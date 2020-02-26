SIIC Environment : reports a 12.2% rise to RMB5.96 billion in revenue, net profit attributable to shareholders up 11.1% YOY to RMB600.3 million in FY2019

SIIC Environment reports 12.2% rise to RMB5.96 billion in revenue in FY2019 Net profit attributable to shareholders up 11.1% YOY to RMB 600.3 million 26 February 2020

projects located in Shandong, Jilin, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Guangdong, Henan, Heilongjiang, Anhui and Jiangxi Provinces, amounting to a total design capacity of 720,000 tonnes/day. In addition, 14 wastewater treatment projects with a total design capacity of 507,500 tonnes/day and 11 expansion and upgrading projects with a total design capacity of 1,060,000 tonnes/day have commenced commercial operation. During the review year, the Group's average water supply fee moved from RMB 2.61 to RMB 2.58 which remains at the same level. And the Group's average sewage treatment fee climbed from RMB 1.11/ton to RMB 1.28/ton, a YOY increase of 15%.

The Group has continued to optimise its development strategy and expanded its business landscape for solid waste treatment, added 2 waste incineration projects with a total design capacity of 5,000 tonnes/day. The Group, together with Baowu Environment and Canvest Environment (the "Parties"), signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement. The Parties will utilise their respective strengths and resources to collaborate on efforts pertaining to environmental technologies, and ensure that the Shanghai Baoshan Renewable Energy Utilization Center Project, which is currently under construction, will follow international environmental standards and serve as a national benchmark. Furthermore, the Parties plan to actively explore opportunities arising from the transformation of steel industrial parks in cities such as Nanjing, Wuhan, Ma'anshan, and Chongqing, establish more high-standard and modern environmental projects, and make contributions to ecological protection and development in the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The Parties will leverage the resources of shareholders to vigorously strengthen research and development of technologies, enter the field of high-end manufacturing of environmental protection equipment in a timely manner, extend value chain, respond to the Belt and Road Initiative, and actively expand into overseas markets.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing, CEO, said, "During the past year, we actively explored new development ideas, and we not only promoted the upgrading of existing sewage treatment projects, but also promoted solid waste treatment and other environment-related projects resulting in a steady growth. It is worth noting that at the start of the new year, the Group has performed stably and has been able to manage costs despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. As for the municipal utilities sector, some local governments have introduced preferential fiscal and tax policies for epidemic prevention and control. We will duly monitor the circumstance and assess the impact of the outbreak on our business in the immediate future. Looking ahead, we will continue to closely observe PRC's national strategy and work closely with local governments to provide state-of-art environmental services while concurrently develop water and solid waste treatment businesses. As we look to seize more projects, we will also stick to upgrading our emission standards to achieve a steady increase in scale and revenue, and deliver better returns to our shareholders."

