Silex : Annual Report to Shareholders

Silex Systems (Silex) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia. The SILEX technology was licensed exclusively in 2006 to GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) in the USA. GLE has been undergoing a restructure for a number of years after GE-Hitachi disclosed it was seeking to exit the venture. In view of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the GLE restructure and the continuing depressed nuclear fuel market conditions, plans for commercial deployment of the SILEX technology have been significantly delayed, and remain at risk.

The future of the SILEX technology is therefore highly uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.

Silex also has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO™' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO™ technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO™ technology towards commercial deployment in various advanced semiconductor products. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also highly uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.