SIIC Environment : Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019
0
02/26/2020 | 09:18am EST
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
上海實業環境控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 807)
(Singapore stock code: BHK)
Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the
Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019
By Order of the Board
SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.
Mr. Xu Xiaobing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 26 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Huang Hanguang , Mr. Zhao Youmin, Mr. Xu Xiaobing and Mr. Xu Zhan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No: 200210042R)
Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019
26 February 2020
SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 200210042R)
Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2019 Financial Statements And Dividend Announcement
Business Review
The board of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019"). The Group posted a 12.2% increase in its full year revenue to RMB5.96 billion FY2019.
The growth in revenue can be attributed by the increased operating and maintenance, and financial income from service concession arrangements and higher service income. Gross profit increased 22.0% from RMB1.58 billion in FY2018 to RMB1.93 billion in FY2019 mainly due to increased operation activities on an overall basis.
Consequently, net profit attributable to shareholders grew 11.1% to RMB600.3 million in FY2019. Earnings per share increased by 11.1 percentage points year-on-year in FY2019.
Net asset value per share edged up to RMB320.63 cents as at 31 December 2019, from RMB300.96 cents from a year ago.
Review of Annual Results
The audit committee has reviewed the Company's unaudited consolidated annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019.
Corporate Governance
The Company has complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of the Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") throughout the twelve months ended 31 December 2019.
Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities
Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of its listed securities for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2&Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS
1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ("4QFY2019") AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 December 2019 ("FY2019")
Group
3 Months Ended
Changes
12 Months Ended
Changes
Note
31.12.19
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
Revenue
8(A)
1,466,500
1,388,482
5.6
5,959,521
5,313,344
12.2
Cost of sales
(972,777)
(984,069)
(1.1)
(4,026,072)
(3,728,745)
8.0
Gross profit
8(B)
493,723
404,413
22.1
1,933,449
1,584,599
22.0
Other income
8(C)
101,780
92,898
9.6
274,308
269,429
1.8
Other gains and losses
8(C)
1,435
115,176
(98.8)
(896)
121,783
N.M
Selling and distribution costs
8(D)
(18,143)
(19,835)
(8.5)
(72,585)
(74,190)
(2.2)
Administrative expenses
8(E)
(139,719)
(142,808)
(2.2)
(464,255)
(437,875)
6.0
Finance expenses
8(F)
(180,797)
(164,411)
10.0
(687,267)
(585,399)
17.4
Share of results of joint ventures
8(G)
12,276
2,029
>100.0
46,550
43,338
7.4
Share of results of associates
8(G)
(4,336)
1,091
N.M
(9,737)
(1,004)
>100.0
Profit before tax
8(H)
266,219
288,553
(7.7)
1,019,567
920,681
10.7
Income tax expense
8(I)
(76,837)
(77,328)
(0.6)
(265,174)
(236,428)
12.2
Profit for the period
189,382
211,225
(10.3)
754,393
684,253
10.3
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss:
Exchange difference arising from
translation
127,718
355
>100.0
66,375
(57,263)
N.M
Fair value change on investments in
equity instruments designated as at
(165)
(7,269)
(97.7)
(2,883)
(7,269)
(60.3)
FVTOCI
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising from
translation of foreign operations
(10,560)
(10,992)
(3.9)
(26,868)
(17,797)
51.0
Total comprehensive income for
the period
306,375
193,319
58.5
791,017
601,924
31.4
Profit for the period attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
150,057
170,383
(11.9)
600,251
540,237
11.1
Non-controlling interests
39,325
40,842
(3.7)
154,142
144,016
7.0
189,382
211,225
(10.3)
754,393
684,253
10.3
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
267,050
152,477
75.1
636,875
457,908
39.1
Non-controlling interests
39,325
40,842
(3.7)
154,142
144,016
7.0
306,375
193,319
58.5
791,017
601,924
31.4
Earnings per share (RMB cents)
6
-Basic
5.77
6.54
(11.8)
23.04
20.73
11.1
-Dilute
5.77
6.54
(11.8)
23.04
20.73
11.1
N.M. - Not Meaningful
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
As At
As At
As At
As At
Note
31.12.19
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,374,770
2,133,225
172,687
37,910
Pledged bank deposits
234,672
119,354
-
-
Trade and other receivables
8(J)
2,336,371
2,286,958
5,146
4,667
Bills receivables
13,747
1,964
-
-
Prepayments
60,303
45,781
2,399
76
Inventories
159,115
121,219
-
-
Receivables under service concession arrangements
476,970
361,619
-
-
Amounts due from customers for contract work
66,772
56,553
-
-
Amounts due from subsidiaries
-
-
1,171,378
848,107
Amounts due from joint venture
137
137
137
137
Amounts due from associate
10,902
43,250
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
3,353
3,067
-
-
Assets classified as held for sale
202,150
198,434
-
-
Total current assets
8(K)
5,939,262
5,371,561
1,351,747
890,897
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
45,306
44,017
15,470
15,080
Prepayments
501,275
67,464
-
-
Receivables under service concession arrangements
17,193,272
15,484,851
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
318,413
315,635
511
927
Intangible assets
6,741,574
6,702,690
-
-
Land use rights
5,893
6,189
-
-
Long term receivables
350,058
362,528
-
-
Deferred tax assets
70,996
67,045
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
5,762,344
5,731,030
Interest in joint ventures
532,607
736,516
342,043
557,858
Interest in associates
99,078
80,927
-
-
Goodwill on consolidation
457,241
457,241
-
-
Amounts due from associate
56,648
22,081
-
-
Right-of-use assets
55,010
-
17,561
-
Total non-current assets
8(L)
26,427,371
24,347,184
6,137,929
6,304,895
Total assets
32,366,633
29,718,745
7,489,676
7,195,792
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8(M)
3,630,937
3,253,304
48,406
40,296
Bills payable to banks
42,557
59,070
-
-
Tax payable
127,713
126,198
-
-
Amounts due to customers for contract work
11,075
5,098
-
-
Amounts due to subsidiaries
-
-
70,589
69,926
Bank and other borrowings
5,283,615
4,285,898
991,791
691,221
Finance lease
-
123,194
-
-
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for
sale
156,195
157,665
-
-
Lease liabilities
9,995
-
6,515
-
Total current liabilities
8(N)
9,262,087
8,010,427
1,117,301
801,443
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings
9,066,342
8,235,639
-
-
Finance lease
-
463,707
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
2,009,597
1,890,824
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
122,929
204,478
-
-
Lease liabilities
45,948
-
11,169
-
Total non-current liabilities
8(O)
11,244,816
10,794,648
11,169
-
Capital, reserves and non-controlling interest
Share capital
1(d)(ii)
5,947,420
5,951,793
5,947,420
5,951,793
Retained earnings
2,356,306
1,942,675
(54,850)
133,458
Other reserves
41,793
(49,672)
468,636
309,098
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
8,345,519
7,844,796
6,361,206
6,394,349
Non-controlling interests
3,514,211
3,068,874
-
-
Total equity
11,859,730
10,913,670
6,361,206
6,394,349
Total liabilities and equity
32,366,633
29,718,745
7,489,676
7,195,792
1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities, please specify the following at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:-
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 31.12.19
As at 31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
Secured/
Unsecured/
Secured/
Unsecured/
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
3,042,482
2,283,690
2,712,387
1,755,775
Amount repayable after one year
As at 31.12.19
As at 31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
Secured/
Unsecured/
Secured/
Unsecured/
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
7,418,498
1,647,844
7,201,062
1,498,284
Details of any collateral
The Group's borrowings comprise bills payable to banks, bank and other borrowings and finance leases.
Bills payable to banks are secured by certain bank deposits placed with the respective issuing banks. The bank and other borrowings are secured/ guaranteed on concessionary arrangements, trade receivables (relating to concessionary arrangements) collection rights, guarantees by subsidiaries, guarantees by third party company and/or secured by a corporate guarantee by SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. The finance leases are secured by pledges on certain service concession agreements, investment in a subsidiary and intangible assets.
1(c) A statement of cash flow (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Group
For 3 Months Ended
For 12 Months Ended
31.12.19
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
266,219
288,553
1,019,567
920,681
Adjustments for:
(Reversal of)/Loss allowance for trade receivables, net
(79)
(542)
231
4,665
Loss allowance for/(Reversal of) for non-trade receivables, net
-
22
-
(29)
Bad debts written off (trade)
5,938
-
5,938
-
Bad debts written off (non-trade)
-
17
-
17
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
6,342
9,670
32,834
32,426
Amortisation of intangible assets
84,896
82,738
298,490
285,057
Amortisation of land use rights
77
66
295
270
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
4,505
122
4,625
1,312
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
-
2
-
-
Depreciation of right use asset
6,706
-
6,706
-
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(91,692)
-
(91,692)
Finance income
(4,475)
(7,128)
(21,397)
(14,592)
Finance expenses
180,797
164,411
687,267
585,399
Share of results of associates
4,336
(1,091)
9,737
1,004
Share of results of joint ventures
(12,276)
(2,029)
(46,550)
(43,338)
Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
71
(121)
206
127
Gain from bargain purchase of investment in subsidiaries
-
(19,645)
-
(19,645)
Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
28
1,257
(286)
1,822
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
543,085
424,610
1,997,663
1,663,484
(Increase)/decrease in:
Inventories
(32,084)
(6,627)
(35,267)
(25,113)
Amounts due from/to customers for contract work, net
32,367
(4,429)
(6,869)
(27,259)
Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments
66,951
218,699
(166,167)
(95,087)
Bills receivables
(8,868)
(693)
(11,783)
5,796
Amounts due from joint ventures
(20)
(20)
896
1,221
Amounts due from associates
790
(6,441)
(2,419)
(5,037)
Increase/(decrease) in:
Trade payables and other payables(inclusive of non-current
liabilities)
24,473
171,262
329,375
664,963
Bills payable to banks
(8,782)
7,205
13,135
282
Cash from operating activities before service concession
arrangement projects
617,912
803,566
2,118,564
2,183,250
Change in receivables under service concession arrangements
(Note A)
(216,031)
(614,073)
(1,824,496)
(2,466,779)
Cash generated from/(used in) operating activities after service
concession arrangement projects
401,881
189,493
294,068
(283,529)
Interest received
3,029
5,101
15,497
9,679
Income tax paid
(24,271)
(26,094)
(157,632)
(112,751)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
380,639
168,500
151,933
(386,601)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(20,087)
(49,881)
(53,724)
(79,164)
Purchase of intangible assets, net of amount on credit terms
(27,813)
(16,243)
(344,586)
(209,417)
(Decrease) /increase in prepayment for property, plant and
equipment and intangible assets
(373,789)
6,606
(378,937)
(9,764)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
521
-
684
124
Proceeds from capital reduction from joint venture
-
-
225,000
-
Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets
-
-
-
2
Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries (Note B)
-
-
-
(157,269)
Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(1,758)
-
(1,758)
Net cash inflow on disposal of an associate
-
-
-
1,250
Net cash outflow on acquisition of an associate
(28,607)
-
(28,607)
-
Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
(3,000)
-
Dividend received from joint ventures
12,221
10,944
35,109
41,950
Net cash used in investing activities
(437,554)
(50,332)
(548,061)
(414,046)
1(c) A statement of cash flow (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
Group
Group
For 3 Months Ended
For 12 Months Ended
31.12.19
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank and other borrowings
964,202
985,385
4,382,623
3,939,761
Repayment of bank and other borrowings
(675,345)
(524,124)
(3,136,004)
(2,018,345)
Proceeds from finance leaseback arrangement
-
-
-
362,000
Repayment under finance leaseback arrangements
-
(4,306)
-
(206,545)
Interest paid
(178,528)
(145,485)
(662,931)
(534,351)
Dividend paid to equity shareholders
-
-
(131,779)
(130,773)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
-
(2,541)
(6,560)
(19,834)
Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital
injection of a subsidiaries
296,682
52,073
299,255
216,533
Repurchase of shares
-
-
(4,373)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(74,682)
Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of
a subsidiary
-
-
(1,500)
(2,500)
Principal and interest elements of lease payments
(8,189)
-
(8,189)
-
Decrease/(Increase) in deposits pledged to banks
(135,474)
38,279
(115,318)
11,196
Net cash generated from financing activities
263,348
399,281
615,224
1,542,460
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
206,433
517,449
219,096
741,813
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,147,581
1,627,256
2,133,225
1,402,104
Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in
foreign currencies
20,756
(11,480)
22,449
(10,692)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,374,770
2,133,225
2,374,770
2,133,225
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Cash and bank balances
2,609,442
2,252,579
2,609,442
2,252,579
Less: Pledged bank deposits
(234,672)
(119,354)
(234,672)
(119,354)
Cash and cash equivalents
2,374,770
2,133,225
2,374,770
2,133,225
Note A
In accordance with the application of SFRS(I) INT 12 Service Concession Arrangements and SFRS(I) 1- 7 Statement of Cash Flows, the movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements has been classified under operating activities. The movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements was mainly arising from the construction of new or existing water treatment facilities for FY2019 and 4QFY2019 respectively.
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects of
changes in
ownership
interest in
Equity
Other
Investment
subsidiaries
attributable
Non-
Share
Treasury
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
where there is no
Merger
to owners of
controlling
capital
shares
Retained earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
change in control
reserve
the Company
interests
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.19
5,951,793
-
1,942,675
(49,672)
296,162
(7,269)
(122,760)
(15,490)
(200,315)
7,844,796
3,068,874
10,913,670
Profit for the period
-
-
150,085
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,085
40,628
190,713
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
45,372
-
-
45,372
-
-
45,372
-
45,372
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
3,606
-
-
3,606
-
-
3,606
-
3,606
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments
designated as at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(1,781)
-
(1,781)
-
-
-
(1,781)
-
(1,781)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
47,197
-
(1,781)
48,978
-
-
47,197
-
47,197
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
150,085
47,197
-
(1,781)
48,978
-
-
197,282
40,628
237,910
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
(11,500)
11,500
11,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
(11,500)
11,500
11,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,480)
(3,480)
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,480)
(3,480)
Balance at 31.3.19
5,951,793
-
2,081,260
9,025
307,662
(9,050)
(73,782)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,042,078
3,106,022
11,148,100
Profit for the period
-
-
150,098
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,098
32,743
182,841
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
(38,796)
-
-
(38,796)
-
-
(38,796)
-
(38,796)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(9,428)
-
-
(9,428)
-
-
(9,428)
-
(9,428)
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments
designated as at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(787)
-
(787)
-
-
-
(787)
-
(787)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(49,011)
-
(787)
(48,224)
-
-
(49,011)
-
(49,011)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
150,098
(49,011)
-
(787)
(48,224)
-
-
101,087
32,743
133,830
Others
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
-
-
(131,779)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(131,779)
-
(131,779)
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,610)
(1,610)
Total
-
-
(131,779)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(131,779)
(1,610)
(133,389)
Balance at 30.6.19
5,951,793
-
2,099,579
(39,986)
307,662
(9,837)
(122,006)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,011,386
3,137,155
11,148,541
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects of changes
in ownership
interest in
Equity
Other
Investment
subsidiaries
attributable to
Non-
Treasury
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
where there is no
Merger
owners of the
controlling
Share capital
shares
Retained earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
change in control
reserve
Company
interests
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 30.6.19
5,951,793
-
2,099,579
(39,986)
307,662
(9,837)
(122,006)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,011,386
3,137,155
11,148,541
Profit for the period
-
-
150,011
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,011
41,446
191,457
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
(67,919)
-
-
(67,919)
-
-
(67,919)
-
(67,919)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(10,486)
-
-
(10,486)
-
-
(10,486)
-
(10,486)
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments
designated as at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(150)
-
(150)
-
-
-
(150)
-
(150)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(78,555)
-
(150)
(78,405)
-
-
(78,555)
-
(78,555)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
150,011
(78,555)
-
(150)
(78,405)
-
-
71,456
41,446
112,902
Others
Repurchased and cancelled shares
(4,373)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,373)
-
(4,373)
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,470)
(1,470)
Contribution from non-controlling interests upon
additional capital injection of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,573
2,573
Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital
reduction of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,500)
(1,500)
Total
(4,373)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,373)
(397)
(4,770)
Balance at 30.9.19
5,947,420
-
2,249,590
(118,541)
307,662
(9,987)
(200,411)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,078,469
3,178,204
11,256,673
Profit for the period
-
-
150,057
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,057
39,325
189,382
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
127,718
-
-
127,718
-
-
127,718
-
127,718
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(10,560)
-
-
(10,560)
-
-
(10,560)
-
(10,560)
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments
designated as at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(165)
-
(165)
-
-
-
(165)
-
(165)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
116,993
-
(165)
117,158
-
-
116,993
-
116,993
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
150,057
116,993
-
(165)
117,158
-
-
267,050
39,325
306,375
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
(43,341)
43,341
43,341
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
(43,341)
43,341
43,341
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others
Contribution from non-controlling interests upon
additional capital injection of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
296,682
296,682
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
296,682
296,682
Balance at 31.12.19
5,947,420
-
2,356,306
41,793
351,003
(10,152)
(83,253)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,345,519
3,514,211
11,859,730
Page 9 of 27
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects of changes
in ownership
interest in
Equity
Other
Investment
subsidiaries where
attributable to
Non-
Treasury
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
there is no change
Merger
owners of the
controlling
Share capital
shares
Retained earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
in control
reserve
Company
interests
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.18
5,951,889
(96)
1,591,879
(30,775)
237,494
-
(47,700)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,512,897
2,730,694
10,243,591
Profit for the period
-
-
101,865
-
-
-
-
-
-
101,865
44,880
146,745
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
55,434
-
-
55,434
-
-
55,434
-
55,434
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
(10,337)
-
-
(10,337)
-
-
(10,337)
-
(10,337)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
45,097
-
-
45,097
-
-
45,097
-
45,097
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equityTransfer to general reserve
Acquisition of subsidiaries
Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary
Cancellation of treasury shares Total
Others
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
Total
Balance at 31.3.18
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period
Balance at 30.6.18
-
-
101,865
45,097
-
-
45,097
-
-
146,962
44,880
191,842
-
-
(4,365)
4,365
4,365
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75,980
75,980
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,260
15,260
(96)
96
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(96)
96
(4,365)
4,365
4,365
-
-
-
-
-
91,240
91,240
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,320)
(16,320)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,320)
(16,320)
5,951,793
-
1,689,379
18,687
241,859
-
(2,603)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,659,859
2,850,494
10,510,353
-
-
153,735
-
-
-
-
-
-
153,735
40,110
193,845
-
-
-
(79,766)
-
-
(79,766)
-
-
(79,766)
-
(79,766)
-
-
-
17,265
-
-
17,265
-
-
17,265
-
17,265
-
-
-
(62,501)
-
-
(62,501)
-
-
(62,501)
-
(62,501)
-
-
153,735
(62,501)
-
-
(62,501)
-
-
91,234
40,110
131,344
5,951,793
-
1,843,114
(43,814)
241,859
-
(65,104)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,751,093
2,890,604
10,641,697
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects of changes in
ownership interest in
Equity
Other
Investment
subsidiaries where
attributable to
Treasury
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
there is no change in
owners of the
Non-controlling
Share capital
shares
Retained earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
control
Merger reserve
Company
interests
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 30.6.18
5,951,793
-
1,843,114
(43,814)
241,859
-
(65,104)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,751,093
2,890,604
10,641,697
Profit for the period
-
-
114,254
-
-
-
-
-
-
114,254
18,184
132,438
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
(33,286)
-
-
(33,286)
-
-
(33,286)
-
(33,286)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
(13,733)
-
-
(13,733)
-
-
(13,733)
-
(13,733)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(47,019)
-
-
(47,019)
-
-
(47,019)
-
(47,019)
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Transfer to general reserve
Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of a subsidiary
Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary Acquisition of non-controlling interests
Total
Others
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
Total
Balance at 30.9.18
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at
FVTOCI
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
114,254
(47,019)
-
-
(47,019)
-
-
67,235
18,184
85,419
-
-
191
(191)
(191)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,500)
(2,500)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
149,200
149,200
-
-
-
4,764
-
-
-
4,764
-
4,764
(79,446)
(74,682)
-
-
191
4,573
(191)
-
-
4,764
-
4,764
67,254
72,018
-
-
(130,773)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(130,773)
-
(130,773)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(973)
(973)
-
-
(130,773)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(130,773)
(973)
(131,746)
5,951,793
-
1,826,786
(86,260)
241,668
-
(112,123)
(15,490)
(200,315)
7,692,319
2,975,069
10,667,388
-
-
170,383
-
-
-
-
-
-
170,383
40,842
211,225
-
-
-
355
-
-
355
-
-
355
-
355
-
-
-
(10,992)
-
-
(10,992)
-
-
(10,992)
-
(10,992)
-
-
-
(7,269)
-
(7,269)
-
-
-
(7,269)
-
(7,269)
-
-
-
(17,906)
-
(7,269)
(10,637)
-
-
(17,906)
-
(17,906)
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Transfer to general reserve
Disposal of subsidiaries
Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary Total
Others
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
Total
-
-
170,383
(17,906)
-
(7,269)
(10,637)
-
-
152,477
40,842
193,319
-
-
(54,494)
54,494
54,494
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(686)
(686)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
56,190
56,190
-
-
(54,494)
54,494
54,494
-
-
-
-
-
55,504
55,504
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,541)
(2,541)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,541)
(2,541)
Balance at 31.12.18
5,951,793
-
1,942,675
(49,672)
296,162
(7,269)
(122,760)
(15,490)
(200,315)
7,844,796
3,068,874
10,913,670
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
COMPANY
Attributable to owners of the Company
Treasury
Retained
Share capital
shares
earnings
Other reserves*
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.19
5,951,793
-
133,458
309,098
6,394,349
Loss for the period
-
-
(3,210)
-
(3,210)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation,
net of tax
-
-
-
(120,263)
(120,263)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net
of tax
-
-
-
(120,263)
(120,263)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(3,210)
(120,263)
(123,473)
Balance at 31.3.19
5,951,793
-
130,248
188,835
6,270,876
Loss for the period
-
-
(32,123)
-
(32,123)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation,
net of tax
-
-
-
153,483
153,483
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
-
-
-
153,483
153,483
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(32,123)
153,483
121,360
Others
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
-
-
(131,779)
-
(131,779)
Balance at 30.6.19
5,951,793
-
(33,654)
342,318
6,260,457
Loss for the period
-
-
(6,411)
-
(6,411)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation,
net of tax
-
-
-
95,211
95,211
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
-
-
-
95,211
95,211
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(6,411)
95,211
88,800
Others
Repurchased and cancelled shares
(4,373)
-
-
-
(4,373)
Balance at 30.9.19
5,947,420
-
(40,065)
437,529
6,344,884
Loss for the period
-
-
(14,785)
-
(14,785)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation,
net of tax
-
-
-
31,107
31,107
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
-
-
-
31,107
31,107
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(14,785)
31,107
16,322
Balance at 31.12.19
5,947,420
-
(54,850)
468,636
6,361,206
* Relates to translation reserve.
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
COMPANY
Attributable to owners of the Company
Treasury
Retained
Other
Total
Share capital
shares
earnings
reserves*
equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.18
5,951,889
(96)
(62,101)
62,283
5,951,975
Loss for the period
-
-
(45,295)
-
(45,295)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
(71,170)
(71,170)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(71,170)
(71,170)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(45,295)
(71,170)
(116,465)
Cancellation of treasury shares
(96)
96
-
-
-
Balance at 31.3.18
5,951,793
-
(107,396)
(8,887)
5,835,510
Profit for the period
-
-
140,291
-
140,291
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
79,401
79,401
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
79,401
79,401
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
140,291
79,401
219,692
Balance at 30.6.18
5,951,793
-
32,895
70,514
6,055,202
Profit for the period
-
-
98,280
-
98,280
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
210,161
210,161
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
210,161
210,161
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
98,280
210,161
308,441
Other
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
-
-
(130,773)
-
(130,773)
-
-
(130,773)
-
(130,773)
Balance at 30.9.18
5,951,793
-
402
280,675
6,232,870
Profit for the period
-
-
133,056
-
133,056
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
28,423
28,423
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
28,423
28,423
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
133,056
28,423
161,479
Balance at 31.12.18
5,951,793
-
133,458
309,098
6,394,349
* Relates to translation reserve.
1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Share Capital
Group and Company
Number of
Share Capital
ordinary
shares
RMB'000
Issued and paid up share capital
Balance at 1 January 2019
2,606,588,726
5,951,793
Less: Share buy-back and cancelled
(3,771,000)
(4,373)
Balance at 31 December 2019
2,602,817,726
5,947,420
As at 31 December 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726 ordinary shares).
SIIC Environment Share Options 2012 ("ESOS 2012") and SIIC Environment Share Award Scheme ("ESAS")
There were no options granted under the ESOS 2012 plan or ESAS Awards granted under the ESAS plan since the date of approval by the shareholders on 27 April 2012.
As at 31 December 2019, there were no convertible securities outstanding (31 December 2018: Nil).
1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year.
As at 31 December 2019, there were no treasury shares held (31 December 2018: 56,400). Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares, as at 31 December 2019 was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).
1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.
There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares for the financial period ended 31 December 2019.
1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on.
During the financial period, there was no transaction pertaining to subsidiary holdings.
Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard or practice.
The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of matter).
Not applicable.
3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion: -
Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue.
Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed.
This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern.
Not applicable.
4. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.
The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:
SFRS(I) 16
Leases
The adoption of the above new and revised standards does not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group.
The Group has applied the simplified transition approach and will not restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. SFRS(I) 16 will result in almost all leases being recognized on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance lease is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognized. The only exceptions are short-term leases and leases of low value assets. The accounting for lessors will not change significantly.
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.
No such change in the accounting policies and methods of computation.
Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends.
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
31.12.19
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.18
RMB cents
RMB cents
RMB cents
RMB cents
Earnings per ordinary share of the Group based on net profit attributable to owners of the Company:-
Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in
issue (RMB cents)
5.77
6.54
23.04
20.73
-
Weighted average
2,602,818
2,606,589
2,605,597
2,606,589
number of shares ('000)
(ii) On a fully diluted basis of
5.77
6.54
23.04
20.73
ordinary shares (RMB cents)
-
Weighted average
2,602,818
2,606,589
2,605,597
2,606,589
number of shares ('000)
7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the
current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
RMB cents
RMB cents
As at 31 December 2019
320.63
244.40
As at 31 December 2018
300.96
245.31
Net asset value per share is calculated based on the number of shares in issue of 2,602,817,726 as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).
8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:-
any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and
any material factors that affect the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Overall Review
The Group recorded an increase in revenue from RMB5,313.3 million in FY2018 to RMB5,959.5 million in FY2019, representing an increase of 12.2%. Gross profit ("GP") has increased from RMB1,584.6 million in FY2018 to RMB1,933.4 million in FY2019.
Consequently, the Group's profit after tax (attributable to owners of the Company) increased from RMB540.2 million in FY2018 to RMB600.3 million in FY2019, representing an increase of 11.1%.
The increase was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume as well as increased average wastewater treatment price from existing entities.
For more details on the analysis of the Group's performance, please refer to the following sections below.
(A) Revenue
4QFY2019
4QFY2018
Change
FY2019
FY2018
Change
RMB '000
RMB '000
%
RMB '000
RMB '000
%
Construction
373,240
516,846
(27.8)
2,172,455
2,229,238
(2.5)
Operating and maintenance
income from service
concession arrangements
684,811
523,441
30.8
2,403,147
1,843,151
30.4
Financial income from
service concession
arrangements
231,265
236,495
(2.2)
944,920
859,148
10.0
Service income
37,248
47,832
(22.1)
164,928
164,870
0.0
Other revenue
139,936
63,868
119.1
274,071
216,937
26.3
Total
1,466,500
1,388,482
5.6
5,959,521
5,313,344
12.2
Overall, the Group's revenue increased by RMB646.2 million or 12.2%, from RMB5,313.3 million in FY2018 to RMB5,959.5 million in FY2019. Meanwhile, the Group's revenue increased by RMB78.0 million or 5.6%, from RMB1,388.5million in 4QFY2018 to RMB1,466.5 million in 4QFY2019. Except for "Construction revenue" in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 and "Service Income" and "Financial income from service concession arragements" in Q4FY2019, revenue across all categories increased in FY2019 and 4QFY2019 as compared to FY2018 and 4QFY2018.
8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
Revenue - cont'd Construction Revenue
Construction revenue amounted to RMB373.2 million and RMB2,172.5 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB516.8 million; FY2018: RMB2,229.2 million). The lower revenue was mainly due to relatively lower amount of construction activities in progress in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018.
Operating and Maintenance Income from Service Concession Arrangements/ Financial Income from Service Concession Arrangements
The aggregate of operating and maintenance income and financial income from service concession arrangements amounted to RMB916.1 million and RMB3,348.1 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB759.9 million; FY2018: RMB2,702.3 million). The higher revenue was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume as well as increased average wastewater treatment price.
Service Income
Service income amounted to RMB37.2 million and RMB164.9 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB47.8 million; FY2018: RMB164.9 million). The lower revenue in 4QFY2019 was mainly due to lower water treatment volume from operations and maintenance projects as compared to 4QFY2018.
Other Revenue
Other revenue amounted to RMB139.9 million and RMB274.1 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB63.9 million; FY2018: RMB216.9 million). The increase in FY2019 as compared to FY2018 was mainly due to higher volume of installation works carried out, which are ad-hoc in nature during the year.
Gross Profit ("GP") / Gross Profit Margin ("GPM")
The Group's GP increased by RMB89.3 million or 22.1% from RMB404.4 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB493.7 million in 4QFY2019. Meanwhile, GP increased by RMB348.9 million or 22.0% from RMB1,584.6 million in FY2018 to RMB1,933.4 million in FY2019. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue from the operation category achieved by the Group as explained in Note A.
GPM increased from 29.1% in 4QFY2018 to 33.7% in 4QFY2019 and increased from 29.8% in FY2018 to 32.4% in FY2019. The increase was due mainly to higher contribution from operation category during 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018 (which has a relatively higher GPM).
Page 18 of 27
(C) Other income/other gains and losses
Other income increased from RMB92.9 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB101.8 million in 4QFY2019 and RMB269.4 million in FY2018 to RMB274.3 million in FY2019. The increase was mainly due to ad hoc maintenance work carried out in 4QFY2019 compared to 4QFY2018.
Other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB115.2 million in 4QFY2018 to a gain of RMB1.4 million in 4QFY2019. From FY2018 to FY2019, other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB121.8 million to a loss of RMB0.9 million. The movement in other gains and losses is mainly due to the gain on disposal of subsidiaries and gain from bargain purchase of investment in subsidiaries in FY2018. There was no such cases in FY2019.
Selling and Distribution costs
Selling and distribution expenses decreased from RMB19.8 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB18.1 million in 4QFY2019. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses was due mainly to lesser expenses incurred during the quarter. There is no material variance for selling and distribution costs in FY2019 as compared to FY2018.
Administrative Expenses
Administrative expenses increased from RMB437.9 million in FY2018 to RMB464.3 million in FY2019. The increase in administrative expenses was due mainly to expansion of business.
Finance expenses
Finance expenses amounted RMB180.8 million in 4QFY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB164.4
million) and RMB687.3 million in FY2019 (FY2018: RMB585.4 million). The increase in finance expenses was due mainly to new borrowings taken up.
Share of Results of Associates/ Share of Results of Joint Ventures
The share of results of associates and joint ventures represents the Group's share of results in investments which are accounted for using equity method.
The increase in share of results of joint ventures in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4Q2018 and FY2018 was due mainly to higher contribution from joint ventures.
Share of results of associates amounted to a loss of RMB4.3 million in 4QFY2019 and a loss of RMB9.7 million in FY2019 (4QFY2018: profit of RMB1.1 million and FY2018 loss of RMB1.0 million). The decrease in shares of associates was mainly due to lower contribution from associates.
8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
(H) Profit before tax
Profit before tax from operations is arrived at after charging/(crediting) the following:
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
31.12.19
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Amortisation of intangible assets
84,896
82,738
298,490
285,057
Amortisation of land use rights
77
66
295
270
Depreciation of property, plant and
equipment
6,342
9,670
32,834
32,426
Loss on disposal of property, plant
and equipment
4,505
122
4,625
1,312
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
-
2
-
-
Foreign exchange(loss)/ gain, net
(1,463)
(5,096)
1,182
(12,268)
(Reversal of)/Loss allowance for
(79)
(542)
231
4,665
trade receivables, net trade
Loss allowance for/(Reversal of)
-
22
-
(29)
non-trade receivables, net non-trade
Bad debts written off (trade)
5,938
-
5,938
-
Bad debts written off (non-trade)
-
17
-
17
Fair value loss /(Gain) on financial
assets at fair value through profit or
loss
28
1,257
(286)
1,822
Gain from bargain purchase of
investment in subsidiaries
-
(19,645)
-
(19,645)
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(91,692)
-
(91,692)
Amortisation of intangible assets amounted to RMB84.9 million in 4QFY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB82.7 million) and RMB298.5 million in FY2019 (FY2018: RMB285.1 million). There is no material variance for amortisation of intangible assets in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expense amounted to RMB76.8 million and RMB265.2 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB77.3 million and FY2018: RMB236.4 million). The higher income tax expense was due mainly to higher profit generated in FY2019 as compared to FY2018.
8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
Income Tax Expenses - cont'd
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
31.12.19
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current tax
- Current period
78,050
55,820
179,463
158,235
- Overprovision in respect of prior
periods
(17,307)
(3,078)
(17,648)
(2,726)
Deferred tax
- Current period
12,031
27,131
97,660
87,536
- Under/(over) provision in respect
of prior periods
4,063
(2,545)
5,699
(6,617)
76,837
77,328
265,174
236,428
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Trade and Other Receivables
The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables, net of loss allowance, excluding other receivables presented based on the invoice date at the end of the reporting period:
Within 30 days Within 31 to 60 days Within 61 to 90 days Within 91 to 180 days Within 181 to 365 days Over 365 days
Current Assets
As at
31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000
509,619 451,627
187,899 129,658
110,662 117,634
192,680 152,305
219,624 116,424
395,877 473,660
1,616,361 1,441,308
Current assets as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB5.94 billion (31 December 2018: RMB5.37 billion). The increase was mainly due to net cash inflow during FY2019 (for details, please refer to analysis on "Statement of cash flows" below).
8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
(L) Non-currentAssets
Non-current assets as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB26.43 billion (31 December 2018: RMB24.35 billion). The increase was due mainly construction of certain wastewater treatment projects during FY2019.
Trade and Other Payables
The following is an aged analysis of trade payables, excluding other payables presented based on the invoice date at the end of the reporting period:
Within 30 days Within 31 to 60 days Within 61 to 90 days Within 91 to 180 days Within 181 to 365 days Over 365 days
Current Liabilities
As at
31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000
598,022 867,117
144,958 87,391
54,166 88,816
233,677 147,619
551,491 192,286
609,413 518,798
2,191,727 1,902,027
Current liabilities as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB9.26 billion (31 December 2018: RMB8.01 billion). The increase was due mainly to (i) new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment within one year as well (ii) increase in trade and other payables as a result of higher amount of construction activities in progress in FY2019.
Non-currentLiabilities
Non-current liabilities as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB11.24 billion (31 December 2018: RMB10.79 billion). The increase was due mainly to new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment after one year.
A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
As at 31 December 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB2,374.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,133.2 million). In FY2019, net cash of RMB151.9 million was generated from the Group's operating activities. Excluding cash used in projects with service concession arrangements, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2,118.6 million.
Net cash used in the Group's investing activities of RMB548.1 million in FY2019 was due mainly to net cash outflow from acquisition of associates and purchase of property, plant and equipments and intangibles assets, partially offset by dividends received and proceeds from capital reduction from joint ventures.
Net cash generated from financing activities of RMB615.2 million in FY2019 was due mainly to net proceeds from bank borrowings and contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of subsidiaries, which is partially offset by the interest paid, dividend paid to equity shareholders and increase in deposit pledged to banks.
Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.
No forecast or prospect statement has been previously disclosed to shareholders.
A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.
On 17 January 2020, the Government of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") convened a press conference to present strategies of ecological and environmental protection in the new year. At the conference, the Government stressed that it will continue to strictly implement the "Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Water Pollution" to protect water sources and step up investment in water treatment. The aim is to limit the portion of black and odorous waterbody below 10% in urban and built-up areas at the prefectural level by 2020.
With the implementation of 13th Five-Year Plan, investment of urban sewage treatment and reclaimed water equipment in China is expected to reach RMB 565.4 billion, while waste incineration projects are expected to treat nearly 600,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2020. The Group will strive to seize opportunities presented, actively upgrade existing sewage treatment projects to meet the government's stricter discharge standards for municipal sewage treatment plants, and seek to increase treatment costs. At the same time, the Group will strengthen cooperation with strategic partners to further develop business of solid waste treatment.
A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months - cont'd.
Based on the Belt and Road Ecological and Environmental Protection Cooperation Plan, issued by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the State Council, PRC will promote the realization of environmental goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and deepen and raise the level of cooperation on ecological and environmental protection by 2030. The Belt and Road Initiative has enhanced development of domestic environmental protection industry and carved out international collaboration in the field of environmental protection.
The Group will continue to follow national strategic guidelines, work closely with local governments on providing state-of-the-art environmental protection services, and concurrently develop water and solid waste treatment businesses. As it strives to secure more projects, the Group will also persist in upgrading standards, achieving a steady increase in scale and revenue, and delivering better returns to shareholders.
Dividend
If a decision regarding dividend has been made:
Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended);
and
Final dividend. The following final dividend is recommended for shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be convened,
Current Financial Period Reported On
Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on?
The following final dividend is recommended for shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be convened.
Name of Dividend:
Ordinary cash dividend
Dividend Type:
Final
Dividend Rate:
S$0.01 per ordinary share
Tax Rate:
One-tier tax exempt
Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year
Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?
Yes
Name of Dividend:
Ordinary cash dividend
Dividend Type:
Final
Dividend Rate:
S$0.01 per ordinary share
Tax Rate:
One-tier tax exempt
Dividend - cont'd
Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the Dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated).
One-tier tax exempt
The date the dividend is payableTo be announced at a later date
The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the company (up to 5.00 p.m.) will be registered before entitlements.
To be announced at a later date
If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision.
Not applicable.
If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
No IPT mandate has been obtained from shareholders.
Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13). If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement
Pursuant to Rule 704(13), we confirm that there is no person occupying managerial positions in the Company or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the Company.
15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the Group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding financial period.
Analysis by Business Segments
Construction
Water and Sludge
Waste Incineration
Total for reportable
RMB'000
Segment
Treatment Segment
Water Supply Segment
Segment
Segments
Others segment
Unallocated
Group
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
Revenue
-
9,161
4,645,292
4,111,750
886,313
867,398
153,843
108,098
5,685,448
5,096,407
274,073
216,937
-
-
5,959,521
5,313,344
Reportable segment profit from operations
-
2,638
1,294,645
972,380
132,074
180,428
30,984
21,839
1,457,703
1,177,285
70,654
49,364
(66,953)
(73,836)
1,461,404
1,152,813
Finance income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,397
14,592
21,397
14,592
Finance expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(687,267)
(585,399)
(687,267)
(585,399)
Other income
-
-
130,400
247,417
43,803
39,358
4,800
7,693
179,003
294,468
(1,127)
(1,127)
9,344
3,000
187,220
296,341
Share of results of associates
-
-
(9,759)
(1,329)
-
-
-
-
(9,759)
(1,329)
22
325
-
-
(9,737)
(1,004)
Share of results of joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,550
43,338
46,550
43,338
-
-
-
-
46,550
43,338
Income tax expense
-
(861)
(196,736)
(166,096)
(49,152)
(53,209)
(1,833)
(2,616)
(247,721)
(222,782)
(14,756)
(10,758)
(2,697)
(2,888)
(265,174)
(236,428)
Profit after tax
754,393
684,253
Segment depreciation and amortization
1,811
1,799
197,296
182,727
122,783
113,020
8,643
8,588
330,533
306,134
409
348
7,383
11,271
338,325
317,753
Segment non-cash income
-
-
-
19,674
-
91,692
-
-
-
111,366
286
-
-
-
286
111,366
Segment non-cash expenses
-
-
5,993
620
176
4,310
-
-
6,169
4,930
-
1,574
-
-
6,169
6,504
Segment assets
79,798
100,491
25,509,900
23,918,352
3,655,282
3,346,931
1,213,115
608,937
30,458,095
27,974,711
461,491
530,248
564,553
150,825
31,484,139
28,655,784
Interest in joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
532,607
736,516
532,607
736,516
-
-
-
-
532,607
736,516
Interest in associates
-
-
59,686
70,164
-
-
-
-
59,686
70,164
10,785
10,763
28,607
-
99,078
80,927
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,353
3,067
-
-
3,353
3,067
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
10,400
10,400
-
-
-
-
10,400
10,400
3,500
500
31,406
33,117
45,306
44,017
Asset classified as held for sale
-
-
202,150
198,434
-
-
-
-
202,150
198,434
-
-
-
-
202,150
198,434
Total assets
32,366,633
29,718,745
Segment liabilities
89,670
139,247
13,273,685
12,791,244
1,696,113
1,493,077
409,362
277,734
15,468,830
14,701,302
1,328,748
1,053,334
3,709,325
3,050,439
20,506,903
18,805,075
Segment capital expenditure
164
62
83,557
237,596
298,842
366,762
160
840
382,723
605,260
607
787
28
710
383,358
606,757
15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the Group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year. - cont'd
Revenue
Non-current Assets
Capital Expenditure
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
Group
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
PRC
5,959,521
5,313,344
26,411,390
24,331,177
383,338
606,728
Singapore
-
-
15,981
16,007
20
29
In view of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.
Please refer to paragraph 8.
A breakdown of sales
Increase/
FY2019
FY2018
(Decrease)
Group
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
Sales reported for first half year
2,921,779
2,850,922
2.5
Profit after tax before deducting minority
373,554
340,590
9.7
interests reported for first half year
Sales reported for second half year
3,037,742
2,462,422
23.4
Profit after tax before minority interests reported
380,839
343,663
10.8
for second half year
18. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year.
Total Annual Dividend
FY2019
FY2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Ordinary
131,779
130,773
Preference
-
-
Total
131,779
130,773
19. Status on the use of net proceeds raised from two Share Placement
The Company raised approximately S$220.5 million from the share placement exercise in May 2017 ("2017 Share Placement"). Deployment of the net proceeds has been in accordance with the intended utilisation as stated in the announcement dated 16 January 2017. Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcement.
As at to-date, the net proceeds from the 2017 Share Placement has been fully utilized.
Page 27 of 27
20. Confirmation that the Issuer has Procured Undertakings from All Its Directors and Executive Officers
The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 14:17:04 UTC