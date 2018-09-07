Log in
SIKA AG: COMPLETED CAPITAL REDUCTION

09/07/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Sika AG / SIKA AG: COMPLETED CAPITAL REDUCTION . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On June 11, 2018, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Sika AG approved, among others, the cancellation of the Sika registered shares purchased from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG by way of a capital reduction in the amount of CHF 106,295.20 to CHF 1,417,811.60 (see media release of June 11, 2018). With today's publication in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce, the capital decrease has been completed.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Sika AG
Zugerstrasse 50 Baar Switzerland

WKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;
