SIKA
Sika : OPENS NEW AUTOMOTIVE FACTORY IN MEXICO

09/28/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Sika AG / SIKA OPENS NEW AUTOMOTIVE FACTORY IN MEXICO . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika is adding strength and capacity to its Mexican product supply chain in the Automotive sector with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico. The new factory, which includes an integrated logistics center, will manufacture and locally supply Sika's full range of acoustic treatments and body structural products for the growing number of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) assembly and component makers located in the country. The Mexican subsidiary of Faist ChemTec, acquired by Sika at the start of 2018, will also be integrated into the new facility.

The Mexican automotive market has grown by 25% in the last four years, and an estimated four million vehicles will be produced in the country in 2018. This growth is being driven by the significant number of key players in the OEM market who are investing in increasing production capacity. Mexico is a top automotive manufacturing location and will soon become the sixth largest car manufacturer in the world - catching up with South Korea.

The megatrends in vehicle manufacturing and sustainability demand to reduce emissions, lead to a requirement for high strength bonding systems that produce lighter, stronger, safer, quieter, and greener vehicles, all of which can be achieved with the aid of Sika products. Today, more than 50 million vehicles produced worldwide are built every year using Sika's adhesives, reinforcer systems, and acoustic treatments. The company's high performing SikaBaffle®, SikaDamp®, and SikaReinforcer® technologies are used extensively in the vehicle assembly process for acoustic sealing and damping applications to reduce airborne and structure borne noise levels in vehicles, and to structurally reinforce vehicle body shells and components for enhanced crash durability. 

Thomas Hasler, Head Industry at Sika: "Our location in Querétaro is strategically located in the middle of the customer network we support in Mexico. This means we are close to the many vehicle and component manufacturing facilities already established in Mexico, as well as the new plants coming on line. As the market grows, so do we, continually adding value and support for our customers. The site is also home to one of our large construction materials plants, which gives the added advantage of a shared infrastructure and logistics network."

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.

Sika AG
Zugerstrasse 50 Baar Switzerland

WKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;
