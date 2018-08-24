Log in
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Silence Therapeutics : Notice of Results

08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Silence Therapeutics Notice of Interim Results

24 AUGUST 2018

Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, will announce results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 on Tuesday 11 September 2018.

Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer and David Ellam, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live conference call for analysts at 12.00pm BST on the day of the results.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Andy Richards CBE, Interim Chair

David Ellam, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3457 6900

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Steel/ Oliver Jackson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

US IR

Burns McClellan

Lisa Burns, John Grimaldi, Jill Steier

silence.therapeutics@burnsmc.com

Tel: +1 (212) 213 0006

Notes to Editors

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Our proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using our enabling delivery systems, we have achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering our therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit: http://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:09 UTC
