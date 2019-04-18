Silence Therapeutics : Publication of Annual Report

Silence Therapeutics Notice of Annual General Meeting and publication of Annual Report

April 18, 2019

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces that its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Annual Report and Accounts') is available for download on the Company's website www.silence-therapeutics.com. The Annual Report and Accounts will be posted to shareholders on or before 21 May 2019.

This year's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on 25 June 2019 at 10am. The Notice of the AGM will be posted to shareholders on or before 21 May 2019, when it will also be made available on the Company's website. The AGM will be held at the offices of Silence Therapeutics Plc, 72 Hammersmith Road, London, United Kingdom W14 8TH, and registration of attendees and the distribution of voting slips will commence at the meeting venue at 9.45am.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc Dr David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900 Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) James Steel/Oliver Jackson Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 European IR Consilium Strategic Communications Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 US IR Westwicke Partners Peter Vozzo peter.vozzo@westwicke.com Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural

mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively

inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using

its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its

therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and

delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery

to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases.

For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/