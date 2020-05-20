Silence Therapeutics : Broker Appointment

Appointment of New Nominated Adviser and Broker

20 May 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company'), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as the Company's Nominated Adviser and sole Broker, effective immediately.

For more information, please contact:

