SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
Silgan : Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/06/2019 | 04:33pm EST

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved an $0.11 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on December 16, 2019 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on December 2, 2019.

Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2018. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 484 M
EBIT 2019 415 M
Net income 2019 199 M
Debt 2019 2 018 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 3 375 M
Chart SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,13  $
Last Close Price 30,36  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Allott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam J. Greenlee President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert B. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John W. Alden Independent Director
R. Philip Silver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.29.13%3 375
BALL CORPORATION44.74%21 169
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION48.40%11 132
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.81.09%10 030
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.87%7 446
SEALED AIR CORPORATION19.75%6 458
