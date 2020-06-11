SII : Annual results analyst's meeting 2019/2020 0 06/11/2020 | 05:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SIIGroup RéunionSFAF Meetingd'agence 2019-2020 Annual Financial Statements June 10, 2020 Toulouse Eric Matteucci - Chairman of the Management Board 10DidieroctobreBonnet - International2019 Regional Director Charles Mauclair - France Regional Director A major player in engineering consulting Extensive technological skills at the service of consulting and engineering activities SII covers a wide range of technological skills Embedded IT Cybersecurity Information Systems / NICT Infrastructure via 3 approaches: Research Engineering Systems and consulting integration with an Build and/or Run intervention capacity for customers in IT and R&D projects. SII Group - June 10, 2020 2 A varied portfolio of loyal customers Customers present on a multitude of markets… … the surveys for which show a high level of satisfaction*… Services (6.5%) Industries (9.3%) Automotive (5.9%) Transportation (4.5%) Retail (3.8%) Healthcare (4.5%) Energy (6.6%) Aerospace Space Defense (23.2%) Banking Insurance (19.5%) Telecoms & Media (13.4%) 2017-2019:93.1 % 2018-2019:90.4 % 2019-2020:92.1 % Allmost all of our business is with large accounts SII Group - June 10, 2020 *Regular monitoring of customers via surveys. 3 A decentralized structure in France and worldwide Within the SII group, the decentralised organisation enables opportunities to be seized at a local level for coordination at a group level. Since 2019, a new organisation has been rolled out at a group level and allows: agencies/subsidiaries to continue to be the central unit,

managers to continue to be decision-makers,

decision-makers, each agency to benefit from the group's strength for certain functions and thus provide them with additional tools and resources. Thus, the SII group benefits from a strong local network at the service of customers: In France, the group has 9 agencies and 22 local sites with 63% of the workforce based in the regions. Overseas, the group has a presence in 17 countries with 88 local sites. SII Group - June 10, 2020 4 Our employees… … Our main asset Great attention to the HR policy A recognised employer brand: #Fungénieurs Targeted actions for improving quality of life at work Group employees* For France* 8,601 (+4,7% vs 2018-2019) including 7,087 consultants * As of 31/3/2020 SII Group - June 10, 2020 4,207 1,352 Hiring +21.9% employees (1,266 the previous year) A trend in line with our targets (+6,0% vs 2018-2019) 93 91 89 87 85 83 81 79 77 75 Mar-20 Feb-20 Jan-20 Dec-19 Nov-19 Oct-19 Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 Jan-19 Dec-18 Nov-18 Oct-18 Sep-18 Aug-18 Jul-18 Jun-18 May-18 Apr-18 Mar-18 Feb-18 Jan-18 Dec-17 Nov-17 Oct-17 Sep-17 Aug-17 Jul-17 Jun-17 May-17 Apr-17 Monthly change in ratio of billable hours (excl. Paid leaves (France) Billed / Billable (excl. Paid leaves) Staff turnover (+21.9% the previous year) For the 3rd year running in France, SII was recognised as a Great Place to Work. SII holds 3rd place in the ranking and is the only Digital Services Company listed in the category of more than 2,500 employees. 5 I Highlights 2019-2020 financial results

III Outlook A 2019/2020 financial year on the increase … despite the end of the financial year being impacted by the Covid-19 crisis Revenue Change Organic growth €676.3m +7.1% +7.3% vs 2018-2019 vs 2018-2019 + 8.9% for the first 9 months Growth in turnover in line with the targets announced at the start of the financial year on 11 June 2019 but below the targets revised on 11 February 2020 owing to the health crisis. Operating income -7.6% vs 2018-2019 SII Group - June 10, 2020 7 New referrals for the year … result of an effective commercial conquest strategy The SII group enjoys a unique position and an innovation capacity at the service of its customers that allow it to win new references in a multitude of sectors. Telecom Banking Defense Services Automotive Electronic Insurance OVH Groupe BPCE Naval Group IBM Porsche Siemens Orange DREAM Orange DIF Banque du Canada Ultra Electronics Volkswagen La Banque Postale Société Générale Transactis AG2R Citibank Chili SII Group - June 10, 2020 8 The responsiveness of the new managerial organisation in the context of the Covid-19 crisis The managerial organisation recently set up: an asset in the management of the crisis and for the development of synergies In this context, this organisation has enabled coordinated management: at a sectoral level with collaboration between local teams and group teams by teams with the deployment of training or the re-sectoring of profiles and their geographic movements concerning the response to customers' needs thanks to a development of cross-cutting offers between local teams and the development department SII Group - June 10, 2020 9 The resources implemented for business continuity in a lockdown context Setting up of a business continuity system that ensures the health and safety of staff and partners Application of government measures Implementation of teleworking and setting up of support measures (paid leave, short-time working) Reduction of costs and cashflow management SII Group - June 10, 2020 10 SII group, a supportive and committed player during the crisis around the world From the start of the crisis, the SII group's teams offered an innovative, responsive and supportive response by developing many emergency projects. Cargo Seat Bags, a SII Netherlands and Trip & Co collaboration Optimisation of emergency medical units at Vall d'Herbon by SII Concatel Study of the compatibility of components in the A400M luggage hold with substances used in the fight against Covid-19 by SII Deutschland Development of innovative technologies to improve Covid-19 diagnoses by SII Poland Cargo Seat Bags, a cargo bag system placed between seats on commercial flights SII Group - June 10, 2020 11 II I highlights 2019-2020 financial results III Outlook Financial highlights A dynamic of growth and profitability Revenue (in €m) Gross margin (in % of revenue) 316.7 631.4 560.9 438.9 360.1 676.3 5.46% 7.62% 7.35% 6.77% 6.34% 5.99% 14-15 15-16 16-17 17-18 18-19 19-20 14-1515-1616-1717-1818-1919-20 Cash-flow* Net income** (in €m) 65.82 (in €m) 30.6 54.16 44.36 39.69 23.34 27.71 14-1515-1616-1717-1818-1919-20 *Potential cash flow before cost of debt and taxes 25.8226.41 22.35 11.30 13.13 14-1515-1616-1717-1818-1919-20 **before minority interests SII Group - June 10, 2020 13 Revenue: evenly distributed among sectors …between the main markets and diversification markets Aerospace Services €157m 23.2% Space Defense Industry Automotive vs 22.1% Transportation €252m in 2018-2019 Health 37.3% Retail vs 37.2% in 2018-2019 €132m 6.6% 19.5% Banking Energy €44m €91m Insurance vs 20.0% vs 6.5% in 2018-2019 in 2018-2019 Telecoms 13.4% Media vs 14.2% in 2018-2019 SII Group - June 10, 2020 14 Revenue up… …in almost all sectors Aerospace / Banking / Telecoms Energy Others Defense Insurance +9.8 % +7.8 % +6.1 % +2.5% stable vs 2018-2019 vs 2018-2019 vs 2018-2019 vs 2018-2019 vs 2018-2019 Healthy order book before Problems of cybersecurity Adaptation to new standards Demand for smart services Transport: management of lockdown Sectoral issues linked to new and continued deployment Continued development in flows and Involvement in Response to cybersecurity of very high speed line with renewable energies, digital sales channels in the players in the sector infrastructures environmental challenges rail sector needs in the industrial sector (neobanks, etc.) Situation since March 2020: Situation since March 2020: New services Situation since March 2020: Services: projects in line (e.g. payment, media) Switch to teleworking with with regulations Defence: difficulty Switch to teleworking with some project stoppages experienced by the sector in some project stoppages Situation since March 2020: Situation since March 2020: managing teleworking Switch to teleworking Switch to teleworking Aviation: sharp decline in Good business continuity Severe difficulties in activity transport, tourism, and sales/distribution SII Group - June 10, 2020 15 Balanced operations …in France and elsewhere 51% of revenue generated in France in fiscal year 2019-2020 49% of revenue generated by international operations in fiscal year 2019-2020 40% 59.4 % du CA 140 2019-2020 (€m) 206 60 % 13.0 % du CA 43 2019-2020 39 11.8 % du CA 195 (€m) 52 15.8 % du CA SII Group - June 10, 2020 16 Monitoring of business by geographic zone Details for France and Poland FRANCE POLAND 2019-2020 +1.7% vs 2018/2019 Top 3 sectors: ASD / BAM / TELCO Recent situation: 01/2020: 87.6% Rate of activity: 03/2020: 77.7% 04/2020: 63.7% End of 03/2020 : 95% Rate of teleworking: End of 05/2020 : 81% 2019-Q4:-0.7%Rate of growth: 2020-Q1:-5.2% (YoY)2020-April: -21.5% 2019-2020 +23.5% vs 2018-2019 Top 3 sectors: BAM / Health / Electronics Double-figure growth in activities for more than 10 years Recent situation: 01/2020 : 84.7% Rate of activity: 03/2020 : 84.3% 04/2020 : 85.7% End of 03/2020: 98% Rate of teleworking: End of 05/2020: 98% Rate of growth: 2019-Q4: +24.6% 2020-Q1: +22.9% (YoY) 2020-April: +22.0% SII Group - June 10, 2020 17 Monitoring of business by geographic zone Details for Germany and Spain GERMANY SPAIN 2019-2020 -5.1 % vs 2018-2019 Top 3 sectors: ASD / Automotive / Equipment SII Deutschland: activities less impacted Recent situation * : 01/2020 : 89% Rate of activity: 03/2020 : 85% 04/2020 : 75% End of 03/2020: 80% Rate of teleworking: End of 05/2020: 75% 2019-Q4: +0.9% Rate of growth: 2020-Q1: +2.7% (YoY)2020-April: -18.4% 2019-2020 -3.5% vs 2018-2019 Top 3 sectors: Services / BAM / TELCO Stable business Recent situation: 01/2020: > 90% Rate of activity: 03/2020: 80% 04/2020: 76% End of 03/2020: 98% Rate of teleworking: End of 05/2020: 90% 2019-Q4:-4.8% Rate of growth: 2020-Q1: -11.8% (YoY)2020-April: -19.5% * : engineering activity only SII Group - June 10, 2020 18 Monitoring of business by geographic zone Details for others countries OTHERS COUNTRIES 2019/2020 + 17,2 % vs 2018/2019 New positive situation in Chile New perspectives in Romania Sweden : deployment of the Polish offshore offer Recent sityuation: 01/2020 : 95% Rate of activity: 03/2020 : 92% 04/2020 : 90% Fin 03/2020 : 96% Rate of teleworking: Fin 05/2020 : 97% 4T/2019 : + 13,9% Rate of growht: 1T/2020 : + 8,6% (YoY)04/2020 : - 1,5% SII Group - June 10, 2020 19 Gross income from operating activities: €44.2m Margin resilience in a difficult context in €m (pending audit completion) 2018-2019 2019-2020 Revenue 631.38 676.33 +7.1% Payroll -390.42 -417.75 Purchases and outisde expenses -177.81 -183.09 Taxes -6.37 -6.26 Depreciation, amortization and provisions -9.04 -25.80 Others expenses and revenues 0.37 0.73 Gross income from operating activities 48.10 44.16 -8.2% Gross margin, as a % of revenue 7.62% 6.53% -1.09 pt. Share-based payments -1.42 -1.28 Non-recurring items -0.28 Net operating income 46.40 42.88 -7.6% Net operating margin, as a % of revenue 7.35% 6.34% -1.01 pt. Net operating margin in France, as a % of revenue 7.3% 4.6% -2.7 pt. Net operating margin at international operations, 7.4% 8.1% +0.7 pt. as a % of revenue Operating profit: €44.2m Group annual staff activity rate (TACE) of 88.4% compared to 90.7% in 2018-2019.

88.4% compared to 90.7% in 2018-2019. Impact IFRS 16 External charges: removal of rents of: €14,828 k Depreciation: Leased property depreciation of: €14,813 k Total impact on the Operating profit insignificant Operating profit decline in France: -35,4 % - Deteriorated annual average staff activity rate (TACE) Annual average TACE France: 88.5 % in 2019-2020, vs 91.3% in 2018-2019 - 1 extra working day - Investment in structure Continued improvement of overseas margins - Exceptional performance in Poland - Improved performance in Chile et aux the Netherlands - Deterioration in Germany - Additional €900 k provision in Spain SII Group - June 10, 2020 20 A financial year impacted by the health crisis In all key items of the income statement In €m 2018-2019 2019-2020 (pending audit completion) Revenue 631.38 676.33 +7.1% Operating income 46.40 42.88 -7.6% Gross margin (as a % of revenue) 7.35% 6.34% Interests income (expense) -1.67 -2.05 Taxes (including business value-added tax) -14.14 -14.42 Net income 30.60 26.41 -13.7% Net margin 4.85% 3.90% Non-controlling interests * -0.09 -0.21 Net income after non-controlling interets * 30.69 26.62 -13.3% Average headcount 7,921 8,356 +435 Headcount at the end of the period 8,213 8,601 +388 IFRS 16 impact Financial expenses: +1,360,000 Net income: -900,000 (*): impact of put option on non-controlling interests SII Group - June 10, 2020 21 Cash-flow Cash-generating activity Before IFRS 16 After IFRS 16 In €m 2018-2019 2019-2020 2019-2020 (pending audit completion) Potential cash flow * 54.16 65.82 65.82 Change in working capital -13.63 -21,70 -2.03 and taxes paid Cash flow from operations 40.53 44.12 63.79 Cash flow from investment -10.16 -10.68 -10.68 Cash flow from financing -3.90 -19.13 -38.80 Change in available cash 26.47 14.31 14.31 Purchases of securities -0.40 0.11 0.11 Foreign-exchange gains (losses) -0.57 -2.83 -2.83 Change in net cash 25.50 11.59 11.59 Cash at period start 54.40 79.91 79.91 Cash at period end 79.91 91.50 91.50 Long-term debt -22.21 -12.24 -55.43 Short-term debt -24.90 -23.95 -38.10 Net Cash 32.80 55.31 -2.03 * Self financing capacity before cost of debt and taxes SII Group - June 10, 2020 22 Balance sheet 3/31/2019 3/31/2020 Before IFRS 16 3/31/2020 After IFRS 16 Non-current assets €74.5m Current assets €224.8m Cash €79.9m Shareholders' equity €162.0m Non-controlling interests: €0.1m Non-current liabilities: €31.3m Current liabilities €185.9m Non-current assets €77.7m Current assets €218.1m Cash €91.5m Shareholders' equity €174.2m Non-controlling interests: €0.0m Non-current liabilities: €21.4m Current liabilities €191.7m Non-current assets €133.7m Current assets €218.1m Cash Shareholders' equity €172.8m Non-controlling interests: €-0.3m Non-current liabilities €64.6m Current liabilities €205.9m = €379.2m = €387.3m €91.5m = €443.3m SII Group - June 10, 2020 23 III I Highlights II 2019-2020 financial results Outlook The resilience of the digital sector... ... key player in business continuity and recovery Digital: a resilient sector decline in business contained for Q1 2020,

an estimated decrease in turnover of less than 25% in Q2 2020 according to a study by Syntec numérique with the hope of a gradual recovery from September, a sector that is necessary for business continuity in many sectors with the deployment of teleworking: security of infrastructures and challenges of Cloud and cybersecurity,

in the banking sector: intensification of digital operations,

in the telecommunications sector: solidity of networks. At the heart of the crisis, the SII group is a major player in a key sector for business continuity and recovery. SII Group - June 10, 2020 25 The SII group's assets and levers that are favourable for the development of activities A history of growth and a capacity to adapt to crises A balanced Build and Run mix allowing business continuity at the heart of the crisis and supporting customers in their recovery A decentralised organisation in order to better seize opportunities The strength of the HR model, an asset for business recovery A varied and loyal customer portfolio that bears witness to recognised expertise An expected rise in demand for problems concerning digital transformation and cybersecurity Geographic locations that are varied and of high quality A strong financial structure and long-term shareholding SII Group - June 10, 2020 26 Updating of prospects for Q1 2020/2021 In the context of the health crisis, impact and recovery trends vary according to the nature of the project (Run versus Build), the business sector, and the geographic area. In view of the uncertainty, the first quarter of 2020/2021 closed on 30 June 2020 that covers the lockdown/lockdown easing period in many countries, is expected to show a decline of between -8% and -10% compared to last year: Estimated impact on turnover in France: -15% to -20% (compared to -20% to -25% announced on 12 May)

-15% to -20% Estimated impact on turnover overseas: 0% to -5% (compared to -5% to -10% announced on 12 May)

-5% Estimated "effects of change" impact on turnover overseas: -1% to -2% In this context, it is difficult to provide forecasts for the entire financial year. To date, the SII group only provides quarterly targets. 27 Investor information (5/31/2020) Number of shares: 20,000,000 ISIN Code: FR0000074122 LEI code: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65 Exchange: Euronext Paris Compartment B Others 30.59 % Float Fidelity Management & 10.99% 41.58% Employees Treasury shares 54.19% 4.23% 2020-2021 Financial timetable 11 AOUT Fiscal 2020-2021 Q1 revenue, after closing of trading 17 SEPT 2020 Shareholders' meeting 12 NOV Fiscal 2020-2021 Q2 revenue, after closing of trading 9 DEC Fiscal 2020-2021 1st half financial results, after close of trading 10 DEC SFAF Meeting - 2020-2021 1st half financial statements Proposed dividend of €0.10 per share Groupe SII - 10 juin 2020 28 Questions Attachments Breakdown of international operations in €m 2018-2019 2019-2020 Change Organic change* Revenue from international operations (1) 289.52 328.80 +13.6% +14.0% Poland 157.98 195.17 +23.5% +23.9% Germany 54.67 51.87 -5.1% -5.1% Spain 40.28 38.86 -3.5% -3.5% Romania 8.06 10.09 +25.2% +27.5% Chile 6.31 8.27 +31.0% +42.9% Canada 5.48 6.86 +24.9% -21.6% Belgium 5.57 4.85 -12.8% -12.8% Czech Repulic 3.49 3.18 -9.1% -9.4% The Netherlands 2.51 3.00 +19.8% +19.8% United Kingdom 1.10 2.26 +105.7% +104.0% Colombia 1.75 2.06 +17.7% +27.4% Morocco 1.51 2.02 +33.9% +31.3% Switzerland 0.79 0.27 -66.0% -67.5% Sweden - 0.04 n.s. n.s. India 0.01 0.00 n.s. n.s. Average international headcount 4,125 4,299 +174 Operating margin of international operations 7.42% 8.15% +0.73 pt. *Excluding the impact of acquisitions and exchange- rate fluctuations 2018-2019 exchanges rates applied to revenue for 2019-2020. (1): Consolidated revenue after elimination of intra-group operations 31 Attachments Original document

