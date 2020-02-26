SIIC Environment : Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019 0 02/26/2020 | 09:18am EST Send by mail :

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. 上海實業環境控股有限公司* (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (Hong Kong stock code: 807) (Singapore stock code: BHK) Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019 This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This results announcement is made in accordance to Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. This results announcement contains financial information based on Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) and International Financial Reporting Standards. The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated financial position, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2019 as set out in the announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditors, Deloitte & Touche LLP, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by Deloitte & Touche LLP in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Singapore Standards on Auditing or Singapore Standards on Review Engagements and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Deloitte & Touche LLP on the announcement. Mr. Xu Xiaobing Executive Director Hong Kong, 26 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Huang Hanguang , Mr. Zhao Youmin, Mr. Xu Xiaobing and Mr. Xu Zhan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming. For identification purpose only SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No: 200210042R) Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019 26 February 2020 Table of Contents Page No Business Review 1 Review of Annual Results 1 Corporate Governance 1 Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities 1 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 2 Statements of Financial Position 3 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 5 Statements of Changes in Equity 9 Review of Performance 16 Outlook 22 Segment Reporting 25 Board Confirmation 27 Page 1 of 27 SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 200210042R) Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2019 Financial Statements And Dividend Announcement Business Review The board of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019"). The Group posted a 12.2% increase in its full year revenue to RMB5.96 billion FY2019. The growth in revenue can be attributed by the increased operating and maintenance, and financial income from service concession arrangements and higher service income. Gross profit increased 22.0% from RMB1.58 billion in FY2018 to RMB1.93 billion in FY2019 mainly due to increased operation activities on an overall basis. Consequently, net profit attributable to shareholders grew 11.1% to RMB600.3 million in FY2019. Earnings per share increased by 11.1 percentage points year-on-year in FY2019. Net asset value per share edged up to RMB320.63 cents as at 31 December 2019, from RMB300.96 cents from a year ago. Review of Annual Results The audit committee has reviewed the Company's unaudited consolidated annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019. Corporate Governance The Company has complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of the Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") throughout the twelve months ended 31 December 2019. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of its listed securities for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Page 2 of 27 PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2&Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS 1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ("4QFY2019") AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 December 2019 ("FY2019") Group 3 Months Ended Changes 12 Months Ended Changes Note 31.12.19 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 % RMB'000 RMB'000 % Revenue 8(A) 1,466,500 1,388,482 5.6 5,959,521 5,313,344 12.2 Cost of sales (972,777) (984,069) (1.1) (4,026,072) (3,728,745) 8.0 Gross profit 8(B) 493,723 404,413 22.1 1,933,449 1,584,599 22.0 Other income 8(C) 101,780 92,898 9.6 274,308 269,429 1.8 Other gains and losses 8(C) 1,435 115,176 (98.8) (896) 121,783 N.M Selling and distribution costs 8(D) (18,143) (19,835) (8.5) (72,585) (74,190) (2.2) Administrative expenses 8(E) (139,719) (142,808) (2.2) (464,255) (437,875) 6.0 Finance expenses 8(F) (180,797) (164,411) 10.0 (687,267) (585,399) 17.4 Share of results of joint ventures 8(G) 12,276 2,029 >100.0 46,550 43,338 7.4 Share of results of associates 8(G) (4,336) 1,091 N.M (9,737) (1,004) >100.0 Profit before tax 8(H) 266,219 288,553 (7.7) 1,019,567 920,681 10.7 Income tax expense 8(I) (76,837) (77,328) (0.6) (265,174) (236,428) 12.2 Profit for the period 189,382 211,225 (10.3) 754,393 684,253 10.3 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange difference arising from translation 127,718 355 >100.0 66,375 (57,263) N.M Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at (165) (7,269) (97.7) (2,883) (7,269) (60.3) FVTOCI Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations (10,560) (10,992) (3.9) (26,868) (17,797) 51.0 Total comprehensive income for the period 306,375 193,319 58.5 791,017 601,924 31.4 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 150,057 170,383 (11.9) 600,251 540,237 11.1 Non-controlling interests 39,325 40,842 (3.7) 154,142 144,016 7.0 189,382 211,225 (10.3) 754,393 684,253 10.3 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 267,050 152,477 75.1 636,875 457,908 39.1 Non-controlling interests 39,325 40,842 (3.7) 154,142 144,016 7.0 306,375 193,319 58.5 791,017 601,924 31.4 Earnings per share (RMB cents) 6 -Basic 5.77 6.54 (11.8) 23.04 20.73 11.1 -Dilute 5.77 6.54 (11.8) 23.04 20.73 11.1 N.M. - Not Meaningful Page 3 of 27 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Group Company As At As At As At As At Note 31.12.19 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,374,770 2,133,225 172,687 37,910 Pledged bank deposits 234,672 119,354 - - Trade and other receivables 8(J) 2,336,371 2,286,958 5,146 4,667 Bills receivables 13,747 1,964 - - Prepayments 60,303 45,781 2,399 76 Inventories 159,115 121,219 - - Receivables under service concession arrangements 476,970 361,619 - - Amounts due from customers for contract work 66,772 56,553 - - Amounts due from subsidiaries - - 1,171,378 848,107 Amounts due from joint venture 137 137 137 137 Amounts due from associate 10,902 43,250 - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,353 3,067 - - Assets classified as held for sale 202,150 198,434 - - Total current assets 8(K) 5,939,262 5,371,561 1,351,747 890,897 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 45,306 44,017 15,470 15,080 Prepayments 501,275 67,464 - - Receivables under service concession arrangements 17,193,272 15,484,851 - - Property, plant and equipment 318,413 315,635 511 927 Intangible assets 6,741,574 6,702,690 - - Land use rights 5,893 6,189 - - Long term receivables 350,058 362,528 - - Deferred tax assets 70,996 67,045 - - Investment in subsidiaries - - 5,762,344 5,731,030 Interest in joint ventures 532,607 736,516 342,043 557,858 Interest in associates 99,078 80,927 - - Goodwill on consolidation 457,241 457,241 - - Amounts due from associate 56,648 22,081 - - Right-of-use assets 55,010 - 17,561 - Total non-current assets 8(L) 26,427,371 24,347,184 6,137,929 6,304,895 Total assets 32,366,633 29,718,745 7,489,676 7,195,792 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8(M) 3,630,937 3,253,304 48,406 40,296 Bills payable to banks 42,557 59,070 - - Tax payable 127,713 126,198 - - Amounts due to customers for contract work 11,075 5,098 - - Amounts due to subsidiaries - - 70,589 69,926 Bank and other borrowings 5,283,615 4,285,898 991,791 691,221 Finance lease - 123,194 - - Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 156,195 157,665 - - Lease liabilities 9,995 - 6,515 - Total current liabilities 8(N) 9,262,087 8,010,427 1,117,301 801,443 Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings 9,066,342 8,235,639 - - Finance lease - 463,707 - - Deferred tax liabilities 2,009,597 1,890,824 - - Other non-current liabilities 122,929 204,478 - - Lease liabilities 45,948 - 11,169 - Total non-current liabilities 8(O) 11,244,816 10,794,648 11,169 - Capital, reserves and non-controlling interest Share capital 1(d)(ii) 5,947,420 5,951,793 5,947,420 5,951,793 Retained earnings 2,356,306 1,942,675 (54,850) 133,458 Other reserves 41,793 (49,672) 468,636 309,098 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 8,345,519 7,844,796 6,361,206 6,394,349 Non-controlling interests 3,514,211 3,068,874 - - Total equity 11,859,730 10,913,670 6,361,206 6,394,349 Total liabilities and equity 32,366,633 29,718,745 7,489,676 7,195,792 Page 4 of 27 1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities, please specify the following at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:- Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand As at 31.12.19 As at 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 Secured/ Unsecured/ Secured/ Unsecured/ Guaranteed Unguaranteed Guaranteed Unguaranteed 3,042,482 2,283,690 2,712,387 1,755,775 Amount repayable after one year As at 31.12.19 As at 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 Secured/ Unsecured/ Secured/ Unsecured/ Guaranteed Unguaranteed Guaranteed Unguaranteed 7,418,498 1,647,844 7,201,062 1,498,284 Details of any collateral The Group's borrowings comprise bills payable to banks, bank and other borrowings and finance leases. Bills payable to banks are secured by certain bank deposits placed with the respective issuing banks. The bank and other borrowings are secured/ guaranteed on concessionary arrangements, trade receivables (relating to concessionary arrangements) collection rights, guarantees by subsidiaries, guarantees by third party company and/or secured by a corporate guarantee by SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. The finance leases are secured by pledges on certain service concession agreements, investment in a subsidiary and intangible assets. Page 5 of 27 1(c) A statement of cash flow (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Group Group For 3 Months Ended For 12 Months Ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 266,219 288,553 1,019,567 920,681 Adjustments for: (Reversal of)/Loss allowance for trade receivables, net (79) (542) 231 4,665 Loss allowance for/(Reversal of) for non-trade receivables, net - 22 - (29) Bad debts written off (trade) 5,938 - 5,938 - Bad debts written off (non-trade) - 17 - 17 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,342 9,670 32,834 32,426 Amortisation of intangible assets 84,896 82,738 298,490 285,057 Amortisation of land use rights 77 66 295 270 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4,505 122 4,625 1,312 Loss on disposal of intangible assets - 2 - - Depreciation of right use asset 6,706 - 6,706 - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - (91,692) - (91,692) Finance income (4,475) (7,128) (21,397) (14,592) Finance expenses 180,797 164,411 687,267 585,399 Share of results of associates 4,336 (1,091) 9,737 1,004 Share of results of joint ventures (12,276) (2,029) (46,550) (43,338) Foreign exchange loss/(gain) 71 (121) 206 127 Gain from bargain purchase of investment in subsidiaries - (19,645) - (19,645) Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 28 1,257 (286) 1,822 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 543,085 424,610 1,997,663 1,663,484 (Increase)/decrease in: Inventories (32,084) (6,627) (35,267) (25,113) Amounts due from/to customers for contract work, net 32,367 (4,429) (6,869) (27,259) Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments 66,951 218,699 (166,167) (95,087) Bills receivables (8,868) (693) (11,783) 5,796 Amounts due from joint ventures (20) (20) 896 1,221 Amounts due from associates 790 (6,441) (2,419) (5,037) Increase/(decrease) in: Trade payables and other payables(inclusive of non-current liabilities) 24,473 171,262 329,375 664,963 Bills payable to banks (8,782) 7,205 13,135 282 Cash from operating activities before service concession arrangement projects 617,912 803,566 2,118,564 2,183,250 Change in receivables under service concession arrangements (Note A) (216,031) (614,073) (1,824,496) (2,466,779) Cash generated from/(used in) operating activities after service concession arrangement projects 401,881 189,493 294,068 (283,529) Interest received 3,029 5,101 15,497 9,679 Income tax paid (24,271) (26,094) (157,632) (112,751) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 380,639 168,500 151,933 (386,601) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,087) (49,881) (53,724) (79,164) Purchase of intangible assets, net of amount on credit terms (27,813) (16,243) (344,586) (209,417) (Decrease) /increase in prepayment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (373,789) 6,606 (378,937) (9,764) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 521 - 684 124 Proceeds from capital reduction from joint venture - - 225,000 - Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets - - - 2 Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries (Note B) - - - (157,269) Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries - (1,758) - (1,758) Net cash inflow on disposal of an associate - - - 1,250 Net cash outflow on acquisition of an associate (28,607) - (28,607) - Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - (3,000) - Dividend received from joint ventures 12,221 10,944 35,109 41,950 Net cash used in investing activities (437,554) (50,332) (548,061) (414,046) Page 6 of 27 1(c) A statement of cash flow (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd Group Group For 3 Months Ended For 12 Months Ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank and other borrowings 964,202 985,385 4,382,623 3,939,761 Repayment of bank and other borrowings (675,345) (524,124) (3,136,004) (2,018,345) Proceeds from finance leaseback arrangement - - - 362,000 Repayment under finance leaseback arrangements - (4,306) - (206,545) Interest paid (178,528) (145,485) (662,931) (534,351) Dividend paid to equity shareholders - - (131,779) (130,773) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries - (2,541) (6,560) (19,834) Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of a subsidiaries 296,682 52,073 299,255 216,533 Repurchase of shares - - (4,373) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - (74,682) Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of a subsidiary - - (1,500) (2,500) Principal and interest elements of lease payments (8,189) - (8,189) - Decrease/(Increase) in deposits pledged to banks (135,474) 38,279 (115,318) 11,196 Net cash generated from financing activities 263,348 399,281 615,224 1,542,460 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 206,433 517,449 219,096 741,813 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,147,581 1,627,256 2,133,225 1,402,104 Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies 20,756 (11,480) 22,449 (10,692) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,374,770 2,133,225 2,374,770 2,133,225 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Cash and bank balances 2,609,442 2,252,579 2,609,442 2,252,579 Less: Pledged bank deposits (234,672) (119,354) (234,672) (119,354) Cash and cash equivalents 2,374,770 2,133,225 2,374,770 2,133,225 Note A In accordance with the application of SFRS(I) INT 12 Service Concession Arrangements and SFRS(I) 1- 7 Statement of Cash Flows, the movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements has been classified under operating activities. The movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements was mainly arising from the construction of new or existing water treatment facilities for FY2019 and 4QFY2019 respectively. Page 7 of 27 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity Other Investment subsidiaries attributable Non- Share Treasury reserves, General revaluation Translation where there is no Merger to owners of controlling capital shares Retained earnings total Reserve reserve reserve change in control reserve the Company interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.19 5,951,793 - 1,942,675 (49,672) 296,162 (7,269) (122,760) (15,490) (200,315) 7,844,796 3,068,874 10,913,670 Profit for the period - - 150,085 - - - - - - 150,085 40,628 190,713 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation - - - 45,372 - - 45,372 - - 45,372 - 45,372 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - 3,606 - - 3,606 - - 3,606 - 3,606 Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - - - (1,781) - (1,781) - - - (1,781) - (1,781) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 47,197 - (1,781) 48,978 - - 47,197 - 47,197 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 150,085 47,197 - (1,781) 48,978 - - 197,282 40,628 237,910 Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Transfer to general reserve - - (11,500) 11,500 11,500 - - - - - - - Total - - (11,500) 11,500 11,500 - - - - - - - Others Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (3,480) (3,480) Total - - - - - - - - - - (3,480) (3,480) Balance at 31.3.19 5,951,793 - 2,081,260 9,025 307,662 (9,050) (73,782) (15,490) (200,315) 8,042,078 3,106,022 11,148,100 Profit for the period - - 150,098 - - - - - - 150,098 32,743 182,841 Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation - - - (38,796) - - (38,796) - - (38,796) - (38,796) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (9,428) - - (9,428) - - (9,428) - (9,428) Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - - - (787) - (787) - - - (787) - (787) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (49,011) - (787) (48,224) - - (49,011) - (49,011) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 150,098 (49,011) - (787) (48,224) - - 101,087 32,743 133,830 Others Dividend declared to equity shareholders - - (131,779) - - - - - - (131,779) - (131,779) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (1,610) (1,610) Total - - (131,779) - - - - - - (131,779) (1,610) (133,389) Balance at 30.6.19 5,951,793 - 2,099,579 (39,986) 307,662 (9,837) (122,006) (15,490) (200,315) 8,011,386 3,137,155 11,148,541 Page 8 of 27 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont' GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity Other Investment subsidiaries attributable to Non- Treasury reserves, General revaluation Translation where there is no Merger owners of the controlling Share capital shares Retained earnings total Reserve reserve reserve change in control reserve Company interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 30.6.19 5,951,793 - 2,099,579 (39,986) 307,662 (9,837) (122,006) (15,490) (200,315) 8,011,386 3,137,155 11,148,541 Profit for the period - - 150,011 - - - - - - 150,011 41,446 191,457 Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation - - - (67,919) - - (67,919) - - (67,919) - (67,919) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (10,486) - - (10,486) - - (10,486) - (10,486) Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - - - (150) - (150) - - - (150) - (150) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (78,555) - (150) (78,405) - - (78,555) - (78,555) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 150,011 (78,555) - (150) (78,405) - - 71,456 41,446 112,902 Others Repurchased and cancelled shares (4,373) - - - - - - - - (4,373) - (4,373) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (1,470) (1,470) Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - 2,573 2,573 Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (1,500) (1,500) Total (4,373) - - - - - - - - (4,373) (397) (4,770) Balance at 30.9.19 5,947,420 - 2,249,590 (118,541) 307,662 (9,987) (200,411) (15,490) (200,315) 8,078,469 3,178,204 11,256,673 Profit for the period - - 150,057 - - - - - - 150,057 39,325 189,382 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation - - - 127,718 - - 127,718 - - 127,718 - 127,718 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (10,560) - - (10,560) - - (10,560) - (10,560) Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - - - (165) - (165) - - - (165) - (165) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 116,993 - (165) 117,158 - - 116,993 - 116,993 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 150,057 116,993 - (165) 117,158 - - 267,050 39,325 306,375 Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Transfer to general reserve - - (43,341) 43,341 43,341 - - - - - - - Total - - (43,341) 43,341 43,341 - - - - - - - Others Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - 296,682 296,682 Total - - - - - - - - - - 296,682 296,682 Balance at 31.12.19 5,947,420 - 2,356,306 41,793 351,003 (10,152) (83,253) (15,490) (200,315) 8,345,519 3,514,211 11,859,730 Page 9 of 27 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity Other Investment subsidiaries where attributable to Non- Treasury reserves, General revaluation Translation there is no change Merger owners of the controlling Share capital shares Retained earnings total Reserve reserve reserve in control reserve Company interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.18 5,951,889 (96) 1,591,879 (30,775) 237,494 - (47,700) (20,254) (200,315) 7,512,897 2,730,694 10,243,591 Profit for the period - - 101,865 - - - - - - 101,865 44,880 146,745 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation - - - 55,434 - - 55,434 - - 55,434 - 55,434 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (10,337) - - (10,337) - - (10,337) - (10,337) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 45,097 - - 45,097 - - 45,097 - 45,097 Total comprehensive income for the period Transactions with owners recognised directly in equityTransfer to general reserve Acquisition of subsidiaries Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary Cancellation of treasury shares Total Others Dividend declared to non-controlling interests Total Balance at 31.3.18 Profit for the period Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period Balance at 30.6.18 - - 101,865 45,097 - - 45,097 - - 146,962 44,880 191,842 - - (4,365) 4,365 4,365 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 75,980 75,980 - - - - - - - - - - 15,260 15,260 (96) 96 - - - - - - - - - - (96) 96 (4,365) 4,365 4,365 - - - - - 91,240 91,240 - - - - - - - - - - (16,320) (16,320) - - - - - - - - - - (16,320) (16,320) 5,951,793 - 1,689,379 18,687 241,859 - (2,603) (20,254) (200,315) 7,659,859 2,850,494 10,510,353 - - 153,735 - - - - - - 153,735 40,110 193,845 - - - (79,766) - - (79,766) - - (79,766) - (79,766) - - - 17,265 - - 17,265 - - 17,265 - 17,265 - - - (62,501) - - (62,501) - - (62,501) - (62,501) - - 153,735 (62,501) - - (62,501) - - 91,234 40,110 131,344 5,951,793 - 1,843,114 (43,814) 241,859 - (65,104) (20,254) (200,315) 7,751,093 2,890,604 10,641,697 Page 10 of 27 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity Other Investment subsidiaries where attributable to Treasury reserves, General revaluation Translation there is no change in owners of the Non-controlling Share capital shares Retained earnings total Reserve reserve reserve control Merger reserve Company interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 30.6.18 5,951,793 - 1,843,114 (43,814) 241,859 - (65,104) (20,254) (200,315) 7,751,093 2,890,604 10,641,697 Profit for the period - - 114,254 - - - - - - 114,254 18,184 132,438 Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation - - - (33,286) - - (33,286) - - (33,286) - (33,286) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (13,733) - - (13,733) - - (13,733) - (13,733) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (47,019) - - (47,019) - - (47,019) - (47,019) Total comprehensive income for the period Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Transfer to general reserve Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of a subsidiary Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary Acquisition of non-controlling interests Total Others Dividend declared to equity shareholders Dividend declared to non-controlling interests Total Balance at 30.9.18 Profit for the period Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - 114,254 (47,019) - - (47,019) - - 67,235 18,184 85,419 - - 191 (191) (191) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,500) (2,500) - - - - - - - - - - 149,200 149,200 - - - 4,764 - - - 4,764 - 4,764 (79,446) (74,682) - - 191 4,573 (191) - - 4,764 - 4,764 67,254 72,018 - - (130,773) - - - - - - (130,773) - (130,773) - - - - - - - - - - (973) (973) - - (130,773) - - - - - - (130,773) (973) (131,746) 5,951,793 - 1,826,786 (86,260) 241,668 - (112,123) (15,490) (200,315) 7,692,319 2,975,069 10,667,388 - - 170,383 - - - - - - 170,383 40,842 211,225 - - - 355 - - 355 - - 355 - 355 - - - (10,992) - - (10,992) - - (10,992) - (10,992) - - - (7,269) - (7,269) - - - (7,269) - (7,269) - - - (17,906) - (7,269) (10,637) - - (17,906) - (17,906) Total comprehensive income for the period Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Transfer to general reserve Disposal of subsidiaries Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary Total Others Dividend declared to non-controlling interests Total - - 170,383 (17,906) - (7,269) (10,637) - - 152,477 40,842 193,319 - - (54,494) 54,494 54,494 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (686) (686) - - - - - - - - - - 56,190 56,190 - - (54,494) 54,494 54,494 - - - - - 55,504 55,504 - - - - - - - - - - (2,541) (2,541) - - - - - - - - - - (2,541) (2,541) Balance at 31.12.18 5,951,793 - 1,942,675 (49,672) 296,162 (7,269) (122,760) (15,490) (200,315) 7,844,796 3,068,874 10,913,670 Page 11 of 27 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd COMPANY Attributable to owners of the Company Treasury Retained Share capital shares earnings Other reserves* Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.19 5,951,793 - 133,458 309,098 6,394,349 Loss for the period - - (3,210) - (3,210) Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - (120,263) (120,263) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (120,263) (120,263) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (3,210) (120,263) (123,473) Balance at 31.3.19 5,951,793 - 130,248 188,835 6,270,876 Loss for the period - - (32,123) - (32,123) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 153,483 153,483 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 153,483 153,483 Total comprehensive income for the period - - (32,123) 153,483 121,360 Others Dividend declared to equity shareholders - - (131,779) - (131,779) Balance at 30.6.19 5,951,793 - (33,654) 342,318 6,260,457 Loss for the period - - (6,411) - (6,411) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 95,211 95,211 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 95,211 95,211 Total comprehensive income for the period - - (6,411) 95,211 88,800 Others Repurchased and cancelled shares (4,373) - - - (4,373) Balance at 30.9.19 5,947,420 - (40,065) 437,529 6,344,884 Loss for the period - - (14,785) - (14,785) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 31,107 31,107 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 31,107 31,107 Total comprehensive income for the period - - (14,785) 31,107 16,322 Balance at 31.12.19 5,947,420 - (54,850) 468,636 6,361,206 * Relates to translation reserve. Page 12 of 27 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd COMPANY Attributable to owners of the Company Treasury Retained Other Total Share capital shares earnings reserves* equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.18 5,951,889 (96) (62,101) 62,283 5,951,975 Loss for the period - - (45,295) - (45,295) Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - (71,170) (71,170) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (71,170) (71,170) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (45,295) (71,170) (116,465) Cancellation of treasury shares (96) 96 - - - Balance at 31.3.18 5,951,793 - (107,396) (8,887) 5,835,510 Profit for the period - - 140,291 - 140,291 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 79,401 79,401 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 79,401 79,401 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 140,291 79,401 219,692 Balance at 30.6.18 5,951,793 - 32,895 70,514 6,055,202 Profit for the period - - 98,280 - 98,280 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 210,161 210,161 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 210,161 210,161 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 98,280 210,161 308,441 Other Dividend declared to equity shareholders - - (130,773) - (130,773) - - (130,773) - (130,773) Balance at 30.9.18 5,951,793 - 402 280,675 6,232,870 Profit for the period - - 133,056 - 133,056 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 28,423 28,423 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 28,423 28,423 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 133,056 28,423 161,479 Balance at 31.12.18 5,951,793 - 133,458 309,098 6,394,349 * Relates to translation reserve. Page 13 of 27 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Share Capital Group and Company Number of Share Capital ordinary shares RMB'000 Issued and paid up share capital Balance at 1 January 2019 2,606,588,726 5,951,793 Less: Share buy-back and cancelled (3,771,000) (4,373) Balance at 31 December 2019 2,602,817,726 5,947,420 As at 31 December 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726 ordinary shares). SIIC Environment Share Options 2012 ("ESOS 2012") and SIIC Environment Share Award Scheme ("ESAS") There were no options granted under the ESOS 2012 plan or ESAS Awards granted under the ESAS plan since the date of approval by the shareholders on 27 April 2012. As at 31 December 2019, there were no convertible securities outstanding (31 December 2018: Nil). 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. As at 31 December 2019, there were no treasury shares held (31 December 2018: 56,400). Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares, as at 31 December 2019 was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726). 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares for the financial period ended 31 December 2019. Page 14 of 27 1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on. During the financial period, there was no transaction pertaining to subsidiary holdings. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard or practice.

The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of matter).

Not applicable. 3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion: - Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue. Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed. This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern. Not applicable. 4. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied. The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows: SFRS(I) 16 Leases The adoption of the above new and revised standards does not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group. The Group has applied the simplified transition approach and will not restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. SFRS(I) 16 will result in almost all leases being recognized on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance lease is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognized. The only exceptions are short-term leases and leases of low value assets. The accounting for lessors will not change significantly. Page 15 of 27 If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

No such change in the accounting policies and methods of computation. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends. 3 Months Ended 12 Months Ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB cents RMB cents RMB cents RMB cents Earnings per ordinary share of the Group based on net profit attributable to owners of the Company:- Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (RMB cents) 5.77 6.54 23.04 20.73 - Weighted average 2,602,818 2,606,589 2,605,597 2,606,589 number of shares ('000) (ii) On a fully diluted basis of 5.77 6.54 23.04 20.73 ordinary shares (RMB cents) - Weighted average 2,602,818 2,606,589 2,605,597 2,606,589 number of shares ('000) 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year. Group Company RMB cents RMB cents As at 31 December 2019 320.63 244.40 As at 31 December 2018 300.96 245.31 Net asset value per share is calculated based on the number of shares in issue of 2,602,817,726 as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726). Page 16 of 27 8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:- any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and any material factors that affect the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Overall Review The Group recorded an increase in revenue from RMB5,313.3 million in FY2018 to RMB5,959.5 million in FY2019, representing an increase of 12.2%. Gross profit ("GP") has increased from RMB1,584.6 million in FY2018 to RMB1,933.4 million in FY2019. Consequently, the Group's profit after tax (attributable to owners of the Company) increased from RMB540.2 million in FY2018 to RMB600.3 million in FY2019, representing an increase of 11.1%. The increase was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume as well as increased average wastewater treatment price from existing entities. For more details on the analysis of the Group's performance, please refer to the following sections below. (A) Revenue 4QFY2019 4QFY2018 Change FY2019 FY2018 Change RMB '000 RMB '000 % RMB '000 RMB '000 % Construction 373,240 516,846 (27.8) 2,172,455 2,229,238 (2.5) Operating and maintenance income from service concession arrangements 684,811 523,441 30.8 2,403,147 1,843,151 30.4 Financial income from service concession arrangements 231,265 236,495 (2.2) 944,920 859,148 10.0 Service income 37,248 47,832 (22.1) 164,928 164,870 0.0 Other revenue 139,936 63,868 119.1 274,071 216,937 26.3 Total 1,466,500 1,388,482 5.6 5,959,521 5,313,344 12.2 Overall, the Group's revenue increased by RMB646.2 million or 12.2%, from RMB5,313.3 million in FY2018 to RMB5,959.5 million in FY2019. Meanwhile, the Group's revenue increased by RMB78.0 million or 5.6%, from RMB1,388.5million in 4QFY2018 to RMB1,466.5 million in 4QFY2019. Except for "Construction revenue" in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 and "Service Income" and "Financial income from service concession arragements" in Q4FY2019, revenue across all categories increased in FY2019 and 4QFY2019 as compared to FY2018 and 4QFY2018. Page 17 of 27 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. Revenue - cont'd Construction Revenue Construction revenue amounted to RMB373.2 million and RMB2,172.5 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB516.8 million; FY2018: RMB2,229.2 million). The lower revenue was mainly due to relatively lower amount of construction activities in progress in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018. Operating and Maintenance Income from Service Concession Arrangements/ Financial Income from Service Concession Arrangements The aggregate of operating and maintenance income and financial income from service concession arrangements amounted to RMB916.1 million and RMB3,348.1 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB759.9 million; FY2018: RMB2,702.3 million). The higher revenue was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume as well as increased average wastewater treatment price. Service Income Service income amounted to RMB37.2 million and RMB164.9 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB47.8 million; FY2018: RMB164.9 million). The lower revenue in 4QFY2019 was mainly due to lower water treatment volume from operations and maintenance projects as compared to 4QFY2018. Other Revenue Other revenue amounted to RMB139.9 million and RMB274.1 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB63.9 million; FY2018: RMB216.9 million). The increase in FY2019 as compared to FY2018 was mainly due to higher volume of installation works carried out, which are ad-hoc in nature during the year. Gross Profit ("GP") / Gross Profit Margin ("GPM") The Group's GP increased by RMB89.3 million or 22.1% from RMB404.4 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB493.7 million in 4QFY2019. Meanwhile, GP increased by RMB348.9 million or 22.0% from RMB1,584.6 million in FY2018 to RMB1,933.4 million in FY2019. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue from the operation category achieved by the Group as explained in Note A. GPM increased from 29.1% in 4QFY2018 to 33.7% in 4QFY2019 and increased from 29.8% in FY2018 to 32.4% in FY2019. The increase was due mainly to higher contribution from operation category during 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018 (which has a relatively higher GPM). Page 18 of 27 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. (C) Other income/other gains and losses Other income increased from RMB92.9 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB101.8 million in 4QFY2019 and RMB269.4 million in FY2018 to RMB274.3 million in FY2019. The increase was mainly due to ad hoc maintenance work carried out in 4QFY2019 compared to 4QFY2018. Other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB115.2 million in 4QFY2018 to a gain of RMB1.4 million in 4QFY2019. From FY2018 to FY2019, other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB121.8 million to a loss of RMB0.9 million. The movement in other gains and losses is mainly due to the gain on disposal of subsidiaries and gain from bargain purchase of investment in subsidiaries in FY2018. There was no such cases in FY2019. Selling and Distribution costs Selling and distribution expenses decreased from RMB19.8 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB18.1 million in 4QFY2019. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses was due mainly to lesser expenses incurred during the quarter. There is no material variance for selling and distribution costs in FY2019 as compared to FY2018. Administrative Expenses Administrative expenses increased from RMB437.9 million in FY2018 to RMB464.3 million in FY2019. The increase in administrative expenses was due mainly to expansion of business. Finance expenses Finance expenses amounted RMB180.8 million in 4QFY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB164.4 million) and RMB687.3 million in FY2019 (FY2018: RMB585.4 million). The increase in finance expenses was due mainly to new borrowings taken up. Share of Results of Associates/ Share of Results of Joint Ventures The share of results of associates and joint ventures represents the Group's share of results in investments which are accounted for using equity method. The increase in share of results of joint ventures in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4Q2018 and FY2018 was due mainly to higher contribution from joint ventures. Share of results of associates amounted to a loss of RMB4.3 million in 4QFY2019 and a loss of RMB9.7 million in FY2019 (4QFY2018: profit of RMB1.1 million and FY2018 loss of RMB1.0 million). The decrease in shares of associates was mainly due to lower contribution from associates. Page 19 of 27 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. (H) Profit before tax Profit before tax from operations is arrived at after charging/(crediting) the following: 3 Months Ended 12 Months Ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Amortisation of intangible assets 84,896 82,738 298,490 285,057 Amortisation of land use rights 77 66 295 270 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,342 9,670 32,834 32,426 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4,505 122 4,625 1,312 Loss on disposal of intangible assets - 2 - - Foreign exchange(loss)/ gain, net (1,463) (5,096) 1,182 (12,268) (Reversal of)/Loss allowance for (79) (542) 231 4,665 trade receivables, net trade Loss allowance for/(Reversal of) - 22 - (29) non-trade receivables, net non-trade Bad debts written off (trade) 5,938 - 5,938 - Bad debts written off (non-trade) - 17 - 17 Fair value loss /(Gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 28 1,257 (286) 1,822 Gain from bargain purchase of investment in subsidiaries - (19,645) - (19,645) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - (91,692) - (91,692) Amortisation of intangible assets amounted to RMB84.9 million in 4QFY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB82.7 million) and RMB298.5 million in FY2019 (FY2018: RMB285.1 million). There is no material variance for amortisation of intangible assets in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018. Income Tax Expenses Income tax expense amounted to RMB76.8 million and RMB265.2 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB77.3 million and FY2018: RMB236.4 million). The higher income tax expense was due mainly to higher profit generated in FY2019 as compared to FY2018. Page 20 of 27 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. Income Tax Expenses - cont'd 3 Months Ended 12 Months Ended 31.12.19 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current tax - Current period 78,050 55,820 179,463 158,235 - Overprovision in respect of prior periods (17,307) (3,078) (17,648) (2,726) Deferred tax - Current period 12,031 27,131 97,660 87,536 - Under/(over) provision in respect of prior periods 4,063 (2,545) 5,699 (6,617) 76,837 77,328 265,174 236,428 STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Trade and Other Receivables The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables, net of loss allowance, excluding other receivables presented based on the invoice date at the end of the reporting period: Within 30 days Within 31 to 60 days Within 61 to 90 days Within 91 to 180 days Within 181 to 365 days Over 365 days Current Assets As at 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 509,619 451,627 187,899 129,658 110,662 117,634 192,680 152,305 219,624 116,424 395,877 473,660 1,616,361 1,441,308 Current assets as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB5.94 billion (31 December 2018: RMB5.37 billion). The increase was mainly due to net cash inflow during FY2019 (for details, please refer to analysis on "Statement of cash flows" below). Page 21 of 27 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. (L) Non-currentAssets Non-current assets as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB26.43 billion (31 December 2018: RMB24.35 billion). The increase was due mainly construction of certain wastewater treatment projects during FY2019. Trade and Other Payables The following is an aged analysis of trade payables, excluding other payables presented based on the invoice date at the end of the reporting period: Within 30 days Within 31 to 60 days Within 61 to 90 days Within 91 to 180 days Within 181 to 365 days Over 365 days Current Liabilities As at 31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 598,022 867,117 144,958 87,391 54,166 88,816 233,677 147,619 551,491 192,286 609,413 518,798 2,191,727 1,902,027 Current liabilities as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB9.26 billion (31 December 2018: RMB8.01 billion). The increase was due mainly to (i) new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment within one year as well (ii) increase in trade and other payables as a result of higher amount of construction activities in progress in FY2019. Non-current Liabilities Non-current liabilities as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB11.24 billion (31 December 2018: RMB10.79 billion). The increase was due mainly to new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment after one year. Page 22 of 27 A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

As at 31 December 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB2,374.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,133.2 million). In FY2019, net cash of RMB151.9 million was generated from the Group's operating activities. Excluding cash used in projects with service concession arrangements, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2,118.6 million.

Net cash used in the Group's investing activities of RMB548.1 million in FY2019 was due mainly to net cash outflow from acquisition of associates and purchase of property, plant and equipments and intangibles assets, partially offset by dividends received and proceeds from capital reduction from joint ventures.

Net cash generated from financing activities of RMB615.2 million in FY2019 was due mainly to net proceeds from bank borrowings and contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of subsidiaries, which is partially offset by the interest paid, dividend paid to equity shareholders and increase in deposit pledged to banks. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.

No forecast or prospect statement has been previously disclosed to shareholders. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.

On 17 January 2020, the Government of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") convened a press conference to present strategies of ecological and environmental protection in the new year. At the conference, the Government stressed that it will continue to strictly implement the "Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Water Pollution" to protect water sources and step up investment in water treatment. The aim is to limit the portion of black and odorous waterbody below 10% in urban and built-up areas at the prefectural level by 2020.

With the implementation of 13th Five-Year Plan, investment of urban sewage treatment and reclaimed water equipment in China is expected to reach RMB 565.4 billion, while waste incineration projects are expected to treat nearly 600,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2020. The Group will strive to seize opportunities presented, actively upgrade existing sewage treatment projects to meet the government's stricter discharge standards for municipal sewage treatment plants, and seek to increase treatment costs. At the same time, the Group will strengthen cooperation with strategic partners to further develop business of solid waste treatment. Page 23 of 27 A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months - cont'd.

Based on the Belt and Road Ecological and Environmental Protection Cooperation Plan, issued by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the State Council, PRC will promote the realization of environmental goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and deepen and raise the level of cooperation on ecological and environmental protection by 2030. The Belt and Road Initiative has enhanced development of domestic environmental protection industry and carved out international collaboration in the field of environmental protection.

The Group will continue to follow national strategic guidelines, work closely with local governments on providing state-of-the-art environmental protection services, and concurrently develop water and solid waste treatment businesses. As it strives to secure more projects, the Group will also persist in upgrading standards, achieving a steady increase in scale and revenue, and delivering better returns to shareholders. Dividend

If a decision regarding dividend has been made: Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended); and Final dividend. The following final dividend is recommended for shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be convened, Current Financial Period Reported On

Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on?

The following final dividend is recommended for shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be convened. Name of Dividend: Ordinary cash dividend Dividend Type: Final Dividend Rate: S$0.01 per ordinary share Tax Rate: One-tier tax exempt Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes Name of Dividend: Ordinary cash dividend Dividend Type: Final Dividend Rate: S$0.01 per ordinary share Tax Rate: One-tier tax exempt Page 24 of 27 Dividend - cont'd Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the Dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated).

One-tier tax exempt The date the dividend is payable To be announced at a later date The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the company (up to 5.00 p.m.) will be registered before entitlements.

To be announced at a later date If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision.

Not applicable. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.

No IPT mandate has been obtained from shareholders. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13). If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement

Pursuant to Rule 704(13), we confirm that there is no person occupying managerial positions in the Company or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the Company. Page 25 of 27 15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the Group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding financial period. Analysis by Business Segments Construction Water and Sludge Waste Incineration Total for reportable RMB'000 Segment Treatment Segment Water Supply Segment Segment Segments Others segment Unallocated Group FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 Revenue - 9,161 4,645,292 4,111,750 886,313 867,398 153,843 108,098 5,685,448 5,096,407 274,073 216,937 - - 5,959,521 5,313,344 Reportable segment profit from operations - 2,638 1,294,645 972,380 132,074 180,428 30,984 21,839 1,457,703 1,177,285 70,654 49,364 (66,953) (73,836) 1,461,404 1,152,813 Finance income - - - - - - - - - - - - 21,397 14,592 21,397 14,592 Finance expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - (687,267) (585,399) (687,267) (585,399) Other income - - 130,400 247,417 43,803 39,358 4,800 7,693 179,003 294,468 (1,127) (1,127) 9,344 3,000 187,220 296,341 Share of results of associates - - (9,759) (1,329) - - - - (9,759) (1,329) 22 325 - - (9,737) (1,004) Share of results of joint ventures - - - - - - 46,550 43,338 46,550 43,338 - - - - 46,550 43,338 Income tax expense - (861) (196,736) (166,096) (49,152) (53,209) (1,833) (2,616) (247,721) (222,782) (14,756) (10,758) (2,697) (2,888) (265,174) (236,428) Profit after tax 754,393 684,253 Segment depreciation and amortization 1,811 1,799 197,296 182,727 122,783 113,020 8,643 8,588 330,533 306,134 409 348 7,383 11,271 338,325 317,753 Segment non-cash income - - - 19,674 - 91,692 - - - 111,366 286 - - - 286 111,366 Segment non-cash expenses - - 5,993 620 176 4,310 - - 6,169 4,930 - 1,574 - - 6,169 6,504 Segment assets 79,798 100,491 25,509,900 23,918,352 3,655,282 3,346,931 1,213,115 608,937 30,458,095 27,974,711 461,491 530,248 564,553 150,825 31,484,139 28,655,784 Interest in joint ventures - - - - - - 532,607 736,516 532,607 736,516 - - - - 532,607 736,516 Interest in associates - - 59,686 70,164 - - - - 59,686 70,164 10,785 10,763 28,607 - 99,078 80,927 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - - - - - - - - - 3,353 3,067 - - 3,353 3,067 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 10,400 10,400 - - - - 10,400 10,400 3,500 500 31,406 33,117 45,306 44,017 Asset classified as held for sale - - 202,150 198,434 - - - - 202,150 198,434 - - - - 202,150 198,434 Total assets 32,366,633 29,718,745 Segment liabilities 89,670 139,247 13,273,685 12,791,244 1,696,113 1,493,077 409,362 277,734 15,468,830 14,701,302 1,328,748 1,053,334 3,709,325 3,050,439 20,506,903 18,805,075 Segment capital expenditure 164 62 83,557 237,596 298,842 366,762 160 840 382,723 605,260 607 787 28 710 383,358 606,757 Page 26 of 27 15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the Group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year. - cont'd Revenue Non-current Assets Capital Expenditure FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 Group RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 PRC 5,959,521 5,313,344 26,411,390 24,331,177 383,338 606,728 Singapore - - 15,981 16,007 20 29 In view of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.

Please refer to paragraph 8. A breakdown of sales Increase/ FY2019 FY2018 (Decrease) Group RMB'000 RMB'000 % Sales reported for first half year 2,921,779 2,850,922 2.5 Profit after tax before deducting minority 373,554 340,590 9.7 interests reported for first half year Sales reported for second half year 3,037,742 2,462,422 23.4 Profit after tax before minority interests reported 380,839 343,663 10.8 for second half year 18. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year. Total Annual Dividend FY2019 FY2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Ordinary 131,779 130,773 Preference - - Total 131,779 130,773 19. Status on the use of net proceeds raised from two Share Placement The Company raised approximately S$220.5 million from the share placement exercise in May 2017 ("2017 Share Placement"). Deployment of the net proceeds has been in accordance with the intended utilisation as stated in the announcement dated 16 January 2017. Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcement. As at to-date, the net proceeds from the 2017 Share Placement has been fully utilized. Page 27 of 27 20. Confirmation that the Issuer has Procured Undertakings from All Its Directors and Executive Officers The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Xu Xiaobing Executive Director 26 February 2020 Attachments Original document

