SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

SIIC Environment Updates Business Development of Wastewater Treatment and Sludge Disposal Projects in Guangxi, and Heilongjiang and Henan Provinces in the PRC

This announcement is made by SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. ("SIIC Environment" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a water treatment and environmental protection company listed on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST and the Mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development.

The Company is pleased to announce today that the projects listed below located in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Heilongjiang Province and Henan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") have made great progress.

Wastewater Treatment Projects in Guangxi with a Total Capacity of 80,000 tonnes/day

Commencing Commercial Operation

The company indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, SIIC (Beiliu) Wastewater Treatment Limited (上

實環境（北流）污水處理有限公司), has completed upgrading Beiliu City Urban Wastewater

Treatment Plant Project Phase I ("Beiliu Project Phase I") with a discharge standard as Class I

Standard A in Guangxi. Beiliu Project Phase I has commenced commercial operation on 30

December 2019 with a designed capacity of 40,000 tonnes per day. The water tariff is RMB1.268

per tonne.

Beiliu City Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade and Expansion Project ("Beiliu Expansion Project") has commenced commercial operation on 30 December 2019, with a designed capacity of