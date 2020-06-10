Silence Therapeutics : Results of AGM

Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical need, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 9thJune 2020, all resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed on a poll.
The votes were as follows:
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Votes total
% of ISC voted
Votes withheld
1 - Report and accounts
51,506,649
99.4
302,395
0.6
51,809,044
62.6%
13,621
2 - Re-appoint Steven Romano
51,463,539
99.3
359,013
0.7
51,822,552
62.6%
113
3 - Re-appoint auditor and auditor remuneration
51,659,333
99.7
163,219
0.3
51,822,552
62.6%
113
4 - Allot shares
47,496,295
99.9
49,677
0.1
47,545,972
57.4%
4,276,693
5 - Disapply pre-emption rights
46,863,893
98.6
682,079
1.4
47,545,972
57.4%
4,276,693
The number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 82,796,259 ordinary shares of 5p each.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against the resolutions.
Dr. Giles Campion who, as a result of being appointed to the Board after the notice of Annual General Meeting was posted to shareholders, vacated his office as a director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting and was re-appointed as a director by the Board immediately thereafter in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Dr Campion will stand for re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company in 2021.
Enquiries:
Silence Therapeutics plc
Iain Ross, Executive Chairman
Dr Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900
Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European IR
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray
silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
US IR
Westwicke Partners
Peter Vozzo
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com
Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505
Notes to Editors
About Silence Therapeutics plc
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-associated proteins. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. The Company has secured high value research and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticalsand Takeda. For more information, please visit:https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/
Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 06:07:00 UTC