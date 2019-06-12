SIKA PARTNERS WITH TOP ARCHITECT FIRM TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIONS IN 3D CONCRETE PRINTING

Sika is partnering with the renowned architects firm, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), to showcase its latest 3D concrete printing capabilities at the “Formgiving” Exhibition in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Globally renowned for their playful, experimental and innovative architecture, BIG - a world leading international architects firm with headquarters in Copenhagen - has realized landmark projects such as VIA 57 WEST in New York, and the Danish Maritime Museum in Helsingør.

“Formgiving”, the latest in BIG’s series of its well-established exhibitions, will run in Copenhagen from June 12, 2019 to January 5, 2020, and will focus on the future of construction and how it shapes the planet. Sika will be participating in the exhibition with a live 3D printing demonstration, establishing 3D printing as a major trend in the construction of the future.

Exhibition visitors will be able to see Sika’s realization of the Hualien Residences project in Taiwan, a case study developed by BIG to demonstrate how 3D concrete printing enables new forms and surfaces, and opens up unique opportunities for new architectural designs.

Bjarke Ingels, CEO Bjarke Ingels Group: "BIG has partnered with Sika to explore how 3D concrete printing will enable new architecture and impact the economies of manufacturing. Sika’s deep understanding of the integral relationship between the material science and 3D printed manufacturing has advanced BIG’s understanding of how to adapt the architectural design process to best use the opportunities offered by the new technology."

Frank Hoefflin, Chief Technology Officer, Sika: “We are delighted to be partnering with Danish architect firm BIG, who are renowned for their groundbreaking and innovative approach to design. Sika is the leading company in the industrialization of 3D concrete printing, and our strength lies in combining all required building blocks for cementitious printing. Our cooperation with BIG will enable us not only to further develop the materials and manufacturing technologies, but also to combine both in the first elements that will be integrated in real projects.”

About BIG

BIG is a Copenhagen, New York, London and Barcelona based group of architects, designers, urbanists, landscape professionals, interior and product designers, researchers and inventors. The office is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

