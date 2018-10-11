Log in
SIKA AG
  News  
Sika : commissions two new plants in Kazakhstan

10/11/2018

The capital of the country, Astana, and Kazakhstan's western region are attractive markets: In the past three years alone, there have been inflows of approximately USD 17 billion into Astana's dynamic construction market. Major projects such as the new Light Rail Transport System of Astana (LRT) and the Abu Dhabi Plaza structure, which will be the highest building in central Asia, are fueling substantial demand for concrete. This applies to the oil and gas industry in the region around Atyrau too. One example is the Prorva access channel, which will connect one of the biggest oil fields in the region - the Tengiz oil field - with the Caspian Sea.

Ivo Schädler, EMEA Regional Manager: 'With Astana and Atyrau, we are tapping into two promising regional markets. This will accelerate our growth in Kazakhstan significantly. At the same time, the new production plants will reinforce our competitive position to a substantial degree, since we will be able to produce locally, in proximity to our customers and with an optimized supply chain.'



Sika AG published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 05:07:06 UTC
