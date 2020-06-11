SII : Annual results analyst's meeting 2019/2020

10DidieroctobreBonnet - International2019 Regional Director
Charles Mauclair - France Regional Director
A major player in engineering consulting
Extensive technological skills at the service of consulting and engineering activities
SII covers a wide range of technological skills
Embedded IT
Cybersecurity
Information Systems / NICT
Infrastructure
via 3 approaches:
Research
Engineering
Systems
and consulting
integration
with an Build and/or Run intervention capacity
for customers in IT and R&D projects.
A varied portfolio
of loyal customers
Customers present on a multitude of markets…
… the surveys for which show a high level of satisfaction*…
Services (6.5%)
Industries (9.3%)
Automotive (5.9%)
Transportation (4.5%)
Retail (3.8%)
Healthcare (4.5%)
Energy (6.6%)
Aerospace
Space Defense
(23.2%)
Banking
Insurance
(19.5%)
Telecoms & Media (13.4%)
2017-2019:93.1 %
2018-2019:90.4 %
2019-2020:92.1 %
Allmost all of our business is with large accounts
*Regular monitoring of customers via surveys.
A decentralized structure
in France and worldwide
Within the SII group, the decentralised organisation enables opportunities to be seized at a local level for coordination at a group level.
Since 2019, a new organisation has been rolled out at a group level and allows:
agencies/subsidiaries to continue to be the central unit,
managers to continue to be decision-makers,
each agency to benefit from the group's strength for certain functions and thus provide them with additional tools and resources.
Thus, the SII group benefits from a strong local network at the service of customers:
In France, the group has 9 agencies and 22 local sites with 63% of the workforce based in the regions.
Overseas, the group has a presence in 17 countries with 88 local sites.
Our employees…
… Our main asset
Great attention to the HR policy
A recognised employer brand: #Fungénieurs Targeted actions for improving quality of life at work
Group employees*
For France*
8,601
(+4,7% vs 2018-2019)
including
7,087
consultants
* As of 31/3/2020
4,207
1,352
Hiring
+21.9%
employees
(1,266 the previous year)
A trend in line with our targets
(+6,0% vs
2018-2019)
93
91
89
87
85
83
81
79
77
75
Mar-20
Feb-20
Jan-20
Dec-19
Nov-19
Oct-19
Sep-19
Aug-19
Jul-19
Jun-19
May-19
Apr-19
Mar-19
Feb-19
Jan-19
Dec-18
Nov-18
Oct-18
Sep-18
Aug-18
Jul-18
Jun-18
May-18
Apr-18
Mar-18
Feb-18
Jan-18
Dec-17
Nov-17
Oct-17
Sep-17
Aug-17
Jul-17
Jun-17
May-17
Apr-17
Monthly change in ratio of billable hours (excl. Paid leaves (France)
Billed / Billable (excl. Paid leaves)
Staff turnover
(+21.9% the previous year)
For the 3rd year running in France, SII was recognised as a Great Place to Work. SII holds 3rd place in the ranking and is the only Digital Services Company listed in the category of more than 2,500 employees.
I
Highlights
2019-2020financial results
III Outlook
A 2019/2020 financial year on the increase
… despite the end of the financial year being impacted by the Covid-19 crisis
Revenue
Change
Organic
growth
€676.3m
+7.1%
+7.3%
vs 2018-2019
vs 2018-2019
+ 8.9%
for the first 9 months
Growth in turnover in line with the targets announced at the start of the financial year on 11 June 2019 but below the targets revised on 11 February 2020 owing to the health crisis.
Operating income
-7.6%
vs 2018-2019
New referrals for the year
… result of an effective commercial conquest strategy
The SII group enjoys a unique position and an innovation capacity at the service of its customers that allow it to
win new references in a multitude of sectors.
Telecom
Banking
Defense
Services
Automotive
Electronic
Insurance
OVH
Groupe BPCE
Naval Group
IBM
Porsche
Siemens
Orange DREAM
Orange DIF
Banque du Canada
Ultra Electronics
Volkswagen
La Banque Postale
Société Générale
Transactis
AG2R
Citibank Chili
The responsiveness of the new managerial organisation
in the context of the Covid-19 crisis
The managerial organisation recently set up:
an asset in the management of the crisis and for the development of synergies
In this context, this organisation has enabled coordinated management:
at a sectoral level with collaboration between local teams and group teams
by teams with the deployment of training or the re-sectoring of profiles and their geographic movements
concerning the response to customers' needs thanks to a development of cross-cutting offers between local teams and the development department
The resources implemented for business continuity
in a lockdown context
Setting up of a business continuity system that ensures the health and safety of staff and partners
Application of government measures
Implementation of teleworking and setting up of support measures (paid leave, short-time working)
Reduction of costs and cashflow management
SII group, a supportive and committed player during the crisis
around the world
From the start of the crisis, the SII group's teams offered an innovative, responsive and supportive response by developing many emergency projects.
Cargo Seat Bags, a SII Netherlands and Trip & Co collaboration
Optimisation of emergency medical units at Vall d'Herbon by SII Concatel
Study of the compatibility of components in the A400M luggage hold with substances used in the fight against Covid-19 by SII Deutschland
Development of innovative technologies to improve Covid-19 diagnoses by SII
Poland
Cargo Seat Bags, a cargo bag
system placed between seats on
commercial flights
II
I highlights
2019-2020 financial results
III Outlook
Financial highlights
A dynamic of growth and profitability
Revenue
(in €m)
Gross margin
(in % of revenue)
316.7
631.4
560.9
438.9
360.1
676.3
5.46%
7.62%
7.35%
6.77%
6.34%
5.99%
14-15
15-16
16-17
17-18
18-19
19-20
14-1515-1616-1717-1818-1919-20
Cash-flow*
Net income**
(in €m)
65.82
(in €m)
30.6
54.16
44.36
39.69
23.34
27.71
14-1515-1616-1717-1818-1919-20
*Potential cash flow before cost of debt and taxes
25.8226.41
22.35
11.30 13.13
14-1515-1616-1717-1818-1919-20
**before minority interests
Revenue: evenly distributed among sectors
…between the main markets and diversification markets
Group annual staff activity rate (TACE) of 88.4% compared to 90.7% in 2018-2019.
Impact IFRS 16
External charges: removal of rents of: €14,828 k
Depreciation: Leased property depreciation of: €14,813 k
Total impact on the Operating profit insignificant
Operating profit decline in France: -35,4 %
- Deteriorated annual average staff activity rate (TACE)
Annual average TACE France: 88.5 % in 2019-2020, vs 91.3% in 2018-2019
- 1 extra working day
- Investment in structure
Continued improvement of overseas margins
- Exceptional performance in Poland
- Improved performance in Chile et aux the Netherlands - Deterioration in Germany
- Additional €900 k provision in Spain
A financial year impacted by the health crisis
In all key items of the income statement
In €m
2018-2019
2019-2020
(pending audit completion)
Revenue
631.38
676.33
+7.1%
Operating income
46.40
42.88
-7.6%
Gross margin (as a % of revenue)
7.35%
6.34%
Interests income (expense)
-1.67
-2.05
Taxes (including business value-added tax)
-14.14
-14.42
Net income
30.60
26.41
-13.7%
Net margin
4.85%
3.90%
Non-controlling interests *
-0.09
-0.21
Net income after non-controlling interets *
30.69
26.62
-13.3%
Average headcount
7,921
8,356
+435
Headcount at the end of the period
8,213
8,601
+388
IFRS 16 impact
Financial expenses: +1,360,000
Net income: -900,000
(*): impact of put option on non-controlling interests
Cash-flow
Cash-generating activity
Before IFRS 16
After IFRS 16
In €m
2018-2019
2019-2020
2019-2020
(pending audit completion)
Potential cash flow *
54.16
65.82
65.82
Change in working capital
-13.63
-21,70
-2.03
and taxes paid
Cash flow from operations
40.53
44.12
63.79
Cash flow from investment
-10.16
-10.68
-10.68
Cash flow from financing
-3.90
-19.13
-38.80
Change in available cash
26.47
14.31
14.31
Purchases of securities
-0.40
0.11
0.11
Foreign-exchange gains (losses)
-0.57
-2.83
-2.83
Change in net cash
25.50
11.59
11.59
Cash at period start
54.40
79.91
79.91
Cash at period end
79.91
91.50
91.50
Long-term debt
-22.21
-12.24
-55.43
Short-term debt
-24.90
-23.95
-38.10
Net Cash
32.80
55.31
-2.03
* Self financing capacity before cost of debt and taxes
Balance sheet
3/31/2019
3/31/2020
Before IFRS 16
3/31/2020
After IFRS 16
Non-current
assets
€74.5m
Current
assets
€224.8m
Cash
€79.9m
Shareholders'
equity
€162.0m
Non-controlling interests: €0.1m
Non-current
liabilities: €31.3m
Current
liabilities €185.9m
Non-current
assets
€77.7m
Current
assets
€218.1m
Cash
€91.5m
Shareholders'
equity
€174.2m
Non-controlling interests: €0.0m
Non-current
liabilities: €21.4m
Current
liabilities
€191.7m
Non-current
assets
€133.7m
Current
assets
€218.1m
Cash
Shareholders'
equity
€172.8m
Non-controlling interests: €-0.3m
Non-current
liabilities
€64.6m
Current
liabilities €205.9m
= €379.2m
= €387.3m
€91.5m
= €443.3m
III
I Highlights
II 2019-2020 financial results
Outlook
The resilience of the digital sector...
... key player in business continuity and recovery
Digital:
a resilient sector
decline in business contained for Q1 2020,
an estimated decrease in turnover of less than 25% in Q2 2020 according to
a study by Syntec numérique with the hope of a gradual recovery from September,
a sector that is necessary for business continuity in many sectors
with the deployment of teleworking: security of infrastructures and challenges of Cloud and cybersecurity,
in the banking sector: intensification of digital operations,
in the telecommunications sector: solidity of networks.
At the heart of the crisis, the SII group is a major player in a key sector for business continuity and recovery.
The SII group's assets and levers that are
favourable for the development of activities
A history of growth
and a capacity to adapt to crises
A balanced Build and Run mix
allowing business continuity at the heart of the crisis and supporting customers in their recovery
A decentralised organisation
in order to better seize opportunities
The strength of the HR model,
an asset for business recovery
A varied and loyal customer portfolio
that bears witness to recognised expertise
An expected rise in demand for problems
concerning digital transformation and cybersecurity
Geographic locations
that are varied and of high quality
A strong financial structure and long-term shareholding
Updating of prospects for Q1 2020/2021
In the context of the health crisis, impact and recovery trends vary according to the nature of the project (Run versus Build), the business sector, and the geographic area.
In view of the uncertainty, the first quarter of 2020/2021 closed on 30 June 2020 that covers the lockdown/lockdown easing period in many countries, is expected to show a decline of between -8% and -10% compared to last year:
Estimated impact on turnover in France: -15% to -20%(compared to-20%to-25%announced on 12 May)
Estimated impact on turnover overseas: 0% to -5%(compared to-5%to-10%announced on 12 May)
Estimated "effects of change" impact on turnover overseas: -1% to -2%
In this context, it is difficult to provide forecasts for the entire financial year. To date, the SII group only provides quarterly targets.
Investor information
(5/31/2020)
Number of shares: 20,000,000
ISIN Code: FR0000074122
LEI code: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65
Exchange: Euronext Paris Compartment B
Others
30.59 %
Float
Fidelity
Management &
10.99%
41.58%
Employees
Treasury shares
54.19%
4.23%
2020-2021 Financial timetable
11 AOUT
Fiscal 2020-2021 Q1 revenue, after closing of trading
17 SEPT
2020 Shareholders' meeting
12 NOV
Fiscal 2020-2021 Q2 revenue, after closing of trading
9 DEC
Fiscal 2020-2021 1st half financial results, after close of trading