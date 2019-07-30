Log in
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Silence Therapeutics : Additional Listing

07/30/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

Additional listing

July 30, 2019

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces that it has today issued and allotted 100,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each ('New Ordinary Shares') following the exercise of share options under the Employee Share Option Scheme.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to be effective on August 5, 2019. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

The total number of ordinary shares of 5p each in issue, following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, will be 77,645,652. The Company holds no shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Dr David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Steel/Oliver Jackson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

US IR

Westwicke Partners

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural

mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively

inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using

its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its

therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and

delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery

to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases.

For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 17:09:07 UTC
