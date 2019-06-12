Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sika AG    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SIKA PARTNERS WITH TOP ARCHITECT FIRM TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIONS IN 3D CONCRETE PRINTING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:01am EDT

SIKA PARTNERS WITH TOP ARCHITECT FIRM TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIONS IN 3D CONCRETE PRINTING

Sika is partnering with the renowned architects firm, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), to showcase its latest 3D concrete printing capabilities at the “Formgiving” Exhibition in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Globally renowned for their playful, experimental and innovative architecture, BIG - a world leading international architects firm with headquarters in Copenhagen - has realized landmark projects such as VIA 57 WEST in New York, and the Danish Maritime Museum in Helsingør.

“Formgiving”, the latest in BIG’s series of its well-established exhibitions, will run in Copenhagen from June 12, 2019 to January 5, 2020, and will focus on the future of construction and how it shapes the planet. Sika will be participating in the exhibition with a live 3D printing demonstration, establishing 3D printing as a major trend in the construction of the future.

Exhibition visitors will be able to see Sika’s realization of the Hualien Residences project in Taiwan, a case study developed by BIG to demonstrate how 3D concrete printing enables new forms and surfaces, and opens up unique opportunities for new architectural designs.

Bjarke Ingels, CEO Bjarke Ingels Group: "BIG has partnered with Sika to explore how 3D concrete printing will enable new architecture and impact the economies of manufacturing. Sika’s deep understanding of the integral relationship between the material science and 3D printed manufacturing has advanced BIG’s understanding of how to adapt the architectural design process to best use the opportunities offered by the new technology."

Frank Hoefflin, Chief Technology Officer,  Sika: “We are delighted to be partnering with Danish architect firm BIG, who are renowned for their groundbreaking and innovative approach to design. Sika is the leading company in the industrialization of 3D concrete printing, and our strength lies in combining all required building blocks for cementitious printing. Our cooperation with BIG will enable us not only to further develop the materials and manufacturing technologies, but also to combine both in the first elements that will be integrated in real projects.”

About BIG
BIG is a Copenhagen, New York,  London and Barcelona based group of architects, designers, urbanists, landscape professionals, interior and product designers, researchers and inventors. The office is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com  

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 20,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.09 billion in 2018.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIKA AG
01:01aSika partners with top architect firm to showcase innovations in 3d concrete ..
GL
04/11SIKA AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/04SIKA AG : quaterly sales release
02/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : SocGen, Kraft, TIM, Nestle
02/21SAINT GOBAIN : Construction materials group St Gobain net profits hit by asset i..
RE
02/19SIKA AG : annual earnings release
02/12BASF to launch construction chemicals unit sale in spring - sources
RE
01/08Sika's Parex deal highlights building materials buyouts
RE
01/03SIKA AG : annual sales release
2018EUROPE : Investors ditch European shares as political risk bursts
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 8 131 M
EBIT 2019 1 140 M
Net income 2019 800 M
Debt 2019 3 659 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 27,74
P/E ratio 2020 23,08
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 21 948 M
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 160  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Schuler Chief Executive Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adrian Widmer Chief Financial Officer
Frank Höfflin Chief Technology Officer
Ulrich W. Suter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIKA AG24.24%21 452
ECOLAB INC.35.52%53 509
GIVAUDAN19.90%24 707
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING32.66%14 269
SYMRISE36.28%12 920
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC11.63%8 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About