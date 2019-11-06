SIIC Environment : Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2019
0
11/06/2019 | 05:45am EST
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
上海實業環境控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 807)
(Singapore stock code: BHK)
Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the
Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2019
This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
This results announcement is made in accordance to Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. This results announcement contains financial information based on Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) and International Financial Reporting Standards, and have not been reviewed by auditors. Shareholders and public investors should be cautious trading in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.
Mr. Xu Xiaobing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 6 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Huang Hanguang , Mr. Zhao Youmin, Mr. Xu Xiaobing and Mr. Xu Zhan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.
For identification purpose only
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No: 200210042R)
Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend
Announcement for the Third Quarter and Nine Months
ended 30 September 2019
6 November 2019
Table of Contents
Page No
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
1
Statements of Financial Position
3
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
5
Statements of Changes in Equity
7
Review of Performance
16
Outlook
20
Board Confirmation
22
Page 1 of 22
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2&Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS
1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ("3QFY2019") AND NINE MONTHS ("9MFY2019) ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
Group
3 Months Ended
Changes
9 Months Ended
Changes
Note
30.9.19
30.9.18
30.9.19
30.9.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
Revenue
8(A)
1,571,242
1,073,940
46.3
4,493,021
3,924,862
14.5
Cost of sales
(1,058,900)
(698,028)
51.7
(3,053,295)
(2,744,676)
11.2
Gross profit
8(B)
512,342
375,912
36.3
1,439,726
1,180,186
22.0
Other income
8(C)
51,072
45,988
11.1
172,528
176,531
(2.3)
Other gains and losses
8(C)
(1,931)
5,850
N.M.
(2,331)
6,607
N.M.
Selling and distribution costs
8(D)
(19,325)
(17,985)
7.5
(54,442)
(54,355)
0.2
Administrative expenses
8(E)
(112,065)
(86,358)
29.8
(324,536)
(295,067)
10.0
Finance expenses
8(F)
(181,478)
(157,158)
15.5
(506,470)
(420,988)
20.3
Share of results of joint ventures
8(G)
10,906
12,870
(15.3)
34,274
41,309
(17.0)
Share of results of associates
8(G)
(4,612)
(691)
567.4
(5,401)
(2,095)
157.8
Profit before tax
(i),8(H)
254,909
178,428
42.9
753,348
632,128
19.2
Income tax expense
(ii)
(63,452)
(45,990)
38.0
(188,337)
(159,100)
18.4
Profit for the period
191,457
132,438
44.6
565,011
473,028
19.4
Other comprehensive (loss)/
income:
Items that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss:
Exchange difference arising from
translation
(67,919)
(33,286)
104.0
(61,343)
(57,618)
6.5
Fair value change on investments
in equity instruments designated
(150)
-
N.M.
(2,718)
-
N.M.
as at FVTOCI
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising from
translation of foreign operations
(10,486)
(13,733)
(23.6)
(16,308)
(6,805)
139.6
Total comprehensive income
for the period
112,902
85,419
32.2
484,642
408,605
18.6
Profit for the period attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
150,011
114,254
31.3
450,194
369,854
21.7
Non-controlling interests
41,446
18,184
127.9
114,817
103,174
11.3
191,457
132,438
44.6
565,011
473,028
19.4
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
71,456
67,235
6.3
369,825
305,431
21.1
Non-controlling interests
41,446
18,184
127.9
114,817
103,174
11.3
112,902
85,419
32.2
484,642
408,605
18.6
N.M. - Not Meaningful
Page 2 of 22
Notes:
1(a) (i) Profit before tax from operations is arrived at after charging/ (crediting) the following:
3 Months Ended
9 Months Ended
30.9.19
30.9.18
30.9.19
30.9.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Amortisation of intangible assets (Note H)
72,538
66,635
213,594
202,319
Amortisation of land use rights
77
67
218
203
Depreciation of property, plant and
equipment
8,638
8,278
26,492
22,756
Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant
and equipment
133
(70)
120
1,190
Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net (Note C)
1,753
(5,586)
2,645
(7,172)
Loss allowance for trade receivables, net
269
4,703
310
5,207
Reversal of loss allowance for non-trade
receivables, net
-
-
-
(51)
Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at
fair value through profit and loss
178
(264)
(314)
565
1(a) (ii) Adjustment for over provision of tax in respect of prior periods
3 Months Ended
9 Months Ended
30.9.19
30.9.18
30.9.19
30.9.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Under/(Over) provision of tax in respect of
prior periods
(3,795)
(3,608)
1,295
(3,719)
Page 3 of 22
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
As At
As At
As At
As At
Note
30.9.19
31.12.18
30.9.19
31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,147,581
2,133,225
263,680
37,910
Pledged bank deposits
99,221
119,354
-
-
Trade and other receivables
2,439,101
2,286,958
11,831
4,667
Bills receivables
4,879
1,964
-
-
Prepayments
36,882
45,781
232
76
Inventories
126,899
121,219
-
-
Receivables under service concession arrangements
435,538
361,619
-
-
Amounts due from customers for contract work
102,234
56,553
-
-
Amounts due from subsidiaries
-
-
938,276
848,107
Amounts due from joint venture
137
137
137
137
Amounts due from associates
50,860
43,250
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
3,381
3,067
-
-
Assets classified as held for sale
202,390
198,434
-
-
Total current assets
8(I)
5,649,103
5,371,561
1,214,156
890,897
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
45,279
44,017
15,394
15,080
Prepayments
131,890
67,464
-
-
Receivables under service concession arrangements
17,058,786
15,484,851
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
328,011
315,635
604
927
Intangible assets
6,774,110
6,702,690
-
-
Land use rights
5,971
6,189
-
-
Long term receivables
353,253
362,528
-
-
Deferred tax assets
68,818
67,045
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
5,734,149
5,731,030
Interest in joint ventures
530,821
736,516
340,369
557,858
Interest in associates
75,206
80,927
-
-
Goodwill on consolidation
457,241
457,241
-
-
Amounts due from associates
17,478
22,081
-
-
Total non-current assets
8(J)
25,846,864
24,347,184
6,090,516
6,304,895
Total assets
31,495,967
29,718,745
7,304,672
7,195,792
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
3,660,067
3,253,304
40,754
40,296
Bills payable to banks
51,339
59,070
-
-
Tax payable
94,849
126,198
-
-
Amounts due to customers for contract work
14,474
5,098
-
-
Amounts due to subsidiaries
-
-
71,262
69,926
Bank and other borrowings
4,983,535
4,285,898
847,772
691,221
Finance lease
162,466
123,194
-
-
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for
sale
157,794
157,665
-
-
Total current liabilities
8(K)
9,124,524
8,010,427
959,788
801,443
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings
8,599,860
8,235,639
-
-
Finance lease
409,437
463,707
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
1,977,314
1,890,824
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
128,159
204,478
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
8(L)
11,114,770
10,794,648
-
-
Capital, reserves and non-controlling interest
Share capital
1(d)(ii)
5,947,420
5,951,793
5,947,420
5,951,793
Retained earnings
2,249,590
1,942,675
(40,065)
133,458
Other reserves
(118,541)
(49,672)
437,529
309,098
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
8,078,469
7,844,796
6,344,884
6,394,349
Non-controlling interests
3,178,204
3,068,874
-
-
Total equity
11,256,673
10,913,670
6,344,884
6,394,349
Total liabilities and equity
31,495,967
29,718,745
7,304,672
7,195,792
Page 4 of 22
1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities, please specify the following at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:-
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 30.9.19
As at 31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
Secured/
Unsecured/
Secured/
Unsecured/
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
3,095,211
2,102,129
2,712,387
1,755,775
Amount repayable after one year
As at 30.9.19
As at 31.12.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
Secured/
Unsecured/
Secured/
Unsecured/
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
Guaranteed
Unguaranteed
7,602,102
1,407,195
7,201,062
1,498,284
Details of any collateral
The Group's borrowings comprise bills payable to banks, bank and other borrowings and finance leases.
Bills payable to banks are secured by certain bank deposits placed with the respective issuing banks. The bank and other borrowings are secured/ guaranteed on concessionary arrangements, trade receivables (relating to concessionary arrangements) collection rights, guarantees by subsidiaries, guarantees by third party company and/or secured by a corporate guarantee by SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.. The finance leases are secured by pledges on certain service concession agreements, investment in a subsidiary and intangible assets.
Page 5 of 22
1(c) A statement of cash flow (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Group
For 3 Months Ended
For 9 Months Ended
30.9.19
30.9.18
30.9.19
30.9.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
254,909
178,428
753,348
632,128
Adjustments for:
Loss allowance for trade receivables, net
269
4,703
310
5,207
Reversal of loss allowance for non-trade receivables, net
-
-
-
(51)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
8,638
8,278
26,492
22,756
Amortisation of intangible assets
72,538
66,635
213,594
202,319
Amortisation of land use rights
77
67
218
203
Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
133
(70)
120
1,190
Gain on disposal of intangible assets
-
(2)
-
(2)
Finance income
(6,067)
(1,946)
(16,922)
(7,464)
Finance expenses
181,478
157,158
506,470
420,988
Share of results of associates
4,612
691
5,401
2,095
Share of results of joint ventures
(10,906)
(12,870)
(34,274)
(41,309)
Foreign exchange loss
71
494
135
249
Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value
through profit and loss
178
(264)
(314)
565
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
505,930
401,302
1,454,578
1,238,874
(Increase)/decrease in:
Inventories
(7,696)
(4,452)
(3,183)
(18,486)
Amounts due from/to customers for contract work, net
(20,393)
(10,917)
(39,236)
(22,830)
Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments
92,257
(43,451)
(233,118)
(313,786)
Bills receivables
(1,714)
1,069
(2,915)
6,489
Amounts due from joint ventures
738
630
916
1,241
Amounts due from associate
(1,243)
(1,148)
(3,209)
1,404
Increase/(decrease) in:
Trade payables and other payables(inclusive of non-
current liabilities)
(17,662)
153,486
304,902
493,701
Bills payable to banks
9,469
9,018
21,917
(6,923)
Cash from operating activities before service
concession arrangement projects
559,686
505,537
1,500,652
1,379,684
Change in receivables under service concession
arrangements (Note A)
(394,989)
(623,574)
(1,608,465)
(1,852,706)
Cash generated from (used in) operating activities
after service concession arrangement projects
164,697
(118,037)
(107,813)
(473,022)
Interest received
4,988
1,754
12,468
4,578
Income tax paid
(37,470)
(21,212)
(133,361)
(86,657)
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
132,215
(137,495)
(228,706)
(555,101)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(15,332)
(13,201)
(63,637)
(29,283)
Purchase of intangible assets, net of amount on credit
terms
(54,245)
(80,017)
(286,773)
(193,174)
Increase in prepayment for property, plant and
equipment and intangible assets
(7,967)
(6,695)
(5,148)
(16,423)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
142
126
163
177
Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets
-
2
-
2
Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
(157,269)
Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(2,500)
-
(2,500)
Net cash inflow on disposal of associates
-
1,250
-
1,250
Proceeds from capital reduction from joint venture
225,000
-
225,000
-
Page 6 of 22
Group
Group
For 3 Months Ended
For 9 Months Ended
30.9.19
30.9.18
30.9.19
30.9.18
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
(3,000)
-
Dividend received from joint ventures
22,568
31,006
22,888
31,006
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
170,166
(70,029)
(110,507)
(366,214)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank and other borrowings
1,045,027
1,366,092
3,308,227
2,981,376
Repayment of bank and other borrowings
(1,542,896)
(664,480)
(2,336,817)
(1,494,221)
Proceeds from finance leaseback arrangement
110,194
203,580
110,194
335,000
Repayment under finance leaseback arrangements
(63,567)
(34,383)
(123,842)
(202,239)
Interest paid
(148,459)
(133,557)
(484,403)
(388,866)
Dividend paid to equity shareholders
-
(130,773)
(131,779)
(130,773)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(1,470)
(973)
(6,560)
(17,293)
Contribution from non-controlling interests upon
additional capital injection of a subsidiary
2,573
149,200
2,573
164,460
Acquisition of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
-
(74,682)
-
(74,682)
Repurchase of shares
(4,373)
-
(4,373)
-
Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital
reduction of a subsidiary
(1,500)
-
(1,500)
-
Decrease/(Increase) in deposits pledged to banks
8,838
6,452
20,156
(27,083)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(595,633)
686,476
351,876
1,145,679
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(293,252)
478,952
12,663
224,364
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,441,487
1,151,430
2,133,225
1,402,104
Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of
cash held in foreign currencies
(654)
(3,126)
1,693
788
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,147,581
1,627,256
2,147,581
1,627,256
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Cash and bank balances
2,246,802
1,784,976
2,246,802
1,784,976
Less: Pledged bank deposits
(99,221)
(157,720)
(99,221)
(157,720)
Cash and cash equivalents
2,147,581
1,627,256
2,147,581
1,627,256
Note A
In accordance with the application of SFRS(I) INT 12 Service Concession Arrangements and SFRS(I) 1- 7 Statement of Cash Flows, the movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements has been classified under operating activities. The movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements was mainly arising from the construction and/or purchase of new or existing water treatment facilities for 9MFY2019 and 3QFY2019 respectively.
Page 7 of 22
1(d)(i)
A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions
to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects of
changes in
ownership
interest in
Equity
Other
Investment
subsidiaries
attributable
Non-
Share
Treasury
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
where there is no
Merger
to owners of
controlling
capital
shares
Retained earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
change in control
reserve
the Company
interests
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.19
5,951,793
-
1,942,675
(49,672)
296,162
(7,269)
(122,760)
(15,490)
(200,315)
7,844,796
3,068,874
10,913,670
Profit for the period
-
-
150,085
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,085
40,628
190,713
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
45,372
-
-
45,372
-
-
45,372
-
45,372
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
3,606
-
-
3,606
-
-
3,606
-
3,606
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments
designated as at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(1,781)
-
(1,781)
-
-
-
(1,781)
-
(1,781)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
47,197
-
(1,781)
48,978
-
-
47,197
-
47,197
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
150,085
47,197
-
(1,781)
48,978
-
-
197,282
40,628
237,910
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
(11,500)
11,500
11,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
(11,500)
11,500
11,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,480)
(3,480)
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,480)
(3,480)
Balance at 31.3.19
5,951,793
-
2,081,260
9,025
307,662
(9,050)
(73,782)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,042,078
3,106,022
11,148,100
Profit for the period
-
-
150,098
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,098
32,743
182,841
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
(38,796)
-
-
(38,796)
-
-
(38,796)
-
(38,796)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(9,428)
-
-
(9,428)
-
-
(9,428)
-
(9,428)
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments
designated as at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(787)
-
(787)
-
-
-
(787)
-
(787)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(49,011)
-
(787)
(48,224)
-
-
(49,011)
-
(49,011)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
150,098
(49,011)
-
(787)
(48,224)
-
-
101,087
32,743
133,830
Others
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
-
-
(131,779)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(131,779)
-
(131,779)
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,610)
(1,610)
Total
-
-
(131,779)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(131,779)
(1,610)
(133,389)
Balance at 30.6.19
5,951,793
-
2,099,579
(39,986)
307,662
(9,837)
(122,006)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,011,386
3,137,155
11,148,541
Page 8 of 22
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects of
changes in
ownership
interest in
Equity
Other
Investment
subsidiaries
attributable
Non-
Share
Treasury
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
where there is no
Merger
to owners of
controlling
capital
shares
Retained earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
change in control
reserve
the Company
interests
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 30.6.19
5,951,793
-
2,099,579
(39,986)
307,662
(9,837)
(122,006)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,011,386
3,137,155
11,148,541
Profit for the period
-
-
150,011
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,011
41,446
191,457
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
(67,919)
-
-
(67,919)
-
-
(67,919)
-
(67,919)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(10,486)
-
-
(10,486)
-
-
(10,486)
-
(10,486)
Fair value change on investments in equity instruments
designated as at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(150)
-
(150)
-
-
-
(150)
-
(150)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(78,555)
-
(150)
(78,405)
-
-
(78,555)
-
(78,555)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
150,011
(78,555)
-
(150)
(78,405)
-
-
71,456
41,446
112,902
Others
Repurchased and cancelled shares
(4,373)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,373)
-
(4,373)
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,470)
(1,470)
Contribution from non-controlling interests upon
additional capital injection of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,573
2,573
Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital
reduction of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,500)
(1,500)
Total
(4,373)
-
150,011
(78,555)
-
-
-
-
-
67,083
41,049
108,132
Balance at 30.9.19
5,947,420
-
2,249,590
(118,541)
307,662
(9,987)
(200,411)
(15,490)
(200,315)
8,078,469
3,178,204
11,256,673
Page 9 of 22
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects
of
changes
in
ownership
interest
in
Equity
subsidiaries
attributable
Other
Investment
where there is
to owners of
Non-
Share
Treasury
Retained
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
no change
in
Merger
the
controlling
capital
shares
earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
control
reserve
Company
interests
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.18
5,951,889
(96)
1,591,879
(30,775)
237,494
-
(47,700)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,512,897
2,730,694
10,243,591
Profit for the period
-
-
101,865
-
-
-
-
-
-
101,865
44,880
146,745
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
55,434
-
-
55,434
-
-
55,434
-
55,434
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(10,337)
-
-
(10,337)
-
-
(10,337)
-
(10,337)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
45,097
-
-
45,097
-
-
45,097
-
45,097
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
101,865
45,097
-
-
45,097
-
-
146,962
44,880
191,842
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
(4,365)
4,365
4,365
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75,980
75,980
Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection
in a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,260
15,260
Cancellation of treasury shares
(96)
96
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
(96)
96
(4,365)
4,365
4,365
-
-
-
-
-
91,240
91,240
Others
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,320)
(16,320)
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,320)
(16,320)
Balance at 31.3.18
5,951,793
-
1,689,379
18,687
241,859
-
(2,603)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,659,859
2,850,494
10,510,353
Profit for the period
-
-
153,735
-
-
-
-
-
-
153,735
40,110
193,845
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
(79,766)
-
-
(79,766)
-
-
(79,766)
-
(79,766)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
17,265
-
-
17,265
-
-
17,265
-
17,265
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(62,501)
-
-
(62,501)
-
-
(62,501)
-
(62,501)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
153,735
(62,501)
-
-
(62,501)
-
-
91,234
40,110
131,344
Balance at 30.6.18
5,951,793
-
1,843,114
(43,814)
241,859
-
(65,104)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,751,093
2,890,604
10,641,697
Page 10 of 22
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
GROUP
Attributable to owners of the Company
Effects of
changes in
ownership
interest in
Equity
subsidiaries
attributable
Other
Investment
where there is
to owners
Non-
Share
Treasury
Retained
reserves,
General
revaluation
Translation
no change in
Merger
of the
controlling
Total
capital
shares
earnings
total
Reserve
reserve
reserve
control
reserve
Company
interests
equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 30.6.18
5,951,793
-
1,843,114
(43,814)
241,859
-
(65,104)
(20,254)
(200,315)
7,751,093
2,890,604
10,641,697
Profit for the period
-
-
114,254
-
-
-
-
-
-
114,254
18,184
132,438
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation
-
-
-
(33,286)
-
-
(33,286)
-
-
(33,286)
-
(33,286)
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(13,733)
-
-
(13,733)
-
-
(13,733)
-
(13,733)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(47,019)
-
-
(47,019)
-
-
(47,019)
-
(47,019)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
114,254
(47,019)
-
-
(47,019)
-
-
67,235
18,184
85,419
Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
191
(191)
(191)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,500)
(2,500)
Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital
injection in a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
149,200
149,200
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
-
4,764
-
-
-
4,764
-
4,764
(79,446)
(74,682)
Total
-
-
191
4,573
(191)
-
-
4,764
-
4,764
67,254
72,018
Others
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
-
-
(130,773)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(130,773)
-
(130,773)
Dividend declared to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(973)
(973)
Total
-
-
(130,773)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(130,773)
(973)
(131,746)
Balance at 30.9.18
5,951,793
-
1,826,786
(86,260)
241,668
-
(112,123)
(15,490)
(200,315)
7,692,319
2,975,069
10,667,388
Page 11 of 22
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
COMPANY
Attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
Treasury shares
Retained earnings
Other reserves*
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.19
5,951,793
-
133,458
309,098
6,394,349
Loss for the period
-
-
(3,210)
-
(3,210)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
(120,263)
(120,263)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(120,263)
(120,263)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(3,210)
(120,263)
(123,473)
Balance at 31.3.19
5,951,793
-
130,248
188,835
6,270,876
Loss for the period
-
-
(32,123)
-
(32,123)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
153,483
153,483
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
153,483
153,483
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(32,123)
153,483
121,360
Others
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
-
-
(131,779)
-
(131,779)
Balance at 30.6.19
5,951,793
-
(33,654)
342,318
6,260,457
Loss for the period
-
-
(6,411)
-
(6,411)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
95,211
95,211
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
95,211
95,211
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(6,411)
95,211
88,800
Others
Repurchased and cancelled shares
(4,373)
-
-
-
(4,373)
Balance at 30.9.19
5,947,420
-
(40,065)
437,529
6,344,884
* Relates to translation reserve.
Page 12 of 22
1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd
COMPANY
Attributable to owners of the Company
Retained
Share capital
Treasury shares
earnings
Other reserves*
Total equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 1.1.18
5,951,889
(96)
(62,101)
62,283
5,951,975
Loss for the period
-
-
(45,295)
-
(45,295)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
(71,170)
(71,170)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
(71,170)
(71,170)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(45,295)
(71,170)
(116,465)
Cancellation of treasury shares
(96)
96
-
-
-
Balance at 31.3.18
5,951,793
-
(107,396)
(8,887)
5,835,510
Profit for the period
-
-
140,291
-
140,291
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
79,401
79,401
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
79,401
79,401
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
140,291
79,401
219,692
Balance at 30.6.18
5,951,793
-
32,895
70,514
6,055,202
Profit for the period
-
-
98,280
-
98,280
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax
-
-
-
210,161
210,161
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
-
210,161
210,161
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
98,280
210,161
308,441
Other
Dividend declared to equity shareholders
-
-
(130,773)
-
(130,773)
-
-
(130,773)
-
(130,773)
Balance at 30.9.18
5,951,793
-
402
280,675
6,232,870
* Relates to translation reserve
Page 13 of 22
1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Share Capital
Group and Company
Number of
Share Capital
ordinary
shares
RMB'000
Issued and paid up share capital
Balance at 1 January 2019
2,606,588,726
5,951,793
Less: Share buy-back and cancelled
(3,771,000)
(4,373)
Balance at 30 September 2019
2,602,817,726
5,947,420
As at 30 September 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue was 2,602,817,726 (30 September 2018: 2,606,588,726 ordinary shares).
SIIC Environment Share Options 2012 ("ESOS 2012") and SIIC Environment Share Award Scheme ("ESAS")
There were no options granted under the ESOS 2012 plan or ESAS Awards granted under the ESAS plan since the date of approval by the shareholders on 27 April 2012.
As at 30 September 2019, there were no convertible securities outstanding (30 September 2018: Nil).
1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year.
As at 30 September 2019, there were no treasury shares held (31 December 2018: Nil). Total number of issued shares as at 30 September 2019 was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).
1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.
There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares for the financial period ended 30 September 2019.
Page 14 of 22
1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on.
During the financial period, there was no transaction pertaining to subsidiary holdings.
Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard or practice.
The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter).
Not applicable.
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.
The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:
SFRS(I) 16
Leases
The adoption of the above new and revised standards does not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group.
5. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.
No such change in the accounting policies and methods of computation.
Page 15 of 22
6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends.
3 Months Ended
9 Months Ended
30.9.19
30.9.18
30.9.19
30.9.18
RMB cents
RMB cents
RMB cents
RMB cents
Earnings per ordinary share of
the Group based on net profit
attributable to owners of the
Company:-
(i)
Based on weighted average
number of ordinary shares in
issue (RMB cents)
5.76
4.38
17.27
14.19
-
Weighted average
2,606,427
2,606,589
2,606,533
2,606,589
number of shares ('000)
(ii)
On a fully diluted basis of
5.76
4.38
17.27
14.19
ordinary shares (RMB cents)
-
Weighted average
2,606,427
2,606,589
2,606,533
2,606,589
number of shares ('000)
7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the
current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
RMB cents
RMB cents
As at 30 September 2019
310.37
243.77
As at 31 December 2018
300.96
245.31
Net asset value per share is calculated based on the number of shares in issue of 2,602,817,726 as at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726).
Page 16 of 22
8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:-
any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and
any material factors that affect the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Overall Review
The Group recorded an increase in revenue from RMB3,924.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB4,493.0 million in 9MFY2019, representing an increase of 14.5%. Gross profit ("GP") has increased from RMB1,180.2 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB1,439.7 million in 9MFY2019.
Consequently, the Group's profit after tax (attributable to owners of the Company) increased from RMB369.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB450.2 million in 9MFY2019, representing an increase of 21.7%.
The increase was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume contributed from existing entities.
For more details on the analysis of the Group's performance, please refer to the following sections below.
(A) Revenue
3QFY2019
3QFY2018
Change
9MFY2019
9MFY2018
Change
RMB '000
RMB '000
%
RMB '000
RMB '000
%
Construction
625,375
303,866
105.8
1,799,215
1,712,392
5.1
Operating and maintenance
income from service
concession arrangements
637,821
473,794
34.6
1,718,336
1,319,710
30.2
Financial income from
service concession
arrangements
241,820
208,284
16.1
713,655
622,653
14.6
Service income
37,463
42,858
(12.6)
127,680
117,038
9.1
Other revenue
28,763
45,138
(36.3)
134,135
153,069
(12.4)
Total
1,571,242
1,073,940
46.3
4,493,021
3,924,862
14.5
Overall, the Group's revenue increased by RMB568.1 million or 14.5%, from RMB3,924.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB4,493.0 million in 9MFY2019.
Construction Revenue
Construction revenue amounted to RMB625.4 million and RMB1,799.2 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB303.9 million; 9MFY2018: RMB1,712.4 million). The higher revenue was mainly due to relatively higher amount of construction activities in progress in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 as compared to 3QFY2018 and 9MFY2018.
Page 17 of 22
8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
Revenue - cont'd
Operating and Maintenance Income from Service Concession Arrangements/ Financial Income from Service Concession Arrangements
The aggregate of operating and maintenance income and financial income from service concession arrangements amounted to RMB879.6 million and RMB2,432.0 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB682.1 million; 9MFY2018: RMB1,942.4 million). The higher revenue was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume.
Service Income
Service income from non-service concession arrangements amounted to RMB37.5 million and RMB127.7 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB42.9 million; 9MFY2018: RMB117.0 million). The movement of service income in 3Q2019 and 9MF2019 was due mainly to the fluctuation of water treatment volume from operations and maintenance projects as compared to 3QFY2018 and 9MFY2018.
Other Revenue
Other revenue amounted to RMB28.8 million and RMB134.1 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB45.1 million; 9MFY2018: RMB153.1 million). The decrease was mainly due to lower volume of installation works carried out, which are ad-hoc in nature.
Gross Profit ("GP") / Gross Profit Margin ("GPM")
The Group's GP increased by RMB136.4 million or 36.3% from RMB375.9 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB512.3 million in 3QFY2019. Meanwhile, GP increased by RMB259.5 million or 22.0% from RMB1,180.2 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB1,439.7 million in 9MFY2019. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue from operation category achieved by the Group as explained in Note A.
GPM decreased by 2.4 percentages from 35.0% in 3QFY2018 to 32.6% in 3QFY2019. The decrease was due mainly to higher contribution from construction category during 3QFY2019. (which has a relatively lower GPM).
There is no material variance for GPM between 9MFY2018 as compared to 9MFY2019.
Other Income / Other gains and losses
Other income amounted to RMB51.1 million and RMB172.5 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018:RMB46.0 million; 9MFY2018: RMB176.5 million). The increase was mainly due to ad hoc maintenance work carried out in 3QFY2019 compared to 3QFY2018.
Other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB5.9 million in 3QFY2018 to a loss of RMB1.9 million in 3QFY2019. From 9MFY2018 to 9MFY2019, other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB6.6 million to a loss of RMB2.3 million. The movement in other gains and losses is due mainly to the fluctuation of foreign exchange (mainly resulting from movement of RMB against SGD) as well as fair value change from financial assets during the period.
Page 18 of 22
8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
Selling and Distribution costs
Selling and distribution costs increased from RMB18.0 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB19.3 million in 3QFY2019.There is no material change in selling and distribution costs.
Administrative Expenses
Administrative expenses increased from RMB86.4 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB112.1 million in 3QFY2019 and RMB295.1 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB324.5 million in 9MFY2019. The increase in administrative expenses was due mainly to expansion of business.
Finance expenses
Finance expenses amounted RMB181.5 million in 3QFY2019 (3QFY2018: RMB157.2
million) and RMB506.5 million in 9MFY2019 (9MFY2018: RMB421.0 million). The increase in finance expenses was due mainly to new borrowings taken up.
Share of Results of Associates/ Share of Results of Joint Ventures
The share of results of associates and joint ventures represents the Group's share of results in investments which are accounted for using equity method.
The decrease in share of results of joint ventures in 9MFY2019 as compared to 9MFY2018 was due mainly to lower contribution from joint ventures.
The increase in share of results of associates in 9MFY2019 as compared to 9MFY2018 was due mainly to higher contribution from joint associates.
Profit before tax
Amortisation of intangible assets increased from RMB66.6 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB72.5 million in 3QFY2019 and RMB202.3 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB213.6 million in 9MFY2019. The increase was due to additions of intangible asset in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019.
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Current Assets
Current assets as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB5.65 billion (31 December 2018: RMB5.37 billion). The increase was mainly due to net cash inflows during 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 (for detail, please refer to analysis on "Statement of cash flows" below).
Page 19 of 22
8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd.
Non-currentAssets
Non-current assets as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB25.85 billion (31 December 2018: RMB24.35 billion). The increase was due mainly to construction of certain wastewater treatment projects during 9MFY2019.
Current Liabilities
Current liabilities as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB9.12 billion (31 December 2018: RMB8.01 billion). The increase was due mainly to (i) new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment within one year as well (ii) increase in trade and other payables as a result of the ongoing construction activities in 9MFY2019.
Non-currentLiabilities
Non-current liabilities as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB11.11 billion (31 December 2018: RMB10.79 billion). The increase was due mainly to new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment after one year.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
As at 30 September 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB2,147.6 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,133.2 million). In 9MFY2019, net cash of RMB228.7 million was used in the Group's operating activities, mainly towards the Group's investments in projects with service concession arrangements. Excluding cash used in these projects, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,500.7 million.
Net cash used in the Group's investing activities of RMB110.5 million in 9MFY2019 was due mainly to net cash outflow from purchase of property, plant and equipments and intangibles assets.
Net cash generated from financing activities of RMB351.9 million in 9MFY2019 was due mainly to net proceeds from bank borrowings, which is partially offset by the interest paid, net repayment of finance leaseback arrangement, dividend paid to equity shareholders and dividend paid to non-controlling interest shareholders.
9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.
No forecast or prospect statement has been previously disclosed to shareholders.
Page 20 of 22
10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.
The People's Republic of China ("China") continues to hold a strong position on environmental protection in order to achieve notable progress in pollution control by 2020. China attaches importance to the ecological environment protection along the Yangtze River Economic Belt.
China's "Three-year Action Plan for Improving Quality and Increasing Efficiency of Municipal Wastewater Treatment (2019-2021)" has commenced implementation in a number of provinces since its introduction in April 2019, and will continue to be enforced together with local government authorities to improve efficiency of collecting and treating municipal wastewater by polishing water tariff systems and promoting other relative policies. The Action Plan for Water Pollution Prevention and Control issued by the State Council has also emphasized that existing wastewater treatment facilities should be modified or upgraded according to local situations and needs to higher discharge standards by the end of 2020. Given stricter environmental requirements and robust Governmental initiatives of improving treated discharge standards, the Group is getting orders from local governments to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities with new tariffs and new commercial terms.
In addition to water sector, China continually advocates the development in municipal solid waste ("MSW") treatment sector. Waste incineration will be the anchor in MSW sector going forward gradually taking the place of landfill, a traditional way of treating MSW. According to the "13th Five-Year Plan on the Construction of Urban Domestic Waste
Treatment and Disposal Facilities," the scale of waste to energy ("WTE") facilities in China is expected to reach approximately 600,000 tonnes per day by 2020. Furthermore, 46 major cities as pilot cities in China currently launched waste sorting programs. The above- mentioned governmental policies and promotions are favorable for the Group's development in solid waste management and WTE business.
The Group is staying in line with the China's overarching direction on environment conservation. Upgrading its existing wastewater treatment facilities remains a key business focus for the Group in FY2019. Additionally, the Group will continue to expand its WTE business through acquisition and greenfield to further increase its market shares in China's environment protection industry.
Page 21 of 22
Dividend
Current Financial Period Reported On
Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on?
None.
Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year
Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?
None.
Date payableNot applicable.
Books closure dateNot applicable.
If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect.
The Company did not declared any dividend as the Company requires cash to fund its capital expenditure and investment in projects.
If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
No IPT mandate has been obtained from shareholders.
Page 22 of 22
Status on the use of net proceeds raised from two Share Placement
The Company raised approximately S$220.5 million from the share placement exercise in
May 2017 ("2017 Share Placement"). Deployment of the net proceeds has been in accordance with the intended utilisation as stated in the announcement dated 16 January 2017. Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcement.
As at to-date, the net proceeds from the 2017 Share Placement has been fully utilized.
Confirmation by Directors pursuant to Rule 705(5) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual
We, Feng Jun and Xu Zhan, do hereby confirm on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2019, to be false or misleading, in any material aspect.
Confirmation that the Issuer has Procured Undertakings from All Its Directors and Executive Officers
The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:44:04 UTC