SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/21 11:35:20 am
462 GBp   -4.35%
11:35aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Grant of Share Options
PU
05/20SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Company Update
PU
05/20SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Broker Appointment
PU
Silence Therapeutics : Grant of Share Options

05/21/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Grant of Share Options

21 May 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company'), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, advises that on 20 May 2020 new options have been issued to Iain Ross, Executive Chairman, to acquire a total of 500,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), under the Silence Therapeutics plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. Following this award Iain now has 1,000,000 options in the Company.

350,000 options will be granted with a strike price of £4.40 and will vest quarterly over three years. 150,000 options will be granted with a strike price of 5p, of which 100,000 will vest on the third anniversary of Iain's appointment to the board in April 2019, subject to Silence achieving a listing on a US stock exchange. The remaining 50,000 options at 5p will vest upon achievement of a listing on a US stock exchange and subsequent achievement of a share price of £4.40 over 30-days.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) / person closely associated

a)

Name

Iain Ross

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Silence Therapeutics plc

b)

LEI

213800SSURRJBX85SQ91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over Ordinary Shares in Silence Therapeutics Plc under the Silence Therapeutics plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.

ISIN for Silence Therapeutics plc Ordinary Shares:

GB00B9GTXM62

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of options over Ordinary Shares in Silence Therapeutics Plc

c)

Prices(a) and volume(s)

Options Awarded at £4.40

Options Awarded at 5p

350,000

150,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

See above

e)

Date of the transaction

20 May 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off exchange

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Iain Ross, Executive Chairman

Dr Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

US IR

Westwicke Partners

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-associated proteins. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. The Company has secured high value research and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsand Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 15:34:02 UTC
