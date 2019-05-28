Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd    0460   BMG8162K1137

SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD

(0460)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement Sihuan Pharmaceutical Has Acquired Phase I to III Clinical Trial Approval for the Third Generation of EGFR Inhibitor XZP-5809

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 07:29pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0460)

Voluntary Announcement

Sihuan Pharmaceutical has Acquired Phase I to III Clinical Trial Approval

for the Third Generation of EGFR Inhibitor XZP-5809

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the ''Company'' or ''Sihuan Pharmaceutical'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the third generation of EGFR inhibitor XZP-5809 (the ''New Drug''), a Category 1 innovative drug developed by the Group, has been granted drug clinical trial approval by the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC. The New Drug is a Category 1 innovative drug of the PRC developed by the Group.

The New Drug is a novel third-generation epithelial growth factor receptor-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (''EGFR-TKI'') that has strong targeting capability, and can be taken orally. It features innovative structure, established mechanism and irreversible binding to EGFR . The New Drug has better selection with higher activity against gene-mutation EGFR and lower activity against wild-type EGFR. The preclinical pharmacodynamic data and toxicological data indicate that the New Drug has the following characteristics: good efficacy against EGFR sensitive mutations (exon 19 deletion and L858R mutation) and against acquired resistance mutations (T790M mutation); potential clinical efficacy for patients with lung cancer brain metastasis; better safety profile and less impact on cardiac function when compared with drugs of the same type on the market. The clinical indication for the New Drug candidate is potential to be solid tumors such as locally advanced or metastatic lung cancer with EGFR-sensitive mutations (exon 19 deletion and L858R mutation) and acquired resistance mutations (T790M mutation).

Lung cancer is one of the malignant tumors with the highest morbidity and mortality in the world. In 2018, the number of cases of lung cancer around the world was 2.093 million. According to the cancer report statistics of the PRC, in terms of the number of cases, lung cancer ranks the first in the incidence of malignant tumors with approximately 781 thousand as the annual incidence cases number. According to the World Health Organization's

- 1 -

forecast, the number of lung cancer deaths in the PRC will exceed 1 million each year by 2025, thus lung cancer severely threatens human health. Therefore, research and development of drugs for malignant tumors such as lung cancer that seriously endanger people's health not only will be rewarded with broad market prospects, but also have profound social significance.

Recently, significant progress has been made in the field of lung cancer treatment, including anti-cancer immunotherapy, but targeted therapy is still considered the best choice for non- small cell lung cancer (''NSCLC'') with EGFR mutation. Molecular targeted therapy is based on the theory of oncogene dependence, targeting at tumor oncogene products or their signaling pathways, blocking signaling pathways by inhibiting targeted enzyme, and reversing malignant biological behavior of tumor at molecular level, thereby causing tumor cell growth inhibition. The EGFR tyrosine kinase receptor is a popular target for the treatment of lung cancer in recent years, mutation rate of this target is approximately 50% among Asian. Three generations of EGFR-TKI have been invented since the beginning of the 21st century. The third generation of EGFR-TKI can solve the problem of acquired resistance mutation of EGFR-T790M, and retain good clinical effect on NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitive mutation. Compared with products of the same type, the New Drug has distinct advantages in its activity and safety, based on the data collected from the completed preclinical trial. The New Drug and its metabolite have demonstrated lower activity against wild-type EGFR. With its better safety profile and global competitive advantage, the New Drug will be considered as a new treatment option for cancer patients.

The Group is committed to the fundamental research of innovative drugs, and finally obtains the clinical trial approval of the New Drug by overcoming the technical difficulties encountered. The obtained clinical trial approval for the New Drug will further enrich the Group's product line layout in innovative drugs. In addition to the New Drug, the Group currently has Janagliflozin, an innovative drug in the field of anti-diabetes and a number of small molecule targeted innovative drugs such as Birociclib in the field of anti-tumor are in clinical trials and are making progress well. The layout of innovative drugs in various therapeutic fields has established a solid foundation for the Group's research and development platform of innovative drugs.

This announcement is being made by the Group on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Dr. Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 23:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
05/27SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement Sihuan Pharmaceutical Is the Firs..
PU
05/26SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement Sihuan Pharmaceutical is the Firs..
PU
04/26SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharm's Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodi..
AQ
04/26SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Proposals for General Mandates o Issue Shares and Rtepur..
PU
04/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharm's Innovative Digestive System Drug Anaprazole Sodi..
PU
04/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Early Completion of Patient Rec..
PU
03/26CHINA MED : Sihuan Pharmaceutical's Compound Amino Acid Injection Granted Approv..
AQ
03/26NOVO NORDISK : Sihuan Pharmaceutical's Anti-diabetic Drug Insulin Analogue 'Insu..
AQ
03/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Anti-diabetic Drug Insulin Analogue “Insulin Aspar..
PU
03/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Compound Amino Acid Injection (20AA) Granted Approval fo..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 092 M
EBIT 2019 1 922 M
Net income 2019 1 563 M
Finance 2019 5 918 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 9,35
P/E ratio 2020 8,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 14 487 M
Chart SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,99  CNY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Cheng Guo Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feng Sheng Che Chairman
Zhong Xin Jia Chief Operating Officer
Yiau Chong Choi CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Cai Xia Huo Director-Research & Development Management Centre
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD32.85%2 098
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.59%368 655
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.73%233 791
PFIZER-3.89%233 239
NOVARTIS19.15%223 366
MERCK AND COMPANY6.23%208 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About