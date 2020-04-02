Log in
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLN)
Silence Therapeutics : Presentation at Conference and Notice of Results

04/02/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Silence Therapeutics to Deliver Virtual Presentation at the Annual Needham Healthcare Conference and Announces Notice of Full Year Results

2 April 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company'), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces that Dr. Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct a virtual presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, 14 April 2020, at 14:20 BST (9:20 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of the Company's virtual presentation can be accessed by visiting 'Results, reports & presentations' in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

Silence also confirms that it will announce final results for the full year ended 31 December 2019 on 14 April. Iain Ross, Executive Chairman and Dr Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer will host a webcast and live conference call for analysts and investors at 13:00 BST (8:00 a.m. ET) on the day of the results. Details of the webcast and conference call will be provided prior to the event.

For more information, please contact:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Iain Ross, Executive Chairman

Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Steel/Oliver Jackson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

US IR

Westwicke

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. Silence Therapeutics remains focused and is determined to be responsive to creating shareholder value as well as the appropriate growth and development of its business. Silence Therapeutics continues to assess a number of options in addition to its organic plan which it believes would be additive to the Company's future growth prospects and shareholder value, which may include equity fundraisings as well as other strategic licensing and collaboration opportunities. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 06:10:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1,83 M
EBIT 2019 -17,6 M
Net income 2019 -14,8 M
Finance 2019 31,1 M
Yield 2019 0,43%
P/E ratio 2019 -24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -156x
EV / Sales2019 191x
EV / Sales2020 14,0x
Capitalization 380 M
Chart SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Silence Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 605,00  GBp
Last Close Price 460,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Gladstone Ross Executive Chairman
Robert Quinn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Marie W. Lindholm Vice President & Head-Technology Innovation
Giles Campion Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Alistair William Gray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC31.43%459
LONZA GROUP13.87%31 009
CELLTRION, INC.22.13%25 160
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.25%20 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-2.64%19 875
INCYTE CORPORATION-16.14%15 874
