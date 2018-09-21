Silence Therapeutics : Additional Listing

Additional listing

21 September 2018

Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical need, announces that it has today issued and allotted 1,000,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each ('New Ordinary Shares') following the exercise of share options under the EMI Scheme.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to be effective on 27 September 2018. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

The total number of ordinary shares of 5p each in issue, following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, will be 71,069,933. The Company holds no shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

