Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Silex Systems Ltd    SLX   AU000000SLX4

SILEX SYSTEMS LTD

(SLX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.32 AUD   -4.48%
07:51pSILEX : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
07:51pSILEX : Full Year Statutory Accounts - 30 June 2019
PU
07:51pSILEX : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Silex : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

Corporate Governance

Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

___________________________________________________________________

Silex Systems Limited (the Company) and the Board are committed to achieving and demonstrating the highest standards of corporate governance.

The Company's corporate governance practices are structured with reference to the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition) published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council. The 4th Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations were released in February 2019 and the Company intends implementing the recommendations during the year ending 30 June 2020. The Company is already compliant with a number of the new principles and recommendations contained in the 4th Edition.

The 3rd Edition Principles which the Company meets the specific requirements of, are as follows:

Principle 1. Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

Principle 2. Structure the Board to add value

Principle 3. Act ethically and responsibly

Principle 4. Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting

Principle 5. Make timely and balanced disclosure

Principle 6. Respect the rights of security holders

Principle 7. Recognise and manage risk

Principle 8. Remunerate fairly and responsibly

A description of the Company's main corporate governance practices is set out below. The 2019 Corporate Governance Statement is dated as at 30 June 2019 and reflects the corporate governance practices in place throughout the 2019 financial year. This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Board on 29 August 2019.

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

The Directors are responsible to shareholders for the performance of the Company in both the short and the longer term and seek to balance sometimes competing objectives in the best interests of the Company as a whole. Their focus is to enhance the interests of shareholders and other key stakeholders and to ensure the Company is properly managed.

Day to day management of the Company's affairs and the implementation of the corporate strategy and policy initiatives are formally delegated by the Board to the CEO/MD and senior executives.

The Board of Directors is accountable to shareholders for the performance of the Company and is responsible for the corporate governance practices of the Company.

The Board's principal objective is to maintain and increase shareholder value while ensuring that the Company's overall activities are properly managed. The Board operates under a Charter and Code of Conduct which establishes guidelines for its conduct. The purpose of the Code is to ensure that Directors act honestly, legally, responsibly and ethically and at all times in the best interests of the Company.

Silex's corporate governance practices provide the structure which enables the Board's principle objective to be achieved, whilst ensuring that the business and affairs of the Company are conducted ethically and in accordance with the law.

Reference: slx_gov_002.03

Date:29/08/2019

Page 1 of 16

Corporate Governance

Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

___________________________________________________________________

The Board's overall responsibilities include:

  • Providing strategic direction and approving corporate strategies;
  • Appointing and removing the CEO/MD;
  • Reviewing and approving business plans, annual budgets and financial plans;
  • Monitoring management and financial performance and reporting;
  • Monitoring and ensuring the maintenance of adequate risk management controls and reporting mechanisms; and
  • Ensuring the business is conducted ethically and transparently.

The Board delegates responsibility for the day-to-day management of the business to the CEO/MD. The CEO/MD also oversees the implementation of strategies approved by the Board. The Board understands the importance of a strong and healthy working relationship with management. The Board uses committees to support it in matters that require more intensive review and involvement. Details of the Board Committees are provided below.

As part of its commitment to good corporate governance, the Board undertakes regular reviews of the practices and standards governing the Board's composition, independence and effectiveness, the accountability and compensation of Directors and the Board's responsibility for the stewardship of the Company.

When it is necessary to appoint a new Director to fill a vacancy on the Board or to complement the existing Board, a wide and diverse potential base of possible candidates is considered from a number of channels and, if required, external recruitment consultants are engaged. The Board assesses the qualifications of the proposed new Director against a range of criteria including experience, background, professional qualifications and skills, personal qualities, the potential for the candidate's skills to enhance and complement the existing Board, and the candidate's availability to commit to the Board's activities. A thorough reference checking process is then undertaken. Should the Board's criteria be met by the candidate, the Board appoints the candidate as a Director. The newly appointed Director must retire at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be eligible for election by shareholders at that AGM.

The Chair undertakes an annual assessment of the performance of the CEO/MD and the non- executive directors and meets privately with each director to discuss this assessment. The CEO/MD meets annually with senior management to discuss their performance. Feedback is also sought from other Directors.

The Company Secretary reports directly to the Board through the Chair, and all Directors have access to the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary's role is in respect to matters concerning the proper functioning of the Board, coordination of Board business, matters of governance, monitoring adherence to Board policies and procedures, the engagement of independent professional advisers at the request of the Board, and assisting with the induction and professional development of new Directors.

Reference: slx_gov_002.03

Date:29/08/2019

Page 2 of 16

Corporate Governance

Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

___________________________________________________________________

Diversity

The Company values diversity and recognises the benefits arising from the recruitment, development and retention of a talented, diverse and motivated workforce.

Diversity within the Company means all things that make individuals different to one another. Silex embraces all employee differences including but not limited to gender, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, disability and age. It involves a commitment to equality and treating one another with respect.

Accordingly, the Company has developed a Diversity and Inclusion Policy, a copy of which can be found on the Company's website. This policy outlines the Company's position on all forms of diversity. Responsibility for review of matters contained within the Diversity and Inclusion Policy rests with the Board as a whole and is reflected accordingly in its Charter.

The Diversity and Inclusion Policy includes requirements for the Board to establish measurable objectives for achieving diversity, and for the Board to assess annually both the objectives and the Company's progress in achieving them.

In accordance with the Diversity and Inclusion Policy and ASX Corporate Governance Principles, the Board has established the following objectives in relation to gender diversity for FY2019. Our aim is to continue to achieve these objectives as positions become vacant and appropriately skilled candidates are available.

Objective FY2019

Actual FY2019*

Percentage of women employees in the whole

20.00%

17.65%

organisation

Percentage of women in senior executive and

25.00%

25.00%

management positions

Percentage of women non-executive directors

33.33%

33.33%

  • The above actual figures are based on a report prepared on 30 June 2019.

In respect to gender diversity specifically, as at the 30 June 2019, 17.65% of the total Silex workforce is female. This statistic is somewhat skewed due to the unique nuclear knowledge and skillset required to work on the Company's uranium enrichment technology, traditionally this has not been an industry with strong female representation. Females are currently represented within each position level of the workforce, including at Board level.

Silex is not required to report under the Workplace Gender Equality Act (WGEA).

Reference: slx_gov_002.03

Date:29/08/2019

Page 3 of 16

Corporate Governance

Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

___________________________________________________________________

Measurable Objectives

The below table details the diversity objectives for measurement, that have been established by the Board:

Objective for FY2019

Outcome

Review Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Reviewed

annually

Undertake an annual gender pay audit to

This was undertaken as part of the annual

ensure equity in remuneration practices

salary review process

Report annual data across the Company on

Ongoing periodic reporting

diversity in the workplace

Encourage training and development to

Ongoing, including formal and informal

assist in furthering career goals

training initiatives

Implement flexible working arrangements

The Company provides employees with

where possible, to support employee's

flexible working arrangements

personal or family commitments whilst

continuing employment

When the Board next recruits for an

Ongoing

independent non-executive director, a broad

selection of potential candidates will be

presented to ensure that a cross section of

candidates with diverse backgrounds, skills

and experience are presented

Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value

The Board is comprised of both executive and non-executive directors with a majority of non- executive directors. Non-executive directors bring a balanced perspective to the Board's consideration of strategic, risk and performance matters and are best placed to exercise independent judgement and review and constructively challenge the performance of management.

The Chair is an independent non-executive director and all Directors are required to bring independent judgement to bear in their Board decision making. The Chair is elected by the full Board.

The Company undertakes a Board renewal process that involves regularly reviewing Board composition to ensure an appropriate mix of background with complementary skills and experience. When a new director is to be appointed, the Board prepares a list of the requisite range of skills, experience and expertise based on the needs of the Company. From this, the Board prepares a short-list of candidates with appropriate skills and experience. A number of channels are used to source candidates to ensure the company benefits from a broad range of individuals in the selection process.

Reference: slx_gov_002.03

Date:29/08/2019

Page 4 of 16

Corporate Governance

Statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

___________________________________________________________________

Details of persons who held office during FY2019 can be found in Section 9 of the Directors' Report. The Directors of the Company in office as at the date of this statement are:

Name

Age

Position

Expertise

Year Appointed

Director

Mr C A Roy

54

Chair, Independent

Research and commercialisation

2019

non-executive

strategy,

innovation

and

director

entrepreneurship

Dr M P

61

CEO/MD

Physicist and co-inventor of the

1992

Goldsworthy

SILEX Technology and Company

Management

Ms M K Holzberger

43

Independent

non-

International

nuclear

law,

2019

executive director

regulatory compliance and trade,

risk and governance

Mr C D Wilks

60

Non-executive

Investment Banking, Finance and

1988

director

Company Management

Directors' independence

The Board has adopted specific principles in relation to Directors' independence. These state that to be deemed independent, a Director must be a non-executive and:

  • Not be a substantial shareholder of the Company or an officer of, or otherwise associated directly with, a substantial shareholder of the Company;
  • Within the last three years, not have been employed in an executive capacity by the Company or any other group member, or been a director after ceasing to hold any such employment;
  • Within the last three years not have been a principal of a material professional adviser or a material consultant to the Company or any other group member, or an employee materially associated with the service provided;
  • Not be a material supplier or customer of the Company or any other group member, or an officer of or otherwise associated directly or indirectly with a material supplier or customer;
  • Must have no material contractual relationship with the Company or a controlled entity other than as a director of the Company; and
  • Be free from any interest and any business or other relationship which could, or could reasonably be perceived to, materially interfere with the director's ability to act in the best interests of the Company.

Materiality for these purposes is determined on both quantitative and qualitative bases. In addition, a transaction of any amount or a relationship is deemed material if knowledge of it may impact the shareholders' understanding of the Director's performance.

Reference: slx_gov_002.03

Date:29/08/2019

Page 5 of 16

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silex Systems Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 23:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILEX SYSTEMS LTD
07:51pSILEX : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
07:51pSILEX : Full Year Statutory Accounts - 30 June 2019
PU
07:51pSILEX : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
07:51pSILEX : Operational Update - 29 August 2019
PU
06/23SILEX : Update on the GLE Restructure
PU
04/23SILEX : Update
AQ
02/24SILEX : Operational Update - 25 February 2019
PU
2018SILEX : Board Changes
PU
2018SILEX : AGM - Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
2018SILEX : US$5 million received from IQE
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 54,5 M
Chart SILEX SYSTEMS LTD
Duration : Period :
Silex Systems Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILEX SYSTEMS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,80  AUD
Last Close Price 0,32  AUD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Goldsworthy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Craig Roy Chairman
Julie E. Ducie CFO, Secretary & Financial Controller
Christopher David Wilks Non-Executive Director
Melissa Holzberger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILEX SYSTEMS LTD77.78%39
FIRST SOLAR, INC.45.71%6 520
ENPHASE ENERGY INC598.31%4 031
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC133.16%3 926
SUNPOWER CORPORATION161.97%1 856
SUNRUN INC36.27%1 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group