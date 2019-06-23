Silex : Update on the GLE Restructure

A.B.N.69 003 372 067

Update on the GLE Restructure 24 June 2019

Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY) provides the following brief update on the status of activities regarding the restructure of SILEX technology licensee GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE).

Silex continues to work with GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) and Cameco Corporation towards finalisation of a binding purchase agreement for the restructure of GLE, pursuant to the signing of a Term Sheet on 5 February 2019. The agreement would result in the joint purchase by Silex and Cameco of GE-Hitachi's (GEH) 76% interest in GLE. Subject to obtaining US Government approvals, the proposed restructure of GLE would result in Silex acquiring a 51% interest, and Cameco increasing its interest in GLE from 24% to 49%. Negotiation of a binding purchase agreement and associated documentation is nearing completion and, providing there are no unforeseen difficulties, is expected to be finalised in readiness for execution shortly.

The proposed acquisition of a majority interest in GLE would provide Silex with a unique opportunity to participate in the commercialisation of the SILEX technology through the Paducah tails re-enrichment project, both as an equity partner with Cameco (with the potential to directly share in project returns), and as licensor of the technology to GLE (with the license and royalty agreement remaining intact). The path to market for GLE and the SILEX technology is largely dependent on the Paducah project, which is underpinned by the agreement between GLE and the US Department of Energy (DOE) - involving the purchase of approximately 300,000 metric tons of depleted uranium tails for re-enrichment using the SILEX technology. In order to ensure the tails purchase agreement is aligned with delays impacting the commercialisation project due to continuing adverse market conditions, GLE, Silex and Cameco are seeking assurance that the agreement will remain in full force and effect to enable successful implementation of the Paducah project.

Should the GLE restructure negotiations not be finalised by the time of our full year operational update at the end of August, we will update the market at that time.

Further information on the Company's activities can be found on the Silex website: www.silex.com.auor by calling +61 2 9704 8888.

