Silex : Annual Report to Shareholders

Silex Systems (Silex) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia. The SILEX technology was licensed exclusively in 2006 to GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) in the USA. GLE has been undergoing a restructure for a number of years after GE-Hitachi disclosed it was seeking to exit the venture. In view of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the GLE restructure and the continuing depressed nuclear fuel market conditions, plans for commercial deployment of the SILEX technology have been significantly delayed, and remain at risk.
The future of the SILEX technology is therefore highly uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.
Silex also has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO™' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO™ technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO™ technology towards commercial deployment in various advanced semiconductor products. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also highly uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.
The commercial potential of these two technologies is currently unknown. Accordingly, the statements in this report regarding the future of the SILEX technology, the cREO™ technology and any associated commercial prospects
are forward looking and actual results could be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements as a result of various risk factors.
Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects include, but are not limited to: the outcome
of the GLE restructure; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the potential development of competing technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO™ products; and the outcomes of various strategies undertaken by the Company.
CONTENTS
CHAIR'S REPORT
2
CEO'S REPORT
4
TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
6
DIRECTORS' REPORT
12
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
36
CONCISE FINANCIAL REPORT
37
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS
49
SHAREHOLDERS' INFORMATION
51
COMPANY DIRECTORY
53
CHAIR'S
REPORT
"We continue to believe that the third- generation SILEX uranium enrichment technology has significant potential as a key component of the nuclear fuel cycle"
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
It was a privilege and honour to join the Silex Board in January this year and to be appointed as Chair of the Board. During my first eight months as Chair, I have rapidly gained a solid understanding of the Company's operations and associated challenges. I am very excited with the opportunities that lie ahead, and in particular I am highly impressed by our talented and dedicated team who continue to work unwaveringly on our core SILEX laser enrichment technology, as we strive to secure the pathway to commercialise this unique technology.
The year ended 30 June 2019 was both challenging and exciting for Silex - challenging with respect to the continuing difficulties in the nuclear fuel markets, and exciting with respect to the potential commercial opportunities that continue to underpin the Company's value proposition.
The Board and management are focused on seeking to build commercially viable opportunities for the Company whilst taking a very prudent approach to cash expenditure.
With respect to our uranium enrichment project, in February we announced the signing of a new Term Sheet between Silex, GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) and Canadian
uranium miner Cameco Corporation which detailed the key terms for the joint purchase by Silex and Cameco of GEH's majority interest in SILEX technology Licensee GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE). Since then, great effort has been invested in the transaction documentation for the restructure of GLE, which will, subject to finalisation of binding transaction documentation and obtaining US Government (USG) approvals, result in Silex owning 51% of GLE and Cameco moving from 24% to 49% ownership in GLE. In addition, Silex and Cameco are negotiating an option for Cameco to purchase from Silex at fair market value, an additional 26% interest in GLE, potentially increasing their interest to 75% (subject to USG approvals).
Also, during the year, the Company conducted an assessment of alternative uses of the core SILEX laser enrichment technology and after detailed evaluation, identified some emerging and potentially attractive applications for stable isotope enrichment. The evaluation of a number of opportunities continues.
Whilst we remain cautious with regard to timing of a recovery in the markets for uranium and nuclear fuel, we remain highly committed to the view that nuclear power remains a proven and extremely reliable source of zero- emissions base-load power generation. Accordingly, we continue to believe that the third-generation SILEX uranium enrichment technology has significant potential as a key component of the nuclear fuel cycle and will be well placed to participate in meeting the demands of fuelling the world's nuclear power industry in the future, including the emerging Small Modular Reactor technologies.
We were also very pleased with IQE's decision in early 2018 to purchase Silex subsidiary Translucent Inc's cREO™ semiconductor material technology, resulting in the receipt of a payment of US$5 million (in IQE shares) in September 2018. Minimum royalty payments are expected to commence being received in FY2020. With IQE's business case appearing to strengthen in several key semiconductor
markets, we remain excited that the cREO™ technology could be utilised in a number of emerging and fast-growing semiconductor device markets.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Silex Board underwent a restructure during the year that resulted in the appointment of Melissa Holzberger and myself as Non-executive directors. I am delighted with Melissa's appointment and would like to acknowledge the important contributions made by the previous Chair Lisa McIntyre and Director Robert Lee. I am pleased to lead a diverse and high-quality Board with significant experience in technology commercialisation, depth of knowledge in the nuclear industry and a keen focus on governance. This mix of skills, experience and industry knowledge is key to enable the Company to take full advantage of current and future opportunities as they present, and to address the various challenges we face with due attention to risk management and governance oversight.
My fellow Board members and Silex management thank you for your continued support. I look forward to updating you again at our Annual General Meeting in November.
Craig Roy
Chair
29 August 2019
