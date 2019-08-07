Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silgan Holdings Inc.    SLGN

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 04:00:24 pm
30.42 USD   +2.11%
06:51pSILGAN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/24SILGAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24SILGAN : Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Confirms Full Year Earnings Outlook
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Silgan : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:51pm EDT

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.11 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on September 17, 2019 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on September 3, 2019.

Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2018. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
06:51pSILGAN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/25SILGAN HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/24SILGAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24SILGAN : Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Confirms Full Year Earnings Outlo..
BU
07/01SILGAN HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, F..
AQ
07/01SILGAN HOLDINGS INC : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Fin..
AQ
07/01SILGAN : Increases Size of Its Board of Directors and Elects Kimberly A. Fields ..
BU
07/01SILGAN : Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 5½% Senior Notes
BU
06/24SILGAN : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on July 24, 2019
BU
06/14SILGAN HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 512 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 201 M
Debt 2019 2 030 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 3 380 M
Chart SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,29  $
Last Close Price 30,41  $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Allott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Philip Silver Non-Executive Co-Chairman
D. Greg Horrigan Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Adam J. Greenlee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Lewis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.24.30%3 311
BALL CORPORATION59.31%24 552
AMCOR190.00%16 787
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION20.61%9 270
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.30.64%8 767
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.53.52%8 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group