Silence Therapeutics : Notice of Results

Silence Therapeutics Notice of Interim Results
24 AUGUST 2018
Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, will announce results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 on Tuesday 11 September 2018.
Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer and David Ellam, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live conference call for analysts at 12.00pm BST on the day of the results.
Notes to Editors
About Silence Therapeutics plc
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Our proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using our enabling delivery systems, we have achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering our therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit: http://www.silence-therapeutics.com/
