Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Rapid-acting Insulin Analogue Insulin Aspart Granted Approval for Clinical Trials

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

The board of directors ("the "Board") of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company " or " Sihuan Pharmaceutical", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the insulin analogue products developed by the Group, namely insulin aspart injection, insulin aspart 30 suspension injection and insulin aspart 50, suspension injection have been granted approvals for clinical trials from the National Medical Products Administration of China.

Insulin aspart is a rapid-acting insulin analogue with indication in treating diabetes. In comparison to other varieties of insulin, insulin aspart is characterized with rapid onset and brief action duration properties and is commonly prescribed in combination with intermediate- and long-acting insulin as standard therapeutic regimen. Insulin aspart 30 suspension injection and insulin aspart 50 suspension injection are pre-mixed biphasic preparations with extended action duration compared to insulin aspart injection.

Insulin aspart is one of the most commonly prescribed insulin analogues globally, second to insulin glargine. In China, Novo Nordisk is currently the sole manufacturer of insulin aspart injection marketed. According to the 2017 financial report of Novo Nordisk, the total revenue of insulin aspart in the greater China region, including mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, was recorded at RMB 5.12 billion, which leaves promising market potential for insulin aspart of the Group once granted approval in the future.

The approvals marked another accomplishment of the Group in diabetes drug development following receiving clinical trial approval for insulin degludec. Meanwhile, the Group has been dedicated in driving the progress of diabetes new drug research and development and building an integrated platform for providing treatment options to diabetes patients.

