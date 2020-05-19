At the Les Salles du Gardon factory in southern France, Sika has commenced the production of respiratory masks made almost entirely from Sika products. Nearly 50,000 masks have already been produced and orders placed for over 165,000 more. The masks incorporate polyester-based protective layers normally inserted between base and membrane in roof waterproofing as well as silicone-based sealants used for glazing and jointing in construction facilities.

Not only do Sika technologies meet the highest standards for construction applications, they have also been tested and approved by the French authorities for compliance with hygiene regulations in the battle against Covid-19. The face masks are now available for employees and, in particular, for customers.