SII : Annual Revenue for fiscal 2019/2020

F I N A N C I A L R E L E A S E Paris, May 12, 2020 - 6 p.m. Fiscal 2019-2020 annual revenue up 6.9 percent Growth of 1.3% in France International business up 13.6 percent The SII engineering consulting group has released its revenue figures for the fiscal year 2019/2020. Management board chairman Eric Matteucci commented that: "In a context made particularly difficult by the COVID-19crisis, the SII group has delivered 6.9% growth in its business over the entire year. At the end of the financial year, business was greatly impacted firstly in France but also Spain and Germany. However, the digital sector has shown its resilience as well as its relevance in ensuring continuity of service in many economic sectors. It is encouraging for the future. Thank you to all our employees and customers for having made this possible." In €m 2018-2019 2019-2020 Change Organic Period to March 31 growth* First quarter revenue 147.61 162.57 +10.1% +10.4% Second quarter revenue 148.04 163.33 +10.3% +10.5% Third quarter revenue 163.16 173.56 +6.3% +6.4% Fourth quarter revenue 172.57 175.68 +1.8% +2.2% Revenue for the year 631.38 675.14 +6.9% 7.1% Of which : France 341.85 346.34 +1.3% +1.3% Of which : International 289.53 328.80 +13.6% +14.0% * Excluding acquisitions and the effect of exchange rates (2018-2019 exchange rates applied to 2019-2020 revenue) For the 2019/2020 financial year, SII group revenue was €675.1m, an increase of 6.9%. Growth continues both in France and internationally with revenue up 1.3% and 13.6%. Fourth quarter revenue was €175.7m, a rise of 1.8% year on year. 1 / 4

F I N A N C I A L R E L E A S E Growth of business over the entire year SII group revenue in France was €346.3m for the entire fiscal year, progressing by 1.3%. Final quarter business produced revenue totaling €87.9m (-6.5% on Q4 2018/2019). The lockdown linked to the COVID-19 crisis reduced the production level by about 20% in France from 16 March 2020. If there had been no lockdown, the SII group would have returned to growth in its revenue for this last quarter. Among our customers' sectors of activity, defense and aviation have been most affected. Overseas, total growth continues at a sustained rate (+13.6%) and represents 48.70% of the group's revenue at €328.2 M. The COVID-19 crisis has had a more pronounced impact in Spain and Germany. Business over the 4th quarter rose +12.2% year on year to €87.8 M. This new performance, achieved in a very different context according to country, is a result of strong business in the following countries: Poland (+22.6%), Romania (+33.9%), Netherlands (+29.2%), Morocco (+12.6%), Colombia (+14.5%) and United Kingdom (+91.6%). For this quarter, troubled by the health crisis, the situation is stable in Germany (2.7%), Canada (- 2.3%), Belgium (-3.9%), and the Czech Republic (-4.2%) and has declined in Spain (-11.8%) and Chile (-13.5%). Outlook Despite an end to the fiscal year marked by the health crisis, the SII group has delivered 6.9% growth. This growth is in line with the targets announced at the start of the fiscal year on 11 June 2019, but below the targets revised on 11 February 2020, thus highlighting the impact of the health crisis. As announced in the press release of 14 April, net and operating margins will be impacted by the effects of the lockdown, especially in France. In an environment where visibility is very low and where lockdown easing measures are just beginning, the SII group is not yet able to define a revenue target for the 2020/2021 fiscal year. Business in the first quarter of the 2020/2021 fiscal year will be particularly affected in France with an expected decrease of between - 20% and -25%. International business will also be affected but to a lesser extent (between -5% and -10% according to our initial estimates). The SII group will provide further details of its 2020/2021 outlook when it publishes its annual results. *** Next financial announcement: Fiscal 2019-2020 annual revenue, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after the close of trading - Contacts: SII - Eric Matteucci - +33 (0)1.42.84.82.22 Media relations: CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr - +33 (0)1.53.48.80.57 2 / 4

About SII As a trusted technology partner, SII provides high value-added solutions for the IT projects of many large corporations. It relies on a staff of expert engineers and on methods at the cutting edge of quality standards to carry out its activities in: - Technology Consulting (IT, electronics and telecommunications)

- Digital Services (IT technology and networks) SII has opted for a corporate structure that offers the responsiveness and flexibility associated with local- level services, with nine regional offices in France and eighteen more in other countries on four continents, all of which have access to all of the Group's operational resources and can provide effective services to major corporations' international operations. The SII Group posted revenue of €675.1m in fiscal 2019-2020, which ended March 31, an increase of 6.9% percent, and has been expanding its operations and its growth has outpaced that of other firms in its sector. 3 / 4

F I N A N C I A L R E L E A S E ATTACHMENT: Revenue by quarter In €m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019-2020 2019-2020 2019-2020 2019-2020 2019-2020 France 85.52 83.68 89.23 87.91 346.34 Change +7.0% +7.3% -0.7% -6.5% -1.3% of which organic growth* +7.0% +7.3% -0.7% -6.5% -1.3% International operations 77.05 79.66 84.32 87.77 328.80 Change +13.9% +13.7% +14.8% +12.2% +13.6% of which organic growth* +14.4% +14.1% +15.1% +12.6% +14.0% SII Group total 162.57 163.34 173.56 175.68 675.14 Change +10.1% +10.3% +6.3% +1.8% +6.9% of which organic growth* +10.4% +10.5% +6.4% +2.2% +7.1% *: excluding the impact of the year's acquisitions and exchange-rate fluctuations (previous year's exchanges rates applied to current year's revenue) 4 / 4