Sika : Media Release General Meeting 2020 Annual General Meeting of Sika AG 26/03/2020 ▪ The Board of Directors confirms April 21, 2020 as date for the Annual General Meeting ▪ Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person ▪ All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election

03/26/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

The Board of Directors confirms April 21, 2020 as date for the Annual General Meeting. This will ensure that all shareholders receive their dividend on time.

All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. Instead of Frits van Dijk, who does not stand for re-election to the Nomination- and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Thierry Vanlancker.

Personal Attendance Not Permitted

Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect the shareholders, the Board of Directors has resolved that it will not be possible for shareholders to attend this year's Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, we ask all shareholders to cast their vote through the independent proxy.

Complete Agenda

The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 27, 2020.

Annual General Meeting of Sika AG 2020
Place: Zugerstrasse 50, 6341 Baar
Start: 4.00 p.m.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 17:32:09 UTC
