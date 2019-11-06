SIIC Environment : Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2019 0 11/06/2019 | 05:45am EST Send by mail :

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. 上海實業環境控股有限公司* (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (Hong Kong stock code: 807) (Singapore stock code: BHK) Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2019 Mr. Xu Xiaobing Executive Director Hong Kong, 6 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Huang Hanguang , Mr. Zhao Youmin, Mr. Xu Xiaobing and Mr. Xu Zhan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming. (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No: 200210042R) Unaudited Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 30 September 2019 6 November 2019 Table of Contents Page No Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 1 Statements of Financial Position 3 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 5 Statements of Changes in Equity 7 Review of Performance 16 Outlook 20 Board Confirmation 22 Page 1 of 22 PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2&Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS 1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ("3QFY2019") AND NINE MONTHS ("9MFY2019) ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Group 3 Months Ended Changes 9 Months Ended Changes Note 30.9.19 30.9.18 30.9.19 30.9.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 % RMB'000 RMB'000 % Revenue 8(A) 1,571,242 1,073,940 46.3 4,493,021 3,924,862 14.5 Cost of sales (1,058,900) (698,028) 51.7 (3,053,295) (2,744,676) 11.2 Gross profit 8(B) 512,342 375,912 36.3 1,439,726 1,180,186 22.0 Other income 8(C) 51,072 45,988 11.1 172,528 176,531 (2.3) Other gains and losses 8(C) (1,931) 5,850 N.M. (2,331) 6,607 N.M. Selling and distribution costs 8(D) (19,325) (17,985) 7.5 (54,442) (54,355) 0.2 Administrative expenses 8(E) (112,065) (86,358) 29.8 (324,536) (295,067) 10.0 Finance expenses 8(F) (181,478) (157,158) 15.5 (506,470) (420,988) 20.3 Share of results of joint ventures 8(G) 10,906 12,870 (15.3) 34,274 41,309 (17.0) Share of results of associates 8(G) (4,612) (691) 567.4 (5,401) (2,095) 157.8 Profit before tax (i),8(H) 254,909 178,428 42.9 753,348 632,128 19.2 Income tax expense (ii) (63,452) (45,990) 38.0 (188,337) (159,100) 18.4 Profit for the period 191,457 132,438 44.6 565,011 473,028 19.4 Other comprehensive (loss)/ income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange difference arising from translation (67,919) (33,286) 104.0 (61,343) (57,618) 6.5 Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated (150) - N.M. (2,718) - N.M. as at FVTOCI Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations (10,486) (13,733) (23.6) (16,308) (6,805) 139.6 Total comprehensive income for the period 112,902 85,419 32.2 484,642 408,605 18.6 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 150,011 114,254 31.3 450,194 369,854 21.7 Non-controlling interests 41,446 18,184 127.9 114,817 103,174 11.3 191,457 132,438 44.6 565,011 473,028 19.4 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 71,456 67,235 6.3 369,825 305,431 21.1 Non-controlling interests 41,446 18,184 127.9 114,817 103,174 11.3 112,902 85,419 32.2 484,642 408,605 18.6 N.M. - Not Meaningful Page 2 of 22 Notes: 1(a) (i) Profit before tax from operations is arrived at after charging/ (crediting) the following: 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended 30.9.19 30.9.18 30.9.19 30.9.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Amortisation of intangible assets (Note H) 72,538 66,635 213,594 202,319 Amortisation of land use rights 77 67 218 203 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,638 8,278 26,492 22,756 Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 133 (70) 120 1,190 Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net (Note C) 1,753 (5,586) 2,645 (7,172) Loss allowance for trade receivables, net 269 4,703 310 5,207 Reversal of loss allowance for non-trade receivables, net - - - (51) Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 178 (264) (314) 565 1(a) (ii) Adjustment for over provision of tax in respect of prior periods 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended 30.9.19 30.9.18 30.9.19 30.9.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Under/(Over) provision of tax in respect of prior periods (3,795) (3,608) 1,295 (3,719) Page 3 of 22 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Group Company As At As At As At As At Note 30.9.19 31.12.18 30.9.19 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,147,581 2,133,225 263,680 37,910 Pledged bank deposits 99,221 119,354 - - Trade and other receivables 2,439,101 2,286,958 11,831 4,667 Bills receivables 4,879 1,964 - - Prepayments 36,882 45,781 232 76 Inventories 126,899 121,219 - - Receivables under service concession arrangements 435,538 361,619 - - Amounts due from customers for contract work 102,234 56,553 - - Amounts due from subsidiaries - - 938,276 848,107 Amounts due from joint venture 137 137 137 137 Amounts due from associates 50,860 43,250 - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,381 3,067 - - Assets classified as held for sale 202,390 198,434 - - Total current assets 8(I) 5,649,103 5,371,561 1,214,156 890,897 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 45,279 44,017 15,394 15,080 Prepayments 131,890 67,464 - - Receivables under service concession arrangements 17,058,786 15,484,851 - - Property, plant and equipment 328,011 315,635 604 927 Intangible assets 6,774,110 6,702,690 - - Land use rights 5,971 6,189 - - Long term receivables 353,253 362,528 - - Deferred tax assets 68,818 67,045 - - Investment in subsidiaries - - 5,734,149 5,731,030 Interest in joint ventures 530,821 736,516 340,369 557,858 Interest in associates 75,206 80,927 - - Goodwill on consolidation 457,241 457,241 - - Amounts due from associates 17,478 22,081 - - Total non-current assets 8(J) 25,846,864 24,347,184 6,090,516 6,304,895 Total assets 31,495,967 29,718,745 7,304,672 7,195,792 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 3,660,067 3,253,304 40,754 40,296 Bills payable to banks 51,339 59,070 - - Tax payable 94,849 126,198 - - Amounts due to customers for contract work 14,474 5,098 - - Amounts due to subsidiaries - - 71,262 69,926 Bank and other borrowings 4,983,535 4,285,898 847,772 691,221 Finance lease 162,466 123,194 - - Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 157,794 157,665 - - Total current liabilities 8(K) 9,124,524 8,010,427 959,788 801,443 Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings 8,599,860 8,235,639 - - Finance lease 409,437 463,707 - - Deferred tax liabilities 1,977,314 1,890,824 - - Other non-current liabilities 128,159 204,478 - - Total non-current liabilities 8(L) 11,114,770 10,794,648 - - Capital, reserves and non-controlling interest Share capital 1(d)(ii) 5,947,420 5,951,793 5,947,420 5,951,793 Retained earnings 2,249,590 1,942,675 (40,065) 133,458 Other reserves (118,541) (49,672) 437,529 309,098 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 8,078,469 7,844,796 6,344,884 6,394,349 Non-controlling interests 3,178,204 3,068,874 - - Total equity 11,256,673 10,913,670 6,344,884 6,394,349 Total liabilities and equity 31,495,967 29,718,745 7,304,672 7,195,792 Page 4 of 22 1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities, please specify the following at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:- Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand As at 30.9.19 As at 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 Secured/ Unsecured/ Secured/ Unsecured/ Guaranteed Unguaranteed Guaranteed Unguaranteed 3,095,211 2,102,129 2,712,387 1,755,775 Amount repayable after one year As at 30.9.19 As at 31.12.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 Secured/ Unsecured/ Secured/ Unsecured/ Guaranteed Unguaranteed Guaranteed Unguaranteed 7,602,102 1,407,195 7,201,062 1,498,284 Details of any collateral The Group's borrowings comprise bills payable to banks, bank and other borrowings and finance leases. Bills payable to banks are secured by certain bank deposits placed with the respective issuing banks. The bank and other borrowings are secured/ guaranteed on concessionary arrangements, trade receivables (relating to concessionary arrangements) collection rights, guarantees by subsidiaries, guarantees by third party company and/or secured by a corporate guarantee by SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.. The finance leases are secured by pledges on certain service concession agreements, investment in a subsidiary and intangible assets. Page 5 of 22 1(c) A statement of cash flow (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Group Group For 3 Months Ended For 9 Months Ended 30.9.19 30.9.18 30.9.19 30.9.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 254,909 178,428 753,348 632,128 Adjustments for: Loss allowance for trade receivables, net 269 4,703 310 5,207 Reversal of loss allowance for non-trade receivables, net - - - (51) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,638 8,278 26,492 22,756 Amortisation of intangible assets 72,538 66,635 213,594 202,319 Amortisation of land use rights 77 67 218 203 Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 133 (70) 120 1,190 Gain on disposal of intangible assets - (2) - (2) Finance income (6,067) (1,946) (16,922) (7,464) Finance expenses 181,478 157,158 506,470 420,988 Share of results of associates 4,612 691 5,401 2,095 Share of results of joint ventures (10,906) (12,870) (34,274) (41,309) Foreign exchange loss 71 494 135 249 Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 178 (264) (314) 565 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 505,930 401,302 1,454,578 1,238,874 (Increase)/decrease in: Inventories (7,696) (4,452) (3,183) (18,486) Amounts due from/to customers for contract work, net (20,393) (10,917) (39,236) (22,830) Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments 92,257 (43,451) (233,118) (313,786) Bills receivables (1,714) 1,069 (2,915) 6,489 Amounts due from joint ventures 738 630 916 1,241 Amounts due from associate (1,243) (1,148) (3,209) 1,404 Increase/(decrease) in: Trade payables and other payables(inclusive of non- current liabilities) (17,662) 153,486 304,902 493,701 Bills payable to banks 9,469 9,018 21,917 (6,923) Cash from operating activities before service concession arrangement projects 559,686 505,537 1,500,652 1,379,684 Change in receivables under service concession arrangements (Note A) (394,989) (623,574) (1,608,465) (1,852,706) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities after service concession arrangement projects 164,697 (118,037) (107,813) (473,022) Interest received 4,988 1,754 12,468 4,578 Income tax paid (37,470) (21,212) (133,361) (86,657) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 132,215 (137,495) (228,706) (555,101) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (15,332) (13,201) (63,637) (29,283) Purchase of intangible assets, net of amount on credit terms (54,245) (80,017) (286,773) (193,174) Increase in prepayment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (7,967) (6,695) (5,148) (16,423) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 142 126 163 177 Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets - 2 - 2 Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries - - - (157,269) Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries - (2,500) - (2,500) Net cash inflow on disposal of associates - 1,250 - 1,250 Proceeds from capital reduction from joint venture 225,000 - 225,000 - Page 6 of 22 Group Group For 3 Months Ended For 9 Months Ended 30.9.19 30.9.18 30.9.19 30.9.18 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - (3,000) - Dividend received from joint ventures 22,568 31,006 22,888 31,006 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 170,166 (70,029) (110,507) (366,214) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank and other borrowings 1,045,027 1,366,092 3,308,227 2,981,376 Repayment of bank and other borrowings (1,542,896) (664,480) (2,336,817) (1,494,221) Proceeds from finance leaseback arrangement 110,194 203,580 110,194 335,000 Repayment under finance leaseback arrangements (63,567) (34,383) (123,842) (202,239) Interest paid (148,459) (133,557) (484,403) (388,866) Dividend paid to equity shareholders - (130,773) (131,779) (130,773) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (1,470) (973) (6,560) (17,293) Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of a subsidiary 2,573 149,200 2,573 164,460 Acquisition of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries - (74,682) - (74,682) Repurchase of shares (4,373) - (4,373) - Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of a subsidiary (1,500) - (1,500) - Decrease/(Increase) in deposits pledged to banks 8,838 6,452 20,156 (27,083) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (595,633) 686,476 351,876 1,145,679 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (293,252) 478,952 12,663 224,364 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,441,487 1,151,430 2,133,225 1,402,104 Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies (654) (3,126) 1,693 788 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,147,581 1,627,256 2,147,581 1,627,256 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Cash and bank balances 2,246,802 1,784,976 2,246,802 1,784,976 Less: Pledged bank deposits (99,221) (157,720) (99,221) (157,720) Cash and cash equivalents 2,147,581 1,627,256 2,147,581 1,627,256 Note A In accordance with the application of SFRS(I) INT 12 Service Concession Arrangements and SFRS(I) 1- 7 Statement of Cash Flows, the movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements has been classified under operating activities. The movement in the receivables under service concession arrangements was mainly arising from the construction and/or purchase of new or existing water treatment facilities for 9MFY2019 and 3QFY2019 respectively. Page 7 of 22 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity Other Investment subsidiaries attributable Non- Share Treasury reserves, General revaluation Translation where there is no Merger to owners of controlling capital shares Retained earnings total Reserve reserve reserve change in control reserve the Company interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.19 5,951,793 - 1,942,675 (49,672) 296,162 (7,269) (122,760) (15,490) (200,315) 7,844,796 3,068,874 10,913,670 Profit for the period - - 150,085 - - - - - - 150,085 40,628 190,713 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation - - - 45,372 - - 45,372 - - 45,372 - 45,372 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - 3,606 - - 3,606 - - 3,606 - 3,606 Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - - - (1,781) - (1,781) - - - (1,781) - (1,781) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 47,197 - (1,781) 48,978 - - 47,197 - 47,197 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 150,085 47,197 - (1,781) 48,978 - - 197,282 40,628 237,910 Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Transfer to general reserve - - (11,500) 11,500 11,500 - - - - - - - Total - - (11,500) 11,500 11,500 - - - - - - - Others Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (3,480) (3,480) Total - - - - - - - - - - (3,480) (3,480) Balance at 31.3.19 5,951,793 - 2,081,260 9,025 307,662 (9,050) (73,782) (15,490) (200,315) 8,042,078 3,106,022 11,148,100 Profit for the period - - 150,098 - - - - - - 150,098 32,743 182,841 Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation - - - (38,796) - - (38,796) - - (38,796) - (38,796) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (9,428) - - (9,428) - - (9,428) - (9,428) Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - - - (787) - (787) - - - (787) - (787) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (49,011) - (787) (48,224) - - (49,011) - (49,011) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 150,098 (49,011) - (787) (48,224) - - 101,087 32,743 133,830 Others Dividend declared to equity shareholders - - (131,779) - - - - - - (131,779) - (131,779) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (1,610) (1,610) Total - - (131,779) - - - - - - (131,779) (1,610) (133,389) Balance at 30.6.19 5,951,793 - 2,099,579 (39,986) 307,662 (9,837) (122,006) (15,490) (200,315) 8,011,386 3,137,155 11,148,541 Page 8 of 22 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity Other Investment subsidiaries attributable Non- Share Treasury reserves, General revaluation Translation where there is no Merger to owners of controlling capital shares Retained earnings total Reserve reserve reserve change in control reserve the Company interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 30.6.19 5,951,793 - 2,099,579 (39,986) 307,662 (9,837) (122,006) (15,490) (200,315) 8,011,386 3,137,155 11,148,541 Profit for the period - - 150,011 - - - - - - 150,011 41,446 191,457 Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation - - - (67,919) - - (67,919) - - (67,919) - (67,919) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (10,486) - - (10,486) - - (10,486) - (10,486) Fair value change on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - - - (150) - (150) - - - (150) - (150) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (78,555) - (150) (78,405) - - (78,555) - (78,555) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 150,011 (78,555) - (150) (78,405) - - 71,456 41,446 112,902 Others Repurchased and cancelled shares (4,373) - - - - - - - - (4,373) - (4,373) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (1,470) (1,470) Contribution from non-controlling interests upon additional capital injection of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - 2,573 2,573 Return of capital to non-controlling interest on capital reduction of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (1,500) (1,500) Total (4,373) - 150,011 (78,555) - - - - - 67,083 41,049 108,132 Balance at 30.9.19 5,947,420 - 2,249,590 (118,541) 307,662 (9,987) (200,411) (15,490) (200,315) 8,078,469 3,178,204 11,256,673 Page 9 of 22 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity subsidiaries attributable Other Investment where there is to owners of Non- Share Treasury Retained reserves, General revaluation Translation no change in Merger the controlling capital shares earnings total Reserve reserve reserve control reserve Company interests Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.18 5,951,889 (96) 1,591,879 (30,775) 237,494 - (47,700) (20,254) (200,315) 7,512,897 2,730,694 10,243,591 Profit for the period - - 101,865 - - - - - - 101,865 44,880 146,745 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation - - - 55,434 - - 55,434 - - 55,434 - 55,434 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (10,337) - - (10,337) - - (10,337) - (10,337) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 45,097 - - 45,097 - - 45,097 - 45,097 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 101,865 45,097 - - 45,097 - - 146,962 44,880 191,842 Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Transfer to general reserve - - (4,365) 4,365 4,365 - - - - - - - Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - 75,980 75,980 Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - 15,260 15,260 Cancellation of treasury shares (96) 96 - - - - - - - - - - Total (96) 96 (4,365) 4,365 4,365 - - - - - 91,240 91,240 Others Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (16,320) (16,320) Total - - - - - - - - - - (16,320) (16,320) Balance at 31.3.18 5,951,793 - 1,689,379 18,687 241,859 - (2,603) (20,254) (200,315) 7,659,859 2,850,494 10,510,353 Profit for the period - - 153,735 - - - - - - 153,735 40,110 193,845 Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation - - - (79,766) - - (79,766) - - (79,766) - (79,766) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - 17,265 - - 17,265 - - 17,265 - 17,265 Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (62,501) - - (62,501) - - (62,501) - (62,501) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 153,735 (62,501) - - (62,501) - - 91,234 40,110 131,344 Balance at 30.6.18 5,951,793 - 1,843,114 (43,814) 241,859 - (65,104) (20,254) (200,315) 7,751,093 2,890,604 10,641,697 Page 10 of 22 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd GROUP Attributable to owners of the Company Effects of changes in ownership interest in Equity subsidiaries attributable Other Investment where there is to owners Non- Share Treasury Retained reserves, General revaluation Translation no change in Merger of the controlling Total capital shares earnings total Reserve reserve reserve control reserve Company interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 30.6.18 5,951,793 - 1,843,114 (43,814) 241,859 - (65,104) (20,254) (200,315) 7,751,093 2,890,604 10,641,697 Profit for the period - - 114,254 - - - - - - 114,254 18,184 132,438 Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation - - - (33,286) - - (33,286) - - (33,286) - (33,286) Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - (13,733) - - (13,733) - - (13,733) - (13,733) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (47,019) - - (47,019) - - (47,019) - (47,019) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 114,254 (47,019) - - (47,019) - - 67,235 18,184 85,419 Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Transfer to general reserve - - 191 (191) (191) - - - - - - - Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - (2,500) (2,500) Non-controlling interest upon proportional capital injection in a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - 149,200 149,200 Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - 4,764 - - - 4,764 - 4,764 (79,446) (74,682) Total - - 191 4,573 (191) - - 4,764 - 4,764 67,254 72,018 Others Dividend declared to equity shareholders - - (130,773) - - - - - - (130,773) - (130,773) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (973) (973) Total - - (130,773) - - - - - - (130,773) (973) (131,746) Balance at 30.9.18 5,951,793 - 1,826,786 (86,260) 241,668 - (112,123) (15,490) (200,315) 7,692,319 2,975,069 10,667,388 Page 11 of 22 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd COMPANY Attributable to owners of the Company Share capital Treasury shares Retained earnings Other reserves* Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.19 5,951,793 - 133,458 309,098 6,394,349 Loss for the period - - (3,210) - (3,210) Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - (120,263) (120,263) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (120,263) (120,263) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (3,210) (120,263) (123,473) Balance at 31.3.19 5,951,793 - 130,248 188,835 6,270,876 Loss for the period - - (32,123) - (32,123) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 153,483 153,483 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 153,483 153,483 Total comprehensive income for the period - - (32,123) 153,483 121,360 Others Dividend declared to equity shareholders - - (131,779) - (131,779) Balance at 30.6.19 5,951,793 - (33,654) 342,318 6,260,457 Loss for the period - - (6,411) - (6,411) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 95,211 95,211 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 95,211 95,211 Total comprehensive income for the period - - (6,411) 95,211 88,800 Others Repurchased and cancelled shares (4,373) - - - (4,373) Balance at 30.9.19 5,947,420 - (40,065) 437,529 6,344,884 * Relates to translation reserve. Page 12 of 22 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. - cont'd COMPANY Attributable to owners of the Company Retained Share capital Treasury shares earnings Other reserves* Total equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at 1.1.18 5,951,889 (96) (62,101) 62,283 5,951,975 Loss for the period - - (45,295) - (45,295) Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - (71,170) (71,170) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax - - - (71,170) (71,170) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (45,295) (71,170) (116,465) Cancellation of treasury shares (96) 96 - - - Balance at 31.3.18 5,951,793 - (107,396) (8,887) 5,835,510 Profit for the period - - 140,291 - 140,291 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 79,401 79,401 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 79,401 79,401 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 140,291 79,401 219,692 Balance at 30.6.18 5,951,793 - 32,895 70,514 6,055,202 Profit for the period - - 98,280 - 98,280 Other comprehensive income Exchange differences arising on translation, net of tax - - - 210,161 210,161 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - 210,161 210,161 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 98,280 210,161 308,441 Other Dividend declared to equity shareholders - - (130,773) - (130,773) - - (130,773) - (130,773) Balance at 30.9.18 5,951,793 - 402 280,675 6,232,870 * Relates to translation reserve Page 13 of 22 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Share Capital Group and Company Number of Share Capital ordinary shares RMB'000 Issued and paid up share capital Balance at 1 January 2019 2,606,588,726 5,951,793 Less: Share buy-back and cancelled (3,771,000) (4,373) Balance at 30 September 2019 2,602,817,726 5,947,420 As at 30 September 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue was 2,602,817,726 (30 September 2018: 2,606,588,726 ordinary shares). SIIC Environment Share Options 2012 ("ESOS 2012") and SIIC Environment Share Award Scheme ("ESAS") There were no options granted under the ESOS 2012 plan or ESAS Awards granted under the ESAS plan since the date of approval by the shareholders on 27 April 2012. As at 30 September 2019, there were no convertible securities outstanding (30 September 2018: Nil). 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. As at 30 September 2019, there were no treasury shares held (31 December 2018: Nil). Total number of issued shares as at 30 September 2019 was 2,602,817,726 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726). 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares for the financial period ended 30 September 2019. Page 14 of 22 1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on. During the financial period, there was no transaction pertaining to subsidiary holdings. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which standard or practice.

The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors . Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter).

Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied. The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows: SFRS(I) 16 Leases The adoption of the above new and revised standards does not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group. 5. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change. No such change in the accounting policies and methods of computation. Page 15 of 22 6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends. 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended 30.9.19 30.9.18 30.9.19 30.9.18 RMB cents RMB cents RMB cents RMB cents Earnings per ordinary share of the Group based on net profit attributable to owners of the Company:- (i) Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (RMB cents) 5.76 4.38 17.27 14.19 - Weighted average 2,606,427 2,606,589 2,606,533 2,606,589 number of shares ('000) (ii) On a fully diluted basis of 5.76 4.38 17.27 14.19 ordinary shares (RMB cents) - Weighted average 2,606,427 2,606,589 2,606,533 2,606,589 number of shares ('000) 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year. Group Company RMB cents RMB cents As at 30 September 2019 310.37 243.77 As at 31 December 2018 300.96 245.31 Net asset value per share is calculated based on the number of shares in issue of 2,602,817,726 as at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: 2,606,588,726). Page 16 of 22 8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:- any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and any material factors that affect the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Overall Review The Group recorded an increase in revenue from RMB3,924.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB4,493.0 million in 9MFY2019, representing an increase of 14.5%. Gross profit ("GP") has increased from RMB1,180.2 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB1,439.7 million in 9MFY2019. Consequently, the Group's profit after tax (attributable to owners of the Company) increased from RMB369.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB450.2 million in 9MFY2019, representing an increase of 21.7%. The increase was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume contributed from existing entities. For more details on the analysis of the Group's performance, please refer to the following sections below. (A) Revenue 3QFY2019 3QFY2018 Change 9MFY2019 9MFY2018 Change RMB '000 RMB '000 % RMB '000 RMB '000 % Construction 625,375 303,866 105.8 1,799,215 1,712,392 5.1 Operating and maintenance income from service concession arrangements 637,821 473,794 34.6 1,718,336 1,319,710 30.2 Financial income from service concession arrangements 241,820 208,284 16.1 713,655 622,653 14.6 Service income 37,463 42,858 (12.6) 127,680 117,038 9.1 Other revenue 28,763 45,138 (36.3) 134,135 153,069 (12.4) Total 1,571,242 1,073,940 46.3 4,493,021 3,924,862 14.5 Overall, the Group's revenue increased by RMB568.1 million or 14.5%, from RMB3,924.9 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB4,493.0 million in 9MFY2019. Construction Revenue Construction revenue amounted to RMB625.4 million and RMB1,799.2 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB303.9 million; 9MFY2018: RMB1,712.4 million). The higher revenue was mainly due to relatively higher amount of construction activities in progress in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 as compared to 3QFY2018 and 9MFY2018. Page 17 of 22 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. Revenue - cont'd Operating and Maintenance Income from Service Concession Arrangements/ Financial Income from Service Concession Arrangements The aggregate of operating and maintenance income and financial income from service concession arrangements amounted to RMB879.6 million and RMB2,432.0 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB682.1 million; 9MFY2018: RMB1,942.4 million). The higher revenue was due mainly to higher water treatment and supply sales volume. Service Income Service income from non-service concession arrangements amounted to RMB37.5 million and RMB127.7 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB42.9 million; 9MFY2018: RMB117.0 million). The movement of service income in 3Q2019 and 9MF2019 was due mainly to the fluctuation of water treatment volume from operations and maintenance projects as compared to 3QFY2018 and 9MFY2018. Other Revenue Other revenue amounted to RMB28.8 million and RMB134.1 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018: RMB45.1 million; 9MFY2018: RMB153.1 million). The decrease was mainly due to lower volume of installation works carried out, which are ad-hoc in nature. Gross Profit ("GP") / Gross Profit Margin ("GPM") The Group's GP increased by RMB136.4 million or 36.3% from RMB375.9 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB512.3 million in 3QFY2019. Meanwhile, GP increased by RMB259.5 million or 22.0% from RMB1,180.2 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB1,439.7 million in 9MFY2019. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue from operation category achieved by the Group as explained in Note A. GPM decreased by 2.4 percentages from 35.0% in 3QFY2018 to 32.6% in 3QFY2019. The decrease was due mainly to higher contribution from construction category during 3QFY2019. (which has a relatively lower GPM). There is no material variance for GPM between 9MFY2018 as compared to 9MFY2019. Other Income / Other gains and losses Other income amounted to RMB51.1 million and RMB172.5 million in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 respectively (3QFY2018:RMB46.0 million; 9MFY2018: RMB176.5 million). The increase was mainly due to ad hoc maintenance work carried out in 3QFY2019 compared to 3QFY2018. Other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB5.9 million in 3QFY2018 to a loss of RMB1.9 million in 3QFY2019. From 9MFY2018 to 9MFY2019, other gains and losses decreased from a gain of RMB6.6 million to a loss of RMB2.3 million. The movement in other gains and losses is due mainly to the fluctuation of foreign exchange (mainly resulting from movement of RMB against SGD) as well as fair value change from financial assets during the period. Page 18 of 22 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. Selling and Distribution costs Selling and distribution costs increased from RMB18.0 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB19.3 million in 3QFY2019.There is no material change in selling and distribution costs. Administrative Expenses Administrative expenses increased from RMB86.4 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB112.1 million in 3QFY2019 and RMB295.1 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB324.5 million in 9MFY2019. The increase in administrative expenses was due mainly to expansion of business. Finance expenses Finance expenses amounted RMB181.5 million in 3QFY2019 (3QFY2018: RMB157.2 million) and RMB506.5 million in 9MFY2019 (9MFY2018: RMB421.0 million). The increase in finance expenses was due mainly to new borrowings taken up. Share of Results of Associates/ Share of Results of Joint Ventures The share of results of associates and joint ventures represents the Group's share of results in investments which are accounted for using equity method. The decrease in share of results of joint ventures in 9MFY2019 as compared to 9MFY2018 was due mainly to lower contribution from joint ventures. The increase in share of results of associates in 9MFY2019 as compared to 9MFY2018 was due mainly to higher contribution from joint associates. Profit before tax Amortisation of intangible assets increased from RMB66.6 million in 3QFY2018 to RMB72.5 million in 3QFY2019 and RMB202.3 million in 9MFY2018 to RMB213.6 million in 9MFY2019. The increase was due to additions of intangible asset in 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Current Assets Current assets as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB5.65 billion (31 December 2018: RMB5.37 billion). The increase was mainly due to net cash inflows during 3QFY2019 and 9MFY2019 (for detail, please refer to analysis on "Statement of cash flows" below). Page 19 of 22 8. A review of the performance of the group - cont'd. Non-current Assets Non-current assets as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB25.85 billion (31 December 2018: RMB24.35 billion). The increase was due mainly to construction of certain wastewater treatment projects during 9MFY2019. Current Liabilities Current liabilities as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB9.12 billion (31 December 2018: RMB8.01 billion). The increase was due mainly to (i) new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment within one year as well (ii) increase in trade and other payables as a result of the ongoing construction activities in 9MFY2019. Non-current Liabilities Non-current liabilities as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB11.11 billion (31 December 2018: RMB10.79 billion). The increase was due mainly to new borrowings taken up which are due for repayment after one year. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS As at 30 September 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB2,147.6 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,133.2 million). In 9MFY2019, net cash of RMB228.7 million was used in the Group's operating activities, mainly towards the Group's investments in projects with service concession arrangements. Excluding cash used in these projects, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,500.7 million. Net cash used in the Group's investing activities of RMB110.5 million in 9MFY2019 was due mainly to net cash outflow from purchase of property, plant and equipments and intangibles assets. Net cash generated from financing activities of RMB351.9 million in 9MFY2019 was due mainly to net proceeds from bank borrowings, which is partially offset by the interest paid, net repayment of finance leaseback arrangement, dividend paid to equity shareholders and dividend paid to non-controlling interest shareholders. 9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results. No forecast or prospect statement has been previously disclosed to shareholders. Page 20 of 22 10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months. The People's Republic of China ("China") continues to hold a strong position on environmental protection in order to achieve notable progress in pollution control by 2020. China attaches importance to the ecological environment protection along the Yangtze River Economic Belt. China's "Three-year Action Plan for Improving Quality and Increasing Efficiency of Municipal Wastewater Treatment (2019-2021)" has commenced implementation in a number of provinces since its introduction in April 2019, and will continue to be enforced together with local government authorities to improve efficiency of collecting and treating municipal wastewater by polishing water tariff systems and promoting other relative policies. The Action Plan for Water Pollution Prevention and Control issued by the State Council has also emphasized that existing wastewater treatment facilities should be modified or upgraded according to local situations and needs to higher discharge standards by the end of 2020. Given stricter environmental requirements and robust Governmental initiatives of improving treated discharge standards, the Group is getting orders from local governments to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities with new tariffs and new commercial terms. In addition to water sector, China continually advocates the development in municipal solid waste ("MSW") treatment sector. Waste incineration will be the anchor in MSW sector going forward gradually taking the place of landfill, a traditional way of treating MSW. According to the "13th Five-Year Plan on the Construction of Urban Domestic Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities," the scale of waste to energy ("WTE") facilities in China is expected to reach approximately 600,000 tonnes per day by 2020. Furthermore, 46 major cities as pilot cities in China currently launched waste sorting programs. The above- mentioned governmental policies and promotions are favorable for the Group's development in solid waste management and WTE business. The Group is staying in line with the China's overarching direction on environment conservation. Upgrading its existing wastewater treatment facilities remains a key business focus for the Group in FY2019. Additionally, the Group will continue to expand its WTE business through acquisition and greenfield to further increase its market shares in China's environment protection industry. Page 21 of 22 Dividend Current Financial Period Reported On

Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on?

None. Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year

Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?

None. Date payable Not applicable. Books closure date Not applicable. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect.

The Company did not declared any dividend as the Company requires cash to fund its capital expenditure and investment in projects. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.

No IPT mandate has been obtained from shareholders. Page 22 of 22 Status on the use of net proceeds raised from two Share Placement

The Company raised approximately S$220.5 million from the share placement exercise in

May 2017 ("2017 Share Placement"). Deployment of the net proceeds has been in accordance with the intended utilisation as stated in the announcement dated 16 January 2017. Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcement.

As at to-date, the net proceeds from the 2017 Share Placement has been fully utilized. Confirmation by Directors pursuant to Rule 705(5) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual

We, Feng Jun and Xu Zhan, do hereby confirm on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2019, to be false or misleading, in any material aspect. Confirmation that the Issuer has Procured Undertakings from All Its Directors and Executive Officers

The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Xu Xiaobing Executive Director 6 November 2019 Attachments Original document

