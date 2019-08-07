Silgan : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.11 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on September 17, 2019 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on September 3, 2019.

Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2018. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

