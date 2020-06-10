Silence Therapeutics : Results of AGM

Results of AGM

London, 10thJune 2020

Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical need, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 9thJune 2020, all resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed on a poll.

The votes were as follows:

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Votes total % of ISC voted Votes withheld 1 - Report and accounts 51,506,649 99.4 302,395 0.6 51,809,044 62.6% 13,621 2 - Re-appoint Steven Romano 51,463,539 99.3 359,013 0.7 51,822,552 62.6% 113 3 - Re-appoint auditor and auditor remuneration 51,659,333 99.7 163,219 0.3 51,822,552 62.6% 113 4 - Allot shares 47,496,295 99.9 49,677 0.1 47,545,972 57.4% 4,276,693 5 - Disapply pre-emption rights 46,863,893 98.6 682,079 1.4 47,545,972 57.4% 4,276,693

The number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 82,796,259 ordinary shares of 5p each.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against the resolutions.

Dr. Giles Campion who, as a result of being appointed to the Board after the notice of Annual General Meeting was posted to shareholders, vacated his office as a director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting and was re-appointed as a director by the Board immediately thereafter in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Dr Campion will stand for re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company in 2021.

Enquiries:

Notes to Editors

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-associated proteins. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. The Company has secured high value research and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsand Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/