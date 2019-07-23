Log in
SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PLANT IN SERBIA

07/23/2019 | 01:01am EDT

SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PLANT IN SERBIA

Sika is expanding its production capacities in Southeast Europe by bringing a further mortar facility as well as a warehouse for raw materials and end-products on stream at its Simanovci site in Serbia. The plant, which is located near Belgrade, has been continuously expanded in recent years to keep pace with the dynamic development experienced by the region’s construction sector and strong Sika growth.

The expanded production capacities and new warehouse will enable Sika to continue to successfully penetrate the growing construction markets in Southeast Europe. The high-quality ready-mixed mortars produced at the site are distributed primarily to builders’ merchants. As well as catering for the domestic market, the ultra-modern plant also acts as a regional production hub for Sika national subsidiaries in the neighboring countries Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Bulgaria.
   
Ivo Schädler, EMEA Regional Manager: “By investing in this expansion at Simanovci, we are aiming to further enhance our market position in Serbia and Southeast Europe. Thanks to the good construction industry in most countries in the region, our business volume is at a high level. The new facility will ensure that we continue to outpace market growth.”

HIGH DEMAND FOR INFRASTRUCTURE
There is a considerable need for infrastructure in Serbia, for example in sewage treatment and the expansion of the country’s rail and road networks. Furthermore, the increase in foreign direct investment as well as the growing needs in the field of Building Finishing for commercial and residential buildings, such as for example the Belgrade Waterfront project, offer major business potential for Sika.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 20,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.09 billion in 2018.


 The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
