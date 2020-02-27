Log in
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
Silgan : Increases Dividend for 16th Consecutive Year Since Initiation and Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/27/2020

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that based on its continued strong financial performance and business prospects its Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock, payable on March 31, 2020 to the holders of record of the common stock of the Company on March 17, 2020. This represents a 9 percent increase from last year in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, which the Company has increased every year since it began paying cash dividends in 2004.

Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 504 M
EBIT 2020 441 M
Net income 2020 260 M
Debt 2020 1 849 M
Yield 2020 1,41%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 3 446 M
Chart SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,54  $
Last Close Price 31,11  $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Allott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam J. Greenlee President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert B. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John W. Alden Independent Director
R. Philip Silver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.0.10%3 446
BALL CORPORATION17.01%24 651
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-7.11%10 007
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.3.58%9 927
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-19.43%5 820
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY-16.46%5 161
