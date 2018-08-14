SII : Q1 Revenue 2018/2019

Paris, August 14, 2018

Fiscal 2018-2019 first quarter revenue up 13.9 percent

Business in France up 8.7 percent solely from organic growth* International operations up 20.8 percent (21.7 percent organic growth*)

Confirmation of guidance

The SII engineering consulting group has released its revenue figures for the first quarter of fiscal 2018-2019.

Management board chairman Eric Matteucci commented that "Revenue increased sharply in the first quarter of fiscal 2018-2019, reflecting the expansion of our business in France and elsewhere. This good performance is in keeping with our objective of growing revenue, which is expected to rise to between 625 and 640 million euros for the year as a whole."

In €m 1st quarter (to June 30) 2017/2018 2018/2019 Change Organic growth* Revenue 129.54 147.61 + 13.9% + 14.3% French operations 73.55 79.96 + 8.7% + 8.7% International operations 55.99 67.65 + 20.8% + 21.7%

* exclusive of the impact of acquisitions and currency fluctuations (2017-2018 exchange rate applied to 2018-201 revenue9)

Revenue at the SII engineering consulting group rose by 13.9 percent to €147.61m in the first quarter of fiscal 2018-2019. Organic growth during the period amounted to 14.3 percent, as compared with 10.6 percent for the first quarter of 2017-2018, and was significantly higher than in the sector as a whole. The improvement resulted from efforts made by SII teams in all areas aimed at boosting sales.

Continued sustained growth in France and elsewhere

In France, the SII Group's revenue rose by 8.7 percent to €79.96m. The improvement for the period was driven mainly by the Group's historic clients (aerospace and defense), the segments where volume was recently expanded by means of acquisitions (banking and insurance) and those into which the Group has been diversifying (energy, services, transportation, automotive, retail, healthcare).

Demand by international customers increased during the quarter. Revenue rose by 20.8 percent to €67.65m, compared with an increase of 16.4 percent in the first half of 2017-2018. Organic growth amounted to 21.7 percent. The improvement reflected the good performances of the Group's principal subsidiaries, including those in Poland (where revenue was up 35.7 percent), Germany (10.8 percent) and Spain (6.1 percent), which together accounted for 87.6 percent of the international operations' revenue for the first quarter. Sales were also up in other countries where SII operates, including Canada (136.9 percent), Colombia (55.1 percent), Morocco (13.6 percent) and the Netherlands (9.3 percent). Business was stable in Chile (down 0.3 percent) and Romania (-0.8 percent), while it declined in the Czech Republic (-4.4 percent), Belgium (-10.9 percent) and Switzerland (-26.0 percent).

Confirmation of guidance for 2018-2019

The Group's performance over the first three months of the fiscal year confirms that its business is healthy and SII reaffirms its revenue guidance of between 625 and 640 million euros for fiscal 2018-2019 as a whole, with an improvement of its operating margin.

Proposed dividend of €0.15 per share

In keeping with the SII Group's distribution policy and returns to shareholders, the next shareholders' meeting, scheduled for September 20, 2018, will be asked to approve the payment of a dividend of €0.15 per share.

