Silence Therapeutics : Grant of Share Options

Grant of Share Options

21 May 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company'), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, advises that on 20 May 2020 new options have been issued to Iain Ross, Executive Chairman, to acquire a total of 500,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), under the Silence Therapeutics plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. Following this award Iain now has 1,000,000 options in the Company.

350,000 options will be granted with a strike price of £4.40 and will vest quarterly over three years. 150,000 options will be granted with a strike price of 5p, of which 100,000 will vest on the third anniversary of Iain's appointment to the board in April 2019, subject to Silence achieving a listing on a US stock exchange. The remaining 50,000 options at 5p will vest upon achievement of a listing on a US stock exchange and subsequent achievement of a share price of £4.40 over 30-days.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) / person closely associated a) Name Iain Ross 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Silence Therapeutics plc b) LEI 213800SSURRJBX85SQ91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over Ordinary Shares in Silence Therapeutics Plc under the Silence Therapeutics plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. ISIN for Silence Therapeutics plc Ordinary Shares: GB00B9GTXM62 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of options over Ordinary Shares in Silence Therapeutics Plc c) Prices(a) and volume(s) Options Awarded at £4.40 Options Awarded at 5p 350,000 150,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price See above e) Date of the transaction 20 May 2020 f) Place of the transaction Off exchange

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc Iain Ross, Executive Chairman Dr Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900 Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 European IR Consilium Strategic Communications Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 US IR Westwicke Partners Peter Vozzo peter.vozzo@westwicke.com Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-associated proteins. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. The Company has secured high value research and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsand Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/