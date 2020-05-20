Log in
Silence Therapeutics : Broker Appointment

05/20/2020 | 02:13am EDT

Appointment of New Nominated Adviser and Broker

20 May 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company'), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as the Company's Nominated Adviser and sole Broker, effective immediately.

For more information, please contact:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Iain Ross, Executive Chairman

Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

U.S. IR

Westwicke

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-associated proteins. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. The Company has secured high value research and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsand Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 06:12:06 UTC
