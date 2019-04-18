Silence Therapeutics : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Rob Quinn as Chief Financial Officer

April 18, 2019

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Quinn as full time Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Quinn has served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Silence since January 2019, having been the Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at the Company for the two years prior to this. He has a wealth of both financial and scientific experience and before joining Silence he held a senior role at GSK, as Area Finance Director for Africa & Developing Countries. Dr. Quinn is a Chartered Accountant and qualified at Deloitte, including time spent working in corporate finance advisory within the life sciences sector. He also holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester. Dr. Quinn will not be appointed to the Board of Directors.

David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics, commented:

'I'm very pleased that Rob will serve as full time Chief Financial Officer and on behalf of the Board I would like to formally welcome him to this role. Rob's scientific and financial skills, alongside his commercial acumen make him an asset to the Silence team. During his time at the Company he has continued to play an important role in building the business, with a keen appreciation for how we will grow in the future'.

