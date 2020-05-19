Log in
SIKA PRODUCES SAFETY MASKS FOR EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS

05/19/2020 | 01:00am EDT

SIKA PRODUCES SAFETY MASKS FOR EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS

Sika has commenced production of respiratory masks in France. In addition to hand sanitizer, which is being manufactured at over 15 Sika national subsidiaries since March 2020, safety masks are now being produced for employees, customers, and other interested parties. Production capacity stands at around 15,000 masks per day.

At the Les Salles du Gardon factory in southern France, Sika has commenced the production of respiratory masks made almost entirely from Sika products. Nearly 50,000 masks have already been produced and orders placed for over 165,000 more. The masks incorporate polyester-based protective layers normally inserted between base and membrane in roof waterproofing as well as silicone-based sealants used for glazing and jointing in construction facilities.

Not only do Sika technologies meet the highest standards for construction applications, they have also been tested and approved by the French authorities for compliance with hygiene regulations in the battle against Covid-19. The face masks are now available for employees and, in particular, for customers.

As Ivo Schädler, EMEA Regional Manager explains, "We find ourselves in an exceptional situation that confronts us with new challenges on an almost daily basis, especially in those countries worst hit by coronavirus. Our top priority is to protect our employees, their families, and our customers – which also includes finding unconventional ways of helping them. As a specialty chemicals company, we are using our high-performance products to manufacture the masks and thus endeavoring, in tandem with our employees and customers, to make a contribution to combating Covid-19."

35,000 LITERS OF HAND SANITIZER PRODUCED
Sika has already manufactured over 35,000 liters of hand sanitizer at 15 national subsidiaries worldwide. Given the shortages and delays in procurement, the company was granted the relevant approval after consultation with the local authorities. Aside from Sika employees, sanitizer has also been supplied to various hospitals, blood donor centers, retirement homes, and care facilities that contacted Sika due to bottlenecks.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com 

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
