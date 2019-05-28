Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement Sihuan Pharmaceutical Has Acquired Phase I to III Clinical Trial Approval for the Third Generation of EGFR Inhibitor XZP-5809

forecast, the number of lung cancer deaths in the PRC will exceed 1 million each year by 2025, thus lung cancer severely threatens human health. Therefore, research and development of drugs for malignant tumors such as lung cancer that seriously endanger people's health not only will be rewarded with broad market prospects, but also have profound social significance.

Recently, significant progress has been made in the field of lung cancer treatment, including anti-cancer immunotherapy, but targeted therapy is still considered the best choice for non- small cell lung cancer (''NSCLC'') with EGFR mutation. Molecular targeted therapy is based on the theory of oncogene dependence, targeting at tumor oncogene products or their signaling pathways, blocking signaling pathways by inhibiting targeted enzyme, and reversing malignant biological behavior of tumor at molecular level, thereby causing tumor cell growth inhibition. The EGFR tyrosine kinase receptor is a popular target for the treatment of lung cancer in recent years, mutation rate of this target is approximately 50% among Asian. Three generations of EGFR-TKI have been invented since the beginning of the 21st century. The third generation of EGFR-TKI can solve the problem of acquired resistance mutation of EGFR-T790M, and retain good clinical effect on NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitive mutation. Compared with products of the same type, the New Drug has distinct advantages in its activity and safety, based on the data collected from the completed preclinical trial. The New Drug and its metabolite have demonstrated lower activity against wild-type EGFR. With its better safety profile and global competitive advantage, the New Drug will be considered as a new treatment option for cancer patients.

The Group is committed to the fundamental research of innovative drugs, and finally obtains the clinical trial approval of the New Drug by overcoming the technical difficulties encountered. The obtained clinical trial approval for the New Drug will further enrich the Group's product line layout in innovative drugs. In addition to the New Drug, the Group currently has Janagliflozin, an innovative drug in the field of anti-diabetes and a number of small molecule targeted innovative drugs such as Birociclib in the field of anti-tumor are in clinical trials and are making progress well. The layout of innovative drugs in various therapeutic fields has established a solid foundation for the Group's research and development platform of innovative drugs.

This announcement is being made by the Group on a voluntary basis to let the investing public understand the Group's latest business development, and does not constitute, and is not intended to be, an advertisement regarding the use of any medicine, surgical appliance, treatment or orally consumed product.

By order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Dr. Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, Dr. Zhang Jionglong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.