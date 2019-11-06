SIIC Environment : Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2019

Log in
11/06/2019 | 05:45am EST

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the

Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2019

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

This results announcement is made in accordance to Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. This results announcement contains financial information based on Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) and International Financial Reporting Standards, and have not been reviewed by auditors. Shareholders and public investors should be cautious trading in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Huang Hanguang , Mr. Zhao Youmin, Mr. Xu Xiaobing and Mr. Xu Zhan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.

  • For identification purpose only

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No: 200210042R)

Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend

Announcement for the Third Quarter and Nine Months

ended 30 September 2019

6 November 2019

Table of Contents

Page No

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

1

Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5

Statements of Changes in Equity

7

Review of Performance

16

Outlook

20

Board Confirmation

22

Page 1 of 22

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2&Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS

1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ("3QFY2019") AND NINE MONTHS ("9MFY2019) ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Group

3 Months Ended

Changes

9 Months Ended

Changes

Note

30.9.19

30.9.18

30.9.19

30.9.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Revenue

8(A)

1,571,242

1,073,940

46.3

4,493,021

3,924,862

14.5

Cost of sales

(1,058,900)

(698,028)

51.7

(3,053,295)

(2,744,676)

11.2

Gross profit

8(B)

512,342

375,912

36.3

1,439,726

1,180,186

22.0

Other income

8(C)

51,072

45,988

11.1

172,528

176,531

(2.3)

Other gains and losses

8(C)

(1,931)

5,850

N.M.

(2,331)

6,607

N.M.

Selling and distribution costs

8(D)

(19,325)

(17,985)

7.5

(54,442)

(54,355)

0.2

Administrative expenses

8(E)

(112,065)

(86,358)

29.8

(324,536)

(295,067)

10.0

Finance expenses

8(F)

(181,478)

(157,158)

15.5

(506,470)

(420,988)

20.3

Share of results of joint ventures

8(G)

10,906

12,870

(15.3)

34,274

41,309

(17.0)

Share of results of associates

8(G)

(4,612)

(691)

567.4

(5,401)

(2,095)

157.8

Profit before tax

(i),8(H)

254,909

178,428

42.9

753,348

632,128

19.2

Income tax expense

(ii)

(63,452)

(45,990)

38.0

(188,337)

(159,100)

18.4

Profit for the period

191,457

132,438

44.6

565,011

473,028

19.4

Other comprehensive (loss)/

income:

Items that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss:

Exchange difference arising from

translation

(67,919)

(33,286)

104.0

(61,343)

(57,618)

6.5

Fair value change on investments

in equity instruments designated

(150)

-

N.M.

(2,718)

-

N.M.

as at FVTOCI

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising from

translation of foreign operations

(10,486)

(13,733)

(23.6)

(16,308)

(6,805)

139.6

Total comprehensive income

for the period

112,902

85,419

32.2

484,642

408,605

18.6

Profit for the period attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

150,011

114,254

31.3

450,194

369,854

21.7

Non-controlling interests

41,446

18,184

127.9

114,817

103,174

11.3

191,457

132,438

44.6

565,011

473,028

19.4

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

71,456

67,235

6.3

369,825

305,431

21.1

Non-controlling interests

41,446

18,184

127.9

114,817

103,174

11.3

112,902

85,419

32.2

484,642

408,605

18.6

N.M. - Not Meaningful

Page 2 of 22

Notes:

1(a) (i) Profit before tax from operations is arrived at after charging/ (crediting) the following:

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

30.9.19

30.9.18

30.9.19

30.9.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Amortisation of intangible assets (Note H)

72,538

66,635

213,594

202,319

Amortisation of land use rights

77

67

218

203

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

8,638

8,278

26,492

22,756

Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant

and equipment

133

(70)

120

1,190

Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net (Note C)

1,753

(5,586)

2,645

(7,172)

Loss allowance for trade receivables, net

269

4,703

310

5,207

Reversal of loss allowance for non-trade

receivables, net

-

-

-

(51)

Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at

fair value through profit and loss

178

(264)

(314)

565

1(a) (ii) Adjustment for over provision of tax in respect of prior periods

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

30.9.19

30.9.18

30.9.19

30.9.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Under/(Over) provision of tax in respect of

prior periods

(3,795)

(3,608)

1,295

(3,719)

Page 3 of 22

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

As At

As At

As At

As At

Note

30.9.19

31.12.18

30.9.19

31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,147,581

2,133,225

263,680

37,910

Pledged bank deposits

99,221

119,354

-

-

Trade and other receivables

2,439,101

2,286,958

11,831

4,667

Bills receivables

4,879

1,964

-

-

Prepayments

36,882

45,781

232

76

Inventories

126,899

121,219

-

-

Receivables under service concession arrangements

435,538

361,619

-

-

Amounts due from customers for contract work

102,234

56,553

-

-

Amounts due from subsidiaries

-

-

938,276

848,107

Amounts due from joint venture

137

137

137

137

Amounts due from associates

50,860

43,250

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

3,381

3,067

-

-

Assets classified as held for sale

202,390

198,434

-

-

Total current assets

8(I)

5,649,103

5,371,561

1,214,156

890,897

Non-current assets

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

45,279

44,017

15,394

15,080

Prepayments

131,890

67,464

-

-

Receivables under service concession arrangements

17,058,786

15,484,851

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

328,011

315,635

604

927

Intangible assets

6,774,110

6,702,690

-

-

Land use rights

5,971

6,189

-

-

Long term receivables

353,253

362,528

-

-

Deferred tax assets

68,818

67,045

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

5,734,149

5,731,030

Interest in joint ventures

530,821

736,516

340,369

557,858

Interest in associates

75,206

80,927

-

-

Goodwill on consolidation

457,241

457,241

-

-

Amounts due from associates

17,478

22,081

-

-

Total non-current assets

8(J)

25,846,864

24,347,184

6,090,516

6,304,895

Total assets

31,495,967

29,718,745

7,304,672

7,195,792

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

3,660,067

3,253,304

40,754

40,296

Bills payable to banks

51,339

59,070

-

-

Tax payable

94,849

126,198

-

-

Amounts due to customers for contract work

14,474

5,098

-

-

Amounts due to subsidiaries

-

-

71,262

69,926

Bank and other borrowings

4,983,535

4,285,898

847,772

691,221

Finance lease

162,466

123,194

-

-

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for

sale

157,794

157,665

-

-

Total current liabilities

8(K)

9,124,524

8,010,427

959,788

801,443

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings

8,599,860

8,235,639

-

-

Finance lease

409,437

463,707

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

1,977,314

1,890,824

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

128,159

204,478

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

8(L)

11,114,770

10,794,648

-

-

Capital, reserves and non-controlling interest

Share capital

1(d)(ii)

5,947,420

5,951,793

5,947,420

5,951,793

Retained earnings

2,249,590

1,942,675

(40,065)

133,458

Other reserves

(118,541)

(49,672)

437,529

309,098

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

8,078,469

7,844,796

6,344,884

6,394,349

Non-controlling interests

3,178,204

3,068,874

-

-

Total equity

11,256,673

10,913,670

6,344,884

6,394,349

Total liabilities and equity

31,495,967

29,718,745

7,304,672

7,195,792

Page 4 of 22

1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities, please specify the following at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:-

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 30.9.19

As at 31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

Secured/

Unsecured/

Secured/

Unsecured/

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

3,095,211

2,102,129

2,712,387

1,755,775

Amount repayable after one year

As at 30.9.19

As at 31.12.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

Secured/

Unsecured/

Secured/

Unsecured/

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

Guaranteed

Unguaranteed

7,602,102

1,407,195

7,201,062

1,498,284

Details of any collateral

The Group's borrowings comprise bills payable to banks, bank and other borrowings and finance leases.

Bills payable to banks are secured by certain bank deposits placed with the respective issuing banks. The bank and other borrowings are secured/ guaranteed on concessionary arrangements, trade receivables (relating to concessionary arrangements) collection rights, guarantees by subsidiaries, guarantees by third party company and/or secured by a corporate guarantee by SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.. The finance leases are secured by pledges on certain service concession agreements, investment in a subsidiary and intangible assets.

Page 5 of 22

1(c) A statement of cash flow (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Group

For 3 Months Ended

For 9 Months Ended

30.9.19

30.9.18

30.9.19

30.9.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

254,909

178,428

753,348

632,128

Adjustments for:

Loss allowance for trade receivables, net

269

4,703

310

5,207

Reversal of loss allowance for non-trade receivables, net

-

-

-

(51)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

8,638

8,278

26,492

22,756

Amortisation of intangible assets

72,538

66,635

213,594

202,319

Amortisation of land use rights

77

67

218

203

Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and

equipment

133

(70)

120

1,190

Gain on disposal of intangible assets

-

(2)

-

(2)

Finance income

(6,067)

(1,946)

(16,922)

(7,464)

Finance expenses

181,478

157,158

506,470

420,988

Share of results of associates

4,612

691

5,401

2,095

Share of results of joint ventures

(10,906)

(12,870)

(34,274)

(41,309)

Foreign exchange loss

71

494

135

249

Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value

through profit and loss

178

(264)

(314)

565

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

505,930

401,302

1,454,578

1,238,874

(Increase)/decrease in:

Inventories

(7,696)

(4,452)

(3,183)

(18,486)

Amounts due from/to customers for contract work, net

(20,393)

(10,917)

(39,236)

(22,830)

Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments

92,257

(43,451)

(233,118)

(313,786)

Bills receivables

(1,714)

1,069

(2,915)

6,489

Amounts due from joint ventures

738

630

916

1,241

Amounts due from associate

(1,243)

(1,148)

(3,209)

1,404

Increase/(decrease) in:

Trade payables and other payables(inclusive of non-

current liabilities)

(17,662)

153,486

304,902

493,701

Bills payable to banks

9,469

9,018

21,917

(6,923)

Cash from operating activities before service

concession arrangement projects

559,686

505,537

1,500,652

1,379,684

Change in receivables under service concession

arrangements (Note A)

(394,989)

(623,574)

(1,608,465)

(1,852,706)

Cash generated from (used in) operating activities

after service concession arrangement projects

164,697

(118,037)

(107,813)

(473,022)

Interest received

4,988

1,754

12,468

4,578

Income tax paid

(37,470)

(21,212)

(133,361)

(86,657)

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

132,215

(137,495)

(228,706)

(555,101)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(15,332)

(13,201)

(63,637)

(29,283)

Purchase of intangible assets, net of amount on credit

terms

(54,245)

(80,017)

(286,773)

(193,174)

Increase in prepayment for property, plant and

equipment and intangible assets

(7,967)

(6,695)

(5,148)

(16,423)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

142

126

163

177

Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets

-

2

-

2

Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

(157,269)

Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries

-

(2,500)

-

(2,500)

Net cash inflow on disposal of associates

-

1,250

-

1,250

Proceeds from capital reduction from joint venture

225,000

-

225,000

-

Page 6 of 22

Group

Group

For 3 Months Ended

For 9 Months Ended

30.9.19

30.9.18

30.9.19

30.9.18

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

(3,000)

-

Dividend received from joint ventures

22,568

31,006

22,888

31,006

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

170,166

(70,029)

(110,507)

(366,214)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from bank and other borrowings

1,045,027

1,366,092

3,308,227

2,981,376

Repayment of bank and other borrowings

(1,542,896)

(664,480)

(2,336,817)

(1,494,221)

Proceeds from finance leaseback arrangement

110,194

203,580

110,194

335,000

Repayment under finance leaseback arrangements

(63,567)

(34,383)

(123,842)

(202,239)

Interest paid

(148,459)

(133,557)

(484,403)

(388,866)

Dividend paid to equity shareholders

-

(130,773)

(131,779)

(130,773)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(1,470)

(973)

(6,560)

(17,293)

Contribution from non-controlling interests upon

additional capital injection of a subsidiary

2,573

149,200

2,573

164,460

Acquisition of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

-

(74,682)

-

(74,682)

Repurchase of shares

(4,373)

-

(4,373)

-

Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital

reduction of a subsidiary

(1,500)

-

(1,500)

-

Decrease/(Increase) in deposits pledged to banks

8,838

6,452

20,156

(27,083)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(595,633)

686,476

351,876

1,145,679

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(293,252)

478,952

12,663

224,364

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,441,487

1,151,430

2,133,225

1,402,104

Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of

cash held in foreign currencies

(654)

(3,126)

1,693

788

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,147,581

1,627,256

2,147,581

1,627,256

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Cash and bank balances

2,246,802

1,784,976

2,246,802

1,784,976

Less: Pledged bank deposits

(99,221)

(157,720)

(99,221)

(157,720)

Cash and cash equivalents

2,147,581

1,627,256

2,147,581

1,627,256

Note A

In accordance with the application of SFRS(I) INT 12 Service Concession Arrangements and SFRS(I) 1- 7 Statement of Cash Flows, the movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements has been classified under operating activities. The movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements was mainly arising from the construction and/or purchase of new or existing water treatment facilities for 9MFY2019 and 3QFY2019 respectively.

Page 7 of 22

1(d)(i)

A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions

to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects of

changes in

ownership

interest in

Equity

Other

Investment

subsidiaries

attributable

Non-

Share

Treasury

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

where there is no

Merger

to owners of

controlling

capital

shares

Retained earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

change in control

reserve

the Company

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.19

5,951,793

-

1,942,675

(49,672)

296,162

(7,269)

(122,760)

(15,490)

(200,315)

7,844,796

3,068,874

10,913,670

Profit for the period

-

-

150,085

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,085

40,628

190,713

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

45,372

-

-

45,372

-

-

45,372

-

45,372

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

3,606

-

-

3,606

-

-

3,606

-

3,606

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments

designated as at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(1,781)

-

(1,781)

-

-

-

(1,781)

-

(1,781)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

47,197

-

(1,781)

48,978

-

-

47,197

-

47,197

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

150,085

47,197

-

(1,781)

48,978

-

-

197,282

40,628

237,910

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

(11,500)

11,500

11,500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

(11,500)

11,500

11,500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,480)

(3,480)

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,480)

(3,480)

Balance at 31.3.19

5,951,793

-

2,081,260

9,025

307,662

(9,050)

(73,782)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,042,078

3,106,022

11,148,100

Profit for the period

-

-

150,098

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,098

32,743

182,841

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

(38,796)

-

-

(38,796)

-

-

(38,796)

-

(38,796)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(9,428)

-

-

(9,428)

-

-

(9,428)

-

(9,428)

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments

designated as at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(787)

-

(787)

-

-

-

(787)

-

(787)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(49,011)

-

(787)

(48,224)

-

-

(49,011)

-

(49,011)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

150,098

(49,011)

-

(787)

(48,224)

-

-

101,087

32,743

133,830

Others

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

-

-

(131,779)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(131,779)

-

(131,779)

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,610)

(1,610)

Total

-

-

(131,779)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(131,779)

(1,610)

(133,389)

Balance at 30.6.19

5,951,793

-

2,099,579

(39,986)

307,662

(9,837)

(122,006)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,011,386

3,137,155

11,148,541

Page 8 of 22

1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects of

changes in

ownership

interest in

Equity

Other

Investment

subsidiaries

attributable

Non-

Share

Treasury

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

where there is no

Merger

to owners of

controlling

capital

shares

Retained earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

change in control

reserve

the Company

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 30.6.19

5,951,793

-

2,099,579

(39,986)

307,662

(9,837)

(122,006)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,011,386

3,137,155

11,148,541

Profit for the period

-

-

150,011

-

-

-

-

-

-

150,011

41,446

191,457

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

(67,919)

-

-

(67,919)

-

-

(67,919)

-

(67,919)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(10,486)

-

-

(10,486)

-

-

(10,486)

-

(10,486)

Fair value change on investments in equity instruments

designated as at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(150)

-

(150)

-

-

-

(150)

-

(150)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(78,555)

-

(150)

(78,405)

-

-

(78,555)

-

(78,555)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

150,011

(78,555)

-

(150)

(78,405)

-

-

71,456

41,446

112,902

Others

Repurchased and cancelled shares

(4,373)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,373)

-

(4,373)

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,470)

(1,470)

Contribution from non-controlling interests upon

additional capital injection of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,573

2,573

Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital

reduction of a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,500)

(1,500)

Total

(4,373)

-

150,011

(78,555)

-

-

-

-

-

67,083

41,049

108,132

Balance at 30.9.19

5,947,420

-

2,249,590

(118,541)

307,662

(9,987)

(200,411)

(15,490)

(200,315)

8,078,469

3,178,204

11,256,673

Page 9 of 22

1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects

of

changes

in

ownership

interest

in

Equity

subsidiaries

attributable

Other

Investment

where there is

to owners of

Non-

Share

Treasury

Retained

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

no change

in

Merger

the

controlling

capital

shares

earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

control

reserve

Company

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.18

5,951,889

(96)

1,591,879

(30,775)

237,494

-

(47,700)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,512,897

2,730,694

10,243,591

Profit for the period

-

-

101,865

-

-

-

-

-

-

101,865

44,880

146,745

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

55,434

-

-

55,434

-

-

55,434

-

55,434

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(10,337)

-

-

(10,337)

-

-

(10,337)

-

(10,337)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

45,097

-

-

45,097

-

-

45,097

-

45,097

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

101,865

45,097

-

-

45,097

-

-

146,962

44,880

191,842

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

(4,365)

4,365

4,365

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

75,980

75,980

Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection

in a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,260

15,260

Cancellation of treasury shares

(96)

96

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

(96)

96

(4,365)

4,365

4,365

-

-

-

-

-

91,240

91,240

Others

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,320)

(16,320)

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,320)

(16,320)

Balance at 31.3.18

5,951,793

-

1,689,379

18,687

241,859

-

(2,603)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,659,859

2,850,494

10,510,353

Profit for the period

-

-

153,735

-

-

-

-

-

-

153,735

40,110

193,845

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

(79,766)

-

-

(79,766)

-

-

(79,766)

-

(79,766)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

17,265

-

-

17,265

-

-

17,265

-

17,265

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(62,501)

-

-

(62,501)

-

-

(62,501)

-

(62,501)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

153,735

(62,501)

-

-

(62,501)

-

-

91,234

40,110

131,344

Balance at 30.6.18

5,951,793

-

1,843,114

(43,814)

241,859

-

(65,104)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,751,093

2,890,604

10,641,697

Page 10 of 22

1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd

GROUP

Attributable to owners of the Company

Effects of

changes in

ownership

interest in

Equity

subsidiaries

attributable

Other

Investment

where there is

to owners

Non-

Share

Treasury

Retained

reserves,

General

revaluation

Translation

no change in

Merger

of the

controlling

Total

capital

shares

earnings

total

Reserve

reserve

reserve

control

reserve

Company

interests

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 30.6.18

5,951,793

-

1,843,114

(43,814)

241,859

-

(65,104)

(20,254)

(200,315)

7,751,093

2,890,604

10,641,697

Profit for the period

-

-

114,254

-

-

-

-

-

-

114,254

18,184

132,438

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation

-

-

-

(33,286)

-

-

(33,286)

-

-

(33,286)

-

(33,286)

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(13,733)

-

-

(13,733)

-

-

(13,733)

-

(13,733)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(47,019)

-

-

(47,019)

-

-

(47,019)

-

(47,019)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

114,254

(47,019)

-

-

(47,019)

-

-

67,235

18,184

85,419

Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

191

(191)

(191)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,500)

(2,500)

Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital

injection in a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

149,200

149,200

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

-

4,764

-

-

-

4,764

-

4,764

(79,446)

(74,682)

Total

-

-

191

4,573

(191)

-

-

4,764

-

4,764

67,254

72,018

Others

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

-

-

(130,773)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(130,773)

-

(130,773)

Dividend declared to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(973)

(973)

Total

-

-

(130,773)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(130,773)

(973)

(131,746)

Balance at 30.9.18

5,951,793

-

1,826,786

(86,260)

241,668

-

(112,123)

(15,490)

(200,315)

7,692,319

2,975,069

10,667,388

Page 11 of 22

1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd

COMPANY

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Other reserves*

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.19

5,951,793

-

133,458

309,098

6,394,349

Loss for the period

-

-

(3,210)

-

(3,210)

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

(120,263)

(120,263)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(120,263)

(120,263)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(3,210)

(120,263)

(123,473)

Balance at 31.3.19

5,951,793

-

130,248

188,835

6,270,876

Loss for the period

-

-

(32,123)

-

(32,123)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

153,483

153,483

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

153,483

153,483

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(32,123)

153,483

121,360

Others

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

-

-

(131,779)

-

(131,779)

Balance at 30.6.19

5,951,793

-

(33,654)

342,318

6,260,457

Loss for the period

-

-

(6,411)

-

(6,411)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

95,211

95,211

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

95,211

95,211

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(6,411)

95,211

88,800

Others

Repurchased and cancelled shares

(4,373)

-

-

-

(4,373)

Balance at 30.9.19

5,947,420

-

(40,065)

437,529

6,344,884

* Relates to translation reserve.

Page 12 of 22

1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd

COMPANY

Attributable to owners of the Company

Retained

Share capital

Treasury shares

earnings

Other reserves*

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance at 1.1.18

5,951,889

(96)

(62,101)

62,283

5,951,975

Loss for the period

-

-

(45,295)

-

(45,295)

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

(71,170)

(71,170)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

(71,170)

(71,170)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(45,295)

(71,170)

(116,465)

Cancellation of treasury shares

(96)

96

-

-

-

Balance at 31.3.18

5,951,793

-

(107,396)

(8,887)

5,835,510

Profit for the period

-

-

140,291

-

140,291

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

79,401

79,401

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

79,401

79,401

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

140,291

79,401

219,692

Balance at 30.6.18

5,951,793

-

32,895

70,514

6,055,202

Profit for the period

-

-

98,280

-

98,280

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax

-

-

-

210,161

210,161

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

-

210,161

210,161

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

98,280

210,161

308,441

Other

Dividend declared to equity shareholders

-

-

(130,773)

-

(130,773)

-

-

(130,773)

-

(130,773)

Balance at 30.9.18

5,951,793

-

402

280,675

6,232,870

* Relates to translation reserve

Page 13 of 22

1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Share Capital

Group and Company

Number of

Share Capital

ordinary

shares

RMB'000

Issued and paid up share capital

Balance at 1 January 2019

2,606,588,726

5,951,793

Less: Share buy-back and cancelled

(3,771,000)

(4,373)

Balance at 30 September 2019

2,602,817,726

5,947,420

As at 30 September 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue was 2,602,817,726 (30 September 2018: 2,606,588,726 ordinary shares).

SIIC Environment Share Options 2012 ("ESOS 2012") and SIIC Environment Share Award Scheme ("ESAS")

There were no options granted under the ESOS 2012 plan or ESAS Awards granted under the ESAS plan since the date of approval by the shareholders on 27 April 2012.

As at 30 September 2019, there were no convertible securities outstanding (30 September 2018: Nil).

1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year.

As at 30 September 2019, there were no treasury shares held (31 December 2018: Nil). Total number of issued shares as at 30 September 2019 was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).

1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.

There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares for the financial period ended 30 September 2019.

Page 14 of 22

1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on.

During the financial period, there was no transaction pertaining to subsidiary holdings.

  1. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard or practice.
    The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
  2. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter).
    Not applicable.
  3. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.

The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:

SFRS(I) 16

Leases

The adoption of the above new and revised standards does not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group.

5. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

No such change in the accounting policies and methods of computation.

Page 15 of 22

6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends.

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

30.9.19

30.9.18

30.9.19

30.9.18

RMB cents

RMB cents

RMB cents

RMB cents

Earnings per ordinary share of

the Group based on net profit

attributable to owners of the

Company:-

(i)

Based on weighted average

number of ordinary shares in

issue (RMB cents)

5.76

4.38

17.27

14.19

-

Weighted average

2,606,427

2,606,589

2,606,533

2,606,589

number of shares ('000)

(ii)

On a fully diluted basis of

5.76

4.38

17.27

14.19

ordinary shares (RMB cents)

-

Weighted average

2,606,427

2,606,589

2,606,533

2,606,589

number of shares ('000)

7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the

  1. current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

RMB cents

RMB cents

As at 30 September 2019

310.37

243.77

As at 31 December 2018

300.96

245.31

Net asset value per share is calculated based on the number of shares in issue of 2,602,817,726 as at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).

Page 16 of 22

8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:-

  1. any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and
  2. any material factors that affect the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Overall Review

The Group recorded an increase in revenue from RMB3,924.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB4,493.0 million in 9MFY2019, representing an increase of 14.5%. Gross profit ("GP") has increased from RMB1,180.2 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB1,439.7 million in 9MFY2019.

Consequently, the Group's profit after tax (attributable to owners of the Company) increased from RMB369.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB450.2 million in 9MFY2019, representing an increase of 21.7%.

The increase was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume contributed from existing entities.

For more details on the analysis of the Group's performance, please refer to the following sections below.

(A) Revenue

3QFY2019

3QFY2018

Change

9MFY2019

9MFY2018

Change

RMB '000

RMB '000

%

RMB '000

RMB '000

%

Construction

625,375

303,866

105.8

1,799,215

1,712,392

5.1

Operating and maintenance

income from service

concession arrangements

637,821

473,794

34.6

1,718,336

1,319,710

30.2

Financial income from

service concession

arrangements

241,820

208,284

16.1

713,655

622,653

14.6

Service income

37,463

42,858

(12.6)

127,680

117,038

9.1

Other revenue

28,763

45,138

(36.3)

134,135

153,069

(12.4)

Total

1,571,242

1,073,940

46.3

4,493,021

3,924,862

14.5

Overall, the Group's revenue increased by RMB568.1 million or 14.5%, from RMB3,924.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB4,493.0 million in 9MFY2019.

Construction Revenue

Construction revenue amounted to RMB625.4 million and RMB1,799.2 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB303.9 million; 9MFY2018: RMB1,712.4 million). The higher revenue was mainly due to relatively higher amount of construction activities in progress in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 as compared to 3QFY2018 and 9MFY2018.

Page 17 of 22

8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.

  1. Revenue - cont'd

Operating and Maintenance Income from Service Concession Arrangements/ Financial Income from Service Concession Arrangements

The aggregate of operating and maintenance income and financial income from service concession arrangements amounted to RMB879.6 million and RMB2,432.0 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB682.1 million; 9MFY2018: RMB1,942.4 million). The higher revenue was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume.

Service Income

Service income from non-service concession arrangements amounted to RMB37.5 million and RMB127.7 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB42.9 million; 9MFY2018: RMB117.0 million). The movement of service income in 3Q2019 and 9MF2019 was due mainly to the fluctuation of water treatment volume from operations and maintenance projects as compared to 3QFY2018 and 9MFY2018.

Other Revenue

Other revenue amounted to RMB28.8 million and RMB134.1 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB45.1 million; 9MFY2018: RMB153.1 million). The decrease was mainly due to lower volume of installation works carried out, which are ad-hoc in nature.

  1. Gross Profit ("GP") / Gross Profit Margin ("GPM")

The Group's GP increased by RMB136.4 million or 36.3% from RMB375.9 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB512.3 million in 3QFY2019. Meanwhile, GP increased by RMB259.5 million or 22.0% from RMB1,180.2 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB1,439.7 million in 9MFY2019. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue from operation category achieved by the Group as explained in Note A.

GPM decreased by 2.4 percentages from 35.0% in 3QFY2018 to 32.6% in 3QFY2019. The decrease was due mainly to higher contribution from construction category during 3QFY2019. (which has a relatively lower GPM).

There is no material variance for GPM between 9MFY2018 as compared to 9MFY2019.

  1. Other Income / Other gains and losses

Other income amounted to RMB51.1 million and RMB172.5 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018:RMB46.0 million; 9MFY2018: RMB176.5 million). The increase was mainly due to ad hoc maintenance work carried out in 3QFY2019 compared to 3QFY2018.

Other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB5.9 million in 3QFY2018 to a loss of RMB1.9 million in 3QFY2019. From 9MFY2018 to 9MFY2019, other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB6.6 million to a loss of RMB2.3 million. The movement in other gains and losses is due mainly to the fluctuation of foreign exchange (mainly resulting from movement of RMB against SGD) as well as fair value change from financial assets during the period.

Page 18 of 22

8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.

  1. Selling and Distribution costs

Selling and distribution costs increased from RMB18.0 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB19.3 million in 3QFY2019.There is no material change in selling and distribution costs.

  1. Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses increased from RMB86.4 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB112.1 million in 3QFY2019 and RMB295.1 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB324.5 million in 9MFY2019. The increase in administrative expenses was due mainly to expansion of business.

  1. Finance expenses

Finance expenses amounted RMB181.5 million in 3QFY2019 (3QFY2018: RMB157.2

million) and RMB506.5 million in 9MFY2019 (9MFY2018: RMB421.0 million). The increase in finance expenses was due mainly to new borrowings taken up.

  1. Share of Results of Associates/ Share of Results of Joint Ventures

The share of results of associates and joint ventures represents the Group's share of results in investments which are accounted for using equity method.

The decrease in share of results of joint ventures in 9MFY2019 as compared to 9MFY2018 was due mainly to lower contribution from joint ventures.

The increase in share of results of associates in 9MFY2019 as compared to 9MFY2018 was due mainly to higher contribution from joint associates.

  1. Profit before tax

Amortisation of intangible assets increased from RMB66.6 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB72.5 million in 3QFY2019 and RMB202.3 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB213.6 million in 9MFY2019. The increase was due to additions of intangible asset in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

  1. Current Assets

Current assets as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB5.65 billion (31 December 2018: RMB5.37 billion). The increase was mainly due to net cash inflows during 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 (for detail, please refer to analysis on "Statement of cash flows" below).

Page 19 of 22

8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.

  1. Non-currentAssets

Non-current assets as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB25.85 billion (31 December 2018: RMB24.35 billion). The increase was due mainly to construction of certain wastewater treatment projects during 9MFY2019.

  1. Current Liabilities

Current liabilities as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB9.12 billion (31 December 2018: RMB8.01 billion). The increase was due mainly to (i) new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment within one year as well (ii) increase in trade and other payables as a result of the ongoing construction activities in 9MFY2019.

  1. Non-currentLiabilities

Non-current liabilities as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB11.11 billion (31 December 2018: RMB10.79 billion). The increase was due mainly to new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment after one year.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

As at 30 September 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB2,147.6 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,133.2 million). In 9MFY2019, net cash of RMB228.7 million was used in the Group's operating activities, mainly towards the Group's investments in projects with service concession arrangements. Excluding cash used in these projects, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,500.7 million.

Net cash used in the Group's investing activities of RMB110.5 million in 9MFY2019 was due mainly to net cash outflow from purchase of property, plant and equipments and intangibles assets.

Net cash generated from financing activities of RMB351.9 million in 9MFY2019 was due mainly to net proceeds from bank borrowings, which is partially offset by the interest paid, net repayment of finance leaseback arrangement, dividend paid to equity shareholders and dividend paid to non-controlling interest shareholders.

9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.

No forecast or prospect statement has been previously disclosed to shareholders.

Page 20 of 22

10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.

The People's Republic of China ("China") continues to hold a strong position on environmental protection in order to achieve notable progress in pollution control by 2020. China attaches importance to the ecological environment protection along the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

China's "Three-year Action Plan for Improving Quality and Increasing Efficiency of Municipal Wastewater Treatment (2019-2021)" has commenced implementation in a number of provinces since its introduction in April 2019, and will continue to be enforced together with local government authorities to improve efficiency of collecting and treating municipal wastewater by polishing water tariff systems and promoting other relative policies. The Action Plan for Water Pollution Prevention and Control issued by the State Council has also emphasized that existing wastewater treatment facilities should be modified or upgraded according to local situations and needs to higher discharge standards by the end of 2020. Given stricter environmental requirements and robust Governmental initiatives of improving treated discharge standards, the Group is getting orders from local governments to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities with new tariffs and new commercial terms.

In addition to water sector, China continually advocates the development in municipal solid waste ("MSW") treatment sector. Waste incineration will be the anchor in MSW sector going forward gradually taking the place of landfill, a traditional way of treating MSW. According to the "13th Five-Year Plan on the Construction of Urban Domestic Waste

Treatment and Disposal Facilities," the scale of waste to energy ("WTE") facilities in China is expected to reach approximately 600,000 tonnes per day by 2020. Furthermore, 46 major cities as pilot cities in China currently launched waste sorting programs. The above- mentioned governmental policies and promotions are favorable for the Group's development in solid waste management and WTE business.

The Group is staying in line with the China's overarching direction on environment conservation. Upgrading its existing wastewater treatment facilities remains a key business focus for the Group in FY2019. Additionally, the Group will continue to expand its WTE business through acquisition and greenfield to further increase its market shares in China's environment protection industry.

Page 21 of 22

  1. Dividend
    1. Current Financial Period Reported On
      Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on?
      None.
    2. Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year
      Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?
      None.
    3. Date payable Not applicable.
    4. Books closure date Not applicable.
  3. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect.
    The Company did not declared any dividend as the Company requires cash to fund its capital expenditure and investment in projects.
  4. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
    No IPT mandate has been obtained from shareholders.

Page 22 of 22

  1. Status on the use of net proceeds raised from two Share Placement
    The Company raised approximately S$220.5 million from the share placement exercise in
    May 2017 ("2017 Share Placement"). Deployment of the net proceeds has been in accordance with the intended utilisation as stated in the announcement dated 16 January 2017. Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcement.
    As at to-date, the net proceeds from the 2017 Share Placement has been fully utilized.
  2. Confirmation by Directors pursuant to Rule 705(5) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual
    We, Feng Jun and Xu Zhan, do hereby confirm on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2019, to be false or misleading, in any material aspect.
  3. Confirmation that the Issuer has Procured Undertakings from All Its Directors and Executive Officers
    The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

6 November 2019

