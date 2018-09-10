Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Rapid-acting Insulin Analogue Insulin Aspart Granted Approval for Clinical Trials

09/10/2018 | 03:02am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

̬ᐑᔼᖹછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Rapid-acting Insulin Analogue Insulin Aspart Granted Approval for

Clinical Trials

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company " or " Sihuan Pharmaceutical", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the insulin analogue products developed by the Group, namely insulin aspart injection, insulin aspart 30 suspension injection and insulin aspart 50, suspension injection have been granted approvals for clinical trials from the National Medical Products Administration of China.

Insulin aspart is a rapid-acting insulin analogue with indication in treating diabetes. In comparison to other varieties of insulin, insulin aspart is characterized with rapid onset and brief action duration properties and is commonly prescribed in combination with intermediate- and long-acting insulin as standard therapeutic regimen. Insulin aspart 30 suspension injection and insulin aspart 50 suspension injection are pre-mixed biphasic preparations with extended action duration compared to insulin aspart injection.

Insulin aspart is one of the most commonly prescribed insulin analogues globally, second to insulin glargine. In China, Novo Nordisk is currently the sole manufacturer of insulin aspart injection marketed. According to the 2017 financial report of Novo Nordisk, the total revenue of insulin aspart in the greater China region, including mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, was recorded at RMB 5.12 billion, which leaves promising market potential for insulin aspart of the Group once granted approval in the future.

The approvals marked another accomplishment of the Group in diabetes drug development following receiving clinical trial approval for insulin degludec. Meanwhile, the Group has been dedicated in driving the progress of diabetes new drug research and development and building an integrated platform for providing treatment options to diabetes patients.

This announcement is being made by the Company on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 01:01:02 UTC
