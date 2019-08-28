Log in
SILEX SYSTEMS LTD

(SLX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.32 AUD   -4.48%
SILEX : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
SILEX : Full Year Statutory Accounts - 30 June 2019
PU
SILEX : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
Silex : Full Year Statutory Accounts - 30 June 2019

08/28/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

Silex Systems Limited

ABN 69 003 372 067

Appendix 4E*

Financial year ended 30 June 2019

1. Results for announcement to the market

2019

2018

Movement

Movement

$

$

$

%

Cash and cash equivalents & Term deposits

24,853,590

31,853,982

(7,000,392)

22.0%

Revenue from ordinary activities

744,560

1,060,295

(315,735)

29.8%

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and

amortisation from continuing operations (EBITDA)

(5,844,915)

(5,510,175)

(334,740)

6.1%

Net (loss) from ordinary activities after tax

attributable to members

(5,153,108)

(4,579,381)

(573,727)

12.5%

Net(loss) for the period attributable to members

(5,153,108)

(4,579,381)

(573,727)

12.5%

2. Net tangible assets

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Cents

Cents

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

21.14

27.62

3. Status of audit

An unqualified, signed Audit Opinion is included within the attached Financial Report.

4. Other disclosures

All other information required to be disclosed by Silex Systems Limited in the Appendix 4E is either included in the attached Financial Report or not applicable.

* Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A (previous corresponding period: year ended 30 June 2018)

Silex Systems Limited

ABN 69 003 372 067

Financial Report

for the year ended 30 June 2019

COMPANY DIRECTORY

Directors

Audit Committee

Mr C A Roy - Chair

Ms M K Holzberger - Chair

Dr M P Goldsworthy - CEO/MD

Mr C A Roy

Ms M K Holzberger

Mr C D Wilks

Mr C D Wilks

People & Remuneration Committee

Company Secretary

Mr C A Roy - Chair

Ms J E Ducie

Ms M K Holzberger

Mr C D Wilks

Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Building 64, Lucas Heights Science & Technology Centre

New Illawarra Road

Lucas Heights NSW 2234, Australia

Postal address: PO Box 75, Menai Central NSW 2234, Australia

Phone: +61 2 9704 8888

Fax: +61 2 9704 8851

Email: investor.relations@silex.com.au

Website: www.silex.com.au

Share Registry

Computershare Registry Services Pty Limited

Level 5, 115 Grenfell Street, Adelaide, South Australia 5000, Australia

GPO Box 1903 Adelaide SA 5001, Australia

Enquiries within Australia: 1300 556 161

Enquiries outside Australia: +61 8 8236 2300

Email: web.queries@computershare.com.au

Website: www.computershare.com.au

Stock Exchange

Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, Ticker: SLX

Listed on the OTCQX International, Ticker: SILXY

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Solicitors

Dentons Australia Limited

Bankers

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

American Depository Receipts (ADR) Information

Silex Systems Limited's ADRs may be purchased on the US OTCQX market.

Details are as follows:

Ratio: 1 ADR = 5 ordinary shares

Symbol: SILXY

CUSIP: 827046 10 3 9414F102

Exchange: OTCQX

Country: Australia

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Forward Looking Statements and Business Risks:

Silex Systems Limited (Silex) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia. The SILEX technology was licensed exclusively in 2006 to GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) in the USA. GLE has been undergoing a restructure for a number of years after GE-Hitachi disclosed it was seeking to exit the venture. In view of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the GLE restructure and the continuing depressed nuclear fuel market conditions, plans for commercial deployment of the SILEX technology have been significantly delayed, and remain at risk.

The future of the SILEX technology is therefore highly uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.

Silex also has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO™' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO™ technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO™ technology towards commercial deployment in various advanced semiconductor products. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also highly uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.

The commercial potential of these two technologies is currently unknown. Accordingly, the statements in this report regarding the future of the SILEX technology, the cREO™ technology and any associated commercial prospects are forward looking and actual results could be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements as a result of various risk factors.

Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects include, but are not limited to: the outcome of the GLE restructure; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the potential development of competing technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO™ products; and the outcomes of various strategies undertaken by the Company.

Silex Systems Limited

Directors' Report

30 June 2019

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Silex Systems Limited (Silex or the Company) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during the year ended 30 June 2019.

1. Directors

The following persons were directors of Silex Systems Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report:

Dr M P Goldsworthy

Mr C D Wilks

Dr L M McIntyre and Mr R A R Lee were directors from the beginning of the year until their respective resignations on 31 December 2018.

Mr C A Roy and Ms M K Holzberger were appointed as directors on 1 January 2019 and continue in office at the date of this report.

2. Principal activities

Silex is primarily focused on the development of the SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology as the next generation technology for the global uranium enrichment industry. The development and commercialisation program has been undertaken jointly by Silex at its Lucas Heights, Sydney facility and in Wilmington, North Carolina by GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE), the exclusive Licensee of the SILEX technology since 2006.

3. Dividend

No dividend payments were made during the year. No dividend has been recommended or declared by the Board.

4. Review of operations and activities

Information on the operations and financial position of the consolidated entity and its business strategies and prospects is set out below and in section 8 'Likely developments and expected results of operations'.

Trading Results

A summary of consolidated revenue and results is set out below:

2019

2018

$

$

Revenue from continuing operations

744,560

1,060,295

Other income

1,582,190

7,552,662

(Loss) before tax

(5,153,108)

(4,579,381)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net (loss) from continuing operations

(5,153,108)

(4,579,381)

Net (loss) for the year

(5,153,108)

(4,579,381)

Net (loss) is attributable to:

(5,153,108)

Owners of Silex Systems Limited

(4,579,381)

