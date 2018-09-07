Sika AG / SIKA AG: COMPLETED CAPITAL REDUCTION . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On June 11, 2018, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Sika AG approved, among others, the cancellation of the Sika registered shares purchased from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG by way of a capital reduction in the amount of CHF 106,295.20 to CHF 1,417,811.60 (see media release of June 11, 2018). With today's publication in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce, the capital decrease has been completed.

