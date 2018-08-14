Log in
SII (SII)
08/14 05:24:14 pm
25.4 EUR   -0.39%
SII : Q1 Revenue 2018/2019
quaterly sales release
annual earnings release
SII : Q1 Revenue 2018/2019

08/14/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Paris, August 14, 2018

Fiscal 2018-2019 first quarter revenue up 13.9 percent

Business in France up 8.7 percent solely from organic growth* International operations up 20.8 percent (21.7 percent organic growth*)

Confirmation of guidance

The SII engineering consulting group has released its revenue figures for the first quarter of fiscal 2018-2019.

Management board chairman Eric Matteucci commented that "Revenue increased sharply in the first quarter of fiscal 2018-2019, reflecting the expansion of our business in France and elsewhere. This good performance is in keeping with our objective of growing revenue, which is expected to rise to between 625 and 640 million euros for the year as a whole."

In €m 1st quarter (to June 30)

2017/2018

2018/2019

Change

Organic growth*

Revenue

129.54

147.61

+ 13.9%

+ 14.3%

French operations

73.55

79.96

+ 8.7%

+ 8.7%

International operations

55.99

67.65

+ 20.8%

+ 21.7%

* exclusive of the impact of acquisitions and currency fluctuations (2017-2018 exchange rate applied to 2018-201 revenue9)

Revenue at the SII engineering consulting group rose by 13.9 percent to €147.61m in the first quarter of fiscal 2018-2019. Organic growth during the period amounted to 14.3 percent, as compared with 10.6 percent for the first quarter of 2017-2018, and was significantly higher than in the sector as a whole. The improvement resulted from efforts made by SII teams in all areas aimed at boosting sales.

Continued sustained growth in France and elsewhere

In France, the SII Group's revenue rose by 8.7 percent to €79.96m. The improvement for the period was driven mainly by the Group's historic clients (aerospace and defense), the segments where volume was recently expanded by means of acquisitions (banking and insurance) and those into which the Group has been diversifying (energy, services, transportation, automotive, retail, healthcare).

Demand by international customers increased during the quarter. Revenue rose by 20.8 percent to €67.65m, compared with an increase of 16.4 percent in the first half of 2017-2018. Organic growth amounted to 21.7 percent. The improvement reflected the good performances of the Group's principal subsidiaries, including those in Poland (where revenue was up 35.7 percent), Germany (10.8 percent) and Spain (6.1 percent), which together accounted for 87.6 percent of the international operations' revenue for the first quarter. Sales were also up in other countries where SII operates, including Canada (136.9 percent), Colombia (55.1 percent), Morocco (13.6 percent) and the Netherlands (9.3 percent). Business was stable in Chile (down 0.3 percent) and Romania (-0.8 percent), while it declined in the Czech Republic (-4.4 percent), Belgium (-10.9 percent) and Switzerland (-26.0 percent).

Confirmation of guidance for 2018-2019

The Group's performance over the first three months of the fiscal year confirms that its business is healthy and SII reaffirms its revenue guidance of between 625 and 640 million euros for fiscal 2018-2019 as a whole, with an improvement of its operating margin.

Proposed dividend of €0.15 per share

In keeping with the SII Group's distribution policy and returns to shareholders, the next shareholders' meeting, scheduled for September 20, 2018, will be asked to approve the payment of a dividend of €0.15 per share.

***

Next financial announcement:

Fiscal 2018-2019 half-year revenue, Tuesday, November 13, 2018, after the close of trading -

Contacts:

SII - Éric Matteucci - 01.42.84.82.22

Media relations: CM-CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr - 01.53.48.80.57 -

To receive all our press releases, register on our website at: www.groupe-sii.com

Compartment B of Euronext Paris

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About SII

As a trusted technology partner, SII provides high value-added solutions for the IT projects of many large corporations. It relies on a staff of expert engineers and on methods at the cutting edge of quality standards to carry out its activities in:

- Technology Consulting (IT, electronics and telecommunications)

- Digital Services (IT technology and networks)

SII has opted for a corporate structure that offers the responsiveness and flexibility associated with local-level services, with nine regional offices in France and eighteen more in other countries on four continents, all of which have access to all of the Group's operational resources and can provide effective services to major corporations' international operations.

The SII Group posted revenue of €560.9m in fiscal 2017-2018, which ended March 31, an increase of 27.8 % percent (of which 15.6% in organic growth), and has been expanding its operations and its growth has outpaced that of other firms in its sector.

Disclaimer

SII SA published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 16:15:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 614 M
EBIT 2019 46,0 M
Net income 2019 30,0 M
Finance 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 15,94
P/E ratio 2020 14,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 514 M
Chart SII
Duration : Period :
SII Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SII
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Matteucci Chairman-Management Board
Bernard Huvé Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Yves Le Métayer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Yves Fradin Member-Supervisory Board
Alexia Slape Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SII8.51%586
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.83%131 877
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.11%109 058
ACCENTURE4.96%108 302
VMWARE, INC.22.26%62 335
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.18%61 021
