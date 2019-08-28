Silex : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 0 08/28/2019 | 07:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Statement FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 ___________________________________________________________________ Silex Systems Limited (the Company) and the Board are committed to achieving and demonstrating the highest standards of corporate governance. The Company's corporate governance practices are structured with reference to the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition) published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council. The 4th Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations were released in February 2019 and the Company intends implementing the recommendations during the year ending 30 June 2020. The Company is already compliant with a number of the new principles and recommendations contained in the 4th Edition. The 3rd Edition Principles which the Company meets the specific requirements of, are as follows: Principle 1. Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Principle 2. Structure the Board to add value Principle 3. Act ethically and responsibly Principle 4. Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting Principle 5. Make timely and balanced disclosure Principle 6. Respect the rights of security holders Principle 7. Recognise and manage risk Principle 8. Remunerate fairly and responsibly A description of the Company's main corporate governance practices is set out below. The 2019 Corporate Governance Statement is dated as at 30 June 2019 and reflects the corporate governance practices in place throughout the 2019 financial year. This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Board on 29 August 2019. Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight The Directors are responsible to shareholders for the performance of the Company in both the short and the longer term and seek to balance sometimes competing objectives in the best interests of the Company as a whole. Their focus is to enhance the interests of shareholders and other key stakeholders and to ensure the Company is properly managed. Day to day management of the Company's affairs and the implementation of the corporate strategy and policy initiatives are formally delegated by the Board to the CEO/MD and senior executives. The Board of Directors is accountable to shareholders for the performance of the Company and is responsible for the corporate governance practices of the Company. The Board's principal objective is to maintain and increase shareholder value while ensuring that the Company's overall activities are properly managed. The Board operates under a Charter and Code of Conduct which establishes guidelines for its conduct. The purpose of the Code is to ensure that Directors act honestly, legally, responsibly and ethically and at all times in the best interests of the Company. Silex's corporate governance practices provide the structure which enables the Board's principle objective to be achieved, whilst ensuring that the business and affairs of the Company are conducted ethically and in accordance with the law. Reference: slx_gov_002.03 Date:29/08/2019 Page 1 of 16 Corporate Governance Statement FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 ___________________________________________________________________ The Board's overall responsibilities include: Providing strategic direction and approving corporate strategies;

Appointing and removing the CEO/MD;

Reviewing and approving business plans, annual budgets and financial plans;

Monitoring management and financial performance and reporting;

Monitoring and ensuring the maintenance of adequate risk management controls and reporting mechanisms; and

Ensuring the business is conducted ethically and transparently. The Board delegates responsibility for the day-to-day management of the business to the CEO/MD. The CEO/MD also oversees the implementation of strategies approved by the Board. The Board understands the importance of a strong and healthy working relationship with management. The Board uses committees to support it in matters that require more intensive review and involvement. Details of the Board Committees are provided below. As part of its commitment to good corporate governance, the Board undertakes regular reviews of the practices and standards governing the Board's composition, independence and effectiveness, the accountability and compensation of Directors and the Board's responsibility for the stewardship of the Company. When it is necessary to appoint a new Director to fill a vacancy on the Board or to complement the existing Board, a wide and diverse potential base of possible candidates is considered from a number of channels and, if required, external recruitment consultants are engaged. The Board assesses the qualifications of the proposed new Director against a range of criteria including experience, background, professional qualifications and skills, personal qualities, the potential for the candidate's skills to enhance and complement the existing Board, and the candidate's availability to commit to the Board's activities. A thorough reference checking process is then undertaken. Should the Board's criteria be met by the candidate, the Board appoints the candidate as a Director. The newly appointed Director must retire at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be eligible for election by shareholders at that AGM. The Chair undertakes an annual assessment of the performance of the CEO/MD and the non- executive directors and meets privately with each director to discuss this assessment. The CEO/MD meets annually with senior management to discuss their performance. Feedback is also sought from other Directors. The Company Secretary reports directly to the Board through the Chair, and all Directors have access to the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary's role is in respect to matters concerning the proper functioning of the Board, coordination of Board business, matters of governance, monitoring adherence to Board policies and procedures, the engagement of independent professional advisers at the request of the Board, and assisting with the induction and professional development of new Directors. Reference: slx_gov_002.03 Date:29/08/2019 Page 2 of 16 Corporate Governance Statement FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 ___________________________________________________________________ Diversity The Company values diversity and recognises the benefits arising from the recruitment, development and retention of a talented, diverse and motivated workforce. Diversity within the Company means all things that make individuals different to one another. Silex embraces all employee differences including but not limited to gender, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, disability and age. It involves a commitment to equality and treating one another with respect. Accordingly, the Company has developed a Diversity and Inclusion Policy, a copy of which can be found on the Company's website. This policy outlines the Company's position on all forms of diversity. Responsibility for review of matters contained within the Diversity and Inclusion Policy rests with the Board as a whole and is reflected accordingly in its Charter. The Diversity and Inclusion Policy includes requirements for the Board to establish measurable objectives for achieving diversity, and for the Board to assess annually both the objectives and the Company's progress in achieving them. In accordance with the Diversity and Inclusion Policy and ASX Corporate Governance Principles, the Board has established the following objectives in relation to gender diversity for FY2019. Our aim is to continue to achieve these objectives as positions become vacant and appropriately skilled candidates are available. Objective FY2019 Actual FY2019* Percentage of women employees in the whole 20.00% 17.65% organisation Percentage of women in senior executive and 25.00% 25.00% management positions Percentage of women non-executive directors 33.33% 33.33% The above actual figures are based on a report prepared on 30 June 2019. In respect to gender diversity specifically, as at the 30 June 2019, 17.65% of the total Silex workforce is female. This statistic is somewhat skewed due to the unique nuclear knowledge and skillset required to work on the Company's uranium enrichment technology, traditionally this has not been an industry with strong female representation. Females are currently represented within each position level of the workforce, including at Board level. Silex is not required to report under the Workplace Gender Equality Act (WGEA). Reference: slx_gov_002.03 Date:29/08/2019 Page 3 of 16 Corporate Governance Statement FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 ___________________________________________________________________ Measurable Objectives The below table details the diversity objectives for measurement, that have been established by the Board: Objective for FY2019 Outcome Review Diversity and Inclusion Policy Reviewed annually Undertake an annual gender pay audit to This was undertaken as part of the annual ensure equity in remuneration practices salary review process Report annual data across the Company on Ongoing periodic reporting diversity in the workplace Encourage training and development to Ongoing, including formal and informal assist in furthering career goals training initiatives Implement flexible working arrangements The Company provides employees with where possible, to support employee's flexible working arrangements personal or family commitments whilst continuing employment When the Board next recruits for an Ongoing independent non-executive director, a broad selection of potential candidates will be presented to ensure that a cross section of candidates with diverse backgrounds, skills and experience are presented Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value The Board is comprised of both executive and non-executive directors with a majority of non- executive directors. Non-executive directors bring a balanced perspective to the Board's consideration of strategic, risk and performance matters and are best placed to exercise independent judgement and review and constructively challenge the performance of management. The Chair is an independent non-executive director and all Directors are required to bring independent judgement to bear in their Board decision making. The Chair is elected by the full Board. The Company undertakes a Board renewal process that involves regularly reviewing Board composition to ensure an appropriate mix of background with complementary skills and experience. When a new director is to be appointed, the Board prepares a list of the requisite range of skills, experience and expertise based on the needs of the Company. From this, the Board prepares a short-list of candidates with appropriate skills and experience. A number of channels are used to source candidates to ensure the company benefits from a broad range of individuals in the selection process. Reference: slx_gov_002.03 Date:29/08/2019 Page 4 of 16 Corporate Governance Statement FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 ___________________________________________________________________ Details of persons who held office during FY2019 can be found in Section 9 of the Directors' Report. The Directors of the Company in office as at the date of this statement are: Name Age Position Expertise Year Appointed Director Mr C A Roy 54 Chair, Independent Research and commercialisation 2019 non-executive strategy, innovation and director entrepreneurship Dr M P 61 CEO/MD Physicist and co-inventor of the 1992 Goldsworthy SILEX Technology and Company Management Ms M K Holzberger 43 Independent non- International nuclear law, 2019 executive director regulatory compliance and trade, risk and governance Mr C D Wilks 60 Non-executive Investment Banking, Finance and 1988 director Company Management Directors' independence The Board has adopted specific principles in relation to Directors' independence. These state that to be deemed independent, a Director must be a non-executive and: Not be a substantial shareholder of the Company or an officer of, or otherwise associated directly with, a substantial shareholder of the Company;

Within the last three years, not have been employed in an executive capacity by the Company or any other group member, or been a director after ceasing to hold any such employment;

Within the last three years not have been a principal of a material professional adviser or a material consultant to the Company or any other group member, or an employee materially associated with the service provided;

Not be a material supplier or customer of the Company or any other group member, or an officer of or otherwise associated directly or indirectly with a material supplier or customer;

Must have no material contractual relationship with the Company or a controlled entity other than as a director of the Company; and

Be free from any interest and any business or other relationship which could, or could reasonably be perceived to, materially interfere with the director's ability to act in the best interests of the Company. Materiality for these purposes is determined on both quantitative and qualitative bases. In addition, a transaction of any amount or a relationship is deemed material if knowledge of it may impact the shareholders' understanding of the Director's performance. Reference: slx_gov_002.03 Date:29/08/2019 Page 5 of 16 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

