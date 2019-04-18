Silence Therapeutics : Publication of Annual Report

Silence Therapeutics Notice of Annual General Meeting and publication of Annual Report
April 18, 2019
LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) ('Silence' or 'the Company') a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces that its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Annual Report and Accounts') is available for download on the Company's website www.silence-therapeutics.com. The Annual Report and Accounts will be posted to shareholders on or before 21 May 2019.
This year's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on 25 June 2019 at 10am. The Notice of the AGM will be posted to shareholders on or before 21 May 2019, when it will also be made available on the Company's website. The AGM will be held at the offices of Silence Therapeutics Plc, 72 Hammersmith Road, London, United Kingdom W14 8TH, and registration of attendees and the distribution of voting slips will commence at the meeting venue at 9.45am.
Enquiries:
Silence Therapeutics plc
Dr David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900
Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
James Steel/Oliver Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
European IR
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray
silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
US IR
Westwicke Partners
Peter Vozzo
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com
Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505
About Silence Therapeutics plc
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural
mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively
inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using
its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its
therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and
delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery
to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases.
For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/