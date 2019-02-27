Log in
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
Silgan : Increases Dividend for 15th Consecutive Year since Initiation and Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/27/2019

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that based on its continued strong financial performance and business prospects its Board of Directors declared a $0.11 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, payable on March 29, 2019 to the holders of record of the common stock of the Company on March 18, 2019. This represents a 10 percent increase from last year in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, which the Company has increased every year since it began paying cash dividends in 2004.

Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2018. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 485 M
EBIT 2019 428 M
Net income 2019 242 M
Debt 2019 2 020 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 13,28
P/E ratio 2020 12,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 3 143 M
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Allott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Philip Silver Non-Executive Co-Chairman
D. Greg Horrigan Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Adam J. Greenlee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Lewis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.21.21%3 143
BALL CORPORATION18.90%18 278
AMCOR LIMITED13.36%12 464
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION20.16%9 265
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.11.33%7 510
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.08%7 367
