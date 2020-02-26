Log in
SIIC Environment : Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019

02/26/2020

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the

Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

This results announcement is made in accordance to Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. This results announcement contains financial information based on Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) and International Financial Reporting Standards. The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated financial position, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2019 as set out in the announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditors, Deloitte & Touche LLP, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by Deloitte & Touche LLP in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Singapore Standards on Auditing or Singapore Standards on Review Engagements and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Deloitte & Touche LLP on the announcement. Shareholders and public investors should be cautious trading in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Huang Hanguang , Mr. Zhao Youmin, Mr. Xu Xiaobing and Mr. Xu Zhan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.

  • For identification purpose only

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No: 200210042R)

Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31 December 2019

26 February 2020

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200210042R)

Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2019 Financial Statements And Dividend Announcement

Business Review

The board of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019"). The Group posted a 12.2% increase in its full year revenue to RMB5.96 billion FY2019.

The growth in revenue can be attributed by the increased operating and maintenance, and financial income from service concession arrangements and higher service income. Gross profit increased 22.0% from RMB1.58 billion in FY2018 to RMB1.93 billion in FY2019 mainly due to increased operation activities on an overall basis.

Consequently, net profit attributable to shareholders grew 11.1% to RMB600.3 million in FY2019. Earnings per share increased by 11.1 percentage points year-on-year in FY2019.

Net asset value per share edged up to RMB320.63 cents as at 31 December 2019, from RMB300.96 cents from a year ago.

Review of Annual Results

The audit committee has reviewed the Company's unaudited consolidated annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019.

Corporate Governance

The Company has complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of the Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") throughout the twelve months ended 31 December 2019.

Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of its listed securities for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ("4QFY2019") AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 December 2019 ("FY2019")

Group

3 Months Ended

Changes

12 Months Ended

Changes

Note

31.12.19

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Revenue

8(A)

1,466,500

1,388,482

5.6

5,959,521

5,313,344

12.2

Cost of sales

(972,777)

(984,069)

(1.1)

(4,026,072)

(3,728,745)

8.0

Gross profit

8(B)

493,723

404,413

22.1

1,933,449

1,584,599

22.0

Other income

8(C)

101,780

92,898

9.6

274,308

269,429

1.8

Other gains and losses

8(C)

1,435

115,176

(98.8)

(896)

121,783

N.M

Selling and distribution costs

8(D)

(18,143)

(19,835)

(8.5)

(72,585)

(74,190)

(2.2)

Administrative expenses

8(E)

(139,719)

(142,808)

(2.2)

(464,255)

(437,875)

6.0

Finance expenses

8(F)

(180,797)

(164,411)

10.0

(687,267)

(585,399)

17.4

Share of results of joint ventures

8(G)

12,276

2,029

>100.0

46,550

43,338

7.4

Share of results of associates

8(G)

(4,336)

1,091

N.M

(9,737)

(1,004)

>100.0

Profit before tax

8(H)

266,219

288,553

(7.7)

1,019,567

920,681

10.7

Income tax expense

8(I)

(76,837)

(77,328)

(0.6)

(265,174)

(236,428)

12.2

Profit for the period

189,382

211,225

(10.3)

754,393

684,253

10.3

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss:

Exchange difference arising from

translation

127,718

355

>100.0

66,375

(57,263)

N.M

Fair value change on investments in

equity instruments designated as at

(165)

(7,269)

(97.7)

(2,883)

(7,269)

(60.3)

FVTOCI

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising from

translation of foreign operations

(10,560)

(10,992)

(3.9)

(26,868)

(17,797)

51.0

Total comprehensive income for

the period

306,375

193,319

58.5

791,017

601,924

31.4

Profit for the period attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

150,057

170,383

(11.9)

600,251

540,237

11.1

Non-controlling interests

39,325

40,842

(3.7)

154,142

144,016

7.0

189,382

211,225

(10.3)

754,393

684,253

10.3

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

267,050

152,477

75.1

636,875

457,908

39.1

Non-controlling interests

39,325

40,842

(3.7)

154,142

144,016

7.0

306,375

193,319

58.5

791,017

601,924

31.4

Earnings per share (RMB cents)

6

-Basic

5.77

6.54

(11.8)

23.04

20.73

11.1

-Dilute

5.77

6.54

(11.8)

23.04

20.73

11.1

N.M. - Not Meaningful

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

As At

As At

As At

As At

Note

31.12.19

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,374,770

2,133,225

172,687

37,910

Pledged bank deposits

234,672

119,354

-

-

Trade and other receivables

8(J)

2,336,371

2,286,958

5,146

4,667

Bills receivables

13,747

1,964

-

-

Prepayments

60,303

45,781

2,399

76

Inventories

159,115

121,219

-

-

Receivables under service concession arrangements

476,970

361,619

-

-

Amounts due from customers for contract work

66,772

56,553

-

-

Amounts due from subsidiaries

-

-

1,171,378

848,107

Amounts due from joint venture

137

137

137

137

Amounts due from associate

10,902

43,250

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

3,353

3,067

-

-

Assets classified as held for sale

202,150

198,434

-

-

Total current assets

8(K)

5,939,262

5,371,561

1,351,747

890,897

Non-current assets

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

45,306

44,017

15,470

15,080

Prepayments

501,275

67,464

-

-

Receivables under service concession arrangements

17,193,272

15,484,851

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

318,413

315,635

511

927

Intangible assets

6,741,574

6,702,690

-

-

Land use rights

5,893

6,189

-

-

Long term receivables

350,058

362,528

-

-

Deferred tax assets

70,996

67,045

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

5,762,344

5,731,030

Interest in joint ventures

532,607

736,516

342,043

557,858

Interest in associates

99,078

80,927

-

-

Goodwill on consolidation

457,241

457,241

-

-

Amounts due from associate

56,648

22,081

-

-

Right-of-use assets

55,010

-

17,561

-

Total non-current assets

8(L)

26,427,371

24,347,184

6,137,929

6,304,895

Total assets

32,366,633

29,718,745

7,489,676

7,195,792

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8(M)

3,630,937

3,253,304

48,406

40,296

Bills payable to banks

42,557

59,070

-

-

Tax payable

127,713

126,198

-

-

Amounts due to customers for contract work

11,075

5,098

-

-

Amounts due to subsidiaries

-

-

70,589

69,926

Bank and other borrowings

5,283,615

4,285,898

991,791

691,221

Finance lease

-

123,194

-

-

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for

sale

156,195

157,665

-

-

Lease liabilities

9,995

-

6,515

-

Total current liabilities

8(N)

9,262,087

8,010,427

1,117,301

801,443

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings

9,066,342

8,235,639

-

-

Finance lease

-

463,707

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

2,009,597

1,890,824

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

122,929

204,478

-

-

Lease liabilities

45,948

-

11,169

-

Total non-current liabilities

8(O)

11,244,816

10,794,648

11,169

-

Capital, reserves and non-controlling interest

Share capital

1(d)(ii)

5,947,420

5,951,793

5,947,420

5,951,793

Retained earnings

2,356,306

1,942,675

(54,850)

133,458

Other reserves

41,793

(49,672)

468,636

309,098

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

8,345,519

7,844,796

6,361,206

6,394,349

Non-controlling interests

3,514,211

3,068,874

-

-

Total equity

11,859,730

10,913,670

6,361,206

6,394,349

Total liabilities and equity

32,366,633

29,718,745

7,489,676

7,195,792

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 31.12.19

As at 31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

Secured/

Unsecured/

Secured/

Unsecured/

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

3,042,482

2,283,690

2,712,387

1,755,775

Amount repayable after one year

As at 31.12.19

As at 31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

Secured/

Unsecured/

Secured/

Unsecured/

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

7,418,498

1,647,844

7,201,062

1,498,284

Details of any collateral

The Group's borrowings comprise bills payable to banks, bank and other borrowings and finance leases.

Bills payable to banks are secured by certain bank deposits placed with the respective issuing banks. The bank and other borrowings are secured/ guaranteed on concessionary arrangements, trade receivables (relating to concessionary arrangements) collection rights, guarantees by subsidiaries, guarantees by third party company and/or secured by a corporate guarantee by SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. The finance leases are secured by pledges on certain service concession agreements, investment in a subsidiary and intangible assets.

Group

Group

For 3 Months Ended

For 12 Months Ended

31.12.19

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

266,219

288,553

1,019,567

920,681

Adjustments for:

(Reversal of)/Loss allowance for trade receivables, net

(79)

(542)

231

4,665

Loss allowance for/(Reversal of) for non-trade receivables, net

-

22

-

(29)

Bad debts written off (trade)

5,938

-

5,938

-

Bad debts written off (non-trade)

-

17

-

17

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

6,342

9,670

32,834

32,426

Amortisation of intangible assets

84,896

82,738

298,490

285,057

Amortisation of land use rights

77

66

295

270

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

4,505

122

4,625

1,312

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

2

-

-

Depreciation of right use asset

6,706

-

6,706

-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

(91,692)

-

(91,692)

Finance income

(4,475)

(7,128)

(21,397)

(14,592)

Finance expenses

180,797

164,411

687,267

585,399

Share of results of associates

4,336

(1,091)

9,737

1,004

Share of results of joint ventures

(12,276)

(2,029)

(46,550)

(43,338)

Foreign exchange loss/(gain)

71

(121)

206

127

Gain from bargain purchase of investment in subsidiaries

-

(19,645)

-

(19,645)

Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss

28

1,257

(286)

1,822

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

543,085

424,610

1,997,663

1,663,484

(Increase)/decrease in:

Inventories

(32,084)

(6,627)

(35,267)

(25,113)

Amounts due from/to customers for contract work, net

32,367

(4,429)

(6,869)

(27,259)

Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments

66,951

218,699

(166,167)

(95,087)

Bills receivables

(8,868)

(693)

(11,783)

5,796

Amounts due from joint ventures

(20)

(20)

896

1,221

Amounts due from associates

790

(6,441)

(2,419)

(5,037)

Increase/(decrease) in:

Trade payables and other payables(inclusive of non-current

liabilities)

24,473

171,262

329,375

664,963

Bills payable to banks

(8,782)

7,205

13,135

282

Cash from operating activities before service concession

arrangement projects

617,912

803,566

2,118,564

2,183,250

Change in receivables under service concession arrangements

(Note A)

(216,031)

(614,073)

(1,824,496)

(2,466,779)

Cash generated from/(used in) operating activities after service

concession arrangement projects

401,881

189,493

294,068

(283,529)

Interest received

3,029

5,101

15,497

9,679

Income tax paid

(24,271)

(26,094)

(157,632)

(112,751)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

380,639

168,500

151,933

(386,601)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(20,087)

(49,881)

(53,724)

(79,164)

Purchase of intangible assets, net of amount on credit terms

(27,813)

(16,243)

(344,586)

(209,417)

(Decrease) /increase in prepayment for property, plant and

equipment and intangible assets

(373,789)

6,606

(378,937)

(9,764)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

521

-

684

124

Proceeds from capital reduction from joint venture

-

-

225,000

-

Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets

-

-

-

2

Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries (Note B)

-

-

-

(157,269)

Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries

-

(1,758)

-

(1,758)

Net cash inflow on disposal of an associate

-

-

-

1,250

Net cash outflow on acquisition of an associate

(28,607)

-

(28,607)

-

Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

(3,000)

-

Dividend received from joint ventures

12,221

10,944

35,109

41,950

Net cash used in investing activities

(437,554)

(50,332)

(548,061)

(414,046)

Group

Group

For 3 Months Ended

For 12 Months Ended

31.12.19

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from bank and other borrowings

964,202

985,385

4,382,623

3,939,761

Repayment of bank and other borrowings

(675,345)

(524,124)

(3,136,004)

(2,018,345)

Proceeds from finance leaseback arrangement

-

-

-

362,000

Repayment under finance leaseback arrangements

-

(4,306)

-

(206,545)

Interest paid

(178,528)

(145,485)

(662,931)

(534,351)

Dividend paid to equity shareholders

-

-

(131,779)

(130,773)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

-

(2,541)

(6,560)

(19,834)

Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital

injection of a subsidiaries

296,682

52,073

299,255

216,533

Repurchase of shares

-

-

(4,373)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(74,682)

Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of

a subsidiary

-

-

(1,500)

(2,500)

Principal and interest elements of lease payments

(8,189)

-

(8,189)

-

Decrease/(Increase) in deposits pledged to banks

(135,474)

38,279

(115,318)

11,196

Net cash generated from financing activities

263,348

399,281

615,224

1,542,460

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

206,433

517,449

219,096

741,813

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,147,581

1,627,256

2,133,225

1,402,104

Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in

foreign currencies

20,756

(11,480)

22,449

(10,692)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,374,770

2,133,225

2,374,770

2,133,225

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Cash and bank balances

2,609,442

2,252,579

2,609,442

2,252,579

Less: Pledged bank deposits

(234,672)

(119,354)

(234,672)

(119,354)

Cash and cash equivalents

2,374,770

2,133,225

2,374,770

2,133,225

Note A

In accordance with the application of SFRS(I) INT 12 Service Concession Arrangements and SFRS(I) 1- 7 Statement of Cash Flows, the movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements has been classified under operating activities. The movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements was mainly arising from the construction of new or existing water treatment facilities for FY2019 and 4QFY2019 respectively.

1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects of

changes in

ownership

interest in

Equity

Other

Investment

subsidiaries

attributable

Non-

Share

Treasury

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

where there is no

Merger

to owners of

controlling

capital

shares

Retained earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

change in control

reserve

the Company

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.19

5,951,793

-

1,942,675

(49,672)

296,162

(7,269)

(122,760)

(15,490)

(200,315)

7,844,796

3,068,874

10,913,670

Profit for the period

-

-

150,085

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,085

40,628

190,713

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

45,372

-

-

45,372

-

-

45,372

-

45,372

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

3,606

-

-

3,606

-

-

3,606

-

3,606

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments

designated as at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(1,781)

-

(1,781)

-

-

-

(1,781)

-

(1,781)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

47,197

-

(1,781)

48,978

-

-

47,197

-

47,197

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

150,085

47,197

-

(1,781)

48,978

-

-

197,282

40,628

237,910

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

(11,500)

11,500

11,500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

(11,500)

11,500

11,500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,480)

(3,480)

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,480)

(3,480)

Balance at 31.3.19

5,951,793

-

2,081,260

9,025

307,662

(9,050)

(73,782)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,042,078

3,106,022

11,148,100

Profit for the period

-

-

150,098

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,098

32,743

182,841

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

(38,796)

-

-

(38,796)

-

-

(38,796)

-

(38,796)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(9,428)

-

-

(9,428)

-

-

(9,428)

-

(9,428)

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments

designated as at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(787)

-

(787)

-

-

-

(787)

-

(787)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(49,011)

-

(787)

(48,224)

-

-

(49,011)

-

(49,011)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

150,098

(49,011)

-

(787)

(48,224)

-

-

101,087

32,743

133,830

Others

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

-

-

(131,779)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(131,779)

-

(131,779)

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,610)

(1,610)

Total

-

-

(131,779)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(131,779)

(1,610)

(133,389)

Balance at 30.6.19

5,951,793

-

2,099,579

(39,986)

307,662

(9,837)

(122,006)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,011,386

3,137,155

11,148,541

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects of changes

in ownership

interest in

Equity

Other

Investment

subsidiaries

attributable to

Non-

Treasury

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

where there is no

Merger

owners of the

controlling

Share capital

shares

Retained earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

change in control

reserve

Company

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 30.6.19

5,951,793

-

2,099,579

(39,986)

307,662

(9,837)

(122,006)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,011,386

3,137,155

11,148,541

Profit for the period

-

-

150,011

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,011

41,446

191,457

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

(67,919)

-

-

(67,919)

-

-

(67,919)

-

(67,919)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(10,486)

-

-

(10,486)

-

-

(10,486)

-

(10,486)

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments

designated as at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(150)

-

(150)

-

-

-

(150)

-

(150)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(78,555)

-

(150)

(78,405)

-

-

(78,555)

-

(78,555)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

150,011

(78,555)

-

(150)

(78,405)

-

-

71,456

41,446

112,902

Others

Repurchased and cancelled shares

(4,373)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,373)

-

(4,373)

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,470)

(1,470)

Contribution from non-controlling interests upon

additional capital injection of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,573

2,573

Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital

reduction of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,500)

(1,500)

Total

(4,373)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,373)

(397)

(4,770)

Balance at 30.9.19

5,947,420

-

2,249,590

(118,541)

307,662

(9,987)

(200,411)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,078,469

3,178,204

11,256,673

Profit for the period

-

-

150,057

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,057

39,325

189,382

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

127,718

-

-

127,718

-

-

127,718

-

127,718

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(10,560)

-

-

(10,560)

-

-

(10,560)

-

(10,560)

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments

designated as at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(165)

-

(165)

-

-

-

(165)

-

(165)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

116,993

-

(165)

117,158

-

-

116,993

-

116,993

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

150,057

116,993

-

(165)

117,158

-

-

267,050

39,325

306,375

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

(43,341)

43,341

43,341

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

(43,341)

43,341

43,341

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others

Contribution from non-controlling interests upon

additional capital injection of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

296,682

296,682

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

296,682

296,682

Balance at 31.12.19

5,947,420

-

2,356,306

41,793

351,003

(10,152)

(83,253)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,345,519

3,514,211

11,859,730

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects of changes

in ownership

interest in

Equity

Other

Investment

subsidiaries where

attributable to

Non-

Treasury

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

there is no change

Merger

owners of the

controlling

Share capital

shares

Retained earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

in control

reserve

Company

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.18

5,951,889

(96)

1,591,879

(30,775)

237,494

-

(47,700)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,512,897

2,730,694

10,243,591

Profit for the period

-

-

101,865

-

-

-

-

-

-

101,865

44,880

146,745

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

55,434

-

-

55,434

-

-

55,434

-

55,434

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(10,337)

-

-

(10,337)

-

-

(10,337)

-

(10,337)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

45,097

-

-

45,097

-

-

45,097

-

45,097

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equityTransfer to general reserve

Acquisition of subsidiaries

Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary

Cancellation of treasury shares Total

Others

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

Total

Balance at 31.3.18

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

Balance at 30.6.18

-

-

101,865

45,097

-

-

45,097

-

-

146,962

44,880

191,842

-

-

(4,365)

4,365

4,365

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

75,980

75,980

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,260

15,260

(96)

96

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(96)

96

(4,365)

4,365

4,365

-

-

-

-

-

91,240

91,240

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,320)

(16,320)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,320)

(16,320)

5,951,793

-

1,689,379

18,687

241,859

-

(2,603)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,659,859

2,850,494

10,510,353

-

-

153,735

-

-

-

-

-

-

153,735

40,110

193,845

-

-

-

(79,766)

-

-

(79,766)

-

-

(79,766)

-

(79,766)

-

-

-

17,265

-

-

17,265

-

-

17,265

-

17,265

-

-

-

(62,501)

-

-

(62,501)

-

-

(62,501)

-

(62,501)

-

-

153,735

(62,501)

-

-

(62,501)

-

-

91,234

40,110

131,344

5,951,793

-

1,843,114

(43,814)

241,859

-

(65,104)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,751,093

2,890,604

10,641,697

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects of changes in

ownership interest in

Equity

Other

Investment

subsidiaries where

attributable to

Treasury

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

there is no change in

owners of the

Non-controlling

Share capital

shares

Retained earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

control

Merger reserve

Company

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 30.6.18

5,951,793

-

1,843,114

(43,814)

241,859

-

(65,104)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,751,093

2,890,604

10,641,697

Profit for the period

-

-

114,254

-

-

-

-

-

-

114,254

18,184

132,438

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

(33,286)

-

-

(33,286)

-

-

(33,286)

-

(33,286)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(13,733)

-

-

(13,733)

-

-

(13,733)

-

(13,733)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(47,019)

-

-

(47,019)

-

-

(47,019)

-

(47,019)

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity

Transfer to general reserve

Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of a subsidiary

Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary Acquisition of non-controlling interests

Total

Others

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

Total

Balance at 30.9.18

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at

FVTOCI

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

114,254

(47,019)

-

-

(47,019)

-

-

67,235

18,184

85,419

-

-

191

(191)

(191)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,500)

(2,500)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

149,200

149,200

-

-

-

4,764

-

-

-

4,764

-

4,764

(79,446)

(74,682)

-

-

191

4,573

(191)

-

-

4,764

-

4,764

67,254

72,018

-

-

(130,773)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(130,773)

-

(130,773)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(973)

(973)

-

-

(130,773)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(130,773)

(973)

(131,746)

5,951,793

-

1,826,786

(86,260)

241,668

-

(112,123)

(15,490)

(200,315)

7,692,319

2,975,069

10,667,388

-

-

170,383

-

-

-

-

-

-

170,383

40,842

211,225

-

-

-

355

-

-

355

-

-

355

-

355

-

-

-

(10,992)

-

-

(10,992)

-

-

(10,992)

-

(10,992)

-

-

-

(7,269)

-

(7,269)

-

-

-

(7,269)

-

(7,269)

-

-

-

(17,906)

-

(7,269)

(10,637)

-

-

(17,906)

-

(17,906)

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity

Transfer to general reserve

Disposal of subsidiaries

Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary Total

Others

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

Total

-

-

170,383

(17,906)

-

(7,269)

(10,637)

-

-

152,477

40,842

193,319

-

-

(54,494)

54,494

54,494

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(686)

(686)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

56,190

56,190

-

-

(54,494)

54,494

54,494

-

-

-

-

-

55,504

55,504

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,541)

(2,541)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,541)

(2,541)

Balance at 31.12.18

5,951,793

-

1,942,675

(49,672)

296,162

(7,269)

(122,760)

(15,490)

(200,315)

7,844,796

3,068,874

10,913,670

Page 11 of 27

COMPANY

Attributable to owners of the Company

Treasury

Retained

Share capital

shares

earnings

Other reserves*

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.19

5,951,793

-

133,458

309,098

6,394,349

Loss for the period

-

-

(3,210)

-

(3,210)

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation,

net of tax

-

-

-

(120,263)

(120,263)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net

of tax

-

-

-

(120,263)

(120,263)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(3,210)

(120,263)

(123,473)

Balance at 31.3.19

5,951,793

-

130,248

188,835

6,270,876

Loss for the period

-

-

(32,123)

-

(32,123)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation,

net of tax

-

-

-

153,483

153,483

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

-

-

-

153,483

153,483

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(32,123)

153,483

121,360

Others

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

-

-

(131,779)

-

(131,779)

Balance at 30.6.19

5,951,793

-

(33,654)

342,318

6,260,457

Loss for the period

-

-

(6,411)

-

(6,411)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation,

net of tax

-

-

-

95,211

95,211

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

-

-

-

95,211

95,211

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(6,411)

95,211

88,800

Others

Repurchased and cancelled shares

(4,373)

-

-

-

(4,373)

Balance at 30.9.19

5,947,420

-

(40,065)

437,529

6,344,884

Loss for the period

-

-

(14,785)

-

(14,785)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation,

net of tax

-

-

-

31,107

31,107

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

-

-

-

31,107

31,107

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(14,785)

31,107

16,322

Balance at 31.12.19

5,947,420

-

(54,850)

468,636

6,361,206

* Relates to translation reserve.

COMPANY

Attributable to owners of the Company

Treasury

Retained

Other

Total

Share capital

shares

earnings

reserves*

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.18

5,951,889

(96)

(62,101)

62,283

5,951,975

Loss for the period

-

-

(45,295)

-

(45,295)

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

(71,170)

(71,170)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(71,170)

(71,170)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(45,295)

(71,170)

(116,465)

Cancellation of treasury shares

(96)

96

-

-

-

Balance at 31.3.18

5,951,793

-

(107,396)

(8,887)

5,835,510

Profit for the period

-

-

140,291

-

140,291

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

79,401

79,401

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

79,401

79,401

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

140,291

79,401

219,692

Balance at 30.6.18

5,951,793

-

32,895

70,514

6,055,202

Profit for the period

-

-

98,280

-

98,280

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

210,161

210,161

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

210,161

210,161

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

98,280

210,161

308,441

Other

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

-

-

(130,773)

-

(130,773)

-

-

(130,773)

-

(130,773)

Balance at 30.9.18

5,951,793

-

402

280,675

6,232,870

Profit for the period

-

-

133,056

-

133,056

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

28,423

28,423

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

28,423

28,423

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

133,056

28,423

161,479

Balance at 31.12.18

5,951,793

-

133,458

309,098

6,394,349

* Relates to translation reserve.

Share Capital

Group and Company

Number of

Share Capital

ordinary

shares

RMB'000

Issued and paid up share capital

Balance at 1 January 2019

2,606,588,726

5,951,793

Less: Share buy-back and cancelled

(3,771,000)

(4,373)

Balance at 31 December 2019

2,602,817,726

5,947,420

As at 31 December 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726 ordinary shares).

SIIC Environment Share Options 2012 ("ESOS 2012") and SIIC Environment Share Award Scheme ("ESAS")

There were no options granted under the ESOS 2012 plan or ESAS Awards granted under the ESAS plan since the date of approval by the shareholders on 27 April 2012.

As at 31 December 2019, there were no convertible securities outstanding (31 December 2018: Nil).

1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year.

As at 31 December 2019, there were no treasury shares held (31 December 2018: 56,400). Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares, as at 31 December 2019 was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).

1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.

There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares for the financial period ended 31 December 2019.

During the financial period, there was no transaction pertaining to subsidiary holdings.

  1. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard or practice.
    The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
  2. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of matter).
    Not applicable.

3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion: -

  1. Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue.
  2. Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed.

This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern.

Not applicable.

4. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.

The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:

SFRS(I) 16

Leases

The adoption of the above new and revised standards does not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group.

The Group has applied the simplified transition approach and will not restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. SFRS(I) 16 will result in almost all leases being recognized on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance lease is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognized. The only exceptions are short-term leases and leases of low value assets. The accounting for lessors will not change significantly.

    No such change in the accounting policies and methods of computation.
  2. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends.

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

31.12.19

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.18

RMB cents

RMB cents

RMB cents

RMB cents

Earnings per ordinary share of the Group based on net profit attributable to owners of the Company:-

  1. Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in

issue (RMB cents)

5.77

6.54

23.04

20.73

-

Weighted average

2,602,818

2,606,589

2,605,597

2,606,589

number of shares ('000)

(ii) On a fully diluted basis of

5.77

6.54

23.04

20.73

ordinary shares (RMB cents)

-

Weighted average

2,602,818

2,606,589

2,605,597

2,606,589

number of shares ('000)

7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the

  1. current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

RMB cents

RMB cents

As at 31 December 2019

320.63

244.40

As at 31 December 2018

300.96

245.31

Net asset value per share is calculated based on the number of shares in issue of 2,602,817,726 as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).

  1. any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and
  2. any material factors that affect the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Overall Review

The Group recorded an increase in revenue from RMB5,313.3 million in FY2018 to RMB5,959.5 million in FY2019, representing an increase of 12.2%. Gross profit ("GP") has increased from RMB1,584.6 million in FY2018 to RMB1,933.4 million in FY2019.

Consequently, the Group's profit after tax (attributable to owners of the Company) increased from RMB540.2 million in FY2018 to RMB600.3 million in FY2019, representing an increase of 11.1%.

The increase was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume as well as increased average wastewater treatment price from existing entities.

For more details on the analysis of the Group's performance, please refer to the following sections below.

(A) Revenue

4QFY2019

4QFY2018

Change

FY2019

FY2018

Change

RMB '000

RMB '000

%

RMB '000

RMB '000

%

Construction

373,240

516,846

(27.8)

2,172,455

2,229,238

(2.5)

Operating and maintenance

income from service

concession arrangements

684,811

523,441

30.8

2,403,147

1,843,151

30.4

Financial income from

service concession

arrangements

231,265

236,495

(2.2)

944,920

859,148

10.0

Service income

37,248

47,832

(22.1)

164,928

164,870

0.0

Other revenue

139,936

63,868

119.1

274,071

216,937

26.3

Total

1,466,500

1,388,482

5.6

5,959,521

5,313,344

12.2

Overall, the Group's revenue increased by RMB646.2 million or 12.2%, from RMB5,313.3 million in FY2018 to RMB5,959.5 million in FY2019. Meanwhile, the Group's revenue increased by RMB78.0 million or 5.6%, from RMB1,388.5million in 4QFY2018 to RMB1,466.5 million in 4QFY2019. Except for "Construction revenue" in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 and "Service Income" and "Financial income from service concession arragements" in Q4FY2019, revenue across all categories increased in FY2019 and 4QFY2019 as compared to FY2018 and 4QFY2018.

  1. Revenue - cont'd Construction Revenue

Construction revenue amounted to RMB373.2 million and RMB2,172.5 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB516.8 million; FY2018: RMB2,229.2 million). The lower revenue was mainly due to relatively lower amount of construction activities in progress in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018.

Operating and Maintenance Income from Service Concession Arrangements/ Financial Income from Service Concession Arrangements

The aggregate of operating and maintenance income and financial income from service concession arrangements amounted to RMB916.1 million and RMB3,348.1 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB759.9 million; FY2018: RMB2,702.3 million). The higher revenue was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume as well as increased average wastewater treatment price.

Service Income

Service income amounted to RMB37.2 million and RMB164.9 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB47.8 million; FY2018: RMB164.9 million). The lower revenue in 4QFY2019 was mainly due to lower water treatment volume from operations and maintenance projects as compared to 4QFY2018.

Other Revenue

Other revenue amounted to RMB139.9 million and RMB274.1 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 respectively (4QFY2018: RMB63.9 million; FY2018: RMB216.9 million). The increase in FY2019 as compared to FY2018 was mainly due to higher volume of installation works carried out, which are ad-hoc in nature during the year.

  1. Gross Profit ("GP") / Gross Profit Margin ("GPM")

The Group's GP increased by RMB89.3 million or 22.1% from RMB404.4 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB493.7 million in 4QFY2019. Meanwhile, GP increased by RMB348.9 million or 22.0% from RMB1,584.6 million in FY2018 to RMB1,933.4 million in FY2019. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue from the operation category achieved by the Group as explained in Note A.

GPM increased from 29.1% in 4QFY2018 to 33.7% in 4QFY2019 and increased from 29.8% in FY2018 to 32.4% in FY2019. The increase was due mainly to higher contribution from operation category during 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018 (which has a relatively higher GPM).

Page 18 of 27

Other income increased from RMB92.9 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB101.8 million in 4QFY2019 and RMB269.4 million in FY2018 to RMB274.3 million in FY2019. The increase was mainly due to ad hoc maintenance work carried out in 4QFY2019 compared to 4QFY2018.

Other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB115.2 million in 4QFY2018 to a gain of RMB1.4 million in 4QFY2019. From FY2018 to FY2019, other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB121.8 million to a loss of RMB0.9 million. The movement in other gains and losses is mainly due to the gain on disposal of subsidiaries and gain from bargain purchase of investment in subsidiaries in FY2018. There was no such cases in FY2019.

  1. Selling and Distribution costs

Selling and distribution expenses decreased from RMB19.8 million in 4QFY2018 to RMB18.1 million in 4QFY2019. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses was due mainly to lesser expenses incurred during the quarter. There is no material variance for selling and distribution costs in FY2019 as compared to FY2018.

  1. Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses increased from RMB437.9 million in FY2018 to RMB464.3 million in FY2019. The increase in administrative expenses was due mainly to expansion of business.

  1. Finance expenses

Finance expenses amounted RMB180.8 million in 4QFY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB164.4

million) and RMB687.3 million in FY2019 (FY2018: RMB585.4 million). The increase in finance expenses was due mainly to new borrowings taken up.

  1. Share of Results of Associates/ Share of Results of Joint Ventures

The share of results of associates and joint ventures represents the Group's share of results in investments which are accounted for using equity method.

The increase in share of results of joint ventures in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4Q2018 and FY2018 was due mainly to higher contribution from joint ventures.

Share of results of associates amounted to a loss of RMB4.3 million in 4QFY2019 and a loss of RMB9.7 million in FY2019 (4QFY2018: profit of RMB1.1 million and FY2018 loss of RMB1.0 million). The decrease in shares of associates was mainly due to lower contribution from associates.

Page 19 of 27

Profit before tax from operations is arrived at after charging/(crediting) the following:

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

31.12.19

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Amortisation of intangible assets

84,896

82,738

298,490

285,057

Amortisation of land use rights

77

66

295

270

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

6,342

9,670

32,834

32,426

Loss on disposal of property, plant

and equipment

4,505

122

4,625

1,312

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

2

-

-

Foreign exchange(loss)/ gain, net

(1,463)

(5,096)

1,182

(12,268)

(Reversal of)/Loss allowance for

(79)

(542)

231

4,665

trade receivables, net trade

Loss allowance for/(Reversal of)

-

22

-

(29)

non-trade receivables, net non-trade

Bad debts written off (trade)

5,938

-

5,938

-

Bad debts written off (non-trade)

-

17

-

17

Fair value loss /(Gain) on financial

assets at fair value through profit or

loss

28

1,257

(286)

1,822

Gain from bargain purchase of

investment in subsidiaries

-

(19,645)

-

(19,645)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

(91,692)

-

(91,692)

Amortisation of intangible assets amounted to RMB84.9 million in 4QFY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB82.7 million) and RMB298.5 million in FY2019 (FY2018: RMB285.1 million). There is no material variance for amortisation of intangible assets in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018.

  1. Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expense amounted to RMB76.8 million and RMB265.2 million in 4QFY2019 and FY2019 (4QFY2018: RMB77.3 million and FY2018: RMB236.4 million). The higher income tax expense was due mainly to higher profit generated in FY2019 as compared to FY2018.

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

31.12.19

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current tax

- Current period

78,050

55,820

179,463

158,235

- Overprovision in respect of prior

periods

(17,307)

(3,078)

(17,648)

(2,726)

Deferred tax

- Current period

12,031

27,131

97,660

87,536

- Under/(over) provision in respect

of prior periods

4,063

(2,545)

5,699

(6,617)

76,837

77,328

265,174

236,428

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

  1. Trade and Other Receivables

The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables, net of loss allowance, excluding other receivables presented based on the invoice date at the end of the reporting period:

Within 30 days Within 31 to 60 days Within 61 to 90 days Within 91 to 180 days Within 181 to 365 days Over 365 days

  1. Current Assets

As at

31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000

509,619 451,627

187,899 129,658

110,662 117,634

192,680 152,305

219,624 116,424

395,877 473,660

1,616,361 1,441,308

Current assets as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB5.94 billion (31 December 2018: RMB5.37 billion). The increase was mainly due to net cash inflow during FY2019 (for details, please refer to analysis on "Statement of cash flows" below).

Page 21 of 27

Non-current assets as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB26.43 billion (31 December 2018: RMB24.35 billion). The increase was due mainly construction of certain wastewater treatment projects during FY2019.

  1. Trade and Other Payables

The following is an aged analysis of trade payables, excluding other payables presented based on the invoice date at the end of the reporting period:

Within 30 days Within 31 to 60 days Within 61 to 90 days Within 91 to 180 days Within 181 to 365 days Over 365 days

  1. Current Liabilities

As at

31.12.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000

598,022 867,117

144,958 87,391

54,166 88,816

233,677 147,619

551,491 192,286

609,413 518,798

2,191,727 1,902,027

Current liabilities as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB9.26 billion (31 December 2018: RMB8.01 billion). The increase was due mainly to (i) new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment within one year as well (ii) increase in trade and other payables as a result of higher amount of construction activities in progress in FY2019.

  1. Non-currentLiabilities

Non-current liabilities as at 31 December 2019 amounted to RMB11.24 billion (31 December 2018: RMB10.79 billion). The increase was due mainly to new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment after one year.

Page 22 of 27

    As at 31 December 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB2,374.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,133.2 million). In FY2019, net cash of RMB151.9 million was generated from the Group's operating activities. Excluding cash used in projects with service concession arrangements, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2,118.6 million.
    Net cash used in the Group's investing activities of RMB548.1 million in FY2019 was due mainly to net cash outflow from acquisition of associates and purchase of property, plant and equipments and intangibles assets, partially offset by dividends received and proceeds from capital reduction from joint ventures.
    Net cash generated from financing activities of RMB615.2 million in FY2019 was due mainly to net proceeds from bank borrowings and contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of subsidiaries, which is partially offset by the interest paid, dividend paid to equity shareholders and increase in deposit pledged to banks.
  2. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.
    No forecast or prospect statement has been previously disclosed to shareholders.
  3. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.
    On 17 January 2020, the Government of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") convened a press conference to present strategies of ecological and environmental protection in the new year. At the conference, the Government stressed that it will continue to strictly implement the "Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Water Pollution" to protect water sources and step up investment in water treatment. The aim is to limit the portion of black and odorous waterbody below 10% in urban and built-up areas at the prefectural level by 2020.
    With the implementation of 13th Five-Year Plan, investment of urban sewage treatment and reclaimed water equipment in China is expected to reach RMB 565.4 billion, while waste incineration projects are expected to treat nearly 600,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2020. The Group will strive to seize opportunities presented, actively upgrade existing sewage treatment projects to meet the government's stricter discharge standards for municipal sewage treatment plants, and seek to increase treatment costs. At the same time, the Group will strengthen cooperation with strategic partners to further develop business of solid waste treatment.

Page 23 of 27

    The Group will continue to follow national strategic guidelines, work closely with local governments on providing state-of-the-art environmental protection services, and concurrently develop water and solid waste treatment businesses. As it strives to secure more projects, the Group will also persist in upgrading standards, achieving a steady increase in scale and revenue, and delivering better returns to shareholders.
  2. Dividend

    1. If a decision regarding dividend has been made:
    2. Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended);

    and

Final dividend. The following final dividend is recommended for shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be convened,

  1. Current Financial Period Reported On
    Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on?
    The following final dividend is recommended for shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be convened.

Name of Dividend:

Ordinary cash dividend

Dividend Type:

Final

Dividend Rate:

S$0.01 per ordinary share

Tax Rate:

One-tier tax exempt

Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year

Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?

Yes

Name of Dividend:

Ordinary cash dividend

Dividend Type:

Final

Dividend Rate:

S$0.01 per ordinary share

Tax Rate:

One-tier tax exempt

Page 24 of 27

      One-tier tax exempt
    2. The date the dividend is payable To be announced at a later date
    3. The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the company (up to 5.00 p.m.) will be registered before entitlements.
      To be announced at a later date
  3. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision.
    Not applicable.
  4. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
    No IPT mandate has been obtained from shareholders.
  5. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13). If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement
    Pursuant to Rule 704(13), we confirm that there is no person occupying managerial positions in the Company or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the Company.

Analysis by Business Segments

Construction

Water and Sludge

Waste Incineration

Total for reportable

RMB'000

Segment

Treatment Segment

Water Supply Segment

Segment

Segments

Others segment

Unallocated

Group

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

Revenue

-

9,161

4,645,292

4,111,750

886,313

867,398

153,843

108,098

5,685,448

5,096,407

274,073

216,937

-

-

5,959,521

5,313,344

Reportable segment profit from operations

-

2,638

1,294,645

972,380

132,074

180,428

30,984

21,839

1,457,703

1,177,285

70,654

49,364

(66,953)

(73,836)

1,461,404

1,152,813

Finance income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21,397

14,592

21,397

14,592

Finance expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(687,267)

(585,399)

(687,267)

(585,399)

Other income

-

-

130,400

247,417

43,803

39,358

4,800

7,693

179,003

294,468

(1,127)

(1,127)

9,344

3,000

187,220

296,341

Share of results of associates

-

-

(9,759)

(1,329)

-

-

-

-

(9,759)

(1,329)

22

325

-

-

(9,737)

(1,004)

Share of results of joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

-

46,550

43,338

46,550

43,338

-

-

-

-

46,550

43,338

Income tax expense

-

(861)

(196,736)

(166,096)

(49,152)

(53,209)

(1,833)

(2,616)

(247,721)

(222,782)

(14,756)

(10,758)

(2,697)

(2,888)

(265,174)

(236,428)

Profit after tax

754,393

684,253

Segment depreciation and amortization

1,811

1,799

197,296

182,727

122,783

113,020

8,643

8,588

330,533

306,134

409

348

7,383

11,271

338,325

317,753

Segment non-cash income

-

-

-

19,674

-

91,692

-

-

-

111,366

286

-

-

-

286

111,366

Segment non-cash expenses

-

-

5,993

620

176

4,310

-

-

6,169

4,930

-

1,574

-

-

6,169

6,504

Segment assets

79,798

100,491

25,509,900

23,918,352

3,655,282

3,346,931

1,213,115

608,937

30,458,095

27,974,711

461,491

530,248

564,553

150,825

31,484,139

28,655,784

Interest in joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

-

532,607

736,516

532,607

736,516

-

-

-

-

532,607

736,516

Interest in associates

-

-

59,686

70,164

-

-

-

-

59,686

70,164

10,785

10,763

28,607

-

99,078

80,927

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,353

3,067

-

-

3,353

3,067

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

10,400

10,400

-

-

-

-

10,400

10,400

3,500

500

31,406

33,117

45,306

44,017

Asset classified as held for sale

-

-

202,150

198,434

-

-

-

-

202,150

198,434

-

-

-

-

202,150

198,434

Total assets

32,366,633

29,718,745

Segment liabilities

89,670

139,247

13,273,685

12,791,244

1,696,113

1,493,077

409,362

277,734

15,468,830

14,701,302

1,328,748

1,053,334

3,709,325

3,050,439

20,506,903

18,805,075

Segment capital expenditure

164

62

83,557

237,596

298,842

366,762

160

840

382,723

605,260

607

787

28

710

383,358

606,757

Page 26 of 27

15. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the Group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year. - cont'd

Revenue

Non-current Assets

Capital Expenditure

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

Group

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

PRC

5,959,521

5,313,344

26,411,390

24,331,177

383,338

606,728

Singapore

-

-

15,981

16,007

20

29

  1. In view of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.
    Please refer to paragraph 8.
  2. A breakdown of sales

Increase/

FY2019

FY2018

(Decrease)

Group

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Sales reported for first half year

2,921,779

2,850,922

2.5

Profit after tax before deducting minority

373,554

340,590

9.7

interests reported for first half year

Sales reported for second half year

3,037,742

2,462,422

23.4

Profit after tax before minority interests reported

380,839

343,663

10.8

for second half year

18. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year.

Total Annual Dividend

FY2019

FY2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Ordinary

131,779

130,773

Preference

-

-

Total

131,779

130,773

19. Status on the use of net proceeds raised from two Share Placement

The Company raised approximately S$220.5 million from the share placement exercise in May 2017 ("2017 Share Placement"). Deployment of the net proceeds has been in accordance with the intended utilisation as stated in the announcement dated 16 January 2017. Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcement.

As at to-date, the net proceeds from the 2017 Share Placement has been fully utilized.

Page 27 of 27

20. Confirmation that the Issuer has Procured Undertakings from All Its Directors and Executive Officers

The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

26 February 2020

