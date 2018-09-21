Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Silence Therapeutics plc       GB0008433350

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Silence Therapeutics : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

Additional listing

21 September 2018

Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical need, announces that it has today issued and allotted 1,000,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each ('New Ordinary Shares') following the exercise of share options under the EMI Scheme.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to be effective on 27 September 2018. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

The total number of ordinary shares of 5p each in issue, following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, will be 71,069,933. The Company holds no shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Dr David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer

Dr Andy Richards, CBE, Interim Chair

David Ellam, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3457 6900

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Steel/ Oliver Jackson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliot/ Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

US IR

Burns McClellan

Lisa Burns, John Grimaldi, Jill Steier

Silence.Therapeutics@burnsmc.com

Tel: +1 (212) 213 0006

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
03:34pSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Additional Listing
PU
09/11SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Interim results for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
08/24SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Notice of Results
PU
08/20SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Silence Therapeutics Announces Board Change
PU
08/07SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC - LITIGATIO : patisiran EU MA imminent
PU
08/07SILENCE THERAPEUTICS LITIGATION : patisiran EU marketing authorisation imminent
GL
07/20Silence Therapeutics Appoints David Horn Solomon as Chief Executive Officer
AQ
07/17SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/17SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Appoints David Horn Solomon as CEO
PU
07/12SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : pleased with pipeline progress of Quark Pharma
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Silence Therapeutics, Plc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/11Silence Therapeutics reports 1H results 
03/08Silence Therapeutics, Plc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Silence Therapeutics reports 1H results 
2016RXI PHARMACEUTICALS : Moving On Promising Scar Treatment 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14,0 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 37,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,61x
EV / Sales 2019 6,23x
Capitalization 96,9 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,77  GBP
Spread / Average Target 100%
Managers
NameTitle
David Horn Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew John McGlashan Richards Non-Executive Chairman
David J. Ellam CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Marie W. Lindholm Head-Technology Innovation
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC128
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.90%25 763
LONZA GROUP21.04%24 749
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.99%14 515
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.86%12 545
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.