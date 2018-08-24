Silence Therapeutics : Notice of Results

Silence Therapeutics Notice of Interim Results

24 AUGUST 2018

Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, will announce results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 on Tuesday 11 September 2018.

Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer and David Ellam, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live conference call for analysts at 12.00pm BST on the day of the results.

Silence Therapeutics plc Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andy Richards CBE, Interim Chair David Ellam, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 3457 6900 Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) James Steel/ Oliver Jackson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 European IR Consilium Strategic Communications Mary-Jane Elliott, Angela Gray silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 US IR Burns McClellan Lisa Burns, John Grimaldi, Jill Steier silence.therapeutics@burnsmc.com Tel: +1 (212) 213 0006

