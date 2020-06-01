Silence Therapeutics : Additional Listing

Log in
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC    SLN   GB00B9GTXM62

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLN)
06/01/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Additional listing

June 1, 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces that it has today issued and allotted 30,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each ('New Ordinary Shares') following the exercise of share options under the Employee Share Option Scheme.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to be effective on June 5, 2020. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

The total number of ordinary shares of 5p each in issue, following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, will be 82,826,259. The Company holds no shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Iain Ross, Executive Chairman

Dr Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

US IR

Westwicke Partners

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-associated proteins. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. The Company has secured high value research and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsand Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:30:08 UTC
