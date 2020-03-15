Log in
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(BHK)
SIIC Environment : Updates Business Development of Wastewater Treatment and Sludge Disposal Projects in Guangxi, and Heilongjiang and Henan Provinces in the PRC

03/15/2020 | 07:37pm EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

SIIC Environment Updates Business Development of Wastewater Treatment and Sludge Disposal Projects in Guangxi, and Heilongjiang and Henan Provinces in the PRC

This announcement is made by SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. ("SIIC Environment" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a water treatment and environmental protection company listed on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST and the Mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development.

The Company is pleased to announce today that the projects listed below located in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Heilongjiang Province and Henan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") have made great progress.

Wastewater Treatment Projects in Guangxi with a Total Capacity of 80,000 tonnes/day

Commencing Commercial Operation

The company indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, SIIC (Beiliu) Wastewater Treatment Limited (

實環境（北流）污水處理有限公司), has completed upgrading Beiliu City Urban Wastewater

Treatment Plant Project Phase I ("Beiliu Project Phase I") with a discharge standard as Class I

Standard A in Guangxi. Beiliu Project Phase I has commenced commercial operation on 30

December 2019 with a designed capacity of 40,000 tonnes per day. The water tariff is RMB1.268

per tonne.

Beiliu City Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade and Expansion Project ("Beiliu Expansion Project") has commenced commercial operation on 30 December 2019, with a designed capacity of

40,000 tonnes per day, and discharge standard as Class I Standard A. The water tariff is RMB1.268 per tonne.

Signed Wastewater Treatment Projects Amounting to a Total Capacity of 61,300 tonnes/day

in Heilongjiang

The Company's indirect 57.58%-owned Heihe Heilongjiang Environmental Protection and Water Treatment Company Limited ("Heihe Longjiang", 黑河龍江環保治水有限公司), has signed an agreement on "Upgrade and Reconstruction of Heihe City Wastewater Treatment Plant Project" ("Heihe Wastewater Project") with the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of Heihe City. The agreement states that the discharge standard will be upgraded from Class I Standard B to Class I Standard A. Heihe Wastewater Project has a designed capacity of 25,000 tonnes per day.

Additionally, Heihe Heilongjiang has successfully been awarded a series of wastewater O&M projects ("Heihe Project Series"). Heihe Project Series comprises seven individual projects in total and the O&M service period for these projects shall last for 8 years. Details are as follows.

Project Name

Designed Capacity

Discharge Standard

(tonnes/day)

Wudalianchi Scenic Area Eastern District

2,200

Class I Standard A

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Wudalianchi Scenic Area New District

3,000

Class I Standard B

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Aihui Wastewater Treatment Plant

200

Class I Standard A

Handaqi Wastewater Treatment Plant

500

Class I Standard B

Nenjiang City Nenjiang Town Wastewater

30,000

Class I Standard A

Treatment Plant

Nenjiang City Duobaoshan Town

200

Class I Standard A

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Xigangzi Town Wastewater Treatment Plant

200

Class I Standard A

Total

36,300

Tariff Increase for a Sludge Treatment Project in Henan Province

The Company's indirect 69.1%-owned subsidiary, Xinxiang Zhonghui Sludge Treatment Resources

Utilization Company Limited (新鄉市中匯污泥處理資源利用有限公司), has adjusted sludge

treatment fee of Xinxiang City Sludge Treatment and Disposal Project ("Xinxiang Sludge

Project") from RMB219 per tonne to RMB348.77 per tonne effective from 1 June 2019. The

designed capacity of Xinxiang Sludge Project is 300 tonnes per day.

The projects are expected to contribute to the Group's performance positively going forward.

For investor relations inquiries, please contact ir@siicenv.com.

By Order of the Board

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

Hong Kong and Singapore, 16 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Xu Xiaobing, Mr. Xu Zhan, Mr. Huang Hanguang and Mr. Zhao Youmin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 23:36:04 UTC
