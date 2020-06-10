Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Silence Therapeutics plc    SLN   GB00B9GTXM62

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/09 11:35:20 am
440 GBX   -1.79%
02:08aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Results of AGM
PU
06/01SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Additional Listing
PU
05/21SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Grant of Share Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silence Therapeutics : Results of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 02:08am EDT

Results of AGM

London, 10thJune 2020

Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical need, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 9thJune 2020, all resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed on a poll.

The votes were as follows:

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Votes total

% of ISC voted

Votes withheld

1 - Report and accounts

51,506,649

99.4

302,395

0.6

51,809,044

62.6%

13,621

2 - Re-appoint Steven Romano

51,463,539

99.3

359,013

0.7

51,822,552

62.6%

113

3 - Re-appoint auditor and auditor remuneration

51,659,333

99.7

163,219

0.3

51,822,552

62.6%

113

4 - Allot shares

47,496,295

99.9

49,677

0.1

47,545,972

57.4%

4,276,693

5 - Disapply pre-emption rights

46,863,893

98.6

682,079

1.4

47,545,972

57.4%

4,276,693

The number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 82,796,259 ordinary shares of 5p each.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against the resolutions.

Dr. Giles Campion who, as a result of being appointed to the Board after the notice of Annual General Meeting was posted to shareholders, vacated his office as a director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting and was re-appointed as a director by the Board immediately thereafter in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Dr Campion will stand for re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company in 2021.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Iain Ross, Executive Chairman

Dr Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

US IR

Westwicke Partners

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

Notes to Editors

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-associated proteins. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. The Company has secured high value research and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsand Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 06:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
02:08aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Results of AGM
PU
06/01SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Additional Listing
PU
05/21SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Grant of Share Options
PU
05/20SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Company Update
PU
05/20SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Broker Appointment
PU
04/20SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Additional listing – correction
PU
04/14SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Final results year ended 31 December 2019
PU
04/09SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Announces COVID-19 Partnership
PU
04/07SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC : annual earnings release
04/02SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Presentation at Conference and Notice of Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12,5 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net income 2020 -19,7 M -25,1 M -25,1 M
Net cash 2020 66,6 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,9x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 364 M 464 M 464 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Silence Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 605,00 GBX
Last Close Price 4,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13 650%
Spread / Average Target 13 650%
Spread / Lowest Target 13 650%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Gladstone Ross Executive Chairman
Robert Quinn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Marie W. Lindholm Vice President & Head-Technology Innovation
Giles Campion Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Alistair William Gray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC25.71%464
LONZA GROUP28.62%35 240
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.99%28 645
CELLTRION, INC.45.58%28 590
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.35%26 114
MODERNA, INC.197.70%22 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group