration ("CFDA").

Midazolam contains the active ingredient Benzodiazepine with application in treating prolonged, acute, convulsive seizures in infants, toddlers, children and adolescents (from the age of 3 months to 18 years), and was registered as category 3 chemical drug. The Group has submitted the application for production approval for the product earlier and it was granted priority review designation as a pediatric medicine.

Midazolam was first developed by ViroPharma Incorporated ("ViroPharma") and approved through European Commission's Centralized Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization ("PUMA") on 5 September 2011 with the brand name Buccolam. Following the acquisition of ViroPharma by Shire Plc in 2013, the Product received orphan-drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2016. To date, there are no imported or generic drug of the same type marketed inChina. The Group has been investing in the development of the Product since 2016 and has been the first and sole entity to submit application for production approval to CFDA. Compared with other dosage forms, oromucosal solution has the advantage of convenient administration that enables emergent first-aid and is more accessible to patients. Meanwhile, the bioavailability is considerably enhanced through oromucosal absorption. The Product demonstrates good safety properties, rapid onset and reduced risk of respiratory suppression, which support the application(s) in treating children with acute epileptic seizures.

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition commonly found in children. It is recorded that there are 9 million epilepsy patients in China, among which 6 million are children. The inclusion in the priority review process is expected to expedite the review and approval timeframe for the drug to market, providing a treatment option both safe and effective to infants, children and adolescents. According to ViroPharma, this dosage form is expected to reach peak sales of US$90 million in Europe. The product currently reserves the exclusivity in China, and is expected to exhibit broad prospect when marketed in the future.

This announcement is being made by the Company on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Mr. Zhu Xun.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 00:45:01 UTC
